Trump Threatens "Bigger Than Ever" War Games If Korea Talks Fail; Blames China

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 20:34

President Donald Trump threatened that he could begin joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan that will be "far bigger than ever" if progress stalls on North Korea nuclear talks. Trump also blamed Beijing for the lack of progress on North Korea’s denuclearization, saying China has put North Korea “under tremendous pressure” in response to the trade war Trump between the two nations.

The president issued the warning in a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon which he described as a White House statement, after complaining that China was hindering the negotiations due to trade disputes with the U.S.

The White House statement, said that the US President “feels strongly” that Pyongyang has been a subject of “tremendous pressure from China because of our major trade disputes with the Chinese Government” and went on to allege that Beijing continues to provide various types of assistance to the North, including "money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities.”thus effectively undermining the US policy of “maximum pressure.”

The White House statement asserted that China is providing Pyongyang with “considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities.”

Despite the White House’s failure to reach progress in implementing the loosely worded agreement between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Trump, reached at the bilateral summit in June, the statement stresses that Trump believes his relationship with Kim is a “very good and warm one, and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts of money on joint US-South Korea war games.”

The statement notes that should the need arise “the President can instantly start the joint exercises again,” both with South Korea and Washington's other top regional ally, Japan. As with many things Trump, the restarted wargames would be “far bigger than ever before,” the US president warned.

After effectively accusing the Chinese government of foul play on the Korean peninsula, the statement then concludes by saying the bitter trade dispute between the US and China “will be resolved in time” by Trump and “China’s great President Xi Jinping.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters at the White House negotiations with North Korea are “doing well,” but “China makes it much more difficult.”

The statement comes after US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis indicated earlier this week that although several major US drills with South Korea had been suspended as an act of goodwill, the Pentagon has “no plans to suspend any more.”

In fact, according to South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo, the U.S. and South Korea internally decided to hold annual air force exercise called Vigilent ACE in December.  U.S. military personnel from America and other overseas bases will participate in joint drill, the paper reported adding that the decision was made before Defense Sec. James Mattis said on Aug. 28 U.S. won’t suspend more joint military drills with South Korean forces.

Trump's announcement comes just days after Trump called off a trip to North Korea by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, saying there hadn’t been enough progress in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. In a series of tweets Friday, Trump said Pompeo would likely return to North Korea after U.S. trade disputes with China were resolved.

North Korea, which has long been irritated by the joint wargames, recently accused Washington of “double-dealing.” The ruling party's official newspaper reported that the US contingent stationed in Japan has been rehearsing an invasion into North Korea by “staging secret drills involving man-killing special units” while the White House has been "having a dialog with a smile on its face.”

While there has been little progress on North Korea since the milestone summit in June, no effort to end the escalating trade war between the US and China has borne fruit. The recent talks between American and Chinese officials ended without a breakthrough, and it was reported that no follow-up meetings have been scheduled. In the meantime, China vowed to respond “resolutely” to “the unreasonable measures” taken by the US.

The U.S. has been leaning heavily on China to help enforce tougher sanctions imposed last year against Kim Jong Un’s regime because the country is Pyongyang’s largest trading partner and shares a border with the isolated nation. China “is the route to North Korea,” Trump said Wednesday.

The trade war between the U.S. and China is primed to escalate further after their governments failed to make progress in two days of talks last week. The two sides had met with low expectations for the meetings and no further talks had been scheduled, a person familiar with the discussions said.

In the past week, while the two sides were talking, the U.S. slapped tariffs on a further $16 billion in Chinese imports. Retaliation by Beijing will bring the amount of trade affected by the dispute to $100 billion, with more to come. Looming now are new tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose on some $200 billion in annual imports from China, and Beijing’s already-promised retaliation.

“I don’t like to call it a trade war,” Trump said Wednesday according to Bloomberg.

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Thordoom IridiumRebel Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

They are scared shitless that  South Korea will go through with what they have been doing since Moon Jae-In came to power. That is ignoring US and work with North Korea China and Russia  to create peace in the region. US is the only obstacle in the process. I wouldn't be surprised if we will see Moon and Kin in Vladivostok this fall at Eastern Economic Forum. Fuck this retards in Washington. THey always fuck shit up.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 4
IridiumRebel dirty fingernails Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:01 Permalink

He’s exposed so much. It’s a win. I personally don’t think we should fuck with NK, but let’s face it....they’re China’s pit bull and China has plans. Allowing them to continue unabated with their fucking of America and their social media rating system that you’d stand pat on shouldn’t be taken lightly. So you can call me a fan boi but if you wanna look retarded and not see the whole picture that’s fine.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
HRClinton DingleBarryObummer Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:12 Permalink

They're not spending your tax dollars. That's just a mantra, that gets repeated mindlessly.

What they're spending is fiat numbers from the Fed's bookie ledger.

Your "tax dollars" -- more fiat numbers in their ledger -- are just to keep the Show going round and round and you on the Merry-go-Round of their Plantation, whigger. Cause the Show must go on.

Shite, you'd think that ZHers would have been educated by now as to how their fiat system works. Sheesh.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
runningman18 HRClinton Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:35 Permalink

I think you need some extra education, because those dollars the fed pulls out of thin air aren't created without debt attached; debt which all of us taxpayers and our children are supposed to pay.  Plus, you have the added and hidden tax of inflation.  But hey, the economy is going to crash anyway, so maybe we won't be paying in dollars, just lives.   

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
Won Hung Lo Wed, 08/29/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

Trumps is just playing games.  Shits good with Kim....its the whores to the north (MAPLE SYRUP SWALLOWERS) that should be shitting. Iran Falls next, they may even drop dime on Obama and the EU for the money they stole from the cash payoff. BIG money! 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rwe2late Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:00 Permalink

 NK was played.

Pompeo went to NK and told them they would have to "denuclearize' and more without any concessions or guarantees from the USA. And also, by the way, the sanctions would continue.

Now the MIC & Bolton et al have the (im)plausible deniability they wanted to convince the clueless public that more military spending is 'necessary'.

And by the way, more reason to sanction China and Russia for secondary violations can continue to be claimed.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
navy62802 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:38 Permalink

China's just pissed that Hillary Clinton is only a private citizen now ... and full access to her email communications means nothing to them. I'm sure they were sold a bill of goods that their hack of her server would give them access to White House communications. Then the old witch lost the election ... with a little help from some patriotic Americans I'm sure.