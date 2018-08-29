War Of Words Erupts Between Jeff Bezos And Bernie Sanders

It may be time to set aside the long-running Trump-Bezos feud: a new war of words has erupted involving the world's richest person, and this time his adversary is none other than the polar ideological opposite of President Trump - socialist Bernie Sanders.
On Wednesday, Amazon finally had enough of sitting quietly on the receiving end of a constant stream of criticisms and slammed accusations by Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying his repeated claims of poor worker conditions in its fulfillment centers are "inaccurate and misleading."
"We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers," the company said in a blog post Wednesday. "To date he has still not seen an FC for himself."
Sanders has been dinging Amazon on Twitter and in public statements for months, although unlike Trump, he has been focusing on the working conditions for its lower-level employees, claiming the company doesn't pay them a fair wage. He recently issued a call for Amazon employees to share their experiences in a form that asks, "Have you used public assistance, such as food stamps, Medicaid or subsidized housing, in order to make ends meet?"
Amazon's public response was perplexing: the company has been largely silent amid repeated public attacks by President Donald Trump on the company and CEO Jeff Bezos, owner of the highly critical of the president, Washington Post. Trump has attacked Amazon for how the company pays taxes and its payments to the U.S. Postal Service.
Now Amazon is facing war on both fronts.
In its response, the company writes that "while Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people. No one knows what it's like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That's why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience."
Undeterred, Sanders reiterated claims that Amazon workers are forced to rely on government programs. Amazon, he said in a statement to CNBC, "has been less than forthcoming with information about their employment practices."
But the real issue here may be Bezos' record wealth, usually a sensitive topic for any self-respective socialist. Sanders highlighted Bezos' bank account and shared what he said are stories from former and current Amazon workers about low wages and poor conditions.
"Bottom line: the taxpayers of this country should not have to subsidize employees at a company owned by Mr. Bezos who is worth $155 billion. That is absurd," Sanders said in the statement.
Here's Amazon's full response:
Senator Sanders continues to make inaccurate and misleading accusations against Amazon.
We have been in regular contact with his office and have offered several opportunities for Senator Sanders and his team to tour one of our fulfillment centers (FCs). To date he has still not seen an FC for himself.
Instead, Senator Sanders continues to spread misleading statements about pay and benefits. Amazon is proud to have created over 130,000 new jobs last year alone. In the U.S., the average hourly wage for a full-time associate in our fulfillment centers, including cash, stock, and incentive bonuses, is over $15/hour before overtime. We encourage anyone to compare our pay and benefits to other retailers.
Senator Sanders’ references to SNAP, which hasn’t been called “food stamps” for several years, are also misleading because they include people who only worked for Amazon for a short period of time and/or chose to work part-time — both of these groups would almost certainly qualify for SNAP.
In addition to highly competitive wages and a climate controlled, safe workplace, Amazon provides employees with a comprehensive benefit package including health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans, and company stock. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits such as LeaveShare and RampBack, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families. With LeaveShare, employees share their Amazon paid leave with their spouse or domestic partner if their employer does not offer paid leave. RampBack gives new moms additional control over the pace at which they return to work. Just as with Amazon’s health care plan, these benefits are egalitarian – they are the same for fulfillment center and customer service employees as they are for Amazon’s most senior executives.
While Senator Sanders plays politics and makes misleading accusations, we are expending real money and effort upskilling people with our Career Choice program. Career Choice is an innovative benefit that pre-pays 95 percent of tuition, fees and textbooks (up to $12,000) for courses related to in-demand fields, regardless of whether they’re related to skills for jobs at Amazon or not. We have over 16,000 employees who have participated in Career Choice.
No one knows what it’s like to work in one of our fulfillment centers better than the skilled and dedicated people who do it every day. That’s why we are encouraging all employees to take Senator Sanders up on his request and respond with their actual experience (Sanders’ form only asks for negative experiences — see below, but we hope he is also interested in positive ones).
"Bottom line: the taxpayers of this country should not have to subsidize employees at a company owned by Mr. Bezos who is worth $155 billion. That is absurd," Sanders said in the statement."
So, the same would go for Elon, Buffet, Steyer etc?
What are the exact terms of their indenture?
Too bad they don't live in a free nation where these poor slaves can just quit and get another job.
Oh...wait...never mind.
In reply to So, the same would go for… by nmewn
In reply to claiming the company… by hedgeless_horseman
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by chsara733
Who cares? They're both a couple of frauds.
Mr. Phony Socialist vs. Mr. Government-Sponsored Capitalist.
In reply to Bernie better be careful… by WTFRLY
Jeff Bezos’s $150 Billion Fortune Is a Policy Failure (The Atlantic):
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/jeff-bezoss-150-billion-fortune-is-a-policy-failure-2018/
In reply to W by Croesus
Soylent Green is people!!!
In reply to Jeff Bezos’s $150 Billion… by thereasonablei…
Sanders = Hot Air
WaPo should do a hit piece on him and show how he was recruited by Hitlary early on to be her stalking horse.
Never happen.
In reply to Soylent Green is people!!! by TeamDepends
It’s a weird day in hell when I agree with the headline of the Atlantic.
Antitrust should have been enacted on many of these companies years ago. The irony that Gates was monkey hammered with antitrust, but not a single glance at the social media goons or Amazon. How does that make you feel Gates?
I don’t want anything, because you have nothing to offer me.
In reply to Jeff Bezos’s $150 Billion… by thereasonablei…
and they call Bernie a socialist??? The real socialists are the mega cap corporations who are always getting handouts from the government to subsidize their wildly overvalued companies. What a fucking disgrace the leaders of corporate America are---hang these fuckers publicly. Might garner a 2.7 nielsen rating---
In reply to Jeff Bezos’s $150 Billion… by thereasonablei…
I've never been a fan of "government sponsored entities" myself either.
It's anti-capitalist ;-)
In reply to and they call Bernie a… by Snaffew
Well there are creeps everywhere, but what Bernie is saying is correct.
I don’t particularly care for the man, but what I have heard from actual employees and after seeing the turnover rate of the warehouses, Jeff is an asshole.
Yeah, so I said it Jeff. What about it?
In reply to W by Croesus
I won't disagree with your assessment of Bezos, but what Bernie said is only correct in the context of our dysfunctional welfare state. Welfare programs run by the Feds ought not exist, and if that were the case Bezos might have to ante up more money for salaries.
However, we do live in a dysfunctional welfare state and I am disgusted that Bezos can stick part of the tab for his employees on the American taxpayer.
In reply to Well there’s creeps… by NidStyles
It's good for popcorn sales.
Sanders is a Parasite.
Bezos is a Parasite.
Bezos net worth is based on AMZN current share price.
Until he trades his shares for something physical, his net worth is just an illusion.
Petrodollars do not count. The finite timeline for Petrodollar to Zero grows shorter each day.
In reply to W by Croesus
Yeah, I can't stand either of these pricks but......
"Bottom line: the taxpayers of this country should not have to subsidize employees at a company owned by Mr. Bezos who is worth $155 billion. That is absurd,"
.....Is the statement of the month by any politician. Too bad Trump can't make such a stand. He would never shake up Bezos' apple cart......might cause his beloved market to lose a few points. Can't have that, now can we?
In reply to W by Croesus
I dunno...
"Bottom line: the taxpayers of this country should not have to subsidize employees at a company..."
...I guess its all in how one reads it.
It reads like Burnie Marx wants to cut the peoples government subsidies that they already paid taxes on.
Of course, ole Burnie ain't the brightest bulb in the box when it comes to elocution or economics ;-)
In reply to Yeah, I can't stand either… by bshirley1968
Bernie should man-up and call for a boycott of Amazon. problem solved.
In reply to Yeah, I can't stand either… by bshirley1968
lol...he'd lose the Millennials for "The Party", of course they have the attention span of a gnat and have "moved on" anyways so, it may be worth a shot! ;-)
In reply to Bernie should man-up and… by Antifaschistische
In reply to Bernie better be careful… by WTFRLY
lol...I think Burnie believes they are shackled.
In reply to claiming the company… by hedgeless_horseman
no....they tried that. shackles slow them down too much for proper order fulfillment.
(better to simply use old fashioned methods: troglodyte supervisors wearing leather & face masks, using whips and cattle prods.)
In reply to lol...I think Burnie… by nmewn
Leather, face masks, cattle prods and whips? Sounds inviting. Does it have something to do with NXIVM?
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/17/nyregion/nxivm-women-branded-albany…
In reply to no....they tried that. … by Automatic Choke
I’m all for individual liberty & a capitalist society but does Bezos & Amazon really need to be subsidized & incentivized by the U.S. taxpayers?
In reply to claiming the company… by hedgeless_horseman
Haha!
Trump should agree and work a deal with bernie to fuck off.
After bezos swings of course.
In reply to So, the same would go for… by nmewn
These fucking socialists like Burnie I swear, Soros dropped $650k on the idiot, Marxist mayor of Tallahassee who is going to get smoked by DeSantis.
I guess it's true, socialism works until you run out of Soros' money ;-)
In reply to Haha! Trump should agree and… by Oliver Klozoff
And the Marxist will most likely take Miami-Dade and Pinellas County.
In reply to These fucking socialists… by nmewn
Undoubtedly Miami-Dade, not so sure about Pinellas.
In reply to And the Marxist will most… by shankster
I hope not but Pinellas is deep blue these days.
In reply to Undoubtedly Miami-Dade, not… by nmewn
Pinellas is getting dark DARK blue. Miami-Dade no doubt will go for him. And there are places now on the I-4 corridor that are bluing up. Gillum even won in Hillsborough (he actually LOST to Graham in Pinellas). Got a foreboding feeling about this. Hope I'm wrong.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/08/28/us/elections/florida-primary-elections.html
In reply to I hope not but Pinellas is… by shankster
Been a huge demographic shift/change taking place in central and southern FL for years now...it's starting to show and I don't see much let up.
In reply to Pinellas is getting dark… by Creative_Destruct
The energized demographics are the key. Young people came out strongly for Gillum, apparently. If that persists, could be bad news for trying to keep Florida from becoming Sweden/Demo-socialist.
But at least the legislature may counter...
In reply to Been a huge demographic… by shankster
Soon, the government will finally have the votes to achieve a communist utopia, seize firearms from the citizens, and finally return the farmlands of Florida to the injuns, just like South Africa is going to do.
Did you know that the Injuns own less than 5% of the farmlands in Florida?
How unfair!!!
In reply to Been a huge demographic… by shankster
It was a primary, you guys need to relax. Putnam was up on DeSantis double digits until Trump endorsed DeSantis, then DeSantis turned it into a rout by 20 points while spending less than Putnam.
He'll be fine, relax.
In reply to Pinellas is getting dark… by Creative_Destruct
Hope you're right, but this is getting me worried. The gut sense I get is that this general election, the energized portion of the electorate may not be confined to the Trump-DeSantis silent voters (as in not apparent in the poles for various reasons), but instead may also include the younger demographic and the blacks who now have a candidate they are excited about and feel they can vote FOR. I do not believe that coalition gave a shit about Hitlery in the last election...unlike the enthusiasm they had for Obama, and now, apparently, for Gillum.
The evidence for this: the unexpected surge of support Gillum got, most likely among the blacks young, etc, when he was WAY back in the poles. And yes, Desantis was behind in the primary against Putnam until Trump's endorsement, but the general election is a different story.
In reply to It was a primary, you guys… by nmewn
Let's hope Gillum get's smoked by Ron D. Or if (God forbid) he doesn't, that the legislature will at least keep him in check. If not, get your poor-mouth, woe is me, I'm the oppressed, send me free-shit NOW, whining, screaming shtick together, so at least we can grab what we can of our own and other people's money before it's GONE.
Or, at least give us Soros' money....(preferably to ME).
In reply to These fucking socialists… by nmewn
I will go on record, right here, right now and say Gillum has as much chance of becoming governor of Florida as Hillary had of becoming President.
And she even tried to hide it ;-)
In reply to Let's hope Gillum get's… by Creative_Destruct
Is Bezos & Amazon really on “our” side, I mean does own the Washington Compost & he does treat his work force like medieval peasants. Do you U.S. taxpayers really need to subsidize this piece of shit?
In reply to These fucking socialists… by nmewn
...and the Walton family. Almost 80% of Walmart employees are on the taxpayer tit.
In reply to So, the same would go for… by nmewn
They are not free to leave? The Waltons have not acquiesced to gun banning progs?
I love arguing about prog-theory of economics, destroy/regulate/crush an economy, forcing people onto public assistance and then decry the fact that they are on public assistance...lol.
In reply to ...and the Walton family. … by knotjammin2
Public assistance is just another Public funds into Private hands scheme of the Parasites.
The Parasites who created central governments, nations, and corporations.
Tidbit: Why does Walmart hold a patent on robotic bees? Where do robot bees fit into Walmart's business model?
In reply to They are not free to leave?… by nmewn
Follow the path of Section 8 money, just one example of many:
Productive taxpayers ==> Gubmint ==> Bureaucrats (salary, benefits) ==> "the poor" (whose situation never improves while being on this benefit) ==> Landlords.
Therefore Section 8 is: Productive Taxpayers ==> Landlords.
Meanwhile politicians get to buy votes from interested parties including the government bureaucrats and "the poor" who receive the benefit (and by receive I really mean that it's a pass-through type of transfer), and maybe even the votes of some of the (((landlords))) happy to be on the good end of the siphon.
In reply to Public assistance is just… by any_mouse
How about Bernie the millionaire and his embezzling wife? Gaslighting to divert attention. Al Gore must be proud?
In reply to So, the same would go for… by nmewn
Maybe they want him to be viable to run again.
In reply to How about Bernie the… by devnickle
I think that ship sailed.
In reply to Maybe they want him to be… by Ms No
What the fuck is he eating?
Iguana ? The fuck?
Taste like chicken!
In reply to What the fuck is he eating?… by ironmace
And only 25 times the price!
In reply to Taste like chicken! by knotjammin2
At least it's not children, yet. They're working on that being acceptable.
In reply to What the fuck is he eating?… by ironmace