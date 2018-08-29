Q2 GDP Revised Higher To 4.2%, Strongest In 4 years

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:44

After bursting higher in second quarter, when according to the first estimate of Q2 GDP, the US economy grew at an annualized 4.1% rate, moments ago the BEA reported that according to its second estimate of second quarter GDP, the US grew at an even stronger, 4.23% rate - higher than the 4.0% estimate, and the highest since the summer of 2016 - at a time when the Trump's $1.5 trillion fiscal stimulus was boosting the US economy.

The upward revision to the second estimate of GDP growth mainly reflected upward revisions to business investment in intellectual property products and downward revisions to imports.

While most of the components improved, there was a pullback in personal consumption which rose 3.8% in 2Q, down from 4.0% in the first estimate, and below the 3.9% estimated.

In terms of contribution to the bottom line, the various line items were as follows:

  • Personal Consumption: 2.55%, down from 2.68%
  • Fixed Investment:1.07%, up from 0.94%
  • Change in Private Inventories: -0.97%, up from -1.00%
  • Exports: 1.10%, down from 1.12%
  • Imports: 0.07%, up from -0.06%
  • Government consumption: 0.41%, up from 0.37%

A big contributor to growth was nonresidential fixed investment, or spending on equipment, structures and intellectual property rose 8.5% in 2Q after rising 11.5% prior quarter

Separately, the GDP price index rose 3.0% in 2Q after rising 2.0% prior quarter, while core PCE q/q rose 2.0% in 2Q after rising 2.2% prior quarter as inflation cooled modestly.

Also in today's report, the BEA said that corporate profits rose 1.2% in prior quarter; y/y corporate profits up 7.7% in 2Q after rising 5.9% prior quarter, and were broken down as follows:

  • Financial industry profits increased 3.8% Q/q in 2Q after falling 2.1% prior quarter
  • Federal Reserve bank profits down 4.7% in 2Q after falling 2.8% prior quarter
  • Nonfinancial sector profits rose 5.1% Q/q in 2Q after rising 2.7% prior quarter

While the number is largely irrelevant, as it references a period nearly 3 months old, it confirms that the economy was heating up headed into the summer. The bigger question of what GDP will do this quarter will be answered in two months, however according to high frequency economic indicators, all signs point to a continuation of the trend, especially since the impact of Trump's fiscal boost is expected to peak some time around now.

Ricki13th Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

"especially since the impact of Trump's fiscal boost is expected to peak some time around now." 

Agreed I expect the effects of the tax cut to peak around now. And begin to drop off starting in Q4 there is a possibility we see the yield curve invert between now and October. 

Dutch1206 PunchyBinThinkn Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:01 Permalink

Reading is hard.

 

"Q2 GDP Revised Higher To 4.2%, Strongest In 4 years"

 

That HEADLINE is referring to 4.9% GDP growth in Q3'14 and 5.1% in Q2'14 (Both of which are higher than 4.2%[math]). Trivia question, who was President in 2014?

 

Not even trying to stick up for Obama, but the hyperbole has gotten out of hand.  Your statement is patently false which is ironic because you probably hate #FakeNews, right?

1970SSNova396 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

I will need to wait until Paul Krugman tells us the real deal.....maybe Austin Goolsbee should be a quest on CNBC for today. You know the group that is still suking Buckwheat Obama dry.

Let it Go Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:57 Permalink

The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth rather than its quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly  how the spending would play out.

I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.

 http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html

rejected Wed, 08/29/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

Yes,,, as more people are paying ridiculous prices for health care I don't doubt the increase in GDP considering how the parasites calculate it.

LawsofPhysics Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

Interesting, almost exactly matching the change in the Fed's balance sheet...

...but I am sure that is just "coincidence"...

"Full Faith and Credit"

same

as

it

ever

was!

Quivering Lip Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

the US grew at an even stronger, 4.23% rate - higher than the 4.0% estimate, and the highest since the summer of 2016 - at a time when the Trump's $1.5 trillion fiscal stimulus was boosting the US economy.

Who writes this shit? I know for most, 2016 was eons ago but "the Trump's" wasn't president during the summer of 2016. 

demoses Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Looking at the comments - MAGA camp vs Obama camp. You both are really deserving of each other. No wonder that the folks in the US politics can so easily manipulate you all. Face it you are being f**** either way...

Garciathinksso Wed, 08/29/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

it is not hard to grow the US economy, even dumbass Obama grew the economy and he did almost everything possible to slow down Shale Boom. Moreover the president can actually do very little regarding the real economy other than stay the fuck out of it