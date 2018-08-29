Nasdaq Nears Best August Since DotCom Peak But EM, VIX, Bonds, & Macro Decouple

How Argentina feels tonight... (fwd to 2mins if you can't bear to wait)
Since China intervened mid-month (ahead of the US-China trade talks), the Yuan strengthened and US equities soared (until decoupling the last few days)...
And bond yields have fallen (QE trade!?)
But Emerging Market currencies have started to collapse again...
The Nasdaq is on course for its best August since the year 2000...Things did not end well last time (-74% in under 3 years)
Ramping in an echo of January's exuberance - ...Things did not end well last time
And we note that VIX has recently decoupled from stocks...
Buoyant appetite for call options may offer one explanation for why VIX rose in tandem with equities in recent sessions. A similar situation preceded the record spike in volatility earlier this year that abruptly ended the previous stretch of all-time highs for U.S. stocks.
And finally, if you think stocks are rallying on fun-durr-mentals, you're wrong!
But apart from that, BTFATH!!!
* * *
Chinese stocks continued to drift lower after Monday's National Team pumpathon...
And record highs in US stocks, because why not! From 10amET (Freeland!?) to 1130pmET (EU close), there was a clear systemic bid across the entire US equity market. Cash markets closed on a weaker tone despite 1 billion MoC to buy...
Everything was clam overnight but the fact that US equity markets actually opened seemed to invoke a buying panic that ended when EU closed...
Treasury yields were mixed today with most of the curve up around 1-2bps only but the long end slightly lower...
30Y Yields remain above 3.00% but appear to have peaked in this micro-ramp...
The Dollar ended the day lower, once again though shifting-trend in the middle of the day...
The yuan has started to slide once again...
But EM FX was ugly. The Brazilian Real managed modest gains along with the Mexican Peso but the Argentine Peso collapsed and the Turkish Lira continued its renewed weakness...
Turkey is tumbling back toward pre-holiday record lows...
But the Argentine Peso was utterly destroyed... (biggest drop since 2015's devaluation) ARS closed on its low tick, a fraction below the 34.0/USD level.
Cryptocurrencies were modestly lower today, legging down around the US equity open...
PMs managed gains amid the weaker dollar, copper slipped lower but WTI surged after inventory data...
WTI Crude is back up near the $70 handle once again...
And spot Gold is holding above $1200...
So much for the Fed balance sheet delta impacting stocks!!??
STEP RIGHT UP AND GET YOUR FREE MONETARY HEROIN!*
*House provides no guarantees as to cut off date of free monetary heroin. Any crashes and/or other relapse effects associated with free monetary heroin are entirely user's responsibility. The house cannot hold any liability for the results of the use of free monetary heroin.
everything was "clam" alright............holiday weekend, AMZN (lolol), FAANG's (lolol)
January melt-up redux......the music is sto>>>>>>>>
PS - after 10 years of completely fake markets you didn't think that they would let stocks react to the balance sheet reduction? its just like the sendoff they gave the bowlcut in January right before her "retirement".....the rest of the global CB's have our back.....for now....any potential negative for stocks has a premeditated sinking fund for ramping purposes just to keep the world guessing.
Recycled from last week: Because why the fuck not:
Controllers, shadowstate, god wannabes,
This became a full blown bona fide valuation bubble
In the september to january forced contrived-leg
Forever bears are not about to be eliminated
It became a quintessential stock Bubble
A W H I L E A G O
This is all about taking the stock market private. Just remember. It is all good news through November.
This market is 100 Times more ridiculous than 1999 or 2000
Same show, same results.
Aren't another 65 Sears and Kmart stores closing next month?
I found out some great inside info on a company I do business with. Of course I don't trade with this info because I'm not too big to jail.
Basically the retail landscape is fucked, and not because of Amazon. Huge companies have been faking sales for years and it just isn't possible to keep it going anymore. They have resorted to massive price hikes in a desperate bid to salvage revenue, but that never works.
This market is a stripper walking around with 28M tits. The sheer amazement of seeing such a spectacle is entertaining, but when she proclaims them to be real you can't help but bust up in uncontrollable laughter.
Companies are resorting to other tactics to remain profitable. Did you know that Oscar Meyer Honey Ham is 32% added ingredients (water)? 2/3 ham and 1/3 water! Sizes getting smaller and food getting watered down. This is such a shit show. Something to tell the grand kids about while sitting around a camp fire. Sort of a spooky story like 'The Man with the Golden Arm'!
In reply to We need whack a bull day… by adr
but but but . . . Amazon! (Oh, and I believe you mean 38M tits?)
In reply to We need whack a bull day… by adr
I should have bought more SQ.
Just saw on the news: a marijuana company with $10 million in quarterly revenue and negative income has a market cap of almost $6 Billion. Who is buying this crap? Are money managers at pension funds just that stupid?
Here comes a blow off top then the short of the century with currency's collapsing around the world.
If not how long can this insanity be sustained. 1 more year, 2 ???
Sure, why not. Since when do fundamentals mean anything anyhow. The market-cap-to-GDP ratio is right up against the highs of the dot-com bubble as of this post... but this time is different because... Brawndo's got what plants crave... It's got electrolytes... and BTFD 4eva...
https://www.gurufocus.com/stock-market-valuations.php
