Trump Renews Google Attack: Tweets Video Showing Search Bias

President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities - i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias - may be illegal.

“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.

Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama's State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.

Trump's tweet comes just minutes after the Senate Intelligence Committee said it has invited Alphabet CEO Larry Page to a Sept. 5 open hearing to examine social media companies’ responses to “foreign influence operations” on social media platforms.

A panel spokesperson said Page was invited after Google parent Alphabet declined to confirm a senior official to testify. According to Bloomberg, the Committee declined to hear from Google’s Kent Walker - who has previously testified before the panel and was offered as a witness - and instead seeks to hear from more "a more senior executive". The committee said that the invitation to Alphabet was always addressed to Page.

Looks like tensions between Trump and Google, which now appears will be only the third company to hit a $1 trillion market cap after Apple and, soon Amazon, is only set to rise from here.