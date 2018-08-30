Brazil Central Bank Intervenes As Real Crashes Near Record Lows

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:24

The bloodbath in Argentina and Turkey is evident in Brazil also where Bloomberg reports that the central bank just intervened for the first time since June 22.

BCB reportedly intervened at 4.20 "to provide liquidity" adding that intervention intensity and frequency will depend on the market. The BCB also attempted to provide some confidence by reaffirming that monetary policy is not directly linked to recent market shocks.

For now, the Real has stabilized.

Additionally, BCB will also offer an additional 30,000 FX swap contracts in auction today from 1:20pm to 1:30pm, according to a statement. Results to be announced at 1:40pm.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
To Hell In A H… Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Lets forget USSA debt levels and Q.E to the moon and back. It's a fucking joke, where we live in a world of make believe. We'll attack the Rand next, where they have done nothing economically wrong just like Turkey.

Lesson of the century? Don't borrow money in a currency you cannot fucking print yourself.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Der Ritter Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

After the Brazilian national reserves for swaps become depleted, the USD/BRL will spike. Some Brazilians get sad because they can not spend their vacations in Miami anymore. On the other hand, foreigners will invest in the country for the long term.

 

My only fear is if the candidate Ciro Gomes win. The guy is supported by the Chinese Communist Party and clearly has anti-market and full communistic plans. 

For ZH community here, I ask you to have a clear look at Brazil. It is like a failed Argentina with some South African style. But, with the right people, this stuff can really thrive. 

Time to buy a land in BR.

 