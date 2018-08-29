"Inflation Will Run Amok", DiMartino Booth Says "Gold Is The Ultimate Hiding Place"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Former Fed insider Danielle DiMartino Booth is sure the Fed is going to raise interest rates again at the September meeting.

Why? DiMartino Booth explains, “I think he’s (Jerome Powell) the most independent Fed Chair in the past 30 years, and I think he’s going to raise rates regardless of what is happening in politics..."

"You don’t kowtow to political pressure when you need to do right by the economy... Powell thinks the inflation numbers are under-reported. He’s listening to companies saying their profit margins are being squeezed... non-labor costs are outpacing labor costs by the greatest extent in three years, and what that tells you is inflation has run amok... I think the Fed is going to continue to raise rates... I think the markets have priced in the (September) rate hike by 90%. We may be looking forward to Jay Powell backing off come December. So, I am not really worried right now about a skyrocketing dollar.”

DiMartino Booth points out the biggest problem the world faces now is record global debt near $250 trillion “that few can conceive a workable solution.” Di Martino Booth says,

“It really does keep me up at night because of the nature of debt. As we approach the 10 year anniversary of Lehman Brothers, the one takeaway that many have forgotten in the decade that has passed is that you don’t know where the true ticking time bomb is when there is an over-indebted problem... When systemic risk is released, it cannot be contained by any higher authority and potentially be unleashed. The greatest peril of debt is we don’t know where the danger truly lies until something triggers it.”

Where could the next debt problem be? DiMartino Booth says,

“There are trillions and trillions of dollars of leverage in this country that are not regulated by any entity and could cause problems in and of themselves. Can I rattle your memory with Angelo Mozilo and Countrywide? Again, a big company that was not regulated, and look at these problems, these subprime unregulated lenders caused way back when. If you want the parallel today, look at private equity and the trillions of dollars they control in our financial system where basically nobody is looking over them. The fox has taken over the hen house. That’s what keeps Jay Powell up at night, and that’s what keeps me up at night... There is more leverage than in 2008. If you are gauging it on the fact that we used to have a $160 trillion to $170 trillion in global debt, and now we have $250 trillion in global debt, yes, things are worse. Things are definitely worse. ”

DiMartino Booth says the simple way to protect yourself is get out of debt. You can also do what the wealthy are doing. DiMartino Booth says,

“I am no gold bug, but I can tell you gold is the ultimate hiding place. It is the ultimate place to hide when financial markets are disrupted because when financial markets are disrupted, all of them react in tandem. All of that hooey that you need to have a diversified portfolio, all of that falls apart with one exception, and that would be precious metals.”

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Danielle DiMartino Booth, the best-selling author of “Fed Up” and the founder of QuillIntelligence.com.

(This post talks about rising interest rates, record global debt, systemic risk and precious metals.)

(To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here)