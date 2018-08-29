Trump Unleashes On "Degenerate Fool" Carl Bernstein Over "Fake News"; CNN Responds

President Trump launched a decisive attack on CNN, roasting the network along with veteran journalist Carl Bernstein for a "Fake News" report over the 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

"CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake," Trump tweeted Wednesday evening. "Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News"

Bernistein, who gained notoriety with his coverage of the Watergate scandal, co-wrote an article for CNN in which he claimed that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that then-candidate Donald Trump approved the Trump Tower meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney (who hates Trump) who promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

Lanny Davis - Cohen's attorney and lifelong friend of the Clintons, began to backpedal on the claims last week - and later admitted that he was the source for CNN's story. And while the Washington Post had the good sense to back away from the narrative - CNN did not. Instead, the network hit back against Davis, throwing him under the bus and claiming that he wasn't their only source.

"We stand by our story, which had more than one source , and are confident in our reporting of it," said a CNN spokeswoman on Tuesday.

Most hilariously, CNN writes in its "bombshell" report: "Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment" - a complete lie, considering Davis's admission that he was their source.

In response to Trump's tweet, CNN's Communications department responded: "Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them."

Later Wednesday evening, a feisty President Trump tweeted: “Lanny Davis admits being anonymous source in CNN Report.” @BretBaier Oh well, so much for CNN saying it wasn’t Lanny. No wonder their ratings are so low, it’s FAKE NEWS!"

Nearly two hours after Trump's first tweet, Don Jr. jumped off the turnbuckle and tag-teamed CNN and Bernstein, who he called a "leftist hack" peddling "literal fake news."

Comical to watch @CNN covering for leftist hack @carlbernstein. He & Obama staffer @jimsciutto obviously got story wrong. CNN "stands by" it anyway, defending literal fake news. 3 "reporters" were fired for false CNN hit on @Scaramucci & this is FAR worse! https://t.co/KdgpXfGhgT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2018

