"Perfect Storm" Strikes Softs, But Are Coffee Specs Due For A Wake-Up Call?

With massive coffee and sugar inventories already weighing on the softs market, the reinvigorated emerging market crisis has created a “perfect storm,” encouraging local producers in countries such as Brazil and Colombia to boost sales which fetch dollars in return, said Julio Sera, risk management consultant for INTL FCStone in Miami.
In fact, the Bloomberg Softs Subindex, which measures returns for those commodities plus cotton, tumbled to a record low...
However, with speculative positioning in sugar and coffee at or near all-time record net short, the worst could be over. (the softs are a close proxy for emerging markets, but with elevated covering risks). As Bloomberg Intelligence details below:
Further declines in the softs are highly dependent on a weaker Brazilian real and sugar. The worst is likely over for sugar, down over 30% in 2018. Recovery is highly dependent on similar weakness in the real, down about 20% vs. the U.S. dollar this year. Short sugar has been the proper position, but with prices near a 10-year low at key 10-cents-a-pound support and net short positions leading all major commodities, covering risks are quite elevated.
Sugar futures' managed-money net positions are close to being the most short in the database since 2006 at 150,341. Next in line is soft companion coffee, at 104,336 as of Aug. 28. Brazil sugar supply estimates from CONAB, Brazil's food statistics agency, are the lowest since 2009. Supply is unlikely to increase until prices do.
Short has been the right position in coffee futures, but covering risks are about as elevated as they get. Prices dipping to a 12-year low in August probably reflect about the worst of the substantial increase in Brazilian supply and the currency's drop. Net managed-money short futures positions have consistently set records in 2018. Recently, their velocity has accelerated at the greatest pace on record since 2006. Net shorts have increased over 66,000 since the end of May, the most in any similar period.
New shorts are weighing on prices but are ripe for cleansing.
Pressuring prices are the real's 20% decline vs. the dollar in 2018 to Aug. 28 and the record increase in Brazil coffee production. CONAB estimates production climbing to 20% above the five-year average, the most in the database since 2001.
So is the worst really over for softs and/or EM FX? The extreme correlation of the two will need to shatter if so.
mmm
Just a short while ago...there was a spectacular threat of a worldwide sugar shortage teletyped through financial media to the world. Didn't really happen and we are here now.
In reply to mmm by Free-This
How many times can that stupid Perfect Storm analogy be used?
In reply to Just a short while ago… by Oldguy05
Rinse and repeat forever. (I wasn't a big fan of the Steven King book or movie either:)
In reply to How by I hate cunton
It's pretty hard to get a sustained rally going in sugar, because the farmers are very stubborn about cutting back on planting, and the wotld is increasingly turning against sugar for health reasons. Having said all that, the price of sugar is extremely oversold now and some type of rally is overdue.
In reply to Just a short while ago… by Oldguy05
So why havent the prices at Starcucks dropped?
In reply to Cofefve! by Oldguy05
They have to pay employees extra to deal with the disgusting, needle laden bathrooms.
In reply to So why havent the prices at… by gatorengineer
The entire market is due for a wakeup call. What are you smoking? I think you're all consumed to Trump hysteria. The reality is we've been consumed by zero and negative interest monetary policy for over a decade. This is unprecedented in the history of financial markets. We have no idea where bubbles exist. And we are all just waiting for the first of a series of bubbles to burst.
" We have no idea where bubbles exist. "
Huh? Overpriced housing and subprime mortgages, subprime auto loans, student debt, Equities etc? No idea? There are also negative bubbles such as PMs and energy, never mind the trillions in leverage. When one hyped bubble and one neg bubble pop at the same time.....Wooo Hoooo! Won't that be fun!
In reply to The entire market is due for… by navy62802
You’re right it won’t be fun with Tech bubbles, but CB has been reworking the markets by inflaming hot negative bubble with one hot positive bubble
ZH - thanks for posting this article.
Went long coffee just last week and will ride out as long as possible. This is classic Buffett ("buy when others are fearful/blood in the streets"). If this trade does not work, then buy low/sell high has no meaning other than "markets can remain irrational far beyond when a trader is insolvent" (or whatever the hell it was). Worth a shot here at insane decade-long lows.
It's nice to read articles that positively reinforce your gambles :)
In reply to ZH - thanks for posting this… by diamond dog
