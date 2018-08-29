Pending Home Sales Slump For 7th Straight Month As "Overheated Real Estate Markets" Start To Drop

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:07

Amid its "broadest slowdown in years" the US housing market faces prices for starter homes at the highest they have been since 2008, just prior to the collapse of the housing market, and August is confirming that prices are indeed becoming an issue.

Following the drop in Existing- and New-home sales (as well as another drop in mortgage apps), Pending-home sales missed expectations dramatically, dropping 0.7% MoM in July (+0.3% exp).

This is the seventh straight month of annual declines in pending home sales...

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says the housing market’s summer slowdown continued in July.

“Contract signings inched backward once again last month, as declines in the South and West weighed down on overall activity,” he said.

It’s evident in recent months that many of the most overheated real estate markets – especially those out West – are starting to see a slight decline in home sales and slower price growth.

Yun blames affordability (and supply)...

“The reason sales are falling off last year’s pace is that multiple years of inadequate supply in markets with strong job growth have finally driven up home prices to a point where an increasing number of prospective buyers are unable to afford it.”

The US housing data just keeps getting worse...

Again as we noted previously, none of this should come as a huge surprise since

Sentiment for Home-Buying Conditions are the worst since Lehman...

With The Fed set on its automaton hiking trajectory, we suspect home sales will continue to lag.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon The Real Tony Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

The Irony:

  • In the Fifties, Sixties and Seventies—before global offshoring sent 6 million breadwinner jobs to cheap-labor nations, like China—most Americans could pay off a house over 30 years on ONE income, removing the impossible expense of housing in their less-employable, elderly years. 
  • Now, most Americans cannot even afford the rent for a crappy, one-room apartment on one, earned-only income stream, and most will have an unaffordable housing expense when elderly despite the fact that all mommas now work, not very hard in their absenteeism-gang “voted-best-for-moms” jobs and their flextime-momma management jobs, but that is another story. 
  • In march rich people from the “poor,” cheap-labor nations, where so many jobs in US-owned corporations were shipped, and they have no need to chain themselves to 30-year house notes since they can pay in cash for million-dollar ranch homes.
Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
0valueleft Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Who cares I live in a tent in the woods and get my monthly e-trade statements sent to a PO box, don't get mad, get e-trade, buy dips and never take profits bro. Candy from a baby, god bless the shitshow and all it's actors.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
new game Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:19 Permalink

desired effect from 1/4 raises trickling up to the ten year. short end moves.

result is flattened curve. use to mean something. hardly anymore, just another tool.

flatten the curve and kill the shorts. old school idiots being fleeced...

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
j0nx Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Totally different dynamic now from 2008. In 2008 we had high inventory, low demand and low rates. Now we have high rates and low inventory with stagnant demand. I would not bet on another 2008. It will be just a slow grinding march forward.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Wed, 08/29/2018 - 10:47 Permalink

Why with the typical house now costing a quarter of a million bucks, while the typical salary purchases less than 20 years ago, whats the answer?........

Polygamy perhaps?.........Making the wife work to help pay the bills has run out of steam, so they need more breadwinners in the home......Lol!........

On a side note, I`m waiting for the FED to announce bailouts for Chinese nationals, who have lost equity in their laundered real estate........

Hillary says....."Gotta keep China Happy".......要保持中国的快乐

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
pinkfloyd Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

I am in Northwest Oregon and there are many, many beautiful homes in excellent neighborhoods around the 200-300k range...some even less...  Northwest Oregon is beautiful also. It rains alot during winter, and winter lasts longer than I like, but we always have water, and agriculture grows well here also. Many farmers markets to get non GMO fruits and veggies...Too bad its more liberal than I like also, but it stays mostly in the education system..Liberal schools to the max...I feel bad for parents these days. Both parents have to work so the state owns the children and the state sucks and screws these kids up. And dont even get me started on the medical stuff where the doctors shove pharma drugs down everyone's throats. Bad time right now for those who have kids unless you have alot of money and time to home school, research bad foods and good foods on your own, keep them off facebook etc. I was a single dad of two kids and it was hell having to "unbrainwash" my kids every night after I got home from work. Then study healthy and non healthy foods to feed them...I really dislike our government entities. They are all out for themselves and care nothing about the people...fuck them, and I really mean fuck them. If people really knew how corrupt our alphabet agencies are...ah never mind, now I am ranting.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rksplash Wed, 08/29/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

I don't know. My 36 year old neighbor just bought a crack shack for 360,000 and he works at a lumber yard.

Looking at his old rust bucket I can't imagine he has any collateral.

It must be the high end stuff not selling. Not seeing at lot of signs or ads up north.