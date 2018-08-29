Trump Renews Google Attack: Tweets Video Showing Search Bias

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:26

President Trump on Wednesday renewed his attacks on technology companies and platforms, including Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google, saying they were “trying to silence” people and suggesting that their activities - i.e., shadowbanning, censorship and bias - may be illegal.

“I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter ... treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think it’s a very serious problem because they’re really trying to silence a very large part of this country, and those people don’t want to be silenced. It’s not right. It’s not fair. It may not be legal, but we’ll see. We just want fairness,” Trump added.

Then, in doubling-down on his attacks on what he called Google bias, Trump tweeted a short video that showed Google promoting president Obama's State of the Union on its homepage, in the years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, but when Trump took office Google stopped, the video claims.

Trump's tweet comes just minutes after the Senate Intelligence Committee said it has invited Alphabet CEO Larry Page to a Sept. 5 open hearing to examine social media companies’ responses to “foreign influence operations” on social media platforms.

A panel spokesperson said Page was invited after Google parent Alphabet declined to confirm a senior official to testify. According to Bloomberg, the Committee declined to hear from Google’s Kent Walker - who has previously testified before the panel and was offered as a witness - and instead seeks to hear from more "a more senior executive". The committee said that the invitation to Alphabet was always addressed to Page.

Looks like tensions between Trump and Google, which now appears will be only the third company to hit a $1 trillion market cap after Apple and, soon Amazon, is only set to rise from here.

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 30
DingleBarryObummer Panic Mode Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:37 Permalink

let's all go over to trumpbook

holocaust revisionism prohibited

Trump offered praise for both Perot and Ventura, and attacked potential primary opponent Buchanan as someone "enamored" with Adolf Hitler, based on Buchanan's thesis that Hitler presented no military threat to the United States ahead of World War II.[35]

Trump questioned why a politician was better suited to be president than him, commenting "I understand this stuff." He said that the Republican Party has become "too crazy right." Notably, he identified Buchanan as a "Hitler-lover" and mused, "I guess he's an anti-Semite . . . He doesn't like the blacks, he doesn't like the gays. It's just incredible that anybody could embrace this guy."[46]

 

Buchanan wrote that it was impossible for 850,000 Jews to be killed by diesel exhaust fed into the gas chamber at Treblinka in a column for the New York Post in 1990.[21] Buchanan once argued Treblinka "was not a death camp but a transit camp used as a 'pass-through point' for prisoners".

Kissing (((Tuchus))) is for winners, I guess.

By the end, the Nazis and their conspirators had murdered 6 million men, women, and children, simply because they were Jews.  They also persecuted and murdered millions of other Europeans, including Roma and Sinti Gypsies, persons with mental and physical disabilities, Slavs and other minorities, Christians, Jehovah's Witnesses, gays, and political dissidents.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby ask the people of the United States to observe the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, April 12 through April 19, 2018, and the solemn anniversary of the liberation of Nazi death camps, with appropriate study, prayers and commemoration, and to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by internalizing the lessons of this atrocity so that it is never repeated.

President Donald J. Trump Proclaims May 2017 as Jewish American Heritage Month

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 15
DingleBarryObummer ???ö? Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:01 Permalink

Trump is more popular than Obama, Clinton and Jesus put together.

maybe on ZH.  when i talk to people in the real world no one seems to give a shit.  I took out roger stone's book "making a president 2016" and the librarian looked like a hippyish liberal (tattoos etc), and she was super polite and helpful.  we made weather small talk.  and she is apparently good at her job because I forgot I put a hold on it and she left me a voicemail to remind me to pick it up. point is, she didn't give me the stink eye because I was taking out a trump book.

no one in the real world barely gives a shit about trump or this divide and conquer false left right paradigm, they are out living their lives. People are not as divided as you think; that's mostly just bored schizoids on the internet. it's boring to rot your brain on this kabuki WITCH HUNT NO COLLUSION bullshit.  It's not real and people are already starting to get sick of it. some of yall should get out of the zh/pornhub pod and get some sunshine, start a convo with a stranger at the park ffs.

anyways, rant off.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Bemused Observer beemasters Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

You are seeing it. This is how he's going to do it, by hitting at them every few days. He will keep pressing, with more and more evidence. Behind the scenes, you can bet that many people are currently looking into ALL the angles on this. Meanwhile, as more and more people become aware of the controversy, there will be pressure at home for these lawmakers to "DO something!"...and they WILL.

Social Media has dealt itself a mortal blow. What we will see play out over the coming months is the slow, but steady and relentless bleeding out as Trump keeps working that wound.

These large social media platforms will all be utilities within the year, and the companies will be broken into smaller units. The whole landscape is gonna change. And I think at some point it will be revealed that the whole business model of selling ad space on these platforms is a fraud. So many use ad-blocking software now that it is doubtful these ads are viewed by 1 in 10 users, and the few that DO are universally annoyed by them.

I have a feeling that these companies will be hit with a series of crushing blows, loss of revenue, regulatory control, user disgust, and will go down even faster than they rose.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
DingleBarryObummer Reichstag Fire Dept. Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

yea i was a supposed to be a-scared of BLM too

what happened to that.  good thing I'm smart enough not to let the media brainwash me into a constant animalistic state of anger and fear

antifa are paid provocateurs, that doesn't really negate my theory. how many people even go to those things?  dozens? hundreds?  there's 10x more photographers and cops than "protestors."

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FreeEarCandy DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:12 Permalink

Check it out. Google is trying to interject their preferred version of history despite the compelling documentation. As far as Mr. Trumps statement, these document pretty much renders his judgement obsolete.

**This video is not to incite hatred for Jewish people. It is of great import to document history as it actually happened.** The creator of this video is TheTrans22 https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTrans22 He did an excellent job. 10 newspapers from 1915-1938 before the Holocaust happened. Here's some more articles: Library of Congress http://chroniclingamerica.loc.gov/sea... New York Times http://query.nytimes.com/search/sites... ****There are other newspapers also! https://balder.org/judea/New-York-Tim... OFFICIAL INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS RECORDS RELEASED Sealed and guarded since the end of WWII at Arolsen, Germany, the Official IRC records reveal the actual Concentration Camp total death toll was 271,301 For years, people around the world – “the West” in particular – have been told that “six million Jews were systematically murdered by Germans in ‘Concentration Camps’ during World War 2.” Thousands of honest people disputing this claim have been viciously smeared as a hateful anti-Semite. Several countries around the world have jailed and heavily fined people for disputing the claim that “6 Million” Jews were killed. Provided here is a scanned image of an Official International Red Cross document https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critici... Jewish prophecies in the Torah require that 6 million Jews must “vanish” before the state of Israel can be formed. “You shall return minus 6 million.” That’s why Tom Segev, an Israeli historian, declared that the “6 million” is an attempt to transform the Holocaust story into state religion. Those six million, according to prophecy, had to disappear in “burning ovens”, which the judicial version of the Holocaust now authenticates. As a matter of fact, Robert B. Goldmann writes: “. . . without the Holocaust, there would be no Jewish State.” A simple consequence: Given six million Jews gassed at Auschwitz who ended up in the “burning ovens” (the Greek word holocaust means burned offerings), therefore, the prophecies have now been “fulfilled” and Israel can become a “legitimate state”. –Unknown Read more at https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=0ba_1...

 

10 OLD NEWSPAPERS SAY SIX MILLION JEWS DIED BETWEEN 1915-1938.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb-glOFJ3OU

Do not pass this video up. Witness and learn how you have been manipulated in the past and see for your self Google's attempt to bury the truth. Its all documented in the news papers. They are trying to un-ring a bell. See it before its taken down.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Last of the Mi… Panic Mode Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

The openness of the internet brought about this new freedom for Americans that lets them express opinions freely and openly without fear of retribution and it just will not be tolerated. 

Fb is nothing more than a chat room within a browser that you sign into to share pics and such. To make the argument that this is my database and it even though it is ubiquitous with most people in the US using social networks makes no difference in my ability to claim it as mine and control or limit free speech any way I want is an absurd argument. 

That is no different than Walmart claiming that since we have cornered the market in retail shoppers we're going to limit free speech on or anywhere near our property even though a large of our property is designated as an area for people to interact socially. If people interact socially within that social network within the continental US then free speech should apply. If you can pull up that network on my computer situated anywhere within the continental US the free speech should apply. Period. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Endgame Napoleon PrintCash Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

These days, the card-carrying ACLU members fight mostly for the rights of illegal alien families, with racial groups, womb-productive families and factional clans taking precedence over any individual right outlined in the US Constitution, which does not mention the rights of families or groups of any kind, but of “persons” or individuals. 

ACLU = American Citizens Last Union

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Skip PrintCash Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:45 Permalink

The "Free Speech" movement started at Berkeley a Jewish Professor and his daughter Herbert and Bettina Aptheker, started it. They didn't have TOTAL CONTROL then.
Nowadays Bettina is a professor at University of California Santa Cruz and told a German magazine that "NO FREE SPEECH FOR NAZIS" what the lesbian Jewess means by Nazis is any White goy who notices what is going on.

And England is even worse they have no RIGHT to TELL THE TRUTH, e.g.

This is truly amazing and don't think it isn't going on HERE in the USA:

Bad Medicine II: The Escalating Problem of Third World Doctors
by Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. August 29, 2018

Operating in tandem with a culture of gagging and secret denunciations of “racists” is a flagrant disregard on the part of medical authorities for the seriousness of criminal misconduct by Third World doctors. In March it was reported that “1 in 6 doctors convicted of sex offences are still able to practice medicine,” and last year it emerged that more than 1,000 doctors in the U.K. have criminal convictions for offences including possession of child pornography, cruelty to children, soliciting prostitution, and the theft of drugs. The proliferation of criminal elements and foreign ethnic physicians in the British health service has led to a situation where recourse is no longer required to the records of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service. There are almost daily headlines involving malpractice and sexual abuse among foreign doctors, though these pieces are always straining to treat the case on an individual basis. The aim of the following is to collate some of the most pertinent cases from the last 11 months in order to demonstrate a horrific pattern that is getting worse, not only in Britain but throughout the West. As White populations age and we divert more and more money away from training our own youth, we will become more and more reliant on immigrant doctors with low aptitude, poor training, and brutal sensibilities. This is a terrifying prospect.

He wrote this last month, quite good timing:

Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. (retired Professor who is from England)

Back in March, the sixth biennial meeting of the Global Forum for Combating Anti-Semitism convened in Israel. Run by the Israeli government, hosted by Benjamin Netanyahu, addressed by former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, and staffed by a large cast of Jewish academics from around the world, the Global Forum makes a priority of “fighting cyber hate.” A modern day “Grand Sanhedrin,” the number of representatives from various Jewish organizations totaled just over one thousand, including leaders from the Anti-Defamation League; Simon Wiesenthal Center; American Jewish Committee; Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France; the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance; B’nai B’rith; World Jewish Congress; and the Institute for the Study of Global Anti-Semitism and Policy.

The Global Forum is essentially a central think tank for the campaign to introduce internet censorship throughout the West. It is also an internationally operational anti-White hate group that devises intellectual and political strategies styled as “recommendations” for Western governments to restrict the freedoms of their respective populations. The ‘recommendations’ of the Forum include a demand to adopt “a clear industry standard for defining hate speech and anti-Semitism.” This, of course, would be a definition of ‘hate speech’ and ‘anti-Semitism’ that would serve Jewish interests most effectively. It goes without saying that such a definition would be sufficiently wide-ranging that it would preclude, under threat of severe punishment, any criticism of Jews or Israel.

In 2015 the Global Forum called for the adoption of global terms of service prohibiting the posting of materials critical of Jews, and the introduction of an international legal ban on “Holocaust denial sites.” The Global Forum’s plan to eliminate anti-Semitism is comprehensive. Among the 2015 recommendations were proposals to...

It is quite telling that, despite the growth of anti-Jewish attitudes in Islamic countries, and among Islamic immigrant populations in Europe, the focus of the Global Forum continues to rest exclusively on the putative threat to Jews from White countries, White people, and the ‘Far Right.” As one attendee at the 2018 conference noted afterwards: “The issue of antisemitism in the Muslim world was largely ignored or minimized, even though it is the most pernicious form of antisemitism in the world today. … On the other hand, the antisemitism of the far Right was mentioned time and again.”

This is a group overwhelmingly preoccupied with the silencing of Whites, the end of freedom of speech in the West, and legal enforcement of multiculturalism.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
lincolnsteffens PrintCash Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

I know, I know! I always used to think I was a Liberal ( always registered as an independent ). You left out the Liberals were against the Viet Nam war. I still imagine myself as similar in thinking but now have to  classify myself as a strict Constitutionalist and work for adherence to all laws not be in conflict with the Constitution. Unfortunately almost no one reads their Constitution and has no concept how it has slowly been usurped through corruption, ignorance in government and the legal community. Now Liberals praise war advocates like John McCain. Liberals want more laws to control your behavior and Libertarians ( considered extreme right wing conservatives ) want to live and let live.

I say "their" Constitution because anyone born on the land of any of the States in the Union has title to that contract. Ever since it was ratified corrupt authorities and the legal profession paid by money interests have diminished the guaranteed rights outlined in it. People raised in government schools and controlled by broadcast media have caused it to be thought of as an annoyance rather than a great foundation in law. Unfortunately there is no government body specifically to advocate, investigate and punish those who disregard our rights.  Only the Supreme Court is useful to protect the Constitution but 95% of the people can't afford that expensive and lengthy path. 

The People are the only class capable of defending their Constitution and they are asleep at the wheel. 