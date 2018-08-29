US Intel Officials Made Secret Trip To Damascus For Talks With Assad Advisor

Reuters has confirmed a bombshell report which first surfaced Tuesday in Lebanese media saying that a high level delegation of US intelligence officials made a secret visit to Damascus in June to meet with President Bashar al-Assad's most trusted senior advisor, Ali Mamlouk, who serves as Syria's top security chief.
The meeting, which took place near Damascus international airport, was first revealed by the Lebanese daily al-Akhbar, which reported it as lasting up to four hours and part of an ongoing secret back-channel dialogue.
Such talks are unprecedented for the fact that the two countries haven't had such direct dealings since near the start of the conflict in 2011, and the United States and its allies have bombed Syrian government forces and locations multiple times over the past years.
Perhaps the biggest revelation is contained in the following, according to Reuters:
U.S. officials had demanded the withdrawal of Iranian forces from southern Syria and data on “terrorist groups”, including foreign fighters, and had also requested a role in the oil business in eastern Syria.
The secret face-to-face dialogue between US and Syrian intelligence officials reportedly centered on discussions over chemical weapons usage and stockpiles, defeating ISIS, and the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, kidnapped in 2012 after being embedded with FSA factions. However, US officials blame Damascus or its allies for kidnapping and continuing to hold Tice.
Reuters was able to obtain separate confirmation of the al-Akhbar report through US intelligence sources: Asked about the reports, two senior U.S. intelligence officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was an “ongoing dialogue with members of the Assad regime"...
Meanwhile, the Al-Akhbar report (which can be read in English translation here) notes that the U.S. officials had additionally demanded with withdrawal of all Iranian forces from Syria's south, as well as available Syrian government data on all terrorists operating in the country, especially captured foreign fighters.
Crucially, the list of requests also included that the US have a role in Syria's eastern oil fields, according to Reuters, citing Al-Akhbar. Currently, a number of major oil and gas fields fall in areas under the control of the largely Kurdish and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.
The Al-Akhbar report provided the following details regarding US demands, according to an English translation provided by Syriana Analysis:
The American side made a clear and specific offer: The United States is ready to withdraw its troops completely from Syrian territory, including the Al-Tanf and Eastern Euphrates according to security arrangements supervised by the Russian and Syrian armies. In exchange for three US demands:
First, Iran’s full withdrawal from the Syrian south.
Second, to obtain written guarantees that give US companies a share of the oil sector in the regions of eastern Syria.
Third, the Syrian side to provide the Americans with full data of the terrorist groups and their members, including the numbers of foreign fighter deaths of these groups and those who survived, and those may return to Western countries, considering that the terrorist threat is intercontinental. And what we can get, serve the international security
And the Syrian delegation's response according to Reuters was as follows: "Mamlouk said Damascus would not cooperate with Washington on security issues until they had normalized ties and he also demanded a complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, al-Akhbar reported."
Reuters cites a trusted regional source to say "most details in the al-Akhbar report were correct," which makes the mention of US eyeing Syrian oil interesting, especially as when Trump publicly mulled pulling US troops out of Syria altogether prominent neocon pundits urged "staying the course," while saying, “We took the oil. We’ve got to keep the oil.”
But it appears the Syrian government, fully aware it has won the seven year long proxy war, and now headed to complete military victory in Idlib (barring any last minute "provocation" which could spark a new round of major external military intervention), has shut the door on the US intelligence officials.
Keeping your friends close and your enemies closer isn't lost on 45.
Joominati gonna j00
In reply to Keeping your friends closer… by JackMeOff
"The US, a reliable partner."
Kurds of Syria
In reply to Joominati gonna j00 by WTFRLY
Why not, because no talks eventually lead to war
In reply to "The US, a reliable partner… by giovanni_f
Madam Tussauds' john mccain corpse is in pictures with ISIS/Syrian-Iraqi Terrorist... so, yeah... SNAFU... situation normal all fucked up
In reply to Why not, because no talks… by Stan522
"Give our companies a cut of the action, and we won't have to spend taxpayer money bombing the ever-loving shit out of your country".
Can anyone tell me how this wasn't a shake-down?
The ONLY difference between the American government and La Cosa Nostra is that the government acts under the color of law.
If you ask me, there's more honor and integrity among the mafiosi.
In reply to Madam Tussauds' john mccain… by TeethVillage88s
pipeline easement or else
In reply to G by Croesus
mccain corpse is still warm and already peace is breaking out
In reply to pipeline easement or else by Life of Illusion
It's always been about the oil. If they can't steal it then work a deal.
In reply to mc by ???ö?
Hey sorry about the bombing but can we have some of your oil?
In reply to It's always been about the… by Baron von Bud
Lest you faggots forget that he did not start this war, but he will end it.... Now give us the fucking oil and nobody gets hurt!
In reply to Hey sorry about the bombing… by BurningFuld
No.
1. US and the International Criminals pay war reparations in gold.
2. Russian and Iranian companies get oil business.
3. Hezbollah get security contracts.
4. Iranians can stay as long as we like.
5. US forces drop their arms and march naked 50 miles with their hands up on their way out.
In reply to It's always been about the… by Baron von Bud
In reply to No. 1. US and the… by King of Ruperts Land
US officials "requested a role in the oil business in eastern Syria"
I call BS on that. That's misdirection. They want us to think that because they know we know it's all for Israhell.
In reply to THE HILLARY DEATH COUNTDOWN:… by MarsInScorpio
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/201808291067549161-Syria-US-Offer-Tr…
https://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/lebanon/2444-s…
In reply to US officials "requested a… by cheoll
Well yeah, cause Russia.
Nice article about who is doing what in the region.
Russia Deploys Fleet Off Syria - Says U.S. Preparing for Possible Attack
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/50135.htm
In reply to No. 1. US and the… by King of Ruperts Land
It was not because Syria said go fuck yourselves.
In reply to G by Croesus
Syria knows what's next . https://youtu.be/8bfmayadkhI
In reply to Can anyone tell me how this… by researchfix
Check out Gen. Smedley Butler's "War is a Racket".
In reply to G by Croesus
Or Mike Revero's "All Wars are Bankers Wars"
In reply to Check out Gen. Smedley… by Sinophile
"If you ask me, there's more honor and integrity among the mafiosi."
That was certainly my experience when I lived in a suburb of Philly years ago. They took care of their community. Crime was almost non-existent. They laundered money through legit businesses that benefited the community. There was a butcher shop where you could buy incredible steaks and meats for dirt cheap. When has the government ever done anything close to this?
In reply to G by Croesus
"Can anyone tell me how this wasn't a shake-down?"
Sounds like its straight out of the Billy Carter - Shah of Iran playbook when Billy was escorted out of Iran and things kinda went downhill for the Shah from there.
In reply to G by Croesus
They already have the war.. which they're winning.
The US regime (Israel) wants Syrian oil, it's missing the time when Israel's ISIS used to steal it.
It's a sign that the US knows it's going to be driven out of Syria entirely, they must be desperate and in full panic mode. Good news for humanity.
Obviously Assad said no so we're going to get another punishment for the next 'chemical attack' false flag.
In reply to Why not, because no talks… by Stan522
[Guys in Suits with Hats in hand] "Well you know President Assad we're aware that we were responsible for almost destroying your country, blaming you for using chemical weapons and killing thousands of your citizens but we were hoping you could cut us in on your oil business."
Note - This was not a preview of the Twilight Zone.
In reply to "The US, a reliable partner… by giovanni_f
Syrian Kurds are generally too dumb / seditious to be corrupt. The Iraqi ones are smart enough to be seditious against their government ( see their relationship with the west and Israel ).
Regarding this I expect and hope and am glad the answer was fukk you. The US partner next door and the aforementioned friends of the iraqi kurds will have an ever moving goal post for Syria, so Syria will never be safe - absent a russian backstop.
In reply to "The US, a reliable partner… by giovanni_f
Oil or fake chemical attack, you pick. Thanks god we have trump as president any other president pick would be so corrupt.
In reply to Keeping your friends closer… by JackMeOff
Trump is presidont now so criticism comes with the territory.
In reply to Trumptards boner material? by The central planners
So Trump is not corrupt... sarcasm right? That's probably why Hillary is rotting in jail... oh wait!!
In reply to Trumptards boner material? by The central planners
So we wont leave. We will help the Kurds make money with Syrian oil with American oil companies.
In reply to Keeping your friends closer… by JackMeOff
Gangsterism. I know the North Koreans use that term against us but it's true.
In reply to Keeping your friends closer… by JackMeOff
Now they beg for the oil. Fucking losers.
In reply to Keeping your friends closer… by JackMeOff
All countries have a back channel...
What's the big deal, I thought there was a gazillion barrels of oil under the U.S?
Here's what you get. You get nothing.
Fuck Assad, Arm the Kurds to the teeth, establish permanent US bases, game over...
yup, your name says it all.
In reply to Fuck Assad, Arm the Kurds to… by NumNutt
This whole debacle in Syria occurred because they wouldn't allow the Saudi's to build a pipeline through that country to sell their gas to the UK. Russia wanted that market and that got Assad and Russia to join forces as the fake proxy civil war began.....
In reply to Fuck Assad, Arm the Kurds to… by NumNutt
Who the fuck are you to say "fuck Assad" you stupid inbred? What has Syria ever done to you?
In reply to Fuck Assad, Arm the Kurds to… by NumNutt
Them Viet Congs never done nothing to me
In reply to Who the fuck are you to say … by 666D Chess
That's what Cassius Clay said.
In reply to Them Viet Congs never done… by Seal
They refused to roll over, the ingrates! How long must we tolerate them being unappreciative of our involvement?? Someone needs to be bombed, stat, so cue up the file tapes of children being rinsed off from a chomical attack.
In reply to Who the fuck are you to say … by 666D Chess
ohhh looks like I struck a nerve, the real question is what the fuck has Assad done for you? He is nothing more then a dictator, like his father before him, so why all the love from you to him? You think for one minute that if Russia could figure out how to have a better navel base in that region they would give two shits about Assad or Syria? The entire conflict is about money, power, and oil. If you think for one second that Assad is fighting for "his people" your a complete idiot, he is only trying to hold onto the power that was handed to him from his father. Try this on for size: His father came to power via a coup....
In reply to Who the fuck are you to say … by 666D Chess
Assad doesn't have to do anything for me, I'm not a parasite unlike you stupid inbred.
In reply to ohhh looks like I struck a… by NumNutt
No, Fuck you NumNutt, you ignorant prick.
In reply to Fuck Assad, Arm the Kurds to… by NumNutt
**********Second, to obtain written guarantees that give US companies a share of the oil sector in the regions of eastern Syria.**********
what was wanted all along
The Rothschild Syria Connection - Major Revelations - YouTube
In reply to **********Second, to obtain… by charwoman
I would give them the same treatment Gorbachev got when they promised to never move an inch.
In reply to **********Second, to obtain… by charwoman
You mean John McCain's dream of another war died with him?
Where will we get our anarchy and death toll fix?
Jihadi John Bolton has taken the place of Jihad John MexiCain.
I wonder if he will pack MexiCain's Bitch (Ms Lindsay Gayham) too.
In reply to You mean John McCain's dream… by TemporarySecurity
The U.S is totally dependent on other countries, kind of like a bitch.