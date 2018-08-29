Is Trump Right About "Flipping"?

Authored by Jacob Hornberger via The Future of Freedom Foundation,
In the wake of the federal criminal conviction of former Trump official Paul Manafort and the guilty plea in federal court of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the mainstream press is singing the praises of special prosecutor (and former FBI Director) Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
In the process, Trump’s critics are condemning his denunciation of “flipping,” the process by which federal prosecutors offer a sweet deal to criminal defendants in return for testifying against a “higher-up” who the feds are also prosecuting. The press and the anti-Trumpsters say that such a practice is part of the “rule of law” and essential to the proper administration of justice.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Whatever else might be said about Trump, he is absolutely right on this point. The process of offering sweetheart deals to people in return for their “cooperation” to get someone else convicted has long been one of the most corrupt aspects of the federal criminal-justice system, especially as part of the federal government’s much-vaunted (and much-failed) war on drugs.
Suppose a federal criminal defendant contacts a prospective witness in a case and offers him $50,000 in return for his “cooperation” in his upcoming trial. The money will be paid as soon as the trial is over. The defendant makes it clear that he wants the witness to “tell the truth” but that his “cooperation” when he testifies at trial would be greatly appreciated.
What would happen if federal officials learned about that communication and offer? They would go ballistic. They would immediately secure an indictment for bribery and witness tampering.
What if the defendant says, “Oh, no, I wasn’t tampering with the witness. I specifically told him that I wanted him to tell the truth when he took the witness stand. I was just seeking his friendly ‘cooperation’ with my $50,000 offer to him.”?
It wouldn’t make a difference. Federal prosecutors would go after him with a vengeance on bribery and witness-tampering charges. And it is a virtual certainty that they would get a conviction.
There is good reason for that. The law recognizes that the money could serve as an inducement for the witness to lie. Even though the defendant tells him to “tell the truth,” the witness knows that the fifty grand is being paid to him to help the defendant get acquitted, especially since it is payable after the trial is over. The temptation to lie, in return for the money, becomes strong, which is why the law prohibits criminal defendants from engaging in this type of practice.
Suppose a federal prosecutor says to a witness,
“You are facing life in prison on the charges we have brought against you. But if you ‘cooperate’ with us to get John Doe, we will adjust the charges so that the most the judge can do is send you to jail for only 5 years at most. If you are really ‘cooperative,’ we will recommend that the judge give you the lowest possible sentence, perhaps even probation. Oh, one more thing, we want to make it clear that we do want you to tell the truth.”
Do you see the problem? The temptation to please the prosecutor with “cooperation” becomes tremendous. If the witness can help secure a conviction of Doe, he stands to get a much lighter sentence for his successful “cooperation.” The inducement to commit perjury oftentimes takes over, notwithstanding the prosecutor’s admonition to the witness to “tell the truth.”
Defenders of this corrupt process say that without it, prosecutors could never get convictions. That’s pure nonsense. For one thing, prosecutors can secure a conviction against the witness and then force him to testify once his case is over. That’s because a person whose case is over is unable to rely on the Fifth Amendment to avoid testifying in the case against John Doe.
Moreover, the prosecutor can give what is called “use immunity” to the witness, which then forces him to testify in the case against Doe. Use immunity is not full immunity from prosecution. It simply means that the prosecutor cannot use the witness’s testimony against Doe to convict the witness at his trial. The prosecutor must convict him with other evidence.
But even if it means that the prosecutor is unable to secure some convictions, the question has to be asked: Do we want prosecutors securing convictions in this way? After all, there is a related question that must be asked: How many innocent people are convicted by perjured testimony from a witness who is doing his best to “cooperate” with the prosecution in the hope of getting a lighter sentence?
Given all the accolades being accorded Mueller, it is a shame that he has chosen to go down the same corrupt road that all other federal prosecutors have traveled. He didn’t have to do that. He could have led the way out of this immoral morass by taking a firm and public stand against this corrupt procedure. The fact that he has chosen instead to participate in it is a shame, to say the least.
Comments
Scum bag...FIRE MUELLER! I mean what are they gonna do at this stage lol...
It always looked corrupt to me.
The Grand Jury system is also inefficient and open to manipulation. That's why the UK did away with it and substituted the Crown Posecution service. That's not to say that the CPS is corruption proof.......
In reply to Scum bag...FIRE MUELLER! by Bill of Rights
Literally thousands of the most ruthless mob bosses were arrested due to cooperating witnesses ... don't do corrupt shit and hang out with Manafort and you won't have to worry
Can't wait for Jr's indictment
In reply to It always looked corrupt to… by Thoresen
How about ones that admit they lie as one of their pleas..
In reply to Literally thousands of the… by Freeze These
How about the process of giving immunity to obviously corrupt officials for their obvious criminal activity for political reasons?
Examples: Immunity to the Hitlary Team and immunity to Podesta.
Who else among the Criminal Elite has been given immunity?
In reply to How about ones that admit… by Kan
So the Deep State controlled press is singing the praises of Robert Mueller? Let's not forget that he was the Director of the FBI on 911 and carried the torch for 12 more years.
In reply to x by macholatte
There is NO LAW. Do what you will . . . . they do.
In reply to x by macholatte
So, Lanny, what are you going to do when they come for you?
In reply to Literally thousands of the… by Freeze These
Yep, just like Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, right? The man MURDERED 19 PEOPLE, admitted to it and turned snitch. He was given immunity after 5 years, then started a DRUG RING.
Yep, offering immunity is fucking genius--If you're a scumbag prosecutor whose soul is black and can't get a conviction any other way. I'm talking to you, Mueller. Fuck you.
In reply to Literally thousands of the… by Freeze These
I still say Mueller and John Kerry are related horses.
In reply to It always looked corrupt to… by Thoresen
Probably so... the DC crowd is a rather incestuous lot.
In reply to I still say Mueller and John… by sheikurbootie
On the other hand, it is amazing to watch a "real pro" scumbag-dirty cop apply his art.
In reply to Scum bag...FIRE MUELLER! by Bill of Rights
It's all kabuki theater. Trump is 100% owned by Sheldon Adelson and the Zionist gang. This is all providing cover for the action going on behind the curtain.
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.”
Frank Zappa
In reply to Scum bag...FIRE MUELLER! by Bill of Rights
That makes the most sense. The MSM are just bit-players doing as they are told. Dupes everywhere you look doing as they are told.
In reply to It's all kabuki theater. … by SQRT 69
Mueller has infinitely more criminality to hide than those he is scapegoating. He handed Putin a sample of uranium prior to the sale after which he, the Clintons and others got huge payoffs.
In reply to Scum bag...FIRE MUELLER! by Bill of Rights
Of course he is.
If Mueller needs to offer that type of cooperation for each and every case - it shows how weak the case really is.
The case is the strongest case in the history of the universe. Jewish media tells me so!
In reply to If Mueller needs to offer… by WileyCoyote
Mueller has to know he is on a fools errand. When will he realize he teamed up with the wrong side?
teamed up with the wrong side? he's one of the co-captains of Team Corruption. and one man's fool errand is another man's fight for survival.
Mueller is trash... birds of a feather
In reply to Mueller has to know he is on… by Whereallthewhi…
Any time a 'journalist' asks; "is Trump right?" what they really mean to say (but can't) is 'Trump was right again'
Sort of like paying a company 5 million to test their product, and certify that it is safe, they only get the money if the product passes, no conflict of interest there no siree
Blumpf is wrong about everything and soon he'll be hanging along with Melania, Barron, Eric, and Junior for treason, racism, and collusion because Mueller has got the dirt! Ivanka won't be hanging because she decided to become a Judeo-bolshevik kike and gets a free pass.
Liberals, Jews, and never dRumpf Jew cock sucking republicans, like myself, are going to be cumming in our pants at the sight of the tRump family twisting in the breeze with shit and urine dripping from their toes and slobber dripping off their chins!
trolling for a reaction, huh?
ok, here's one...
meh
In reply to Blumpf is wrong about… by CompassionateC…
Lol.
In reply to trolling for a reaction, huh… by bigdumbnugly
Why don't you tell us how you really feel? Sick bastard.
In reply to Blumpf is wrong about… by CompassionateC…
The Federal Government is nothing more than organized crime under the color of law anymore. Disgusting.
The practice is barely tolerable when used to bust up the Mafia or a Drug Cartel....it is intolerable and destructive to our Country...when used to nail Political Opponents.
And who doubts that is what is going on?
Looks like Captain Obvious is in town. Tell us something 95% of the world doesn't already know. Everyone knows this Mueller "investigation" was corrupt from the very beginning, what the fuck makes these people think they have a fresh spin on it?
Pick it up
If someone turned state's evidence against Hillary, and a prosecutor wanted to give immunity, would you approve?
Note: Trump most likely banged Hillary so he won't put her away. But maybe the next president will. LOL
Trump is never wrong when you are a total moron.
If this prosecution strategy is not bribery, none other is.
That's why Trump calls it a witch hunt.
Anyone that knows their history .. Salem witch trials.
Mueller, Comey, and many others will be flipping on the floor of their prison cell when some shine with a foot long hard cock, puts it directly in their ass.
"Flipping" is defined at spoonful's unabridged diction ding dong as the process of "turning one man's lies into another man's truth."
Kabuki to divert our attention from the successful harvests.
agreed.
and by extension, all "plea bargaining" is also a corrupt legal practise that punishes the innocent - who cop a plea for a reduced crime instead of a higher crime.
perhaps only one in ten of those who "plea bargain" are innocent of any and all crime - but imagine if YOU were one of those 10%.
there has to be a better way.
So, alphabet soup scum make up a story about Trump and the Russians, leak it to their extra governmental agencies (NBC, CNN, et al), and then use the bs made up story reported on the news to start the investigation.
Now, FrankenMueller goes stumbling through the village using the color of law to ruin peoples lives so his defunct and degenerate cronies have a shot at maybe taking the house of representatives in the midterm election (down from Trump is a traitor, Trump is a Russian spy, Trump is ruining my chance at a pension, gotta impeach him).
SOP for soup scum.
Fuck em, Donald. Skin them all alive and then boil them in oil.
After being 'interviewed' by a federal agent:
This means you are subjected to questioning on a matter where you have done nothing wrong, your responses are being compared (without your knowledge) to detailed records (which you haven’t consulted) and to the agent’s subjective notes (to which you are not privy). Even though you’re not under oath every discrepancy of date, time, name, sequence, or other detail becomes a separate felony charge, each one of which is punishable by years in prison:
Alright, Mr. or Ms. X. We’re prepared to charge you with 14 felony counts, which will put you in prison for the rest of your life. Or you can plead guilty to one charge of lying to the FBI, with a light or possibly suspended sentence. Which will it be? Your other option is to go to trial before a jury of sheep your peers, where the feds have a 90 percent-plus conviction rate. Or you can try to fight the charges until you’ve utterly bankrupted yourself, you’ve gone into debt you can never pay back, and your marriage has broken up – they can afford to wait — and still be in the same pickle. The mystery is that everyone doesn’t take the plea offer right away.
Also the process of Stacking charges. File as many charges as possible and offer to drop most of the charges in exchange for a plea.
Defendants who refuse to fold are usually prosecuted to the full extant of the law as an example to others.
USA #1 GLOBAL INCARCERATION RATE !!!!
And at the other end of the spectrum there is torture. Neither the carrot or the stick allows the process to naturally play out.
Bribery and torture are crimes and if the legal system uses them as tools, then they have become a monster for the sake of slaying monsters....Self defeating logic.