Argentine Peso Crashes Back To Record Low - Emergency 1500bp Rate-Hike Fails

Update 2: Well that's not supposed to happen!! The peso has just collapsed back to its record lows...
Update 1: Having met pre-market, it appears the Argentina Central Bank (CBRA) decided that if things got worse they would 'emergency hike' rates. And as the peso collapsed to 39/USD, they have just raised the key 7-day leliq rate to 60% (a 1500bp hike)! The rate was last hiked from 40% to 45% on Aug 13th. They also confirmed there will no rate cuts until December.
El BCRA aumenta la tasa de política monetaria al 60% e incrementa en 5 puntos porcentuales los encajes, integrables con pesos, LELIQ o NOBAC. pic.twitter.com/Wgw6Zr8Kph— BCRA (@BancoCentral_AR) August 30, 2018
Some more details: given the very sharp ARS depreciation (8% yesterday and another 12% this morning) the central bank responded in an extraordinary MPC meeting with an interest rate shock and liquidity squeeze:
- Increased the 7-day Leliq policy rate to 60.0% from 45.0%, and committed not to lower the current restrictive policy rate until at least December.
- Reserve requirement on ARS sight and term deposits were increased by 5 percentage points. For the MPC, “firmer control over domestic liquidity is key to reinforce the MPC anti-inflationary bias/commitment.” The increase in reserve requirements can be met in ARS, Leliq, or Nobac bills. For the MPC, the possibility of meeting the extra reserve requirements with Leliq/Nobacs reinforces the transmission mechanism of the higher policy rate to the financial system's passive rates and their impact on the price dynamics.
And some thoughts from Goldman:
In our assessment, the sharp intensification of market distress requires a bold policy response. But the fight to anchor the currency and support market sentiment is a battle the central bank cannot win alone. A clear and decisive fiscal response is also needed, for at the root of the current market distress is chiefly the large fiscal financing requirements and the market's uneasiness with the country’s ability to fund them under normal market conditions. In our assessment, Argentina is fiscally solvent, but the current severe liquidity crisis, if not addressed in due time could eventually undermine solvency. Overall, rather than seeking more funding (IMF and other) to address the current core macro problems/imbalances, we believe a better strategy would be, alongside steps to secure more funding, to adopt policies to reduce more rapidly the size of the (fiscal) problem.
While frontloading of the IMF disbursements is a step in the right direction it is not altogether clear that will be in isolation sufficient to restore market sentiment and stabilize markets. The gradual fiscal adjustment strategy seems to have outlived its usefulness. In our assessment, rather than a gradual approach the authorities should consider a fiscal adjustment shock (rapid reduction of the fiscal funding needs) as the antidote for the market mistrust of the gradualist approach.
Unfortunately, given how ruptured market sentiment is, particularly among domestic agents, at this stage, there are no costless options. Therefore, rather than the programmed reduction of the primary fiscal deficit to 1.3% of GDP in 2019, we believe that it would be helpful to redouble the effort and commit to a zero primary deficit already in 2019 (if not a small surplus) in order to further reduce the funding needs and turn around expectations. We acknowledge that would require deeper politically-sensitive spending cuts but the alternative of not doing so may well be costlier economically, politically, and socially.
For now, it's not working.
As Bloomberg's Sebastian Boyd notes, the real effective exchange rate is now the lowest since 2011, according to JPMorgan's index, and I have seen a number of economists today calling the currency cheap. If 60% isn't enough to stop the selloff (and chasing Argentine carry has been a horrible trade lately), the next measure might be a shock fiscal adjustment. But a 60% monetary policy rate is going to provide a shock of its own. For an economy that may already be in recession, that's brutal.
FX Market liquidity has entirely evaporated with the bid-ask spread now at its widest since 2002's crisis...
Meanwhile the Argentina 'Century' 2117 bond has collapsed back below 70 (above a 10% yield) for the first time...
Argentina's Peso has plummeted over 11% at the open this morning (after crashing almost 8% yesterday) as Macri’s request for faster IMF disbursements has backfired, raising investor uncertainty about Argentina’s ability to repay liabilities.
The peso is now testing 38/USD!!!
This is the worst day for the peso since Dec 2015's devaluation.
Paul Greer, a money manager at Fidelity International in London, suggests that Mauricio Macri’s administration has made "crucial messaging and strategy mistakes" during the past few years, adding that communication with investors has "consistently been a problem."
Greer argues that Macri must overhaul the team managing nation’s economy and finances to restore investor confidence, but as Santander notes, unbalanced FX market and volatility in local asset prices could continue during the coming months due to structural deficit of hard currency and uncertainty with Brazil elections. Recent peso devaluation followed strong hedging demand from corporates and individuals in the context of widespread uncertainty that "were not matched by an almost non-existent supply in the last days." Santander adds that Central Bank firepower to intervene in the FX market is limited.
Uncertainty?
Argentina is fucked again.
That was Crisitna's printing presses ruining at full speed, now the results
In reply to Argentina is fucked again. … by Buck Johnson
Argentina has been suffering under the international money changers since Peron left office.
Adrian Salbuchi is a brilliant Argentinian man who has the answers. Alas, he is ignored by his people. Perhaps this latest scam will knock some sense into them.
https://www.newdawnmagazine.com/articles/the-money-masters-behind-the-g…
Salbuchi is indeed brilliant. However, one economist who is NOT being ignored is Javier Milei, an Austrian economist with a huge following. He appears on all news programs and on the most popular talk and debate shows in the evening. He's on a nationally-broadcasted morning show right now blasting the central bank, the economic team, the bloated State and the printing press as I type this. Bravo.
In reply to Argentina has been suffering… by J S Bach
Really - its the moneychangers huh. Doesn't have anything to do with internal management, huh.
You mean the politicians can loot the country, but we have suckers on ZH that want to lay blame on the "moneychangers".
Same thing for Venezuela - must be the moneychangers.
Same thing for Greece
Same thing for Italy
Same thing for politics in general around the WORLD. Politicians buying votes, promising free stuff, then borrowing money to cover it. Its the moneychangers and not corrupt politicians repaying their financial backers.
Its EXACTLY the same principle as blaming McDonalds for being fat. EXACTLY. And we have 13 yeas and no dissenting votes for another brilliant ZH comment.
Current and future failed states increasing
Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil , Argentina ...
Build the wall
You forgot the ole US of A in your comment.
In reply to Current and future failed… by samsara
Am referring to America's debt, cuntessa. Read my bio.
Seems south of the US border breeds multi-generational socialism, marxism, corruption, violence, and economic collapse. Secure the border.
Just print moar Pesos. Geez, can't you bankers think of these things on your own? It's so easy.
Buenos Aries - what a beautiful place. Sucks to be a resident though, unless you are an expat and have the advantage of exchange arbitrage.
Never any uncertainty that Uncle Sugar will repay all his "liabilities" though?
Whole world runs on debt. Debt that is not designed to be repaid. Paying off debts is deflationary, and governments cannot have that.
Bullish......
True, the serfs will have increased purchasing power, increased wealth, increased savings, would be good in a normal world, would have more real money for investment, serfs may get rich and compete from the outside, can’t have that.
Print print print and spend the excess on real assets before the devaluation kicks in, then when it does, let the serfs slave to pay for it or, fuck it, owe it to a Derivative somewhere. There’s plenty of time, the SDRs will postpone it a few more years until they can blockchain something else.
Parker Brothers needs to update Monopoly to include derivatives and debt, also put high rise bank and insurance buildings towering over the hotels. They can convert Jail to Private Prison with skilled workers, Chance and Community Chest can include income from Israeli, Haitian, IMF, NGO grants, etc. Damn, so many ideas, so little incentive.
" Don't cry for me Argentina "
Argentina sees strong demand for surprise 100-year bond
Published 1:40 AM ET Tue, 20 June 2017 Updated 3:51 AM ET Tue, 20 June 2017 Reuters
Argentina sold $2.75 billion of a hotly demanded 100-year bond in U.S. dollars on Monday, just over a year after emerging from its latest default, according to the government.
The South American country received $9.75 billion in orders for the bond, as investors eyed a yield of 7.9 percent in an otherwise low yielding fixed income market where pension funds need to lock in long-term returns.
Wonder how that investment is working out for the Illinois pension fund?........
no default yet.
I see cannibalism in Chicago’s future.
Fast forward into the future and replace peso with dollar, and when the petrodollar goes "buh bye", this headline will become eerily familiar.
Multiple slow motion sovereign defaults seem to be in the future regarding Argentina, Venezeula, Turkey, South Africa and the list goes on.
Someday it'll be the EU. In all of these scenarios the USD strengthens.
It's strength will become a problem soon enough to the point where Trump once again will moreorless talk it down below 95 DXY.
Not if the world dumps the dollar like Russia and China are doing and adopts a bankster controlled NWO cryptocurrency. The US will suffer a worse fate than EMs because we're completely dependent on the world reserve status of our greenback to keep everything afloat.
You can dream about that scenario but do you really believe that China and Russia will dedollarize rapidly enough to overcome all of those other sovereign defaults?
That's a pipe dream. China is having some real issues at the moment in regards to their debt load and banking/loan problems.
Everyone bangs on the USD and US debt. I can understand that.
But barely anyone ever really looks to see how dirty or tattered the other guys shirts really are. The yuan and ruble are not a savior or that strong.
Any hypothetical as to be yet unnamed chinese/russian or nwo super currency replacement is a pipe dream.
The common man is lazy and dumb as a bag of rocks. This is why history repeats itself with "fiat" collapses. The common man never learns to buy an asset class that is impervious to such things.
I would love a southern Argentina ranch. It would be a dream come true.
I'd prefer a vineyard in the Mendoza region...
Cafayate!
Squatters with rights thicker than flies. I want a place with a small Gov that considers private property to be sacrosanct. Does it even exist?
Don't forget, Macri is following the script to properly demoralize/panic/bankrupt the people of Argentina so global elites can snap up resources and all publicly owned assets after the government fails to pay back the IMF "loan" forced upon them.
And the Central banks are slamming gold. Something big is about to happen. i am have that same 2008 gut feeling.
Their wine just got much cheaper....and that is a good thing
Argentina Malbec superb!
Some of the reds aren't bad at all. But we now have to hope they can stay in business.
You just gotta love a system where outside influences can cause an 11% drop in the value of the Argentinian Peso overnight, then see the same outside forces worry about Argentina being able to "pay their bills". This is how financial terrorism operates and unfortunately it is nothing new.
Argentina doesn't have a currency. Shall we discuss??