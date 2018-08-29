US Intel Officials Made Secret Trip To Damascus For Talks With Assad Advisor

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:50

Reuters has confirmed a bombshell report which first surfaced Tuesday in Lebanese media saying that a high level delegation of US intelligence officials made a secret visit to Damascus in June to meet with President Bashar al-Assad's most trusted senior advisor, Ali Mamlouk, who serves as Syria's top security chief. 

The meeting, which took place near Damascus international airport, was first revealed by the Lebanese daily al-Akhbarwhich reported it as lasting up to four hours and part of an ongoing secret back-channel dialogue.

Such talks are unprecedented for the fact that the two countries haven't had such direct dealings since near the start of the conflict in 2011, and the United States and its allies have bombed Syrian government forces and locations multiple times over the past years. 

Perhaps the biggest revelation is contained in the following, according to Reuters:

U.S. officials had demanded the withdrawal of Iranian forces from southern Syria and data on “terrorist groups”, including foreign fighters, and had also requested a role in the oil business in eastern Syria.

The secret face-to-face dialogue between US and Syrian intelligence officials reportedly centered on discussions over chemical weapons usage and stockpiles, defeating ISIS, and the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, kidnapped in 2012 after being embedded with FSA factions. However, US officials blame Damascus or its allies for kidnapping and continuing to hold Tice. 

Reuters was able to obtain separate confirmation of the al-Akhbar report through US intelligence sources: Asked about the reports, two senior U.S. intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was an “ongoing dialogue with members of the Assad regime"...

Meanwhile, the Al-Akhbar report (which can be read in English translation here) notes that the U.S. officials had additionally demanded with withdrawal of all Iranian forces from Syria's south, as well as available Syrian government data on all terrorists operating in the country, especially captured foreign fighters.

Ali Mamlouk (right) is considered Assad's closest and most trusted advisor. He met with US intelligence officials in June, according to Reuters. 

Crucially, the list of requests also included that the US have a role in Syria's eastern oil fields, according to Reuters, citing Al-Akhbar. Currently, a number of major oil and gas fields fall in areas under the control of the largely Kurdish and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. 

The Al-Akhbar report provided the following details regarding US demands, according to an English translation provided by Syriana Analysis:

The American side made a clear and specific offer: The United States is ready to withdraw its troops completely from Syrian territory, including the Al-Tanf and Eastern Euphrates according to security arrangements supervised by the Russian and Syrian armies. In exchange for three US demands:

First, Iran’s full withdrawal from the Syrian south.

Second, to obtain written guarantees that give US companies a share of the oil sector in the regions of eastern Syria.

Third, the Syrian side to provide the Americans with full data of the terrorist groups and their members, including the numbers of foreign fighter deaths of these groups and those who survived, and those may return to Western countries, considering that the terrorist threat is intercontinental. And what we can get, serve the international security

And the Syrian delegation's response according to Reuters was as follows: "Mamlouk said Damascus would not cooperate with Washington on security issues until they had normalized ties and he also demanded a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, al-Akhbar reported."

Reuters cites a trusted regional source to say "most details in the al-Akhbar report were correct," which makes the mention of US eyeing Syrian oil interesting, especially as when Trump publicly mulled pulling US troops out of Syria altogether prominent neocon pundits urged "staying the course," while saying, “We took the oil. We’ve got to keep the oil.”

But it appears the Syrian government, fully aware it has won the seven year long proxy war, and now headed to complete military victory in Idlib (barring any last minute "provocation" which could spark a new round of major external military intervention), has shut the door on the US intelligence officials. 

Croesus TeethVillage88s Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

"Give our companies a cut of the action, and we won't have to spend taxpayer money bombing the ever-loving shit out of your country".

Can anyone tell me how this wasn't a shake-down?

The ONLY difference between the American government and La Cosa Nostra is that the government acts under the color of law.

If you ask me, there's more honor and integrity among the mafiosi.

MarsInScorpio King of Ruperts Land Wed, 08/29/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

THE DAILY CALLER'S REVELATION OF HILLARY'S SERVER TAPPED BY RED CHINESE SO THEY GOT NEARLY EVERY HILLARY STATE DEPT. EMAIL SENT OR RECEIVED (~29,996 OUT OF ~30,000), THE OVERWHELMING LIKELIHOOD SHE SOLD THEM TO THE RED  CHINESE - AND THE SIMULTANEOUS OVERWHELMING LIKELIHOOD EVERYONE AT THE TOP OF THE INTEL COMMUNITY AND FBI/DOJ KNEW IT WAS OCCURING AND DID NOTHING TO JAIL HER - MAKING THEM ALL FELONS FOR PARTICIPATING IN HILLARY'S ESPIONAGE FELONIES, AND . . .

THE HILLARY DEATH COUNTDOWN:

It is now undeniably obvious that what you have here is a case of the most widespread espionage on America that has ever occurred in the history of the nation.

It is also undeniably obvious that all the people at the top of the federal government were in on it.

Why?

It's simple; every one of them believed that Hillary Clinton was going to get elected president and they were all going to ride with her to new heights in their career. They obviously put their career ahead of America.

I don't know what else could be a more obvious constitutional definition of treason than what we have seen here. They knew China was getting their hands on every one of her emails, and every single one of them did absolutely nothing about it. Even the Boy Scout Horowitz did nothing. They are all Deep State Sluts, they are all constitutionally defined traitors.

So they ask, "What do we do now? It is impossible for the cat to be more out of the bag then it is this very second!"

Well . . . it's Kill Hillary Time. They need a scapegoat and they need one now.

If they kill Hillary they believe it will all go away. Of course it won't, but you are dealing with some really incredibly stupid people here.

Ultimately, you are dealing with psychotic sociopaths.These people are literally crazy. And that's why all of this is so insane.

You are dealing with crazy people, so of course it's insane. So here is the countdown.

I I am slightly moving my timeline by 30 days to the right so that now I'll predict 2-months  more until someone in the coup snaps and orders her assassination by either one, or together in some way with, the FBI, CIA, or Pakistani ISI Death Squads.

That's the end of October, 2018. The way things are going, Mueller will be a bad vapor in the air, and no one will go to jail for her. The Hillary Whore Corps will die with her.

The only alternative is that she, Obama, and Schultz, flee the country to one where they can't - or won't - be extradited, protesting they are political refugees.

So, seen Obama much lately; even Time asked on its cover, "Where's Obama?"

What do you think will happen when all those "brown people" whom he targeted with drones get their hands on him? No SS agent is going to die for him.

Notice Hillary's SS detail is getting thin - who's got the injection pin? And notice she's staying out of the US . . . It would be too bad if she died from an attack of whatever the injection pin is used for.

And of course, this would happen outside the US, so there would be no autopsy.No, nothing but a very quick burial.

Schultz is as low-profile as you can get and still hold office . . . Will Israel allow the Muslim Brotherhood operative to exercise her Israeli citizenship to avoid extradition, or will they hang her for all the Jewish blood on her head as an Israeli traitor?

Soon enough, with headlines like these, the realists will know it's all over for these POS "resistance" punks; it's true: "The Wheels of the gods move excruciatingly slow, but grind exceedingly fine."

Trump knows this. Imagine his joy inflicting a lifetime of revenge on them as the millstone slowly comes around to their place on the milling plate.

E S & D, Stalinesque Totalitarians.

JSBach1 cheoll Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

Syria turned down an offer from the US to withdraw their forces from Al Tanf, a US base in the southeast and the East Euphrates zone in exchange for three concessions from the Assad government, according to a report from Lebanese daily Al Akhbar.

 The sides discussed multiple aspects of the seven-year war in the country before the Americans made their offer: a withdrawal of its troops from Al Tanf and the East Euphrates on three conditions, including a complete Iranian withdrawal, a share in Syria's oil spoils, and intelligence on terrorists.
...
"With overall victory in sight, Damascus might only be interested in deal-making if the US put on the table not just withdrawal but also the chemical weapons card, the reconstruction card, the sanctions card, the Geneva card and possibly the Golan," Ford said, adding, "This is not likely to happen."
...
Syria isn't interested in doing business with nations seeking their government's overthrow, describing other Western and Russian firms as based in "countries that have not conspired against the Syrian people."

"We will not have to give facilities to companies belonging to countries that have fought us and are still,"

https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201808291067549161-Syria-US-Offer-Tr…

After The Failed Attempt at Syrian Regime Change, The Next Target is Hezbollah
by: Elijah Maginer

After more than seven years of war with the goal of changing the Syrian regime, the target has now become Hezbollah. But the question remains: after the failure of the 2006 war, what can the enemies of this organization do to achieve their goal?

https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/lebanon/2444-s…

leftcoastfool Croesus Wed, 08/29/2018 - 16:40 Permalink

"If you ask me, there's more honor and integrity among the mafiosi."

That was certainly my experience when I lived in a suburb of Philly years ago.  They took care of their community.  Crime was almost non-existent.  They laundered money through legit businesses that benefited the community.  There was a butcher shop where you could buy incredible steaks and meats for dirt cheap.  When has the government ever done anything close to this?

PacOps Croesus Wed, 08/29/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

 

"Can anyone tell me how this wasn't a shake-down?"

Sounds like its straight out of the Billy Carter - Shah of Iran playbook when Billy was escorted out of Iran and things kinda went downhill for the Shah from there.

 

PrivetHedge Stan522 Wed, 08/29/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

They already have the war.. which they're winning.

US have a role in Syria's eastern oil fields

The US regime (Israel) wants Syrian oil, it's missing the time when Israel's ISIS used to steal it.

It's a sign that the US knows it's going to be driven out of Syria entirely, they must be desperate and in full panic mode. Good news for humanity.

Obviously Assad said no so we're going to get another punishment for the next 'chemical attack' false flag.

Canadian Dirtlump giovanni_f Wed, 08/29/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

Syrian Kurds are generally too dumb / seditious to be corrupt. The Iraqi ones are smart enough to be seditious against their government ( see their relationship with the west and Israel ).

 

Regarding this I expect and hope and am glad the answer was fukk you. The US partner next door and the aforementioned friends of the iraqi kurds will have an ever moving goal post for Syria, so Syria will never be safe - absent a russian backstop.

NumNutt 666D Chess Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

ohhh looks like I struck a nerve, the real question is what the fuck has Assad done for you? He is nothing more then a dictator, like his father before him, so why all the love from you to him? You think for one minute that if Russia could figure out how to have a better navel base in that region they would give two shits about Assad or Syria?  The entire conflict is about money, power, and oil. If you think for one second that Assad is fighting for "his people" your a complete idiot, he is only trying to hold onto the power that was handed to him from his father. Try this on for size: His father came to power via a coup....

charwoman Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

**********Second, to obtain written guarantees that give US companies a share of the oil sector in the regions of eastern Syria.**********

what was wanted all along