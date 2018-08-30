California Liberals Boycott In-N-Out After Burger Chain Donates To Republican Party

California liberals have flipped their patties over a government filing showing that fast food chain In-N-Out Burger donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.
Journalist Gabe Schneider tweeted that the burger chain had added "a new item to their secret menu," referring to their "secret" off-menu items.
In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB— Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018
After that, California Democratic Party chairman Eric Bauman called for a boycott. Apparently anyone with divergent opinions should be financially punished.
Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ— EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018
The burger chain's late CEO, Rich Snyder, was an evangelical Christian and heavy supporter of GOP candidates. His daughter and current President, Lynsi Snyder, is also devout according to Fortune.
Like cult chain Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out doesn’t make its founders’ Christian values a secret, per se. Customers just might be so focused on their Animal Style burgers that they don’t notice the references to Bible quotes printed on the wrappers. -Fortune
That said, In-N-Out Burger also donated $80,000 over the last two years to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy - a liberal Political Action Committee which supports business-friendly Democratic candidates.
Founded in 1948, In-N-Out is known for excellent food, employee benefits, and of course their secret menu. Employees start around $13 an hour (vs. the current California minimum wage of $11 an hour), while managers make as much as $160,000 per year, no college degree required.
To put this into perspective, tech workers in Silicon Valley earn on average $114,654 for the year, according to a survey from hiring platform Dice. -Business Insider
The burger chain also offers a 401(k) plan, paid vacation, and dental and vision for both part and full-time employees. Because of this, In-N-Out earned Glassdoor's #4 rank for best places to work in 2018.
Maybe not so much now that hoards of leftists have been encouraged to boycott the chain.
Comments
Love that place even more now....
As do I, some how I don't think this will hurt them. I hope they don't fold or "apologize" for not being radical Leftist enough.
In reply to Love that place even more… by filthymcnasty08
If the liberals are looking for a really good cause, why don't they BOYCOTT apartheid israhell.
In reply to As do I, some how I don't… by JimmyJones
Good - let em eat 50-year-old frozen fries while I get get some fresh cut taters.
In reply to If the liberals are for a… by loop
Nice, lines wont be as long now.
That is if they even really will boycott it. Methinks they will smoke a joint (legally now) and probably forget about the whole boycott thing anyways.
Not many good places open past midnight.
In reply to Good - let em eat 50-year… by Skateboarder
Good, maybe the lines wont be as long.
In reply to s by inhibi
dupe
In reply to Love that place even more… by filthymcnasty08
Not tried it yet.
In reply to Love that place even more… by filthymcnasty08
The Leftist do what the people on the TV tell them to do. You know Operation Mocking Bird and all that.
In reply to If the liberals are for a… by loop
It's 'hordes', not 'hoards'.
DavidC
Definately. You should be seen and not hoard. At least that is what I have horde lately.
In reply to It's 'hordes'. not 'hoards'… by DavidC
...and their sales will now double! fuck those libtard CaliCommi deepstate shitheads. I love In N Out even MORE now! Please open up on the East Coast USA!
Remember when the left wingers boycotted the Christian values of Chic-A-Filet?
It's revenues shot up >30%!
ROTFL
The Democrats hate Christians, families and American citizens in general.
In reply to ...and their sales will now… by JimZin
liberals politicize EVERYTHING.
next time you hear a democrat state they want to unite us or stop the discrimination or whatever they claim to be against....remember this.
In reply to ...and their sales will now… by JimZin
If I received an order of fries completely smothered in what appears to be some mayonnaise sauce--I'm sorry, aioli--I'd be boycotting the place before it ever got this far.
Either way, fuck California.
You should try animal fries. There are two slices of "cheese" under that mayovolcano.
In reply to If I received an order of… by GodEmperorNanner
They refuse to come further east than Texas, big mistake. In case they didn't notice Cali auto demolishing all it's best businesses, time for them to move their HQ to Texas.
Are they really going to boycott? I live in a blue state and chick-filet is ALWAYS busy and ALWAYS has a line.
in&out is mormon as fuuuuuck. in a good way
*double tap*
I haven't bought anything at Target since their bathroom implementation.
Its the same thing, I couldn't care less where the turds spend their money.
Target's revenues never recovered fully after they started allowing trannies and pedophiles into the littlegirl's bathrooms.
In reply to I haven't bought anything at… by charwoman
Works 2 ways folks ---please evrryone close your facebook account and do searches on yahoo or bing instead of google....also shop on ebay or private websites instead of amazon
If I'm In-n-Out I would stop all donations to everyone. Fuck the Liberals.
Well I know where I’m going for lunch.
Snowflake alarm.
Instead of boycotting illegal wars and government corruption the Left now protests burger and chicken joints, sounds about right
Food is the one thing that we should all be able to enjoy in common...here the liberals are politicizing and fucking that up.
Best burgers & fries anyplace. Used to always stop there off the I-10 in Claremont or Covina on my way back home from LA. But even they were not enough to keep me in the cesspool called California & I bailed out 20+ years ago.