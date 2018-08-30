Chuck Todd Warns Of Possible Mueller Bombshell: "Don't Miss Work Tomorrow"

On Thursday evening, MSNBC’s Chuck Todd issued a warning to the press regarding the Mueller Russia investigation: Don’t miss work tomorrow.

During a discussion of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe, Todd’s MTP Daily panel was speculating when the investigation will wrap up, as Mediaite first reported:

"Here’s what I’ve learned about Bob Mueller," Todd said. "Not a single person that has known him, been with him, worked with him, wouldn’t say that he would have ended this investigation if there was no collusion. He would have already ended this investigation."

"We can’t tell that, though, until he tells us,” strategist Brad Todd said.

The panel then went on to discuss whether Mueller can make any major announcements in the investigation between Labor Day and the midterm elections. The reason: any new, major developments after Labor Day could be seen as interference in elections.

"I think he knows, more than anything, he keeps quiet between Labor Day and Election Day," Chuck Todd said and then issued the following preview: "I’m not missing work tomorrow,” he continued. “I wouldn’t miss work tomorrow. Tomorrow is the last business day of the pre-Labor Day to Election Day window." (3:30 mins into the video).