Wife Of Trump Ethics Lawyer Fined After She Was Busted Boffing Inmate In Car

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 14:03

The CIA / FBI - linked wife of a prominent Washington D.C. attorney caught having sex in the backseat of her Maserati with a Fauquier County Jail inmate was fined $2,500 on Monday, reports NBC Washington

Teresa "Terri" Jo Burchfield, 53, pleaded no contest on Monday to charges of disorderly conduct after a concerned citizen called police to report "suspicious behavior" in September 2017. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered Burchfield and 23-year-old inmate Garrett Portela in the car. Portela was allowed to work outside the jail under a trustee program. 

"Burchfield and the 23-year-old inmate were having sex in the car," reported the Fauquier Times shortly after her arrest, citing court records filed by police and prosecutors. 

Burchfield was initially charged with unauthorized delivery for giving Portela a bag of vitamins.

"The female subject was delivering unauthorized articles to the inmate," Maj. Jeremy Falls told News4.

Court documents reveal more details. Portela told investigators he had been meeting with Burchfield for a month. She would bring him cigarettes and they would have sex in her car, court documents say. -NBC Washington

According to Heavy, Teresa is an "independent research consultant" in the Washington D.C. area - and according to her Linkedin pageshe has consulted with the government, including the FBI and CIA, as well as several defense contractors, including Booz Allen Hamilton - which whistleblower Edward Snowden famously worked for, along with another employee accused of stealing NSA documents. 

She has worked a government information specialist at FCi Federal, Inc, which has a contract with the FBI. She also worked at USIS, another contractor that has worked with the FBI. Burchfield was a senior support specialist and consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton from 2008 to 2012 and a finance administrator at the CIA from 2006 to 2008.

Burchfield also worked for ObjectVideo, “a cutting edge firm working on key homeland security technologies,” according to her bio on a charity website. -Heavy

A two-year analyst for Goldman Sachs, Terri also worked for Congress on the Committee on Banking and Financial Services in the House, specializing in "financial derivatives" and other banking issues, as well as the Whitewater investigation, according to a bio on a charity website

Burchfield's husband, Bobby Burchfield, is listed on his firm's website as an ethics advisor to President Trump's businesses. Bobby, a partner at Washington's King and Spalding, also served as counsel to President George W. Bush in the 2000 Florida recount. Bush later appointed him to the Antitrust Modernization Commission. He has also been the chairman of Karl Rove's Crossroads GPS, a GOP advocacy group. 

Since being cuckolded, Bobby Burchfield has filed for divorce. In an email obtained by NBC News, Burchfield cited his wife's arrest in the filing. 

In an email to her husband after she was arrested, Teresa Burchfield emailed Bobby with the subject line "please hire a crisis management firm" - which continues in the body "Which you should have done yesterday ... We could have put out a statement that I was not arrested for having sex in the back of a car. In fact we were just talking and I was arrested for the items."

In other words, the wife of this prominent DC attorney who was busted for her extramarital affair with a jail inmate was busting her husband's chops for failing to clean up her sticky situation. 

Burchfield was fined $2,500 with $1,000 suspended, and she has nine months to pay it. 

Just when you think you know a person... 

Tags
Law Crime

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Croesus King of Ruperts Land Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

You gotta love this wife's nerve; hubby must have no balls at all.

So, wifey cheats on her husband, and is out whoring around. She gets caught in the act...and then it's her cuckolded husband's job to fix her mess?

Bitch is crazy. Not sure if this is what this Portela guy was on work release for, but he was at one point sentenced for:

"Garrett Obrien Portela, of Culpeper, mob: simple assault or battery, guilty, 12 months jail, four months suspended; assault misdemeanor, nolle prosequi."

Source: https://m.farmvilleherald.com/2016/12/prince-edward-county-october-cour…

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Dilluminati NurseRatched Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

On a serious note the issue is between her and her husband, this shit happens all the time older guy and younger gal.. the details differ but not the story, did she use poor judgement? Yeah.. but she should have owned her actions and just gone full slut and non-apologetic about it.  I mean really.. the attorney husband looks comfy but really??  1st place is marriage to prominent dc attorney, 2nd place is marriage to prominent dc attorney for ten years, 3rd place marriage to prominent dc attorney 20 years.  

She should have filed before the tryst in the car and claimed in the court divorce papers she hadn't had satisfying sex with her husband ever and that the only sexual satisfaction she knew was her toys.  

On fucking people who you are in a state of public trust, medical, recovery, in any professional position of licensed public trust or ward of custody, well that is a breach of responsibility.  Joyce Mitchell pleads guilty to helping New York inmates escape.. that was another example of some really stupid shit.. she almost got her husband murdered, I mean really?? Why these people do not simply leave the marriage and horn-dog legally is beyond me.   In allot or respects she got off easy for putting the work release inmate in a position to escape or to cause others harm, she compromised others because she was compromised.

But blame the wife because she cheats or leaves?  Or blame the husband because he does the same? Nope.. I blame em for not handling it like adults instead.

https://www.cnn.com/2015/07/28/us/new-york-prison-break-mitchell/index…

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Dilluminati Kayman Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:42 Permalink

I mean yeah him being an attorney doesn't endear em to me.. but really not being inside the marriage?  He must have been a treat.. I mean really.. a treat in that she ends up with the guy pitching sausage to her in the car.. the guy should have taken care of business at home and done some maintenance sex.. I was reading the guy who murdered his wife and kids was confused if he wanted to suck dicks instead.. 

https://www.theblaze.com/news/2018/08/29/case-of-chris-watts-who-admitt…

But if wants to suck dick go do so legally and tell your wife, heh I just want to suck dick instead instead of kill her and the children.. it is the hypocrites I can't tolerate, the guy in the clergy as an example.. I have no respect for them.. nor this mutt.. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse Kayman Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:53 Permalink

Trying to wrap my head around the Boy Scouts of America having an "attorney of the year" award in DC.

Does the BSA require a lot of legal counsel?

Car and Driver back in the day had a column about what's In and what's out that month.

"Petting is In in a AH Sprite, anything else is Out."

Doing an inmate in a Maserati. Classy.

If the genders were reversed, this would be a #MeToo moment.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
DeadFred DownWithYogaPants Wed, 08/29/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

In my former life I used to manage rental properties and my favorite saying was "Who does this?!". Some of the things that people thought were reasonable actions, that they were able to justify in their minds boggled me. How could this woman think that getting a piece from an inmate was a 'good idea'? Yet someone smart enough to get a law degree and have a successful practice somehow thought "Sure this guy in the back seat of this car sounds like the thing to do". A guy thinking with his small brain I could understand but "Who does this?"