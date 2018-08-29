Is Trump Right About "Flipping"?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:55

Authored by Jacob Hornberger via The Future of Freedom Foundation,

In the wake of the federal criminal conviction of former Trump official Paul Manafort and the guilty plea in federal court of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the mainstream press is singing the praises of special prosecutor (and former FBI Director) Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

In the process, Trump’s critics are condemning his denunciation of “flipping,” the process by which federal prosecutors offer a sweet deal to criminal defendants in return for testifying against a “higher-up” who the feds are also prosecuting. The press and the anti-Trumpsters say that such a practice is part of the “rule of law” and essential to the proper administration of justice.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Whatever else might be said about Trump, he is absolutely right on this point. The process of offering sweetheart deals to people in return for their “cooperation” to get someone else convicted has long been one of the most corrupt aspects of the federal criminal-justice system, especially as part of the federal government’s much-vaunted (and much-failed) war on drugs.

Suppose a federal criminal defendant contacts a prospective witness in a case and offers him $50,000 in return for his “cooperation” in his upcoming trial. The money will be paid as soon as the trial is over. The defendant makes it clear that he wants the witness to “tell the truth” but that his “cooperation” when he testifies at trial would be greatly appreciated.

What would happen if federal officials learned about that communication and offer? They would go ballistic. They would immediately secure an indictment for bribery and witness tampering.

What if the defendant says, “Oh, no, I wasn’t tampering with the witness. I specifically told him that I wanted him to tell the truth when he took the witness stand. I was just seeking his friendly ‘cooperation’ with my $50,000 offer to him.”?

It wouldn’t make a difference. Federal prosecutors would go after him with a vengeance on bribery and witness-tampering charges. And it is a virtual certainty that they would get a conviction.

There is good reason for that. The law recognizes that the money could serve as an inducement for the witness to lie. Even though the defendant tells him to “tell the truth,” the witness knows that the fifty grand is being paid to him to help the defendant get acquitted, especially since it is payable after the trial is over. The temptation to lie, in return for the money, becomes strong, which is why the law prohibits criminal defendants from engaging in this type of practice.

Suppose a federal prosecutor says to a witness,

“You are facing life in prison on the charges we have brought against you. But if you ‘cooperate’ with us to get John Doe, we will adjust the charges so that the most the judge can do is send you to jail for only 5 years at most. If you are really ‘cooperative,’ we will recommend that the judge give you the lowest possible sentence, perhaps even probation. Oh, one more thing, we want to make it clear that we do want you to tell the truth.”

Do you see the problem? The temptation to please the prosecutor with “cooperation” becomes tremendous. If the witness can help secure a conviction of Doe, he stands to get a much lighter sentence for his successful “cooperation.” The inducement to commit perjury oftentimes takes over, notwithstanding the prosecutor’s admonition to the witness to “tell the truth.”

Defenders of this corrupt process say that without it, prosecutors could never get convictions. That’s pure nonsense. For one thing, prosecutors can secure a conviction against the witness and then force him to testify once his case is over. That’s because a person whose case is over is unable to rely on the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying in the case against John Doe.

Moreover, the prosecutor can give what is called “use immunity” to the witness, which then forces him to testify in the case against Doe. Use immunity is not full immunity from prosecution. It simply means that the prosecutor cannot use the witness’s testimony against Doe to convict the witness at his trial. The prosecutor must convict him with other evidence.

But even if it means that the prosecutor is unable to secure some convictions, the question has to be asked: Do we want prosecutors securing convictions in this way? After all, there is a related question that must be asked: How many innocent people are convicted by perjured testimony from a witness who is doing his best to “cooperate” with the prosecution in the hope of getting a lighter sentence?

Given all the accolades being accorded Mueller, it is a shame that he has chosen to go down the same corrupt road that all other federal prosecutors have traveled. He didn’t have to do that. He could have led the way out of this immoral morass by taking a firm and public stand against this corrupt procedure. The fact that he has chosen instead to participate in it is a shame, to say the least.

Tags
Law Crime

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Nunyadambizness Freeze These Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Yep, just like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, right?  The man MURDERED 19 PEOPLE, admitted to it and turned snitch.  He was given immunity after 5 years, then started a DRUG RING.  

Yep, offering immunity is fucking genius--If you're a scumbag prosecutor whose soul is black and can't get a conviction any other way.  I'm talking to you, Mueller.  Fuck you.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
SQRT 69 Bill of Rights Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

It's all kabuki theater.  Trump is 100% owned by Sheldon Adelson and the Zionist gang.  This is all providing cover for the action going on behind the curtain.

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.”

Frank Zappa

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dragon HAwk Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

Sort of like paying a company 5 million to test their product, and certify that it is safe,  they only get the money if the product passes, no conflict of interest there no siree

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 7
CompassionateC… Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:02 Permalink

Blumpf is wrong about everything and soon he'll be hanging along with Melania, Barron, Eric, and Junior for treason, racism, and collusion because Mueller has got the dirt!  Ivanka won't be hanging because she decided to become a Judeo-bolshevik kike and gets a free pass. 

Liberals, Jews, and never dRumpf Jew cock sucking republicans, like myself, are going to be cumming in our pants at the sight of the tRump family twisting in the breeze with shit and urine dripping from their toes and slobber dripping off their chins! 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
MACAULAY Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:04 Permalink

The practice is barely tolerable when used to bust up the Mafia or a Drug Cartel....it is intolerable and destructive to our Country...when used to nail Political Opponents.

And who doubts that is what is going on?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Zus Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Looks like Captain Obvious is in town. Tell us something 95% of the world doesn't already know. Everyone knows this Mueller "investigation" was corrupt from the very beginning, what the fuck makes these people think they have a fresh spin on it?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
ToSoft4Truth Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

If someone turned state's evidence against Hillary, and a prosecutor wanted to give immunity, would you approve? 

 

Note: Trump most likely banged Hillary so he won't put her away.  But maybe the next president will.  LOL

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
RussianSniper Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

Mueller, Comey, and many others will be flipping on the floor of their prison cell when some shine with a foot long hard cock, puts it directly in their ass.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
spoonful Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

"Flipping" is defined at spoonful's unabridged diction ding dong as the process of "turning one man's lies into another man's truth." 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
hooligan2009 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

agreed.

and by extension, all "plea bargaining" is also a corrupt legal practise that punishes the innocent - who cop a plea for a reduced crime instead of a higher crime.

perhaps only one in ten of those who "plea bargain" are innocent of any and all crime - but imagine if YOU were one of those 10%.

there has to be a better way.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
e_goldstein Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

So, alphabet soup scum make up a story about Trump and the Russians, leak it to their extra governmental agencies (NBC, CNN, et al), and then use the bs made up story reported on the news to start the investigation.

Now, FrankenMueller goes stumbling through the village using the color of law to ruin peoples lives so his defunct and degenerate cronies have a shot at maybe taking the house of representatives in the midterm election (down from Trump is a traitor, Trump is a Russian spy, Trump is ruining my chance at a pension, gotta impeach him).

SOP for soup scum.

Fuck em, Donald. Skin them all alive and then boil them in oil.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rwe2late Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

After being 'interviewed' by a federal agent:

This means you are subjected to questioning on a matter where you have done nothing wrong, your responses are being compared (without your knowledge) to detailed records (which you haven’t consulted) and to the agent’s subjective notes (to which you are not privy). Even though you’re not under oath every discrepancy of date, time, name, sequence, or other detail becomes a separate felony charge, each one of which is punishable by years in prison:

Alright, Mr. or Ms. X. We’re prepared to charge you with 14 felony counts, which will put you in prison for the rest of your life. Or you can plead guilty to one charge of lying to the FBI, with a light or possibly suspended sentence. Which will it be? Your other option is to go to trial before a jury of sheep your peers, where the feds have a 90 percent-plus conviction rate. Or you can try to fight the charges until you’ve utterly bankrupted yourself, you’ve gone into debt you can never pay back, and your marriage has broken up – they can afford to wait — and still be in the same pickle. The mystery is that everyone doesn’t take the plea offer right away.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

 

Also the process of Stacking charges.  File as many charges as possible and offer to drop most of the charges in exchange for a plea.

Defendants who refuse to fold are usually prosecuted to the full extant of the law as an example to others.

 

USA #1 GLOBAL INCARCERATION RATE !!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
FreeEarCandy Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:20 Permalink

And at the other end of the spectrum there is torture. Neither the carrot or the stick allows the process to naturally play out.

Bribery and torture are crimes and if the legal system uses them as tools, then they have become a monster for the sake of slaying monsters....Self defeating logic.