Brazil Central Bank Intervenes As Real Crashes Near Record Lows

The bloodbath in Argentina and Turkey is evident in Brazil also where Bloomberg reports that the central bank just intervened for the first time since June 22.
BCB reportedly intervened at 4.20 "to provide liquidity" adding that intervention intensity and frequency will depend on the market. The BCB also attempted to provide some confidence by reaffirming that monetary policy is not directly linked to recent market shocks.
For now, the Real has stabilized.
Additionally, BCB will also offer an additional 30,000 FX swap contracts in auction today from 1:20pm to 1:30pm, according to a statement. Results to be announced at 1:40pm.
Comments
Dominoes. Next up, the Rand.
We are out of the woods thanks to the dolla.
In reply to Dominoes. Next up, the Rand. by BandGap
Lol
In reply to We are out of the woods… by The central planners
TRUMP = WINNING
In reply to Lol by Albertarocks
Tick Tock, it will be different this time w/Brazil, ala Turkey & Argentina....
They are all turning into "Judefetzen" now.
quick, buy BRZU
Lol look out below ! I think this will all come apart from the Euro banks ..
No Real babes ?
Lets forget USSA debt levels and Q.E to the moon and back. It's a fucking joke, where we live in a world of make believe. We'll attack the Rand next, where they have done nothing economically wrong just like Turkey.
Lesson of the century? Don't borrow money in a currency you cannot fucking print yourself.
this is going to drive money to our markets.
After the Brazilian national reserves for swaps become depleted, the USD/BRL will spike. Some Brazilians get sad because they can not spend their vacations in Miami anymore. On the other hand, foreigners will invest in the country for the long term.
My only fear is if the candidate Ciro Gomes win. The guy is supported by the Chinese Communist Party and clearly has anti-market and full communistic plans.
For ZH community here, I ask you to have a clear look at Brazil. It is like a failed Argentina with some South African style. But, with the right people, this stuff can really thrive.
Time to buy a land in BR.
funny how the Yuan has barely budged against gold....set up for anchoring currencies against gold.