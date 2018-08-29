Trump Confirms White House Counsel Don McGahn Out This Fall

President Trump on Wednesday confirmed that White House counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, "shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Untied States Supreme Court," tweeted Trump.
White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018
The departure was first announced by Axios, who noted that Trump has not formalized a successor, though McGahn would prefer Clinton alumni Emmet Flood, who joined the Trump team in May to help deal with the Russia probe. Flood also served during George W. Bush's second term "as his top lawyer handling congressional investigators."
A source familiar with Flood's thinking said: “The reason he can represent both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump is because he thinks these investigators come and basically put a target on their backs, trying to overturn every aspect of their lives searching for a crime." -Axios
McGahn, who spent 30 hours interviewing with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, is said to have "extensively cooperated" with the investigation. Some Trump allies fear he "coughed up too much information" during the interviews. That said, McGahn has told a confidant that he doesn't expect to leave Trump's orbit entirely after he departs from the White House - privately saying he expects to be of assistance to Trump through the re-election campaign.
Earlier in the month, the New York Times reported that McGahn had given 30 hours of interviews to Mueller over a nine month period.
The report said that during those talks, McGahn and his lawyer focused on absolving McGahn of wrongdoing while candidly discussing inner-circle conversations with Trump related to the investigation.
These discussions reportedly touched on Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey and his focus on putting loyal officials in charge of the investigation, such as Attorney General Jeff Sessions. -Business Insider
Trump called the account "Fake" because it implied that McGahn had been a "RAT" like White House counsel John Dean, who cooperated with prosecutors in the Watergate scandal which was instrumental in ending Richard Nixon's presidency. Instead, the president says he allowed McGahn and others to cooperate with the special counsel probe because he had "nothing to hide," and was eager to get to the end of the investigation.
Behind the curtain, McGahn helped Trump select a "record number of conservative federal judges" in what Business Insider suggests may be one of Trump's more consequential moves as president.
Comments
Yeah, "extensively cooperated" like a canary.
Knew he was gone as soon as I heard he spent 30 hours with Mueller.
Trumps fuze is getting shorter.
In reply to Yeah, "extensively… by AnonymousCitizen
"Yes Men" only need apply
In reply to Knew he was gone.... by TrajanOptimus
So if you were running a business, would you hire anyone that does not agree with the way you chose to run that business? Of course not.
We hired Trump to run the biggest business on earth and we want him hiring people that share his same vision. If they don't, they need to pack their shit and go home.
In reply to yes by helltothenah
Its always good to have a dissenting opinion if for no other reason as to strengthen your own ideas by dismissing these dissenting ideas with good arguments. Echo chambers are a VERY bad thing. Just look at social media.
In reply to So if you were running a… by TrajanOptimus
Diversity is our strength!!
In reply to Its always good to have a… by Ward of the Squid
Exactly right. This guy already stated his position when he said he wasn't going to be another Dean. He isn't going to be framed. Dean said McGahan's statement showed that his position was to represent the office of President of the US, not Trump. Trump has other lawyers to represent him.
If Trump did something illegal, McGahan wasn't going to take the fall. He's worked with Trump for 18 months and he's seen the pattern of no loyalty to subordinates.
So, all you snowflake fanbois who are melting down about this should chill out. If Trump did nothing wrong, he's got nothing to worry about. They haven't made anybother false accusations stick, have they? The only ones thay have were the ones you all denied until they were proven (Stormy, hush money payments, etc.).
Chill out, enjoy the show, and try not to jump when the gov/corp/banks rape you. It's for your own good.
In reply to Its always good to have a… by Ward of the Squid
he wasn't a card carrying cult member so he gots to go
In reply to Yeah, "extensively… by AnonymousCitizen
I voted for Trump, not Trump’s lawyer, assswipe
In reply to yes men only need apply by helltothenah
Still sniffing Hillary's used Adult Depends? I guess the rest of us should be thankful you're not cutting an animal to get a vet to give you pain pill medication.
Standard Disclaimer: Do you really ever have anything to add to the conversation? Thought not.
In reply to yes men only need apply by helltothenah
His job is to represent the office of president, not the man. They aren't the same thing, despite the fawning.
In reply to Yeah, "extensively… by AnonymousCitizen
picture shit spinning in a container called DC...
More prosecution fodder for Mueller`s witch hunt........
Wonder when he will be thrown in solitary?.........
Perhaps CNN and Bernstein can claim Lanny Clinton Davis says Trump knew beforehand he was going to fire him....
Why am I not surprised?!? This fucking Judas should be frog marched out today.
The Trump team ceded the narrative. They have allowed non-crimes to be criminalized. In the media and in the DOJ.
All the weaklings make Trump look that much stronger. Trump is taking on all comers by himself with one hand (Sessions) tied behind his back and still winning.
Just out by Sarah Carter: CIA spy Stephan Halper has extensive Russian ties, including to the head of Russian intelligence who attended his seminars and to Putin oligarchs who paid for the seminars, like the one Page and Papadopoulos were lured into attending. Who'da thunk it?
who cares?
We need a heavy hitting Jew in that position.
Just like in all of the other positions.