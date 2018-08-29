Upset Primary Win In Florida Governor's Race Shocks Democratic Rivals 

Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, 39, stunned his opponents with an upset victory Tuesday amid the highest turnout for a midterm primary election in Florida history.
Gillum - who received a major boost in the campaign's final days from Bernie Sanders (I-VT), held an unofficial 3% lead over his closest rival, former US Rep. Gwen Graham (D), with 94% of the votes counted. In particular, Gillum "overwhelmed" Graham in Democrat-rich Miami-Dade and Broward counties by more than a 2-to-1 margin.
“I am overwhelmed,” Gillum told a cheering crowd of supporters at a victory party at downtown Tallahassee's Hotel Duval. “I want you to know that this thing is not about me. This race is about every single one of us. Those of us inside this room. Those outside of this room. Those who voted for me. Those who didn’t vote at all. And those who didn’t vote for me because they are Republicans. But I want to be their governor, too.”
The "charismatic and proudly liberal Gillum" ran to the left of his rivals, according to the Miami Herald, despite being vastly outspent. His message of social justice and lifting up the downtrodden won over Florida's "growing diversity."
Following her loss to Gillum, Graham called to congratulate him, saying "Andrew, go out and win this damned thing."
“Now we must put all our efforts behind Andrew Gillum,” she said. “And make sure that we do everything we can to have him elected governor on Nov. 6.”
Gillum was described by former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as leading a "political revolution" in Florida.
His victory gives Florida voters a striking contrast in style and substance with his Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who has the enthusiastic support of President Donald Trump.
For months, Gillum has said he yearned for the chance to take on DeSantis in November. At DeSantis’ victory party in Orlando, the GOP nominee said: “I think he is way, way too liberal for the state of Florida.” -Miami Herald
Gillum struggled early in the primary race, often saying he was the only "non-millionaire" in the running - casting himself as a champion of lower and middle-class Floridians.
His progressive agenda includes support for a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for all, as well as vehement opposition to the Stand Your Ground self-defense law which indemnifies people who use force without retreating in order to protect themselves against threats or perceived threats.
A win despite an ongoing corruption probe
Gillum rose to a historic victory despite a long-running FBI investigation of possible corruption at Tallahassee City Hall, for which no charges have been filed. The probe focuses on development deals involving the city's Community Redevelopment Agency as well as a former Gillum political ally.
The Tallahassee mayor's victory amounts to the largest political upset for a progressive candidate since Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's June defeat of Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), the fourth most powerful Democrat in the House.
Gillum will now face off against Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), setting up a battle of two "diametrically opposite populist agendas," according to The Hill.
Gillum and his allies argued that Democrats had for too long banked on middle-of-the-road candidates to win elections, effectively shutting the party out of the governor’s mansion for two decades.
The win by the Tallahassee mayor proved a progressive can win a primary in Florida. But it remains an open question whether that same agenda can win over voters in the general election.
Gillum will face DeSantis, who has hitched himself closely to Trump's populist agenda, pitting two diametrically competing ideologies against one another.
That the race is taking place in Florida, a perennial swing state that narrowly went for Trump in 2016, makes it all the more interesting. -The Hill
Between far left candidates and populist conservatives, the establishment is slowly ceding power to the next generation.
Funny - He looks just like the guys leading a "political revolution" is South Africa.
OK - I guess I have to explain the play on the old adage "they all look alike to me". The point is purely political. This FL clown "looks" just like the communist revolutionaries currently ruining South Africa. He is a typical commsymp socialist progressive libtard. God help the lost souls voting for him just because he's black.
My initial thought as well. I'm guessing his true agenda will not be much different either. Whites need to wake up to what is going on.
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
In reply to My initial thought as well. by dot.dot
All the new Puerto Ricans will help get this guy elected.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by chsara733
"Good, good. All according to plan. Works perfectly. Absorb those assholes in a never ending nightmare of constant daily dogfights along the lines of race, gender, minorities, income classes, political convictions - this way they won't question the global agenda behind all of it. Hahahaha."
George S.
In reply to All the new Puerto Ricans… by Shitonya Serfs
It's coming
In reply to good, good by giovanni_f
Yes, the Red Wave is coming.
These retards think that a left wing extremist is going to be able to draw votes from the center.
In reply to It's coming by Freeze These
It's not diversity, it's another word beginning with d.
Disease.
Of the mind.
Or maybe a plague or infestation, spreading from Cali and NY, might be more appropriate.
Dems losing the black platform as their lot improves under Trump, and so switching to the LGBQ+feminazi+pedo+FSA Bernie brigade is really going to rock the House come November.
Not.
But hilarious to watch.
In reply to Yes, the Red Wave is coming… by tmosley
A democrat under investigation for corruption charges?
Clearly a mistake.
lol
In reply to "...won over Florida's … by CuttingEdge
The Biblicism/TodaysFox spammer (above) needs to go--for good.
send an email >> abuse@zerohedge.com
"Please ban--> chsara733 <--chronic spammer"
In reply to A democrat by Richard Chesler
there is no wish/think/hopium that is going to stop this.
progressive liberalism is gaining momentum.
a tidal wave is coming.
get out of the way...
higher ground recommended...
In reply to "...won over Florida's … by CuttingEdge
drumph is a big influence on how to win. ask google?
In reply to there is no wish/think… by new game
Black people in charge of a white world? Get enough of them and I guarantee South Africa II.
These people of 'color' are only interested in one thing, destroying the white race, white society, and white culture.
In reply to trump is a big influence on… by new game
Miami-Dade is a black world with plenty of large Haitian-Creole communities and South American communities too. English is optional and not even needed there..I lived there until I escaped.
In reply to Black people in charge of a… by inosent
Learn to spell retard..
In reply to trump is a big influence on… by new game
Progressive liberalism? Tell that to the white farmers in South Africa, or to the people feeding cats to their children in Venezuela, or to the 60,000,000+ miserably killed by the (((progenitors))) of your regressive totalitarianism during the Soviet era.
This is how it works, dumbass - the motherfkers at the top peddle 'progressive liberalism' to people like you, they siphon off all the wealth and steer it in their direction, leaving you to live a shitty and unproductive life begging in the streets, while they live like kings.
There are oceans of ink devoted to detailing the history and effect of your regressive totalitarianism.
The joke is, we already have it in operation, via the federal reserve system of counterfeit money.
I believe people who peddle this progressive liberalism bulls- are just lazy azhlz who want everything handed to them. Well, I am here to remind you you aren't going to get anything from me, and I am here to stand in the way of your attempt to steal the productivity of moral people.
What you should be focused on is getting rid of the (((federal reserve system))), drastically cutting back the size and scope of government, especially at the federal level, using real money to trade your labor for (when you decide to get off your lazy ass and do some work), and think in terms of how you can produce something that is a lasting, material contribution to the world you live in (your immediate sphere).
These so-called 'progressives' are nothing more than common thieves and liars, unproductive gutter scum. PLUS they are really, really stupid, because the very thing they wish for will lead to them (and everybody else) getting completely screwed over.
All you have to do is read! The evidence of what happens in an unbridled 'progressive' utopia is happening right now before your very eyes all over the world.
This 'progressive' crap you peddle is the same repackaged (((luciferian))) wealth transfer/enslavement system that has been around for a very long time. You appear to be just another idiot who has fallen for the scam.
In reply to there is no wish/think… by new game
so you make the claim that "the lot" of black americans has improved under trump? you have not one shred of evidence for that baseless claim.
thanks for playing.
In reply to "...won over Florida's … by CuttingEdge
where you been freeze these. we haven't seen you in several days. you only post in threads about trump, and you have missed several. here let me give you an example:
do you remember the time trump bundled up $1.5 billion in various currencies and shipped the bundles to iran in the middle of the night? oh. you don't? the reason is because trump never did that. even though you will come away from this comment thinking he did and will tell everyone about it.
one last thing while i have you, do you wear a butt plug?
In reply to It's coming by Freeze These
He can't.
He's so far up his own arse, there isn't room for one.
In reply to where you been freeze these… by just the tip
the butt plug wears FT
In reply to where you been freeze these… by just the tip
Explain to us " Whats coming " all seeing eye...( Dumb ass )
In reply to It's coming by Freeze These
"FREE BITCOIN FOR EVERYBODY!!!"
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to good, good by giovanni_f
it was almost free. and almost worthless. for a couple of years. then it became expensive.
it will be free again. but it will be again worthless by then.
if you are very smart you buy it when it is expensive and wait until it becomes worthless. Then blame the manipulators.
/s
In reply to "FREE BITCOIN FOR EVERYBODY!… by Coinista
Miami-Dade is a 3rd world hell-hole.
In reply to All the new Puerto Ricans… by Shitonya Serfs
Thats why no one made a katrina sized stink about 3000 hispanics dead, their votes only count when they relocate to florida. If we dumped money in the repair and rebuilding of PR there would be jobs and housing and natives would move back. Its all about flipping florida
In reply to All the new Puerto Ricans… by Shitonya Serfs
MAN you need to unionize, my "Girls" make $500 for an hour session or $1200 for an overnighter with Tuesday twofer overnighters for $2K ..... something to think about........
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by chsara733
Next up: Take land from whites in FL and disperse amongst the crowd.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by chsara733
then they should give it to the cherokee
In reply to Next up: Take land from… by TahoeBilly2012
"My initial thought as well. I'm guessing his true agenda will not be much different either. Whites need to wake up to what is going on."
Florida's legislator is 2/3rds white and passed two of the most unconstitutional immoral gun laws ever. I really don't see the difference.
In reply to My initial thought as well. by dot.dot
Whites need to wake up to what is going on.
uh.
no.
ain't gonna happen. half the whites get a self destruct gene. they would rather die a horrible and slow death than wake up.
In reply to My initial thought as well. by dot.dot
"half the whites get a self destruct gene."
That would be fine - but those mutants also hate all whites who lack this gene. Otherwise the job would be just watching those evolutionary failures to get un-selected, technically speaking.
In reply to Whites need to wake up to… by just the tip
Whites need to put down the cell-phone, latte and video games and get it together.
In reply to My initial thought as well. by dot.dot
With all the false flags in Florida, seems like this is the next chapter to be written into the book. Lets hope not.
In reply to My initial thought as well. by dot.dot
It's a race to the fringe.
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
Wake up Floridians! Go to the polls and keep this fucker out of office, or get ready for an Income Tax to pay for his Socialist shit.
In reply to It's a race to the fringe. by D503
it's a(nother) numbers game.
99% might have more votes than 1%.
how scary.
sorta like a pack of wolves.
woof! woof!
In reply to Wake up Floridians! Go to… by boattrash
Obama 2.0
In reply to it's a(nother) numbers game… by dogsandhoney2
He won because his skin is black. All black voters vote for here. The Hispanic ones as well.
In reply to It's a race to the fringe. by D503
And all shades of brown and self loathing whites vote for his skin color too.
In reply to He won because his skin is… by Fiat Pirate
indeed '''Gillum rose to a historic victory despite a long-running FBI investigation of possible corruption at Tallahassee City Hall...'
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
The only reason Gillum was investigated was because he refused to let the FBI "wet their beak" in the corruption proceeds.
In reply to indeed '''Gillum rose to a… by Garciathinksso
Hopefully he will be locked up just AFTER the election---keeping out one of the other commies from running, and then ending up in the hooskow where they all belong.
In reply to indeed '''Gillum rose to a… by Garciathinksso
Don't you understand? You're nobody until you're investigated by the FBI. That's just what they do. Everybody gets investigated, spied on! Doesn't mean a Goddamned thing anymore unless they take you in the dead of night like Manafort and lock you away in solitary. No charges, no trial. You're done. This nigger ain't quite done yet. He is, after all, a Democrat. FBI stopped investigating niggers after murdering Malcolm and King. Not good for business.
In reply to indeed '''Gillum rose to a… by Garciathinksso
Social Justice = The white middle class is taxed into oblivion in order to provide cradle-to-grave financial support for Negroes, hispanics and an unlimited number of illiterate, indigent inmigrants
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
Rigged voting machines controlled by the SJWO. A charismatic prodigy just like Obama and Trump has a future in "politics".
Control the creation of "money" - control everything - and ((they)) do.
Eight years of a "conservative" administration followed by eight of a "liberal" administration keeps all the gullible sheep hoping. The slaughter looms.
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
You guys don't get it, I'm glad this is happening. Both for the republicans and the democrats. To long those idiots had held on to those offices from Senators to Governors like they where fighting over the last life preserver while treading water. I don't care if it's republican or democrat, at the end of the day these new people who are younger are willing to try new ideas and don't have entrenched corruption like their "elders".
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
Were you dropped on your head as a baby, several times, on purpose?
In reply to You guys don't get it, I'm… by Buck Johnson
Probably bitchslapped by the doctors and nurses at birth.
In reply to Were you dropped on your… by charlewar
ocassio-cortes loves him...birds, or quacks, of a feather...
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet
the only thing this means is how fucking stupid the people in FL are. they think they are voting for the HNIC third term.
it's a race to the bottom between FL and AZ. AZ voted in a flake clone for the repub senate candidate. had their choice between sheriff joe and kellie ward, and they chose the one flake endorsed. and when she refused the endorsement, stupid trump started saying all sorts of good things about her, without knowing anything about her. flake 2.0, to be seated with mccain 2.0, and trump will praise them both.
In reply to Funny - He looks just like… by cpnscarlet