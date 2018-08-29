Superbowl Winning Linebacker, Former Goldman Analyst Charged With Insider Trading

In a market such as this one, where even a monkey throwing darts outperforms hedge funds, and the S&P only goes up in the year's second melt up after a similar euphoric rush in January ended poorly, one would be troubled to find reasons why anyone would engage in insider trading.
And yet, moments ago that's exactly what happened today when Super Bowl LII champion Mychal Kendricks was charged by federal authorities with insider trading, as U.S. attorney William McSwain announced in Center City, Philadelphia, on Wednesday. Tied to illegal investments he made in 2014, when he was still playing for the Eagles, the charges are likely to precede a guilty plea by the linebacker, as The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeremy Roebuck reported.
According to prosecutors, Kendricks - who know plays with the Cleveland Browns - used insider trading tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.
U.S. Attorney William McSwain said co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki was paid $10,000 in kickbacks as well as perks like tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games. Kendricks played for the Eagles before signing with the Browns in June.
TV writer and former Goldman Sachs analyst Damilare Sonoiki was "brazenly passing along insider information," including heads-ups on stock mergers and acquisitions, to Kendricks from 2013 to 2015," the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. In exchange for the inside information, Kendricks allegedly provided $10,000 in cash and Eagles tickets to Sonoiki. An IMBD profile lists Sonoiki as a writer on the popular TV series "Black-ish" as well as other movies and TV shows.
Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he's sorry and "deeply" regrets his actions.
He says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades." His full statement is below.
"I would like to apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it. I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence. To this point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become a football player. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions.
Since the beginning of the investigation, I have fully cooperated with the authorities and will continue to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions. Although I did not take any of the profits for myself, I am committed to repaying all of the funds gained illegally and accept the consequences of my actions.
I sincerely apologize to my coaches, the owners, and my teammates on the Eagles and the Browns, the NFL, and the magnificent fans to whom I owe my career. I also apologize to my family, who I have failed in this. You all deserve better, and I will work my hardest to re-earn your trust and respect, serve as an advocate to educate others, and show you that I will never be involved in anything like this again. Thank you."
Kendricks' charges fall in "uncharted waters" for the NFL, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who suggested Wednesday that the veteran's violations "could fall under" the league's personal conduct policy.
The Browns, meanwhile, who signed Kendricks in June, have released a statement of their own, saying they "are in communication with the league office" and that "Mychal will not make the trip to Detroit" for the Browns' final preseason game this week.
Mychal Kendricks is facing federal insider trading charges.
Here's the Browns statement.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.
Wasn't Tyler barred from the hedge fund industry for insider trading himself? Oops.
did he tell the sec to fuck off, like martha stewart did?
why him? of the thousands of crooks. it makes no sense....especially in light of political correctness.
why not prosecute hillary???????????? why a black man? to prove they are not reversely prejudiced?
In reply to Wasn't Tyler barred from the… by FullHedge1
And yet, Elon Musk, Jon Corzine, Angelo Mozilo and Jamie Dimon walk free...
In reply to was he banging martha… by james diamond squid
i do walk free :)
In reply to And yet, Elon Musk, John… by Pool Shark
In reply to And yet, Elon Musk, John… by Pool Shark
Turns out, football rules don't apply to Govt, and Govt (SEC) rules don't apply to CONgress.
Can't we return to ONE set of laws that apply to all? (I know, stupid, rhetorical question)
In reply to was he banging martha… by james diamond squid
https://www.businessinsider.com/nypost-claims-zerohedge-is-a-banned-insider-trader-2009-8
This has to be false.
In reply to Wasn't Tyler barred from the… by FullHedge1
I think Martha's total investment was $50k. She wan't convicted of insider trading. Lying to the FBI. (Would be funny if people didn't go to jail. Don't talk to the FBI. They can convict you of lying if you talk to them. You be comey-ed, martha-ed, stewart-ed, or scooter-ed, or libby-ed.)
In reply to this is just martha stewart… by just the tip
Congress does this stuff all the time; getting their so-called blind trusts to invest or divest in companies just prior to a bill coming up for a vote in the House. Where's equal justice under the law? If this guy gets punished, which he probably should, why not "Cattle-futures" Clinton who somehow miraculously made a 10,000% profit on a $1,000 stake?
Congresspeople cannot be charged with insider trading.
In reply to Congress does this stuff all… by csc61
..Remind me, how many CEOs from the primary dealer banks went to prison for all those mortgage-backed securities that the created, sold, profited from etc. and that everyone agrees almost "destroyed the financial world as we know it"??????
Oh, that's right. NONE, zero, nada!!!
Everyone basically agrees MBS were FRAUDULENT, but NO ONE went to prison. Instead the TAXPAYER, via The FED, will PAY FOR THIS TOXIC SHIT for years!!!!
Socialization of private losses!!!
The "just-us" system is indeed a fucking joke and the moral hazard that is being unleashed is going to be a real motherfucker.
