Russian Military Begins Testing "Robocop" Exoskeleton

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Russia’s new super-soldier exoskeleton is said to be able to endow its wearer with superhuman abilities. The “Robocop” prototype military exoskeleton reportedly allows infantry soldiers to fire machine guns using one-hand and achieve “computer-like accuracy.”
As the Daily Mail reports, the suit resembles the work of an action-packed science fiction movie. The exoskeleton’s design is reminiscent of the Stormtroopers in “Star Wars”, or the fictional mechanical police officer in “RoboCop.”
The suit allows a soldier to not only carry an enormous amount of weight (extra ammunition or weapons) but it also helps the wearer run faster than is normally physically possible without the suit. The exoskeleton, which is constructed from titanium, is designed to boost a soldier’s strength and stamina while a layer of body armor protects the wearer from any incoming bullets and shrapnel. The exoskeleton fits over the torso and is secured around the waist, dispersing the weight of the built-in backpack, which can be filled with up to 110 pounds (50kg).
Chief designer Oleg Faustov told the Russian news agency TASS that trials are underway for the new super soldier suit.
“We have already held trials for the prototype of the active exoskeleton,” said Faustov.
“It really enhances a serviceman’s physical abilities. For example, the tester was able to shoot from a machine-gun only with one hand and accurately hit targets.”
But the development of the exoskeleton’s prototype has stalled since running into an obstacle. There is currently no room to store an external power source, according to a report by The Daily Mail. That means the suit can only be worn for a very limited amount of time before it is nothing more than dead weight. Russia says it is confident that the battery issue can be resolved.
The Russian firm will also continue to work to improve the design of the exoskeleton super soldier before it is introduced to battlefields in 2025.
Comments
Well, I'll bet that this goes about as well as the flamethrower tank thingy that breaks down every three minutes.
Everybody wants the Ubermensch, nobody wants the peaceful existence...no money in it, ya see?
When your vision of the future is a permanent battlefield, what life have you left?
In reply to I'll bet this goes as well… by Killtruck
The vast majority of humans want to live in peace. Why does the US spend hundreds of billions in arms every year?
In reply to When your vision of the… by Skateboarder
Going to be a quick war - battery only lasts two minutes...
In reply to The vast majority of humans… by Socrates55
You only need two minutes to get that killa video drop straight to youtube, baby. Then just watch the investments roll in.
All optics, no substance.
In reply to . by MasterPo
Gotsta got one a dose!
Don't leave home without it!
Better up-armor it tho... like they do with the humvees....
Make mine like the one in the movie "District 9"!
In reply to You only need two minutes to… by cougar_w
Get your credit card out:
https://eksobionics.com/eksoworks/
You'll need to add your own armor.
In reply to Gotta by toady
The US has the same kind of stuff. The question is: Who's schwartz is better?
In reply to Get your credit card out:… by cougar_w
The future is a boot stamping on a face, over and over again.
In reply to The US has the same kind of… by silverer
Nice! I've been looking for a place to park some money!
I already have a bunch of body armor, so I may be set!
In reply to Get your credit card out:… by cougar_w
This thing will become mandatory if you want to live in peace downtown Chicago or in South Africa.
And you will thank the Russians eternally for that.
In reply to Nice! I've been looking for… by toady
Buy the batteries from Tesla...they will burst into flames roasting the user alive.
In reply to . by MasterPo
Maybe Elon can throw in a flamethrower and SpaceX rocket backpack?
In reply to Buy the batteries from Tesla… by runswithscissors
"The vast majority of humans want to live in peace. Why does the US spend hundreds of billions in arms every year?"
Because the rulers want all of the peace lovers' money!
In reply to The vast majority of humans… by Socrates55
Weapon manufactring countries need constant wars to survive and profit from the consumption of weapons and ammo.
They will always be involved in creating reasons for war.
No War they go broke. The bigger the wars the bigger the profits.
In reply to The vast majority of humans… by Socrates55
~Why does the US spend hundreds of billions in arms every year?~
Nuthin' personal, it's jus' bidness'.
In reply to The vast majority of humans… by Socrates55
Ask McCain. He would understand that question.
In reply to When your vision of the… by Skateboarder
battery limitations are the bottleneck in all exotic robotic applications. If they figure out the battery problem... hello electric high duty cycle devices of all sorts (airplanes)
Mobile methanol fuel cell:
https://www.energyworldmag.com/world-direct-methanol-fuel-cells-dmfcs-i…
Several kW are carryable.
In reply to battery limitations are the… by DavidGinsberg
A few large caliber DU munitions will cut right through that thing. Not to mention cooking the wearer with a flame-thower. Probably really slow actuators.
"The exoskeleton’s design is reminiscent of the Stormtroopers in “Star Wars”..."
Not if it helps the wearer shoot accurately!
(Slapping knee while laughing) Oh, shit, you got that right! Even with line of sight, (logically) no recoil lasers they were lousy shots.
And why no reflective ablative layer under the white coating? Talk about laser fodder. Stoooo-pid.
In reply to "The exoskeleton’s design is… by kindasketchy
"the tester was able to shoot from a machine-gun only with one hand and accurately hit targets, just like the American Rambosky.”
Unless it's built like an AK47 it will never be reliable.
The weapon the guy in the suit is holding looks very much like something being made in America, a bullpup conversion kit for an AK: http://www.cbrps.com/AK.html
In reply to Unless it's built like an… by roadhazard
Couldn't think of anything worse for American police to have.
Why would someone want to be able to shoot a machine gun with one hand? I mean, what is so important your other hand is going to be doing.
Looking at your social media accounts. We got priorities, man.
In reply to Why would someone want to be… by MusicIsYou
The other hand is taking a selfie of yourself shooting a machinegun with one hand.
You know you would be.
In reply to Why would someone want to be… by MusicIsYou
Doing Rambo?
In reply to The other hand is taking a… by cougar_w
The other hand has the other machine gun! Duh!!.....and don't bother asking how you reload while holding two machine guns....
In reply to Why would someone want to be… by MusicIsYou
Beltless direct-feed from the backpack
In reply to The other hand has the other… by NumNutt
Grabbing another mag?
Duurrr...
In reply to Why would someone want to be… by MusicIsYou
Sorry, deleted; cougar beat me with his selfie.
In reply to Why would someone want to be… by MusicIsYou
Just out...
Trump Ethics Lawyer's Wife Found Boffing Russian Robocop In Back Seat Of Maserati
Come on, keep it in your pants woman.
Uh, they are testing the exact same shit at Lowe's for warehouse workers. Lift-assist has been around for decades.
The armor they are showing here is 3D-printed plastic. Looks cool, won't stop a .22 LR.
So many people wish they could have instinctive accuracy. There's nothing funnier than the bead sights on bow n arrows. Most people's minds can not travel and do the geometry of 400 fps second, let alone 2800 fps.
Remember Star Wars, not the movie? The lesson as I remember was bankrupting the Soviets by getting them to try and keep up... I keep seeing the Russians showing off exotic equipment, wonder if maybe that's the lesson they learned. Hypersonic Robots anyone?
Time to buy more EKSO....
Was the "machine gun" on full auto? How far was the target from the shooter? And what's the battery life and how much does the battery weigh?
It never happened. They were just projecting. There are lift-assist suits that can hold a drill motor for you so that it weighs nothing. Kinda the same thing. They don't use a battery, they are stationary and plug into the wall. Now, if you could mount something like that on a mobile platform, say a small tank, then you'd have all the power you need.
That's what I want to see; mobile armor on small treads with a Yamaha 800cc engine. If you could get the field speed up to 25mph, troops could go in dual-wield machine guns blazing. That would be a sight.
In reply to Was the "machine gun" on… by koan
And then a little kid with a slingshot incapacitated Robo-soldier by cracking the face lense.
Aimbot ---
So, I'll invent a long range weapon that launches bolas to snarl up their legs. And then what? The best way to fight modern tech is with ancient tech.
What is the point of filling that robot with meat?
Something tells me the wearers of these are going to be more lethal than the Star Wars Stormtroopers, who couldn't hit their own ass with a 2 x 4.
Everything is going to get so hitech to the point they can be defeated with ancient technology. Case in point: while 5th and 6th generation jets are getting jammed from cyberwarfare, a P51 Mustang with a great pilot will slip in at treetop level at 425 mph and bring the heat. I'm pretty sure that's what Einstein meant when he said sticks will be used to fight the last war. He didn't mean it was precisely going to be sticks, but he meant ancient technology. Anybody who thinks otherwise just does not have an appreciation for the rings of life.
Technology is way overrated, it can do no more than the skills of the people who control it. All the burning wrecks of self driving cars should tell people that.
Proving global corporations (governments) could clean up places like Chernobyl or Fukushima the Pacific Ocean or toxic wate dumps before things like launching a floating nuclear plant should already have been a top priority
http://www.deagel.com/country/forecast.aspx - Population projections 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0BtLmit4N4#t=431s
So where the fuck did the Galactic Empire go wrong with the storm troopers? Their armor couldn't stop shit and it certainly didn't help them shoot worth shit either.