Trudeau Government To Study Total Handgun And Assault Weapons Ban

The Daily Caller's Ottawa Bureau Chief David Krayden reports that the Trudeau government is moving toward a total ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada.

As CBC News reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent a letter of mandate to Border Security Minister Bill Blair that makes it clear in what the direction the Liberal government is proceeding.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” Trudeau writes. Trudeau also reminds his newest minister about the task of dealing with illegal immigration - although Trudeau refers to the phenomenon as “irregular immigration.”

Blair is also tasked with implementing the Liberal government’s legalization of marijuana that comes into effect in matter of months and assessing a growing opioid crisis in the country.

So far, Blair’s only initiative to deal with the influx of illegals deliver funding to put the would-be asylum seekers into hotels.

Ever since the July 22 mass shooting, Trudeau has toyed with the concept of further increasing Canada’s already strict gun control. Toronto Mayor John Tory has actually asked for a handgun ban in the city.

“We’re looking at things that have been done around the world, things that have been done in other jurisdictions, looking at the best evidence, the best data, to make the right decisions to make sure that we are ensuring our citizens, our communities are safe into the future,” Trudeau told reporters after the shooting.

But Nicolas Johnson, editor of TheGunBlog.ca, told The Daily Caller Wednesday that the potential ban is “wrong.”