California Liberals Boycott In-N-Out After Burger Chain Donates To Republican Party

California liberals have flipped their patties over a government filing showing that fast food chain In-N-Out Burger donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

Journalist Gabe Schneider tweeted that the burger chain had added "a new item to their secret menu," referring to their "secret" off-menu items.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

After that, California Democratic Party chairman Eric Bauman called for a boycott. Apparently anyone with divergent opinions should be financially punished.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

The burger chain's late CEO, Rich Snyder, was an evangelical Christian and heavy supporter of GOP candidates. His daughter and current President, Lynsi Snyder, is also devout according to Fortune.

Like cult chain Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out doesn’t make its founders’ Christian values a secret, per se. Customers just might be so focused on their Animal Style burgers that they don’t notice the references to Bible quotes printed on the wrappers. -Fortune

That said, In-N-Out Burger also donated $80,000 over the last two years to Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy - a liberal Political Action Committee which supports business-friendly Democratic candidates.

Founded in 1948, In-N-Out is known for excellent food, employee benefits, and of course their secret menu. Employees start around $13 an hour (vs. the current California minimum wage of $11 an hour), while managers make as much as $160,000 per year, no college degree required.

To put this into perspective, tech workers in Silicon Valley earn on average $114,654 for the year, according to a survey from hiring platform Dice. -Business Insider

The burger chain also offers a 401(k) plan, paid vacation, and dental and vision for both part and full-time employees. Because of this, In-N-Out earned Glassdoor's #4 rank for best places to work in 2018.

Maybe not so much now that hoards of leftists have been encouraged to boycott the chain.