California Liberals Boycott In-N-Out After Burger Chain Donates To Republican Party

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:54

California liberals have flipped their patties over a government filing showing that fast food chain In-N-Out Burger donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party

Journalist Gabe Schneider tweeted that the burger chain had added "a new item to their secret menu," referring to their "secret" off-menu items

After that, California Democratic Party chairman Eric Bauman called for a boycott. Apparently anyone with divergent opinions should be financially punished.

The burger chain's late CEO, Rich Snyder, was an evangelical Christian and heavy supporter of GOP candidates. His daughter and current President, Lynsi Snyder, is also devout according to Fortune

Like cult chain Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out doesn’t make its founders’ Christian values a secret, per se. Customers just might be so focused on their Animal Style burgers that they don’t notice the references to Bible quotes printed on the wrappers. -Fortune

That said, In-N-Out Burger also donated $80,000 over the last two years to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy - a liberal Political Action Committee which supports business-friendly Democratic candidates. 

Founded in 1948, In-N-Out is known for excellent food, employee benefits, and of course their secret menu. Employees start around $13 an hour (vs. the current California minimum wage of $11 an hour), while managers make as much as $160,000 per year, no college degree required. 

To put this into perspective, tech workers in Silicon Valley earn on average $114,654 for the year, according to a survey from hiring platform Dice. -Business Insider

The burger chain also offers a 401(k) plan, paid vacation, and dental and vision for both part and full-time employees. Because of this, In-N-Out earned Glassdoor's #4 rank for best places to work in 2018. 

Maybe not so much now that hoards of leftists have been encouraged to boycott the chain. 

JimZin Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:56

...and their sales will now double!  fuck those libtard CaliCommi deepstate shitheads.  I love In N Out even MORE now!  Please open up on the East Coast USA!  

GodEmperorNanner Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:58

If I received an order of fries completely smothered in what appears to be some mayonnaise sauce--I'm sorry, aioli--I'd be boycotting the place before it ever got this far.

Either way, fuck California.

Peterman333 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:58

They refuse to come further east than Texas, big mistake. In case they didn't notice Cali auto demolishing all it's best businesses, time for them to move their HQ to Texas.

charwoman Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:04

I haven't bought anything at Target since their bathroom implementation.

Its the same thing, I couldn't care less where the turds spend their money.

J Mahoney Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:07

Works 2 ways folks ---please evrryone close your facebook account and do searches on yahoo or bing instead of google....also shop on ebay or private websites instead of amazon

BowLogosWow Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:09

Best burgers & fries anyplace. Used to always stop there off the I-10 in Claremont or Covina on my way back home from LA. But even they were not enough to keep me in the cesspool called California & I bailed out 20+ years ago.