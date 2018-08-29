"Q2 GDP Revised Higher To 4.2%, Strongest In 4 years"

After bursting higher in second quarter, when according to the first estimate of Q2 GDP, the US economy grew at an annualized 4.1% rate, moments ago the BEA reported that according to its second estimate of second quarter GDP, the US grew at an even stronger, 4.23% rate - higher than the 4.0% estimate, and the highest since the summer of 2016 - at a time when the Trump's $1.5 trillion fiscal stimulus was boosting the US economy.
The upward revision to the second estimate of GDP growth mainly reflected upward revisions to business investment in intellectual property products and downward revisions to imports.
While most of the components improved, there was a pullback in personal consumption which rose 3.8% in 2Q, down from 4.0% in the first estimate, and below the 3.9% estimated.
In terms of contribution to the bottom line, the various line items were as follows:
- Personal Consumption: 2.55%, down from 2.68%
- Fixed Investment:1.07%, up from 0.94%
- Change in Private Inventories: -0.97%, up from -1.00%
- Exports: 1.10%, down from 1.12%
- Imports: 0.07%, up from -0.06%
- Government consumption: 0.41%, up from 0.37%
A big contributor to growth was nonresidential fixed investment, or spending on equipment, structures and intellectual property rose 8.5% in 2Q after rising 11.5% prior quarter
Separately, the GDP price index rose 3.0% in 2Q after rising 2.0% prior quarter, while core PCE q/q rose 2.0% in 2Q after rising 2.2% prior quarter as inflation cooled modestly.
Also in today's report, the BEA said that corporate profits rose 1.2% in prior quarter; y/y corporate profits up 7.7% in 2Q after rising 5.9% prior quarter, and were broken down as follows:
- Financial industry profits increased 3.8% Q/q in 2Q after falling 2.1% prior quarter
- Federal Reserve bank profits down 4.7% in 2Q after falling 2.8% prior quarter
- Nonfinancial sector profits rose 5.1% Q/q in 2Q after rising 2.7% prior quarter
While the number is largely irrelevant, as it references a period nearly 3 months old, it confirms that the economy was heating up headed into the summer. The bigger question of what GDP will do this quarter will be answered in two months, however according to high frequency economic indicators, all signs point to a continuation of the trend, especially since the impact of Trump's fiscal boost is expected to peak some time around now.
" while core PCE q/q rose 2.0% in 2Q after rising 2.2% prior quarter as inflation cooled modestly....."
so the only factor the fed looks at fell.........totally ironic /s
and the 10yr moves down in yield?? and apparently morgan stanley is going all in today with their latest "analyses"
"especially since the impact of Trump's fiscal boost is expected to peak some time around now."
Agreed I expect the effects of the tax cut to peak around now. And begin to drop off starting in Q4 there is a possibility we see the yield curve invert between now and October.
Better raise those rates, Jerome! And not these pussy-assed, dovish 25bps hikes/year, either- real hawk hikes- like 50bps every few months.
oh yeah North Korea grew 3.9% without rigging their markets with the same crime that caused the financial crisis in 2008 here in the USA
In reply to Better raise those rates,… by Juggernaut x2
The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth rather than its quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly how the spending would play out.
I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.
http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html
Interesting, almost exactly matching the change in the Fed's balance sheet...
...but I am sure that is just "coincidence"...
