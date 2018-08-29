Wife Of Trump Ethics Lawyer Fined After She Was Busted Boffing Inmate In Car

The CIA / FBI - linked wife of a prominent Washington D.C. attorney caught having sex in the backseat of her Maserati with a Fauquier County Jail inmate was fined $2,500 on Monday, reports NBC Washington.
Teresa "Terri" Jo Burchfield, 53, pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of disorderly conduct after a concerned citizen called police to report "suspicious behavior" in September 2017. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered Burchfield and 23-year-old inmate Garrett Portela in the car. Portela was allowed to work outside the jail under a trustee program.
"Burchfield and the 23-year-old inmate were having sex in the car," reported the Fauquier Times shortly after her arrest, citing court records filed by police and prosecutors.
Burchfield was initially charged with unauthorized delivery for giving Portela a bag of vitamins.
"The female subject was delivering unauthorized articles to the inmate," Maj. Jeremy Falls told News4.
Court documents reveal more details. Portela told investigators he had been meeting with Burchfield for a month. She would bring him cigarettes and they would have sex in her car, court documents say. -NBC Washington
According to Heavy, Teresa is an "independent research consultant" in the Washington D.C. area - and according to her Linkedin page, she has consulted with the government, including the FBI and CIA, as well as several defense contractors, including Booz Allen Hamilton - which whistleblower Edward Snowden famously worked for, along with another employee accused of stealing NSA documents.
She has worked a government information specialist at FCi Federal, Inc, which has a contract with the FBI. She also worked at USIS, another contractor that has worked with the FBI. Burchfield was a senior support specialist and consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton from 2008 to 2012 and a finance administrator at the CIA from 2006 to 2008.
Burchfield also worked for ObjectVideo, “a cutting edge firm working on key homeland security technologies,” according to her bio on a charity website. -Heavy
A two-year analyst for Goldman Sachs, Terri also worked for Congress on the Committee on Banking and Financial Services in the House, specializing in "financial derivatives" and other banking issues, as well as the Whitewater investigation, according to a bio on a charity website.
Burchfield's husband, Bobby Burchfield, is listed on his firm's website as an ethics advisor to President Trump's businesses. Bobby, a partner at Washington's King and Spalding, also served as counsel to President George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount. Bush later appointed him to the Antitrust Modernization Commission. He has also been the chairman of Karl Rove's Crossroads GPS, a GOP advocacy group.
Pleased to see WFU trustee Bobby Burchfield receive the DC Boy Scouts atty of the yr award #wfualumni #wfumagazine pic.twitter.com/ssTg00ifBv— Jennifer Richwine (@Richandwine) December 10, 2015
Since being cuckolded, Bobby Burchfield has filed for divorce. In an email obtained by NBC News, Burchfield cited his wife's arrest in the filing.
In an email to her husband after she was arrested, Teresa Burchfield emailed Bobby with the subject line "please hire a crisis management firm" - which continues in the body "Which you should have done yesterday ... We could have put out a statement that I was not arrested for having sex in the back of a car. In fact we were just talking and I was arrested for the items."
In other words, the wife of this prominent DC attorney who was busted for her extramarital affair with a jail inmate was busting her husband's chops for failing to clean up her sticky situation.
Burchfield was fined $2,500 with $1,000 suspended, and she has nine months to pay it.
Just when you think you know a person...
