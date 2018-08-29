Trudeau Government To Study Total Handgun And Assault Weapons Ban

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:58

The Daily Caller's Ottawa Bureau Chief David Krayden reports that the Trudeau government is moving toward a total ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada.

As CBC News reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sent a letter of mandate to Border Security Minister Bill Blair that makes it clear in what the direction the Liberal government is proceeding.

“You should lead an examination of a full ban on handguns and assault weapons in Canada, while not impeding the lawful use of firearms by Canadians,” Trudeau writes. Trudeau also reminds his newest minister about the task of dealing with illegal immigration - although Trudeau refers to the phenomenon as “irregular immigration.”

Blair is also tasked with implementing the Liberal government’s legalization of marijuana that comes into effect in matter of months and assessing a growing opioid crisis in the country.

So far, Blair’s only initiative to deal with the influx of illegals deliver funding to put the would-be asylum seekers into hotels.

Ever since the July 22 mass shooting, Trudeau has toyed with the concept of further increasing Canada’s already strict gun control. Toronto Mayor John Tory has actually asked for a handgun ban in the city.

“We’re looking at things that have been done around the world, things that have been done in other jurisdictions, looking at the best evidence, the best data, to make the right decisions to make sure that we are ensuring our citizens, our communities are safe into the future,” Trudeau told reporters after the shooting.

But Nicolas Johnson, editor of TheGunBlog.ca, told The Daily Caller Wednesday that the potential ban is “wrong.”

A ban would be wrong on so many levels, from civil liberties to property rights to policymaking. You just don’t confiscate things from honest citizens in a free society.

 The significance here is huge. We aren’t talking about a policy-brainstorming session, we’re talking about the elected leader of the country looking seriously at how to take away firearms from millions of men and women who are vetted by the federal police and who have done nothing wrong.”

Killtruck Wed, 08/29/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

Do it, you fucking part-time drama teacher, feminized castrated soppy Obama 2.0 pusscake.

 

Import the illegal rapefugee foreigners and disarm your women at the same time. 

 

Let's see if there's any real men left in Canada....maybe they'll stand up and take their country back. 

hedgeless_horseman Four chan Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:06 Permalink

 

Trudeau Government To Study Total Handgun And Assault Weapons Ban

Total?

So government employees won't have handguns or assault weapons?  

I doubt it.

More likely, disarm The People, and then, following South Africa, the heavily armed communist government can confiscate the farmland to "give it back" to the Eskimos!

Did you know that the poor Eskimos own less than 5% of the productive farmlands in Canada!  

Unfair!  

 

 

Cryptopithicus Homme eforce Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

Nope.  Nobody I know handed their guns in the last time they tried, very few actually did.  There were many protests, some people got arrested. One old guy brandished the receiver of an old disassembled bolt action rifle and was tackled to the ground by police.  He became an icon of sorts.  There was mass civil disobedience, less than 40% compliance and eventually the government was forced to scrap the whole thing (after blowing billions of dollars).  This new proposed legislation has no support from rank and file police (who do not want to be used as political pawns against their own communities), from western or rural Canada.  This is just desperate attempt at vote-getting by TRUDOH before he's forced out next year.  Also... I think Liberals are freaking out because despite all of the red tape here, more Canadians than ever are getting their RPAL or "restricted" license that allows them to purchase evil black rifles like the AR15 and Handguns. This is the exact opposite effect they wanted their red tape to have!  Not just that but also regular PAL (Possession Acquisition License that gives you rights to buy a non-restricted firearm) requests are booming and courses are often filled up.

Skip css1971 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:30 Permalink

The man I hope wins Brazil election said this recently:

In Madureira, which is surrounded by sometimes almost lawless favelas and where residents live with the constant danger of gunfire, Bolsonaro's pitch for looser gun control to allow self-defense met with particular approval.

"Guns don't feed violence, just as flowers don't bring peace," Bolsonaro said, responding to critics who say that flooding society with even more guns will only increase the bloodshed.

Bolsonaro's solution is to adopt US-style notions of gun rights and self-defense.

"If one of us, civilian or military, is attacked and shoots back 20 times, he should be decorated, not prosecuted," he said in Madureira.

Dilluminati The_Juggernaut Wed, 08/29/2018 - 13:37 Permalink

agree if you like your elected cunt, you can keep your elected cunt..

I'm tired of hearing all this noise out of Canada as if the United States should care, and why should we? 

Mexico laughed, signed a deal, and didn't care..

Canada runs these bullshit ideas around their internal public consumption news as distractions from the fact that their leaders haven't an original thought.

There is no part of the agenda MAGA that is contingent on Canada.