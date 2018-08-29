Russian Military Begins Testing "Robocop" Exoskeleton

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:22

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Russia’s new super-soldier exoskeleton is said to be able to endow its wearer with superhuman abilities.  The “Robocop” prototype military exoskeleton reportedly allows infantry soldiers to fire machine guns using one-hand and achieve “computer-like accuracy.”

As the Daily Mail reports, the suit resembles the work of an action-packed science fiction movie. The exoskeleton’s design is reminiscent of the Stormtroopers in “Star Wars”, or the fictional mechanical police officer in “RoboCop.” 

The suit allows a soldier to not only carry an enormous amount of weight (extra ammunition or weapons) but it also helps the wearer run faster than is normally physically possible without the suit.  The exoskeleton, which is constructed from titanium, is designed to boost a soldier’s strength and stamina while a layer of body armor protects the wearer from any incoming bullets and shrapnel.  The exoskeleton fits over the torso and is secured around the waist, dispersing the weight of the built-in backpack, which can be filled with up to 110 pounds (50kg).

Chief designer Oleg Faustov told the Russian news agency TASS that trials are underway for the new super soldier suit. 

“We have already held trials for the prototype of the active exoskeleton,” said Faustov.

“It really enhances a serviceman’s physical abilities. For example, the tester was able to shoot from a machine-gun only with one hand and accurately hit targets.”

But the development of the exoskeleton’s prototype has stalled since running into an obstacle.  There is currently no room to store an external power source, according to a report by The Daily Mail.   That means the suit can only be worn for a very limited amount of time before it is nothing more than dead weight. Russia says it is confident that the battery issue can be resolved.

The Russian firm will also continue to work to improve the design of the exoskeleton super soldier before it is introduced to battlefields in 2025.

Killtruck Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

Well, I'll bet that this goes about as well as the flamethrower tank thingy that breaks down every three minutes.  

 

Everybody wants the Ubermensch, nobody wants the peaceful existence...no money in it, ya see?

DavidGinsberg Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

battery  limitations are the bottleneck in all  exotic robotic applications. If they figure out the battery problem... hello electric high duty cycle devices of all sorts (airplanes)

woody188 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

A few large caliber DU munitions will cut right through that thing. Not to mention cooking the wearer with a flame-thower. Probably really slow actuators.

cougar_w Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Uh, they are testing the exact same shit at Lowe's for warehouse workers. Lift-assist has been around for decades.

The armor they are showing here is 3D-printed plastic. Looks cool, won't stop a .22 LR.

 

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

So many people wish they could have instinctive accuracy. There's nothing funnier than the bead sights on bow n arrows. Most people's minds can not travel and do the geometry of 400 fps second, let alone 2800 fps.

replaceme Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

Remember Star Wars, not the movie? The lesson as I remember was bankrupting the Soviets by getting them to try and keep up... I keep seeing the Russians showing off exotic equipment, wonder if maybe that's the lesson they learned. Hypersonic Robots anyone?

koan Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

Was the "machine gun" on full auto? How far was the target from the shooter? And what's the battery life and how much does the battery weigh?

cougar_w koan Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

It never happened. They were just projecting. There are lift-assist suits that can hold a drill motor for you so that it weighs nothing. Kinda the same thing. They don't use a battery, they are stationary and plug into the wall. Now, if you could mount something like that on a mobile platform, say a small tank, then you'd have all the power you need.

That's what I want to see; mobile armor on small treads with a Yamaha 800cc engine. If you could get the field speed up to 25mph, troops could go in dual-wield machine guns blazing. That would be a sight.

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

So, I'll invent a long range weapon that launches bolas to snarl up their legs. And then what? The best way to fight modern tech is with ancient tech.

MrBoompi Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

Something tells me the wearers of these are going to be more lethal than the Star Wars Stormtroopers, who couldn't hit their own ass with a 2 x 4.  

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Everything is going to get so hitech to the point they can be defeated with ancient technology. Case in point: while 5th and 6th generation jets are getting jammed from cyberwarfare, a P51 Mustang with a great pilot will slip in at treetop level at 425 mph and bring the heat. I'm pretty sure that's what Einstein meant when he said sticks will be used to fight the last war. He didn't mean it was precisely going to be sticks, but he meant ancient technology. Anybody who thinks otherwise just does not have an appreciation for the rings of life.

MusicIsYou Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

Technology is way overrated, it can do no more than the skills of the people who control it. All the burning wrecks of self driving cars should tell people that.

Debtpool Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

So where the fuck did the Galactic Empire go wrong with the storm troopers? Their armor couldn't stop shit and it certainly didn't help them shoot worth shit either.

 