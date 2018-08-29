Peter Schiff: "We Will Have Inflation And Recession At The Same Time"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:11

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Peter Schiff, who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis has said in a recent podcast that the Federal Reserve is going to let the “inflation genie out of the bottle.”  And Schiff says this warning comes directly from the Fed’s own chairman, Jerome Powell.

In his podcast from August 24, Schiff warns that inflation is going to impact us all very soon. Schiff based this assessment on a speech given by Powell at Jackson Hole. 

“What Powell is saying is, ‘We are not going to do anything to make sure that the inflation genie stays in the bottle, but if the inflation genie actually escapes the bottle, and we don’t think that she’s going to; we think the genie is happy hanging out in the bottle. But if for some reason she gets free, well then, we’re going to do whatever it takes to get her back in there, especially considering the vulnerability of the US economy.'” –Peter Schiff

According to Seeking Alpha’s assessment of the podcast, Schiff noted that the strength of the dollar and the weakness in gold have primarily been driven by expectations of aggressive central bank monetary tightening.

“If what Jerome Powell said today causes traders to second-guess those assumptions and maybe dial back their expectations for rate hikes, maybe not necessarily the two rate hikes that everybody believes that are coming in the balance of 2018, but potentially they idea there may be no rate hikes at all coming in 2019 and that 2018 may be the end of it, and in fact, maybe we won’t even get the December rate hike. I think to the extent that traders start to reprice the odds of future rate hikes, this could be a big move in the dollar, a big move in gold.” –Peter Schiff

Schiff went on to say in the podcast that we should be prepared for inflation and recession to his us in the face and at the same time.

I think by the time we have this high inflation, we’re also going to have recession. Now, is the Fed going to do whatever it takes to put the inflation genie back into the bottle even if it means exacerbating a recession that is already underway? Because we can certainly have inflation and recession at the same time. I mean, we’ve had it before and I think we’re going to have it again. But of course, given the amount of debt that we have, if the Fed really jacked interest rates up to seven, eight, nine percent – whatever it took in order to rein in that inflation, not only would it cause another financial crisis, but it would cause the US government to either have to dramatically slash spending on things like Social Security and Medicare, dramatically increase taxes, even during a recession, or default in its bonds. So, doing whatever it takes means basically economic Armageddon, so I don’t believe that for a minute.” -Peter Schiff

Schiff also made a dire prediction that should serve as a warning to Americans:

“I do think that the American public is a lot closer to poverty than anybody imagines.  I mean, I don’t think the only thing standing between Americans and abject poverty is Donald Trump’s presidency, even though he may believe that. I think what maybe has been standing between America and poverty has been the Chinese and the rest of the world willing to give us their stuff for free; exchange the goods that they produce for the money that we print. And all of that is in jeopardy now.” -Peter Schiff

Schiff says it is definitely possible that all Americans will soon be poor, but not for the reasons that Donald Trump thinks, for looming reasons no one is looking at.

sandman3365 eitheror Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

chinese junk? LOL. You type with a chinese junk. You drink water with chinese junk. You eat with chinese junk. Everything around you is chinese junk... So, everything you own is junk, isnt? then throw them away, and you will realise that you have no choice than living in the dark ages... Yes, they give you products in exchange for PAPER. and that will finish soon. No more junk for the exceptionals...

Endgame Napoleon eitheror Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

Hey Schiff,

The Chinese stuff is not free, nor even “cheap,” to the millions of US citizens who must live on earned-ONLY income, while competing with hordes of so-called working moms and legal / illegal immigrants who do NOT live on earned-ONLY income.

They do not live on the low wages from America’s temporary, churn-mobile or part-time jobs that keep them under the income limits for the pay-per-birth monthly welfare programs—covering everything from their rent to their food—and for refundable child-tax-credit cash that, at the womb-productivity maximum of $6,431, equals one third of the average yearly wages for many non-welfare-eligible citizens. 

Welfare-buttressed citizens and noncitizens do not feel inflation because .gov pays them for sex and reproduction.

Non-welfare-eligible workers, particularly the single and childless citizens and the single parents with kids over 18, are competing with socialism-fed workers for voted-best-for-moms” absenteeism-gang jobs or illegal alien gang jobs.

The welfare-fueled crew finds it easy to accept low pay since, as an interviewer put it, “the women we have working here have somethin’ comin’ in.” This was a corporate office job, like the many mom-dominated jobs in areas like underwriting, credit processing and other financial services categories that pay less than Wal*Mart cashier wages due to the ample supply of married moms with spousal income, divorced moms with child support that covers rent or single moms, willing to work for nothing because of their layers of pay for sex and reproduction from .gov, which covers their major household bills, making inflation irrelevant to them.

The rest of us————including millions of underemployed and restless men birthed by these amply rewarded mommas—————face RENT inflation, with a crappy, one-room apartment consuming more than half of our monthly pay. 

We face grocery bills hiked up by a 10% sales tax on food in some states, while the pay-per-birth crowd does not feel the current inflation. Many of them do not pay for their groceries since they have altruistically birthed for the motherland.

The welfare-insulated do not pay for their groceries, their housing, their electricity, the childcare that accommodates them in working part time despite the fake-feminist hoopla on this issue or their medical care.

On top of their inflation-free household bills paid by Uncle Sam, single-breadwinner moms and legal / illegal immigrants in single-breadwinner households, working for low traceable income that keeps them under the income limits for pay-per-birth welfare, get big infusions of pure-old fiat cash for the parents to spend as they please, including on mom-pampering items.

When they buy the “cheap” Chinese superfluous luxuries from their tax-cash freebie checks in April, they do not feel inflation in the same way that citizens living on earned-ONLY income feel it, albeit mommas often spend their “child” tax-credit cash on trips to copulate with a boyfriend at the beach, bragging about it at work to inflation-soaked colleagues, living on ONLY the $10 per hour.

All of the monthly welfare, and the progressive-tax-code welfare, increases per kid produced. The Chinese “cheap” stuff is voluminous, signifying productivity, but most of it is not essential to living.

The imported products that are household staples are NOT cheap to non-welfare-eligible US citizens despite the labor cost savings to the fabulously rich employers of the offshored foreign workers. 

The Chinese-made products are cheap—or free—to the USA’s welfare-assisted citizens & noncitizens who ARE productive! They are womb-productive, even when extremely absentee in their mom-gang jobs!

 

Endgame Napoleon spastic_colon Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

It does not affect rich people, like him, or the sex-and-birthing, welfare-eligible crowd of citizens & noncitizens—“the poor,” as they are called except in that one yearly report from the Census Bureau that actually counts all of the many layers of means-tested, non-contributory, 100%-free welfare accruing to womb-productive citizens and noncitizens in single-breadwinner households with US-born kids. That report totally changes the demographics of “the poor,” putting far more elderly people in that category, even though they paid either 7.65% or 15.3% of every measly dime they ever earned into the SS trust fund, whereas citizen and noncitizen womb producers pay $0.00 into their monthly welfare and progressive-tax-code welfare. I am not even sure that CB report counts the up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash for the womb producers. In Obama’s stimulus, the max refundable child tax credit went up to over $8,000 per year.

Womp-productive sex pays more than work productivity in the USA.

Cloud9.5 HilteryTrumpkin Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

This deplorable is not a fascist.  You are projecting again.   I voted for Trump precisely because I hoped that he would serve as a wrecking ball to the corporatocracy that rules us. The hysteria of Hollywood, corporate media, and the politicized bureaucracy is evidence enough that Trump is destabilizing the fascist state that rules us.

As for Peter Schiff, he accurately predicted the housing bust of 08 while the acclaimed academics called him an idiot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZaHNeNgrcI

Is he right now?  Of course he is.   The system created in 1913 has successfully funded more wars, more government, and more entitlements than the tax base could ever afford.  It is amazing how long and how successful this Ponzi scheme has been.  We are currently witnessing the unraveling of this system in our cities and states.

Calling the specific date of the collapse is a fool’s errand. 

666D Chess Cloud9.5 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

"wrecking ball to the corporatocracy that rules us" hahaha, of course, of course, with all the Goldman Sachs crooks that the appointed to his cabinet, what do you think that Goldman Sachs is? a charitable organization? Haha, honestly... and let us not talk about the big fat ugly bubble, it's a would thing that Chump is disruptive to corporations, how much would be the Dow if he wasn't? 80,000? The truth is that the Rothschilds offered you this clown and you guys fell for it. Is Hillary in jail? Of course she is fucking not and never will be. Nothing wrong with having voted for Chump, I initially thought that he was an honest man telling the truth, a few weeks afterwards I realized that the American public had been had as usual. 

bobert727 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:25 Permalink

"Peter Schiff, who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis"

 

And has been calling for disaster ever since. Eventually he will be right....timing is everything.

gmak Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:32 Permalink

Economic Armageddon?  Does no one remember that we had this in the '70s. The catchphrase du jour was "PhDs driving taxis". I guess the new black will be "Gender Studies grads Uber-ing".

 

At some point inflation will roar back with a vengeance and interest rates will have to rise to crushing levels making everything worse that it needed to be, simply because the elites and political lackeys lacked the stomach to do what needed to be done in 2000 and then in 2008: Clear the system. Let bad ideas and companies fail. Take the pain and get it over with.

snatchpounder Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

That's right folks don't listen to Schiff just listen to default Don because happy days are here again! lol

Debt is just a four letter word and just because we're 100T plus in the hole is of no consequence. And spending, well hell's bells the  government can increase spending every year, I haven't seen any spending cuts from these so called "republicans" and lower taxes and we'll have a hell of a good time woo hoo! 

HoPewGassed Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:42 Permalink

Poor broken-record Peter.  He'll be proven right some day.  Unfortunately for him and his investors, he stubbornly, consistently underestimates the intelligence, resourcefulness, and determination of the various gangsters who are slowly incinerating economies throughout the world. 

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:43 Permalink

The inflation genie is breaking out of the box. Haha the Fed is not letting it out of the box, the Fed lost control of markets a while ago. And every so often the Fed's mouth pieces go running around saying the Fed may do this or that, in order to give the appearance the Fed is in control.