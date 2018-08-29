"Inflation Will Run Amok", DiMartino Booth Says "Gold Is The Ultimate Hiding Place"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,
Former Fed insider Danielle DiMartino Booth is sure the Fed is going to raise interest rates again at the September meeting.
Why? DiMartino Booth explains, “I think he’s (Jerome Powell) the most independent Fed Chair in the past 30 years, and I think he’s going to raise rates regardless of what is happening in politics..."
"You don’t kowtow to political pressure when you need to do right by the economy... Powell thinks the inflation numbers are under-reported. He’s listening to companies saying their profit margins are being squeezed...
non-labor costs are outpacing labor costs by the greatest extent in three years, and what that tells you is inflation has run amok... I think the Fed is going to continue to raise rates... I think the markets have priced in the (September) rate hike by 90%. We may be looking forward to Jay Powell backing off come December. So, I am not really worried right now about a skyrocketing dollar.”
DiMartino Booth points out the biggest problem the world faces now is record global debt near $250 trillion “that few can conceive a workable solution.” Di Martino Booth says,
“It really does keep me up at night because of the nature of debt. As we approach the 10 year anniversary of Lehman Brothers, the one takeaway that many have forgotten in the decade that has passed is that you don’t know where the true ticking time bomb is when there is an over-indebted problem...
When systemic risk is released, it cannot be contained by any higher authority and potentially be unleashed. The greatest peril of debt is we don’t know where the danger truly lies until something triggers it.”
Where could the next debt problem be? DiMartino Booth says,
“There are trillions and trillions of dollars of leverage in this country that are not regulated by any entity and could cause problems in and of themselves. Can I rattle your memory with Angelo Mozilo and Countrywide? Again, a big company that was not regulated, and look at these problems, these subprime unregulated lenders caused way back when.
If you want the parallel today, look at private equity and the trillions of dollars they control in our financial system where basically nobody is looking over them. The fox has taken over the hen house.
That’s what keeps Jay Powell up at night, and that’s what keeps me up at night...
There is more leverage than in 2008. If you are gauging it on the fact that we used to have a $160 trillion to $170 trillion in global debt, and now we have $250 trillion in global debt, yes, things are worse. Things are definitely worse. ”
DiMartino Booth says the simple way to protect yourself is get out of debt. You can also do what the wealthy are doing. DiMartino Booth says,
“I am no gold bug, but I can tell you gold is the ultimate hiding place. It is the ultimate place to hide when financial markets are disrupted because when financial markets are disrupted, all of them react in tandem. All of that hooey that you need to have a diversified portfolio, all of that falls apart with one exception, and that would be precious metals.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Danielle DiMartino Booth, the best-selling author of “Fed Up” and the founder of QuillIntelligence.com.
(This post talks about rising interest rates, record global debt, systemic risk and precious metals.)
Comments
What a horrible place the world will be when my gold and silver is more valuable than when I bought it!
Been hearing this for EIGHT YEARS!!! "Maybe gold will do well." "Gold MIGHT skyrocket soon." "Yada, yada, yada..." "Buy gold from me so I can earn a commission becasue the value of gold is going down, losing money for me."
The real preserver of wealth is true money, Bitcoin. Now just becasue you jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner, old-bugs don't understand high order math is no reason to lose wealth by buying pet rocks, burying them in your back yard.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to What a horrible place the… by YourAverageJoe
Always with the Cryptos...
I'm not sure why you assume everybody's jealous of you, or your cryptos; I could care less; sure, it's nice that you profited, but I've had my own wealth for a long time. If you quantify your sense of your own value as a person on the basis of your net worth, you have my sincere sympathy. Likewise, if you measure the value of others on the basis of their net worth, you're destined for a lonely life.
A man only needs so much money to live a nice life; after that, the rest is just for "compensating".
Say what you will about goldbugs, and their "pet rocks"; most women love getting nice jewelry as gifts...but I have yet to hear a woman say: "Oh my God...wait 'til you see the new Satoshi so-&-so got her for her birthday".
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
Fuck you Booth! Bitcoin is the safe-haven of lastest resort casino!
In reply to A by Croesus
No thanks, but I do think it’s funny watching you worms panic.
I don’t recall ever stating that I was interested in men.
Wow, your hate for me is real, and I am the person you say is living in darkness. The irony. It’s Wednesday.
In reply to F by Cryptopithicus Homme
You're babbling Nid.
In reply to No thanks, but I do think it… by NidStyles
Indeed I am not you queer gook.
Again, average what exactly? I only chase attractive women, and I don’t play that game you degenerates do.
What have ave you done for others? Ever made any sacrifices? Ever had anyone anywhere listen to a word you’ ever said? Go back and read my posts on the Chans. I have gotten shit done for my own people whom I stand up for every single day.
So go ahead, keep giving me those women votes. Send all of those women my way.
In reply to You're babbling Nid. by Cryptopithicus Homme
Gold is the ultimate hiding place..Duh! However, according to Jesus that is the least meritorious wealth management strategy. The “Parable of the Talents”, in Matthew 25:14–30. A talent was about the same as a gold 400 oz good delivery bar.
Yes, I know Jesus wasn't teaching investment. That was the common sense end of the parable that the man of the day could grasp.
A rich client hires 3 wealth managers and gives them a talent each:
1. Buries the gold in the ground - hire a new wealth manager.
2. Places the money at interest - OK hire him again.
3. Invests in trade and commerce and doubles the money - Hire again and add the money from 1. above to his care.
In reply to Indeed I am not you queer… by NidStyles
I'm listening to Michael Pento on X22 and even he doesn't get Crypto. I guess when you're at the end of a 500 year "paper/gold/paper/gold" paradigm change it's hard to see the edge...
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
Coinista YourAverageJoe Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:50 Permalink
"Been hearing this for EIGHT YEARS!!!" (that the world will be a horrible place when gold is soaring)
------------------
Yes, but that doesn't make it any less true. I'm 100% convinced that people in countries (that have not yet collapsed) still do not understand the pain and chaos that is coming when gold is worth $6,000 per ounce. Inflation will be raging and interest rates will have skyrocketed in what will be a futile attempt to try to stop it. The central banks are caught in a trap of their own making. And all us peons are caught in it too. It's just that those with gold or silver will survive, only to witness all their friends and neighbors struggling or perishing. Not a nice world at all.
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
the best you can do with gold is when it ever goes crazy sell it to pay off your current debts... since it aint going to be worth more buying power for anything else going up with hyperinflation
In reply to Yes, but that doesn't make… by Albertarocks
If and/or when the entire financial system implodes globally you are going to feel like a "Dick" for promoting BTC or other coins vs Gold/Silver. I will be laughing my ass off at fools like yourself.
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
and what are you going to do with this gold/silver without a time machine to the 1800's? you wont live the 20years of chaos where civilization isnt using any money of any kind... once things settle down after you are dead then maybe gold is useful again but they'll price everything accordingly so your kids dont have shit either
In reply to If and/or when the entire… by Spectre
Just wish that one of these days the likes of DiMartino, Rickards, Sinclair (now $50K), Schiff, etc. etc. will be right.
I watch this market everyday and the governments won't let anything gold or silver even come up for air. Disgusting corruption.
I can't believe they've been able to snooker a segment of the population into buying a digital coin. How can it possibly have any value, much less $7K?
These are amazing times, maybe I was born a 100 years too late.
In reply to If and/or when the entire… by Spectre
Both bitcoin and the dolla are computer digits.
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
Your getting boring, so triggerred by gold.
Trying desperately to pump bitcoin, did you buy near $19k and lose your ass?
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
Your getting boring, so triggerred by gold.
Trying desperately to pump bitcoin, did you buy near $19k and lose your ass?
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
The only loser here is > shitcoiner Coinista!
Lost 70 percent and still wants to lose more
In reply to Been hearing this for EIGHT… by Coinista
Mine already is.
Go be average elsewhere.
In reply to What a horrible place the… by YourAverageJoe
You'll be lucky to get average.
In reply to Mine already is. Go be… by NidStyles
Average what exactly?
Have you seen my track record?
In reply to You'll be lucky to get… by Cryptopithicus Homme
If you read King World News you'd have thought that had already happened every day for the last 7 years
In reply to What a horrible place the… by YourAverageJoe
Eric King has disabled comments on his site for his own selfish reasons. People would tear his hide off for his incessant sensationalism and aggravatingly misleading headlines. When he's starving for something to print he makes shit up and tries to make it sound like the world is ending. If you read the short article you find out that it says absolutely nothing or refers to something somebody said 9 months ago. In fairness though, he does keep us more or less up to date and does indeed present a good interview about once every two weeks.
In reply to If you read King World News… by BigJim
Gold is the ultimatge hiding place... Duh!
In reply to What a horrible place the… by YourAverageJoe
The gold scenario is only relevant in an end of the world situation. Sure everyone needs some for emergencies. But as long as the fed can print money they will monkey hammer gold. It's just what they do.
Printing money is great for gold.
In reply to The gold scenario is only… by Last of the Mi…
Better for BTC lolz ahahah :)
In reply to Printing money is great for… by scrone
A money-printing scenario is when gold shines. It retains its value in goods and services while the currency depreciates into oblivion. That's why it's considered a "store of wealth".
In an "End Of The World" scenario gold isn't worth shit. When societies collapse and regular commerce ceases, you can't trade an ounce of gold for a can of sardines. Gold is a luxury item; to be considered valuable it needs to have a society where at least some people's immediate needs are met and they're looking for something to store their surplus wealth in.
Gold rules during catastrophic inflation. In an End of The World event, not so much.
In reply to The gold scenario is only… by Last of the Mi…
Como se' di se'... private spying/intel agencies/security agencies... en English?
I have been waiting 15 years (at least) for the Collapse.
The absence of an sign of disaster leads me to believe that, yes indeed, "they" are indeed 50 years in advance of us and their AI is in fact, running global finance.
(AI dominates the stock market)
"They" will just buy any asset that is priced "too" low and threatens to induce a stock market crash, cuz "saving" capitalism.
... unless "they" want it to crash, in which case, that would be letting capitalism "work".
In reply to I have been waiting 15 years… by Is-Be
If this were true then nothing they own is worth anything.
In reply to I have been waiting 15 years… by Is-Be
They've got to keep the wheels of civilization turning for their own sakes, if nothing else.
But I am still fascinated by the fact that $21TRILLION has gone missing as noted by Catherine Austin Fitts and confirmed by Prof. Skidmore et al.
Either that money was extracted and burned in order to keep inflation under control or "they" have bought themselves a whole new civilization.
In reply to If this were true then… by NidStyles
Socialism never works, and it will never.
AI or not, governments will never have all the information to create a foolproof controlled economy.
They have had temporary success in suckering many countries into accepting and holding worthless pieces of paper.
However, are beginning to question the dollar and some are even getting rid of USD holdings.
Trump will only accelerate this processes.
Physical Gold is and will always be the eternal store of value
In reply to I have been waiting 15 years… by Is-Be
That's an assertion that appears true for the moment But consider a Machine Intelligence 50 years in advance of anything available to you or me.
The empirical fact that everything in the developed world (that is steered by such an Intelligence) works, thus belying my model, makes me think my model is wrong and needs revision.
PS. It would appear from your downvote that we have a closet Socialist amongst us. I very rarely downvote.
In reply to Socialism never works, and… by truthseeker69
The so called stock 'market' IS AI at this point.
In reply to I have been waiting 15 years… by Is-Be
My point exactly.
In reply to The so called stock 'market'… by therover
"you don’t know where the true ticking time bomb is when there is an over-indebted problem..."
Hey Danielle. https://www.rt.com/news/437136-idlib-provocation-lavrov-nusra/ Tick... Tock... Tick... Tock!....
And by the way?.... Fuck the bailouts 10 years ago.
The time bomb started after this "false flag" (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) that spawned the one the U.S. is attempting to push in Idlib just like all of them!...
With $200 trillion in unfunded liability debt and metastasizing... How do you tell a psychopath to stop being a "hammer" with that kind of debt that can never be forgiven and everything he see's being a "nail"?...
LOSER continuing to do what he's done better then anyone else in the history of warfare since 1950... LOSE!!!
If we get inflation for a couple of quarters the fed will increase the rate forcing the economy into a deflationary bust. This movie plays out the same every time. The reason to be in gold is not inflation, it's debt and QE.
Yeah the other day this loser Hunter had the ultimate Mr. [Fool's] gold Jim Sinclair on who said gold will be $150,000 ...what a bunch of fucking con artists...all of them.
They either have books to sell (e.g. Jim "CIA expert" Rickards or this clown Fed "insider") or are affiliated with some gold dealer who is unloading their heavy fucking rocks unto the gullible public that no-one wants to carry in their pockets....
Just look at kids ordering their coffee with their cellphones startbucks app...you really think society will be adaptable to use heavy rocks??
they cant count let alone weigh anything
In reply to Yeah the other day this… by 10044
Goldmoney.com
In reply to Yeah the other day this… by 10044
So.
YET ANOTHER CLOSET GOLD PUMPER IN DIMARTINO BOOTH:
“I am no gold bug, but I can tell you gold is the ultimate hiding place. It is the ultimate place to hide when financial markets are disrupted because when financial markets are disrupted, all of them react in tandem. All of that hooey that you need to have a diversified portfolio, all of that falls apart with one exception, and that would be precious metals.”
NOTICE THAT ACCORDING TO BOOTH (AND EVERY OTHER USELESS STAWK AND GOLD PUMPER), THAT THERE IS NEVER A TIME TO BE OUT OF STAWKS. MARKETS ARE ONLY EVER "DISRUPTED" NEVER "DESTROYED" TO THE POINT THAT "EQUITIES DESTROY PEOPLE'S HARD EARNED MONEY" TO ANY SIGNIFICANT DEGREE.
STAWK PUMPERS LIKE BOOTH CANNOT PHYSICALLY SAY:
"YOU SHOULD NOT BE IN STAWKS AT ALL."
BUT EQUITIES WILL DESTROY AMERICAN WEALTH.
10 years is a long time, people have forgotten what a crash looks like
There isn't going to be any crash for at least 2 years.
In reply to 10 years is a long time,… by AgAuSkeptic
".. the Fed rate reaches 3%, in theory, some country blows up... " DiMartino ..
Lolz...
a man making 10$ an hr who gets unemployed can squeak by and get another job, a man who makes 10k a hour is going to be shit out of luck.
Scrape the parasites off with a knife and see if the Host Lives.
What a stupid article. "Fed Insider"
Enough with the gold is going to the moon crap. Gold aint going anywhere. My proof is that all of the stupid people on ZH have already invested their life savings when they should have been buying FANG!
not all trust me...lots of us wised up years ago.
In reply to What a stupid article. "Fed… by GoingBig
Downvoted for the truth?? Hmmm, how many bought gold and silver when they should have bought FANG!?
In reply to What a stupid article. "Fed… by GoingBig