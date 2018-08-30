Chuck Todd Warns Of Possible Mueller Bombshell: "Don't Miss Work Tomorrow"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:31

On Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd issued a warning to the press regarding the Mueller Russia investigation: Don’t miss work tomorrow.

During a discussion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe, Todd’s MTP Daily panel was speculating when the investigation will wrap up, as Mediaite first reported:

"Here’s what I’ve learned about Bob Mueller," Todd said. "Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn’t say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation."

"We can’t tell that, though, until he tells us,” strategist Brad Todd said.

The panel then went on to discuss whether Mueller can make any major announcements in the investigation between Labor Day and the midterm elections. The reason: any new, major developments after Labor Day could be seen as interference in elections.

"I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day," Chuck Todd said and then issued the following preview: "I’m not missing work tomorrow,” he continued. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window." (3:30 mins into the video).

Comments

gatorengineer WakeUpPeeeeeople Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Every F'ing one of US, who continues to allow the Orange Ass Hat in Washington to allow such Tyrannical Lawless to go un-punished is a disgrace to this country.

He is in violation of the oath of office of The President of the United States and he should be IMPEACHED for these failures.  The of his inaction is just as loud as the case of their actions against this country.

Singelguy gatorengineer Thu, 08/30/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

Could you please elaborate on what tyrannical lawlessness you are referring to? Is it the tyrannical lawlessness of the FBI, the DOJ, or the Clintons? Also please explain how Trump violated his oath of office AND provide any evidence you might have to support those allegations. If you can, then you know more than the MSM or Mueller since there has been NO evidence; only innuendos from “anonymous sources”.

I am also curious to know what inaction you are referring to. He has done more in 18 months than most presidents did in 8 years. 

Could it be that you have gone completely insane from your total unfounded hatred for Trump. You might want seek counseling. 

Son of Loki Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

The bombshell might be the total tanking of [Loser] Omarosa's book:

Omarosa’s memoir is reportedly tanking

The former reality star-turned-White House senior adviser has reportedly seen a dramatic dip in book sales since her Aug. 14 release of “Unhinged,” which recounts her brief time as a staffer.

According to the Washington Post, hardcover sales dropped by more than 40 percent after the first week — when she managed to sell 34,000 copies following a Trump Twitter tirade.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” the president tweeted. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

https://nypost.com/2018/08/30/omarosas-memoir-is-reportedly-tanking/

seek 38BWD22 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 23:12 Permalink

I suspect this is what he was alluding to as well.

Depending on just how far Ohr went and how good the proof of everything being faked is, this could be the kill shot for the special counsel.

From the (unconfirmed) transcripts of the Ohr hearing and the multiple recessess that were called during it, it sounds like some holiday plans are going to be ruined.