Trump Unleashes On "Degenerate Fool" Carl Bernstein Over "Fake News"; CNN Responds

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:25

President Trump launched a decisive attack on CNN, roasting the network along with veteran journalist Carl Bernstein for a "Fake News" report over the 2016 Trump Tower meeting. 

"CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake," Trump tweeted Wednesday evening. "Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News"

Bernistein, who gained notoriety with his coverage of the Watergate scandal, co-wrote an article for CNN in which he claimed that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that then-candidate Donald Trump approved the Trump Tower meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney (who hates Trump) who promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton. 

Lanny Davis - Cohen's attorney and lifelong friend of the Clintons, began to backpedal on the claims last week - and later admitted that he was the source for CNN's story. And while the Washington Post had the good sense to back away from the narrative - CNN did not. Instead, the network hit back against Davis, throwing him under the bus and claiming that he wasn't their only source. 

"We stand by our story, which had more than one source, and are confident in our reporting of it," said a CNN spokeswoman on Tuesday. 

Most hilariously, CNN writes in its "bombshell" report: "Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment" - a complete lie, considering Davis's admission that he was their source

In response to Trump's tweet, CNN's Communications department responded: "Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them."

Later Wednesday evening, a feisty President Trump tweeted: “Lanny Davis admits being anonymous source in CNN Report.” @BretBaier  Oh well, so much for CNN saying it wasn’t Lanny. No wonder their ratings are so low, it’s FAKE NEWS!"

Nearly two hours after Trump's first tweet, Don Jr. jumped off the turnbuckle and tag-teamed CNN and Bernstein, who he called a "leftist hack" peddling "literal fake news." 

And once again: 

Cassandra.Hermes MadHatt Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

CNN Has Its Second-Best August Ever

  • Primetime (Mon-Sun):  1,052,000 Total Viewers / 346,000 A25-54
  • Total Day (Mon-Sun):  705,000 Total Viewers / 209,000 A25-54
  1. Fox News (2,315,000)
  2. MSNBC (2,182,000)
  3. USA (1,391,000)
  4. HGTV (1,382,000)
  5. CNN (1,296,000)
  6. History (1,094,000)
  7. ESPN (1,040,000)
  8. Hallmark Channel (1,022,000)
  9. Investigation Discovery (987,000)
  10. Discovery (980,000)
MasterPo nmewn Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:47 Permalink

Bernstein "peaked" during Watergate, but it's been all downhill from there - ever since he sold his "soul", and ass, to the deep state. 

I'm guessing that the whole "Watergate" scam was an elaborate set up to take out a sitting President. Really, a movie with Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford??? The whole thing stinks, like a 3 hole shithouse in August.

The truth is about to be revealed. 

[Grab you gonads with both hands, its gonna be a wild ride...]

SocratesSolutions Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:30 Permalink

Another Jew? You're surrounded by Jews, Mr. Trump—you are encircled. They are not American. They serve Israel first, yes? These Zionist Jews? What are you going to do about it? Your New York was 911'd by the Zionist Jews. There is no America. NONE. Until every Zionist Jew is removed from power in America. Indeed, in the world. Permanently. 

lookslikecraptome SocratesSolutions Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

Poor Poor Socrates. with whom you cannot compete in thought. How is ur lack of logic gonna work in China? Turkey? No Korea, So Korea, the Philippines, Venezuela, Ecuador, Italy, SOUTH AFRICA, Zibabwe, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Jordan, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Syria yada yada yada another 30 countries. etc etc.???? Your comment is being published in America, so there is an America already. O!!!! and some people do like it. 

You sir are a moronic shit tard fucking low life lice infested retarded racist.

And your thinking and cognition is pathetic. No logic and filled with non sequitur to the point of absurdity. . 

Brazil is anxiously awaiting your consultative power of clarity. You need it spelled out no doubt. Brazil is Hispanic and Portuguese and Jews are not be found in Government. 

Oh, and of course the pull all the strings in Panama also. 

 

 

Catullus Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

I think 2 weekends ago CNN had a Georgia State Senator on. They can’t get big names to even show up to be interviewed anymore. Even a junior congressman in an election year. 

Theyre toast. 

HomeBrewPrepper Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Over and over again he makes these  people look like fools. Are they all on Prozac and not in this reality. Yes

everday trump keeps us entertained 

what more could you ask for? Four more years

Shift For Brains Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:33 Permalink

Astounding that they go parabolic on their obvious screw up...I guess doubling down wasn't risky enough. Who in their right mind would believe one fucking thing this organization puts out?

Every time a CNN reporter is live on-camera somewhere, a patriot should be behind them screaming FAKE NEWS! until it gets so bad they can only only do green screen reporting.

Gold Banit Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

Trump is brilliant and very smart!

Trump destroyed 17 high profile and very rich Republicans in the primaries.

Trump destroyed high profile and very rich Hillary Clinton and became the President of the USA.

Trump will now destroy the Democratic Party CNN and the main stream media.

Trump is not only brilliant and very smart he is a genius...

John_Coltrane Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

Of course CNN is the epitome of FAKE NEWS.  Our great president plays them like a Stradavarius everytime.  Keep up the good work Donald, we are VERY ENTERTAINED.

Dragon HAwk Wed, 08/29/2018 - 21:48 Permalink

Trump has a ton of Skeletons in his closet from his younger days... and he is still the cleanest shirt politician we can find.

then again when you run a casino you learn the only way to keep your license is to be damn squeaky clean.