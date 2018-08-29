Peter Schiff: "We Will Have Inflation And Recession At The Same Time"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Peter Schiff, who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis has said in a recent podcast that the Federal Reserve is going to let the “inflation genie out of the bottle.” And Schiff says this warning comes directly from the Fed’s own chairman, Jerome Powell.
In his podcast from August 24, Schiff warns that inflation is going to impact us all very soon. Schiff based this assessment on a speech given by Powell at Jackson Hole.
“What Powell is saying is, ‘We are not going to do anything to make sure that the inflation genie stays in the bottle, but if the inflation genie actually escapes the bottle, and we don’t think that she’s going to; we think the genie is happy hanging out in the bottle. But if for some reason she gets free, well then, we’re going to do whatever it takes to get her back in there, especially considering the vulnerability of the US economy.'” –Peter Schiff
According to Seeking Alpha’s assessment of the podcast, Schiff noted that the strength of the dollar and the weakness in gold have primarily been driven by expectations of aggressive central bank monetary tightening.
“If what Jerome Powell said today causes traders to second-guess those assumptions and maybe dial back their expectations for rate hikes, maybe not necessarily the two rate hikes that everybody believes that are coming in the balance of 2018, but potentially they idea there may be no rate hikes at all coming in 2019 and that 2018 may be the end of it, and in fact, maybe we won’t even get the December rate hike. I think to the extent that traders start to reprice the odds of future rate hikes, this could be a big move in the dollar, a big move in gold.” –Peter Schiff
Schiff went on to say in the podcast that we should be prepared for inflation and recession to his us in the face and at the same time.
“I think by the time we have this high inflation, we’re also going to have recession. Now, is the Fed going to do whatever it takes to put the inflation genie back into the bottle even if it means exacerbating a recession that is already underway? Because we can certainly have inflation and recession at the same time. I mean, we’ve had it before and I think we’re going to have it again. But of course, given the amount of debt that we have, if the Fed really jacked interest rates up to seven, eight, nine percent – whatever it took in order to rein in that inflation, not only would it cause another financial crisis, but it would cause the US government to either have to dramatically slash spending on things like Social Security and Medicare, dramatically increase taxes, even during a recession, or default in its bonds. So, doing whatever it takes means basically economic Armageddon, so I don’t believe that for a minute.” -Peter Schiff
Schiff also made a dire prediction that should serve as a warning to Americans:
“I do think that the American public is a lot closer to poverty than anybody imagines. I mean, I don’t think the only thing standing between Americans and abject poverty is Donald Trump’s presidency, even though he may believe that. I think what maybe has been standing between America and poverty has been the Chinese and the rest of the world willing to give us their stuff for free; exchange the goods that they produce for the money that we print. And all of that is in jeopardy now.” -Peter Schiff
Schiff says it is definitely possible that all Americans will soon be poor, but not for the reasons that Donald Trump thinks, for looming reasons no one is looking at.
Comments
The best podcast, can't miss.
Yes go to Amazon and buy cheap Chinese junk. Then we will be poor. Right.
In reply to The best podcast, can't miss. by Socrates55
Unfortunately for Trump, Powell is not political, and will keep doing what he is doing. . We are still technically at negative rates (1.92) with inflation at 2% . . once we get past 2% FFR, we will start to see the real tightening happen.
In reply to Yes go to Amazon and buy… by eitheror
How about inflation, recession and EBOLA at the same time.
Needs more click-bait
In reply to Unfortunately for Trump,… by GlassHouse101
In reply to How about inflation,… by E.F. Mutton
Why won't they just print a load of money to cover? They've done that before, if it is not possible to borrow or tax, then print is the next option.
The only real crises would be a crises in the dollar itself, if that really starts losing value then the fed is cornered.
In reply to Unfortunately for Trump,… by GlassHouse101
Here's the "printer" you're looking for and Bernie Sanders likes the way he thinks!
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceJdDOAnKN0&list=FLCREqE1DIvW0LqQD2GSWl…
In reply to Why won't they just print a… by EddieLomax
You are an absolute idiot to believe in the BLS inflation numbers. Any BLS numbers in fact.
Inflation is here, hidden in smaller food containers, replaced beef with spam, hedonics for laser eye surgery.
Inflation is at least double, maybe triple the official numbers.
Don't be a dumb Sheeple.
In reply to Unfortunately for Trump,… by GlassHouse101
Hillshire Farms reduced its 1 lb polska kielbasa to 15 oz, then 14 oz. Yesterday I noticed they lopped another 1 oz off. It's now 13 oz. Price is still the same though.
In reply to You are an absolute idiot to… by 107cicero
We are past 2% already. And yeah, Powell's real boss is not Donald.
In reply to Unfortunately for Trump,… by GlassHouse101
chinese junk? LOL. You type with a chinese junk. You drink water with chinese junk. You eat with chinese junk. Everything around you is chinese junk... So, everything you own is junk, isnt? then throw them away, and you will realise that you have no choice than living in the dark ages... Yes, they give you products in exchange for PAPER. and that will finish soon. No more junk for the exceptionals...
In reply to Yes go to Amazon and buy… by eitheror
Hey Schiff,
The Chinese stuff is not free, nor even “cheap,” to the millions of US citizens who must live on earned-ONLY income, while competing with hordes of so-called working moms and legal / illegal immigrants who do NOT live on earned-ONLY income.
They do not live on the low wages from America’s temporary, churn-mobile or part-time jobs that keep them under the income limits for the pay-per-birth monthly welfare programs—covering everything from their rent to their food—and for refundable child-tax-credit cash that, at the womb-productivity maximum of $6,431, equals one third of the average yearly wages for many non-welfare-eligible citizens.
Welfare-buttressed citizens and noncitizens do not feel inflation because .gov pays them for sex and reproduction.
Non-welfare-eligible workers, particularly the single and childless citizens and the single parents with kids over 18, are competing with socialism-fed workers for voted-best-for-moms” absenteeism-gang jobs or illegal alien gang jobs.
The welfare-fueled crew finds it easy to accept low pay since, as an interviewer put it, “the women we have working here have somethin’ comin’ in.” This was a corporate office job, like the many mom-dominated jobs in areas like underwriting, credit processing and other financial services categories that pay less than Wal*Mart cashier wages due to the ample supply of married moms with spousal income, divorced moms with child support that covers rent or single moms, willing to work for nothing because of their layers of pay for sex and reproduction from .gov, which covers their major household bills, making inflation irrelevant to them.
The rest of us————including millions of underemployed and restless men birthed by these amply rewarded mommas—————face RENT inflation, with a crappy, one-room apartment consuming more than half of our monthly pay.
We face grocery bills hiked up by a 10% sales tax on food in some states, while the pay-per-birth crowd does not feel the current inflation. Many of them do not pay for their groceries since they have altruistically birthed for the motherland.
The welfare-insulated do not pay for their groceries, their housing, their electricity, the childcare that accommodates them in working part time despite the fake-feminist hoopla on this issue or their medical care.
On top of their inflation-free household bills paid by Uncle Sam, single-breadwinner moms and legal / illegal immigrants in single-breadwinner households, working for low traceable income that keeps them under the income limits for pay-per-birth welfare, get big infusions of pure-old fiat cash for the parents to spend as they please, including on mom-pampering items.
When they buy the “cheap” Chinese superfluous luxuries from their tax-cash freebie checks in April, they do not feel inflation in the same way that citizens living on earned-ONLY income feel it, albeit mommas often spend their “child” tax-credit cash on trips to copulate with a boyfriend at the beach, bragging about it at work to inflation-soaked colleagues, living on ONLY the $10 per hour.
All of the monthly welfare, and the progressive-tax-code welfare, increases per kid produced. The Chinese “cheap” stuff is voluminous, signifying productivity, but most of it is not essential to living.
The imported products that are household staples are NOT cheap to non-welfare-eligible US citizens despite the labor cost savings to the fabulously rich employers of the offshored foreign workers.
The Chinese-made products are cheap—or free—to the USA’s welfare-assisted citizens & noncitizens who ARE productive! They are womb-productive, even when extremely absentee in their mom-gang jobs!
In reply to Yes go to Amazon and buy… by eitheror
Yup, it's funny how that goes when there in an oligarchy controlling much of the supply.
In reply to The best podcast, can't miss. by Socrates55
" Schiff warns that inflation is going to impact us all very soon ......."
because up to this point it hasn't impacted anyone lol
In reply to Yup, it's funny how hat goes… by JRobby
so you also think inflation is higher than the FED reports? Some friends and family think I'm cooky for saying that.
In reply to " Schiff warns that… by spastic_colon
I think you're onto something there because government always lies it's common knowledge. Government pricks don't count food and energy costs in the core CPI, they're devious bastards.
In reply to so you also think inflation… by DingleBarryObummer
It does not affect rich people, like him, or the sex-and-birthing, welfare-eligible crowd of citizens & noncitizens—“the poor,” as they are called except in that one yearly report from the Census Bureau that actually counts all of the many layers of means-tested, non-contributory, 100%-free welfare accruing to womb-productive citizens and noncitizens in single-breadwinner households with US-born kids. That report totally changes the demographics of “the poor,” putting far more elderly people in that category, even though they paid either 7.65% or 15.3% of every measly dime they ever earned into the SS trust fund, whereas citizen and noncitizen womb producers pay $0.00 into their monthly welfare and progressive-tax-code welfare. I am not even sure that CB report counts the up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash for the womb producers. In Obama’s stimulus, the max refundable child tax credit went up to over $8,000 per year.
Womp-productive sex pays more than work productivity in the USA.
In reply to " Schiff warns that… by spastic_colon
In reply to The best podcast, can't miss. by Socrates55
This deplorable is not a fascist. You are projecting again. I voted for Trump precisely because I hoped that he would serve as a wrecking ball to the corporatocracy that rules us. The hysteria of Hollywood, corporate media, and the politicized bureaucracy is evidence enough that Trump is destabilizing the fascist state that rules us.
As for Peter Schiff, he accurately predicted the housing bust of 08 while the acclaimed academics called him an idiot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZaHNeNgrcI
Is he right now? Of course he is. The system created in 1913 has successfully funded more wars, more government, and more entitlements than the tax base could ever afford. It is amazing how long and how successful this Ponzi scheme has been. We are currently witnessing the unraveling of this system in our cities and states.
Calling the specific date of the collapse is a fool’s errand.
In reply to Now for the fascist… by HilteryTrumpkin
"wrecking ball to the corporatocracy that rules us" hahaha, of course, of course, with all the Goldman Sachs crooks that the appointed to his cabinet, what do you think that Goldman Sachs is? a charitable organization? Haha, honestly... and let us not talk about the big fat ugly bubble, it's a would thing that Chump is disruptive to corporations, how much would be the Dow if he wasn't? 80,000? The truth is that the Rothschilds offered you this clown and you guys fell for it. Is Hillary in jail? Of course she is fucking not and never will be. Nothing wrong with having voted for Chump, I initially thought that he was an honest man telling the truth, a few weeks afterwards I realized that the American public had been had as usual.
In reply to This deplorable is not a… by Cloud9.5
Inflation as a policy goal is criminal.
"Show me something in this place that isn't crooked."
WC Fields
In reply to Inflation as a policy goal… by Chippewa Partners
The feds existence is criminal.
In reply to Inflation as a policy goal… by Chippewa Partners
It's theft pure and simple.
That they decided to steal two per cent a year and that was ok is absolutely criminal. It's the taking of property without just compensation. That makes it unconstitutional as well.
In reply to Inflation as a policy goal… by Chippewa Partners
Home prices are rising at rates at multiples of income growth rates.
Sustainable.
Not really. Home prices in the past year have actually been stagnant to even dropping somewhat. Higher rates and low inventory cause price stagnation.
In reply to Home prices are rising at… by razorthin
Home prices were soaring prior to the housing collapse as well.
In reply to Home prices are rising at… by razorthin
Home prices have more than doubled in the last 20 years while wages remained the same.
If home prices double again in the next 20 years without a raise in wages......how will that play out?
In reply to Home prices are rising at… by razorthin
Peter Schiff - one of the better financial analysts these days.
He is indeed and I'll stick with my silver and gold since it's money and it'll be around long after the USD is dead and gone. In fact It'll be around long after all other fiat currencies are dead and gone.
In reply to Peter Schiff - one of the… by Northern Flicker
Yeah apart from the fact that if you had done the exact opposite of what he has been recommending to do during the last 7 years you would be a fucking millionaire.
In reply to Peter Schiff - one of the… by Northern Flicker
"Peter Schiff, who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis"
And has been calling for disaster ever since. Eventually he will be right....timing is everything.
Funny we haven't heard from him at all since the Obummer years.
The inflation genie is already out of the bottle. (shadowstats).
But the man behind the curtain projects a completely other genie at which the world is looking at.
One day.....
https://youtu.be/NZR64EF3OpA?t=58
Economic Armageddon? Does no one remember that we had this in the '70s. The catchphrase du jour was "PhDs driving taxis". I guess the new black will be "Gender Studies grads Uber-ing".
At some point inflation will roar back with a vengeance and interest rates will have to rise to crushing levels making everything worse that it needed to be, simply because the elites and political lackeys lacked the stomach to do what needed to be done in 2000 and then in 2008: Clear the system. Let bad ideas and companies fail. Take the pain and get it over with.
That's right folks don't listen to Schiff just listen to default Don because happy days are here again! lol
Debt is just a four letter word and just because we're 100T plus in the hole is of no consequence. And spending, well hell's bells the government can increase spending every year, I haven't seen any spending cuts from these so called "republicans" and lower taxes and we'll have a hell of a good time woo hoo!
Let's start by taking back the money some rich people stole in the first place. No human should have $100billion.
No human should have $100billion.
-
Is that you Bernie? You can never have enough money and as long as it's acquired legally what's the problem? Government steals billions a year from tax slaves and trillions since 1913 so in my opinion government is the problem.
In reply to Let's start by taking back… by 4johnny
Many Banks are awash with off-books cash/au from Project Hammer, don't believe me? See for yourself
https://mega.nz/#F!rrp02Sgb!dl1Odq-8TyYQaeA2UVRX4w!evwHTZYK
About 5 years ago Peter Schiff went to a comedy club and did a stand-up comedy routine, based on his 'everyday talk' about economics. It was actually pretty damned funny and he placed 2nd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lg_5SPPaF5k
And he also did something similar for a small audience a couple of years earlier.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXno4rCXBWA
Poor broken-record Peter. He'll be proven right some day. Unfortunately for him and his investors, he stubbornly, consistently underestimates the intelligence, resourcefulness, and determination of the various gangsters who are slowly incinerating economies throughout the world.
The inflation genie is breaking out of the box. Haha the Fed is not letting it out of the box, the Fed lost control of markets a while ago. And every so often the Fed's mouth pieces go running around saying the Fed may do this or that, in order to give the appearance the Fed is in control.