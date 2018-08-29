Tesla's Entire Fleet Internet Network Is Down

In addition to the entire Tesla fleet network being offline - which enables features like remote data, music streaming, traffic data for navigation, and also works with Autopilot - Tesla.com is also down.

Electrek.co reports that Tesla’s fleet network connection, which is an increasingly important feature for owners, is current down fleet-wide.

@Tesla is app down ? Getting unknown error and can’t access controls from phone — Laura Hynes (@laurainseaisle) August 29, 2018

Tesla’s network has been down for prolonged periods of times before.

Back in 2016, the system was down for almost a full day when owners could get an internet connection, which enables features like remote data, music streaming, traffic data for navigation, and also works with Autopilot. At the time, Tesla said that the problem was with AT&T’s network, which is Tesla’s internet broadband supplier in North America.

Electrek's Fred Lambert confirms that the network has been down since around 1530ET.

If that wasn't enough, Tesla's website is also down.

This is what happens to Tesla's web site when Musk thinks "Go Daddy" is just something Grimes shouts at him in the G650ER's bedroom... pic.twitter.com/YyScNLPd6n — Mark B. Spiegel (@markbspiegel) August 29, 2018

