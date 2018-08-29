ING CEO Warns Trade War Starting To Hit His Clients

ING CEO Ralph Hamers said his clients are starting to feel the impact from global trade tariffs, with production lines being changed - something we discussed yesterday in the context of Brazil's growing logistical nightmare - and profit warnings being issued, CNBC reported citing an interview at the Handelsblatt banking conference in Frankfurt.
"We see clients looking to reorganize their value chains. We are making sure that either they are not caught by higher tariffs or moving their production or basically rerouting value chains through which they make their products," Ralph Hamers told CNBC.
According to the CEO, some customers have "indicated their sales will go down, their costs will increase and therefore their products may not be as competitive."
"It is very clear that a trade war is not good for producer confidence to invest and for consumer confidence to consume. It already has (had) a negative impact on economic growth."
And yet it keeps pushing the S&P into record territory. Go figure.
While investors have been mostly focused on the trade war between the US and China, especially the likely escalation next week when another $200BN in tariffs on Chinese exports to the US is tacked on, other risk factors such as Brexit — the U.K.'s vote to exit the European Union — have also kept investors cautious, especially the uncertainty surrounding the timing and nature of the deal.
Hamers, however, reassured that at the moment there doesn't seem to be any detrimental effects from Brexit.
"(The) U.K. economy is growing pretty well, employment is also improving there. (The) European economy is also growing pretty well. Clearly, probably closer to the deadline, maybe some volatility coming but I truly hope that there is common sense with the politicians in order to get the deal." Hamers said.
Full clip below
ING CEO: Trade war already having negative impact on economic growth from CNBC.
