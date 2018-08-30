Chuck Todd Warns Of Possible Mueller Bombshell: "Don't Miss Work Tomorrow"

On Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd issued a warning to the press regarding the Mueller Russia investigation: Don’t miss work tomorrow.
During a discussion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe, Todd’s MTP Daily panel was speculating when the investigation will wrap up, as Mediaite first reported:
"Here’s what I’ve learned about Bob Mueller," Todd said. "Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn’t say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation."
"We can’t tell that, though, until he tells us,” strategist Brad Todd said.
The panel then went on to discuss whether Mueller can make any major announcements in the investigation between Labor Day and the midterm elections. The reason: any new, major developments after Labor Day could be seen as interference in elections.
"I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day," Chuck Todd said and then issued the following preview: "I’m not missing work tomorrow,” he continued. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window." (3:30 mins into the video).
Comments
Who drops a bomb on a Friday during a holiday weekend? lol. If anything, it'll be something they *don't* want you to see.
Jesus, the umpteenth false flag, after false flag, after false flag, ad nauseam, ad nauseam, repeat, ground hog day, as the MSM turns.
In reply to Who drops a bomb on a Friday… by vortmax
Todd’s three inch mini-penis has a hardon for another bullshit “bombshell”? These people are worthless.
In reply to The by PrintCash
We did not forget who was in charge of FBI 9/11. Your time is coming traitor!
In reply to D by IridiumRebel
Meanwhile...Hillary's 30K emails were forwarding to Chicom spy shop in DC, literally had their own bug on her server...and she knew...and they paid!
And this is all NEW NEWS accept only Fox would cover it...Hildabeast is in big fing trouble.
In reply to We did not forget who was in… by SamAdams
I smell a Wacky Tweet Coming ...
In reply to Meanwhile... by TahoeBilly2012
maybe the surprise will be the arrest of the CankledCunt
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
Every F'ing one of US, who continues to allow the Orange Ass Hat in Washington to allow such Tyrannical Lawless to go un-punished is a disgrace to this country.
He is in violation of the oath of office of The President of the United States and he should be IMPEACHED for these failures. The of his inaction is just as loud as the case of their actions against this country.
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Tomorrow, Mueller will indict a troop of Russian girl guides for selling cookies that support the state.
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
Trump Jr。Either way, it looks like a long night tonight.
In reply to Tomorrow Mueller will indict… by Slippery Slope
Chuck Todd bombshell report: Trump had a diet coke with his Whooper burger and fries... RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA!!!!
In reply to Trump Jr。 by mliu_01
Ok, Chuck. I'll totally be waiting for this latest "bombshell".
Oh, this is so fucking tedious.
In reply to xxx by Keyser
It's High Noon for the Orange Dotard.
Popcorn ready. Aaaaah!
I wonder how ZH will spin this one? Tyler must be racking his brains thinking of ways to make the approaching shitstorm look good for the obese, senile, puerile Preznit. Can't wait!
In reply to Ok, Chuck. I'll totally be… by NoDebt
The only spin I see is the continuing MSM nonsense and stupid fucking trollish posters like you blathering about shit you have no idea about.
Muellers entire investigation is a charade and lie.
In reply to lkh by Take-a-Dump
I just wanted a Whammy Burger
In reply to xxx by Keyser
Chuck Todd is a spiteful little poofter
In reply to Trump Jr。 by mliu_01
Using sweets to effect the outcome of an election....the horror, put them to death!
In reply to Tomorrow Mueller will indict… by Slippery Slope
And rightfully so, as those cookies went on to be dunked in unpasteurized milk, which was smuggled across the Pennsylvania border by the Amish milk Cartel......
In reply to Tomorrow Mueller will indict… by Slippery Slope
Cry more little faggot.
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
Major fag for sure..Chesty chesterson.
In reply to Cry more little faggot. by tmosley
Fuck off nutter, wait since your so big and strong and your chest is sticking out beyond your belly, how about you go to Washington and do it for us, oh and while you are there wave your magic nipples around and fix everything for us as well.
Go get'em big guy we have your back
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
[credible] anonymous sources tell me the bombshell actually has nothing to do with Meuller.
The news is Chuck Todd is announcing his engagement to long-time co-host Anderson Pooper. However, my source tells me no wedding date has been released yet.
In reply to Fuck off nutter, wait since… by Bill of Rights
Awww..poor sad snowflake gator!
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
Could you please elaborate on what tyrannical lawlessness you are referring to? Is it the tyrannical lawlessness of the FBI, the DOJ, or the Clintons? Also please explain how Trump violated his oath of office AND provide any evidence you might have to support those allegations. If you can, then you know more than the MSM or Mueller since there has been NO evidence; only innuendos from “anonymous sources”.
I am also curious to know what inaction you are referring to. He has done more in 18 months than most presidents did in 8 years.
Could it be that you have gone completely insane from your total unfounded hatred for Trump. You might want seek counseling.
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
Total TDS. ( Trump Deragbement Syndrom ) .break down is what hes having..
Maybe his mommy will kiss it and make him all better.
In reply to Could you please elaborate… by Singelguy
What law has Trump broken and how many times?
What laws did Barry break and how many times?
What laws did GWB break and how many times?
You are either a moron troll paid for by some liberal think tank or you a just a moron influenced by the MSM... Either way, you are a moron...
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
I have no doubt that you are a professor at Berkeley.
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
do they have video of trump jaywalking???????????
In reply to I have no doubt that you are… by MrAToZ
Yeah fuckin engineer like geek squad? we'll have one of our "engineers" look at your computer. Fuckin weirdo. Would love to see sickos like you abused.
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
Gator-
Your sincerity at once with your sarcasm is awesome.
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
fuck off you ignoraumus
In reply to Every F'ing one of US, who… by gatorengineer
This could be our last chance to catch of glimpse of Mueller in white loafers until next spring. I suggest that everyone keep an eye peeled.
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Please tell me Mueller really wears white loafers. That is a federal felony fashion crime of I'm not mistaken.
In reply to This could be our last… by Billy the Poet
It's only a crime after Labor Day. I don't think he'll risk it though. After all he isn't a Clinton.
In reply to Please tell me Mueller… by consider me gone
The bombshell might be the total tanking of [Loser] Omarosa's book:
Omarosa’s memoir is reportedly tanking
The former reality star-turned-White House senior adviser has reportedly seen a dramatic dip in book sales since her Aug. 14 release of “Unhinged,” which recounts her brief time as a staffer.
According to the Washington Post, hardcover sales dropped by more than 40 percent after the first week — when she managed to sell 34,000 copies following a Trump Twitter tirade.
“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” the president tweeted. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”
https://nypost.com/2018/08/30/omarosas-memoir-is-reportedly-tanking/
In reply to It's only a crime after… by Billy the Poet
"maybe the surprise will be the arrest of the CankledCunt"
Don't fucking tease me like that man.
Never again...
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
.
In reply to "maybe the surprise will be… by BlindMonkey
Chuck Todd might be surprised if it's Bruce Ohr ratting out Andrew Weissman as earlier reported (leaked) tonight.
Bwa ha.
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Trump is threatening to dump Sessions, but its all an act as Huber is going to come forward with the goods and Sessions stays.
#UnRedact is coming and assume there are bombs in there, including maybe discussion of assassinating POTUS. Coming soon!
In reply to Chuck Todd might be… by 38BWD22
Every day is a "bombshell" of Bullshit at CNN Fake News.
So I'm not surprised. It's nothing new.
CNN is desperate for viewers. Even the History Channel and Sponge Bob repeats are whipping its butt.
In reply to Chuck Todd might be… by 38BWD22
Collusion, corruption and criminal "intent" can only eminate from the conservative perspective. Progressives only "organize" and use the power of government to pursue goodness and justice.
In reply to Chuck Todd might be… by 38BWD22
Taco Bell - same shit wrapped differently.
In reply to Collusion, corruption and… by Oldwood
"Good intentions will always be pleaded for Assumption of Authority". You can bet your bottom dollar (and win) that the leftists intend to be masters.
cit: Daniel Webster
In reply to Collusion, corruption and… by Oldwood
I suspect this is what he was alluding to as well.
Depending on just how far Ohr went and how good the proof of everything being faked is, this could be the kill shot for the special counsel.
From the (unconfirmed) transcripts of the Ohr hearing and the multiple recessess that were called during it, it sounds like some holiday plans are going to be ruined.
In reply to Chuck Todd might be… by 38BWD22
https://qanon.app/
In reply to Chuck Todd might be… by 38BWD22
Tease
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
For all the employed people out there, it sounds like the surprise would be employed persons at work, on a Friday, in their family-friendly jobs. The question is which anon source dropped the bombshell?
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
That's "CankledFrontHole". Try to keep up..
In reply to z by WakeUpPeeeeeople
C-fuck TODDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD
...is as sharp as a sack full of wet mice
Chuck - stop being a cuck and shave that mex-stache off...
Then take Don Limon's tongue out of your bony ass.
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
I’d love to see some true patriots confront these assholes post 6 course steak dinner and fuck em up in the street.
In reply to We did not forget who was in… by SamAdams