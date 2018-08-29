Trump Renews Google Attack: Tweets Video Showing Search Bias

President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities - i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias - may be illegal.
“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.
"I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.
Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama's State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.
Trump's tweet comes just minutes after the Senate Intelligence Committee said it has invited Alphabet CEO Larry Page to a Sept. 5 open hearing to examine social media companies’ responses to “foreign influence operations” on social media platforms.
A panel spokesperson said Page was invited after Google parent Alphabet declined to confirm a senior official to testify. According to Bloomberg, the Committee declined to hear from Google’s Kent Walker - who has previously testified before the panel and was offered as a witness - and instead seeks to hear from more "a more senior executive". The committee said that the invitation to Alphabet was always addressed to Page.
Looks like tensions between Trump and Google, which now appears will be only the third company to hit a $1 trillion market cap after Apple and, soon Amazon, is only set to rise from here.
#StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/xqz599iQZw— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018
Comments
They. Will. Not. Stop. Ever.
Not even for you Mr Trump
Remember when Libs were on the side of free and open expression? Hated the CIA and FBI? Were skeptical of big business? Believed in the power of government to control and regulate said big business? It was all a sham.
In reply to They. Will. Not. Stop. Ever… by Two Theives an…
#DrainDigitalSwamp
In reply to Remember by PrintCash
let's all go over to trumpbook
holocaust revisionism prohibited
Kissing (((Tuchus))) is for winners, I guess.
President Donald J. Trump Proclaims May 2017 as Jewish American Heritage Month
In reply to Digital swamp by Panic Mode
Trump is more popular than Obama, Clinton and Jesus put together.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
maybe on ZH. when i talk to people in the real world no one seems to give a shit. I took out roger stone's book "making a president 2016" and the librarian looked like a hippyish liberal (tattoos etc), and she was super polite and helpful. we made weather small talk. and she is apparently good at her job because I forgot I put a hold on it and she left me a voicemail to remind me to pick it up. point is, she didn't give me the stink eye because I was taking out a trump book.
no one in the real world barely gives a shit about trump or this divide and conquer false left right paradigm, they are out living their lives. People are not as divided as you think; that's mostly just bored schizoids on the internet. it's boring to rot your brain on this kabuki WITCH HUNT NO COLLUSION bullshit. It's not real and people are already starting to get sick of it. some of yall should get out of the zh/pornhub pod and get some sunshine, start a convo with a stranger at the park ffs.
anyways, rant off.
In reply to Trump by ???ö?
"Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD.... At some point I may have to get involved!” - Trump
So when??? Someone really needs to remind him of his priority.
In reply to Trump is more popular than… by DingleBarryObummer
yea and my wife says if I keep doing thing around the house on the honey-do list, I'll get to throw it in her back door. never seems to happen though :(
In reply to "Big story out that the FBI… by beemasters
Haven't heard of Eric Schmitt for some time now, I wonder what the ex head of Google is up to.
In reply to yea and my wife says if I… by DingleBarryObummer
Burn Google down. The telcos claim utility independence but they are in bed with the Techs and socials. There is a lot that can be burned. Put real pressure and make them feel the heat.
In reply to Haven't heard of Eric… by JimmyJones
What never seems to happen? You ignore the honey-do list or she doesn't keep her word?
If it's the latter, tell her that you'll get to the honey-do list only AFTER she gives you rear entry access.
Always get paid up front.
BTW, is she Jewish?
In reply to yea and my wife says if I… by DingleBarryObummer
Clearly they are sexually incompatible. He should find someone who likes the back door stuff. And I guess she should find someone who finds the front door satisfactory and might be willing to buy her some furs and jewels for a few romps.
In reply to What never seems to happen? … by MANvsMACHINE
anyone google the word idiot
to see the truth about jewgle the company that lies about everything.
In reply to yea and my wife says if I… by DingleBarryObummer
You are seeing it. This is how he's going to do it, by hitting at them every few days. He will keep pressing, with more and more evidence. Behind the scenes, you can bet that many people are currently looking into ALL the angles on this. Meanwhile, as more and more people become aware of the controversy, there will be pressure at home for these lawmakers to "DO something!"...and they WILL.
Social Media has dealt itself a mortal blow. What we will see play out over the coming months is the slow, but steady and relentless bleeding out as Trump keeps working that wound.
These large social media platforms will all be utilities within the year, and the companies will be broken into smaller units. The whole landscape is gonna change. And I think at some point it will be revealed that the whole business model of selling ad space on these platforms is a fraud. So many use ad-blocking software now that it is doubtful these ads are viewed by 1 in 10 users, and the few that DO are universally annoyed by them.
I have a feeling that these companies will be hit with a series of crushing blows, loss of revenue, regulatory control, user disgust, and will go down even faster than they rose.
In reply to "Big story out that the FBI… by beemasters
Fuck Google , and Fakebook , and Twitter.
Seriously folks, you really don't need any of them.
In reply to Trump is more popular than… by DingleBarryObummer
"If it weren't for facebook, I'd never get laid" [/modified sublime]
In reply to Fuck Google , and Fakebook ,… by InjectTheVenom
Translated: Settin your ass up for nationalization. Takeover soon
In reply to Fuck Google , and Fakebook ,… by InjectTheVenom
Duuuude, it's the Dumocrats "divide and conquer" playbook. You're just a stooge / troll though...so I'd expect nothing less than 100% lies.
In reply to Trump is more popular than… by DingleBarryObummer
That was not a coherent or reasoned argument.
I've had some top notch trolls troll me so your bush league stuff is not doing it for me. try threatening me or something, at least that's amusing.
:D
In reply to Duuuude, it's the… by Duc888
Thanks for proving that you're a stupid fuck.So you judge people by their looks ? Hhahhah,seen the lesbian on youtube who's a Trump supporter ?
In reply to Trump is more popular than… by DingleBarryObummer
if she was a trump supporter, she decided to keep it a secret, as she handed me over a book about trump, and we were chatting.
doesn't make sense, does it?
see, no one cares.
and yes, don't be a snowflake. everyone judges everyone by appereance, it's natural.
In reply to Thanks for proving that you… by nightshiftsucks
Everyone judges by looks.
In reply to Thanks for proving that you… by nightshiftsucks
Antifa is not real?🤔
In reply to Trump is more popular than… by DingleBarryObummer
yea i was a supposed to be a-scared of BLM too
what happened to that. good thing I'm smart enough not to let the media brainwash me into a constant animalistic state of anger and fear
antifa are paid provocateurs, that doesn't really negate my theory. how many people even go to those things? dozens? hundreds? there's 10x more photographers and cops than "protestors."
In reply to Antifa is not real?🤔 by Reichstag Fire Dept.
"Trump is more popular than Obama, Clinton and Jesus put together."
Jesus is very popular.
I would ammend:
Trump is more popular than Obama, Clinton and Jews put together.
In reply to Trump by ???ö?
Thank you for setting the record straight!
In reply to "Trump is more popular than… by King of Ruperts Land
Check it out. Google is trying to interject their preferred version of history despite the compelling documentation. As far as Mr. Trumps statement, these document pretty much renders his judgement obsolete.
10 OLD NEWSPAPERS SAY SIX MILLION JEWS DIED BETWEEN 1915-1938.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb-glOFJ3OU
Do not pass this video up. Witness and learn how you have been manipulated in the past and see for your self Google's attempt to bury the truth. Its all documented in the news papers. They are trying to un-ring a bell. See it before its taken down.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
holocaust revisionist documentaries on youtube woke me up and get me thinking and reading about the whole thing
my point is, it could be worse. "different" won't necessarily be better
In reply to Check it out. Google is… by FreeEarCandy
Buchanan is probably the last of the "true" conservatives left and the RINO Repukes backstabbed him in 1996 when it looked like he had the kind of momentum in the primaries that would have led to the nomination. Trump is a Blue Dog Democrat
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Oddly enough people seem to forget that Trump was a registered Democrat for over 40 years...
No biggie, it's just a title. I'd vote for him just to see the asshole snowflakes, Leftists, Commies and Progressives heads explode (again).
In reply to Buchanan is probably the… by Juggernaut x2
He's a Deep State fuck.
In reply to Buchanan is probably the… by Juggernaut x2
The openness of the internet brought about this new freedom for Americans that lets them express opinions freely and openly without fear of retribution and it just will not be tolerated.
Fb is nothing more than a chat room within a browser that you sign into to share pics and such. To make the argument that this is my database and it even though it is ubiquitous with most people in the US using social networks makes no difference in my ability to claim it as mine and control or limit free speech any way I want is an absurd argument.
That is no different than Walmart claiming that since we have cornered the market in retail shoppers we're going to limit free speech on or anywhere near our property even though a large of our property is designated as an area for people to interact socially. If people interact socially within that social network within the continental US then free speech should apply. If you can pull up that network on my computer situated anywhere within the continental US the free speech should apply. Period.
In reply to Digital swamp by Panic Mode
No.
In reply to Remember by PrintCash
These days, the card-carrying ACLU members fight mostly for the rights of illegal alien families, with racial groups, womb-productive families and factional clans taking precedence over any individual right outlined in the US Constitution, which does not mention the rights of families or groups of any kind, but of “persons” or individuals.
ACLU = American Citizens Last Union
In reply to Remember by PrintCash
The "Free Speech" movement started at Berkeley a Jewish Professor and his daughter Herbert and Bettina Aptheker, started it. They didn't have TOTAL CONTROL then.
Nowadays Bettina is a professor at University of California Santa Cruz and told a German magazine that "NO FREE SPEECH FOR NAZIS" what the lesbian Jewess means by Nazis is any White goy who notices what is going on.
And England is even worse they have no RIGHT to TELL THE TRUTH, e.g.
This is truly amazing and don't think it isn't going on HERE in the USA:
Bad Medicine II: The Escalating Problem of Third World Doctors
by Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. August 29, 2018
He wrote this last month, quite good timing:
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. (retired Professor who is from England)
In reply to Remember by PrintCash
I know, I know! I always used to think I was a Liberal ( always registered as an independent ). You left out the Liberals were against the Viet Nam war. I still imagine myself as similar in thinking but now have to classify myself as a strict Constitutionalist and work for adherence to all laws not be in conflict with the Constitution. Unfortunately almost no one reads their Constitution and has no concept how it has slowly been usurped through corruption, ignorance in government and the legal community. Now Liberals praise war advocates like John McCain. Liberals want more laws to control your behavior and Libertarians ( considered extreme right wing conservatives ) want to live and let live.
I say "their" Constitution because anyone born on the land of any of the States in the Union has title to that contract. Ever since it was ratified corrupt authorities and the legal profession paid by money interests have diminished the guaranteed rights outlined in it. People raised in government schools and controlled by broadcast media have caused it to be thought of as an annoyance rather than a great foundation in law. Unfortunately there is no government body specifically to advocate, investigate and punish those who disregard our rights. Only the Supreme Court is useful to protect the Constitution but 95% of the people can't afford that expensive and lengthy path.
The People are the only class capable of defending their Constitution and they are asleep at the wheel.
In reply to Remember by PrintCash
Do you remember when the Black Bloc famously shut down Seattle in protest of the WTO in particular and globalization in general?--the so-called Battle for Seattle? Neither do I.
In reply to Remember by PrintCash
Remember
In reply to They. Will. Not. Stop. Ever… by Two Theives an…
Shall I order up a drone strike, Mr. President?
The last President said “Turns out I'm really good at killing people. Didn't know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine.”.
Standard Disclaimer: See, a precedent has already been set.
In reply to They. Will. Not. Stop. Ever… by Two Theives an…
Trump knows they will never stop.
He just wants the people to be fully aware of what’s being done
In reply to They. Will. Not. Stop. Ever… by Two Theives an…
you seem young and ignorant of history
In reply to They. Will. Not. Stop. Ever… by Two Theives an…
If he's referencing bankster funded communists, perhaps he's not ignorant of history.
In reply to you seem young and ignorant… by jughead
And here I was under the impression that being President involved working for the People.
Mindless provocature
In reply to And here I was under the… by roadhazard
...for years.
In reply to Mindless provocature by layenda
suck it. I've been sick of google's liberal slant for years.
Problem is liberals are loose and gullible and that is exactly where the money is to be made in advertising and sales. Pandering to the suckers who buy shit they don't need.
In reply to And here I was under the… by roadhazard
I love how ZHers hate Government regulation ... oh, wait.
In reply to suck it. i was sick of… by silverserfer
Nothing at all wrong with breaking up a monopoly.
In reply to I love how ZHers hate… by roadhazard
Bugman Chimpout incoming.
#BeEvil