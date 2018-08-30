EU Willing To Scrap Car Tariffs In US Trade Deal: Politico

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:20

Trump's hard ball negotiating tactics appear to be bearing some fruit, with Politico reporting that Brussels is willing to scrap tariffs on all industrial products, including cars, in trade talks with the United States, EU trade chief Cecilia Malmström said Thursday.

"We said that we are ready from the EU side to go to zero tariffs on all industrial goods, of course if the U.S. does the same, so it would be on a reciprocal basis,” Malmström told the European Parliament’s trade committee. Sending the ball in the Trump's court, she said that "we are willing to bring down even our car tariffs down to zero … if the U.S. does the same,” adding that “it would be good for us economically, and for them."

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom

While the EU’s car tariff of 10% is higher than the general U.S. auto tariff of 2.5%, America imposes a 25% duty on light trucks and pick-ups.

The European gambit may be a non-starter, as during a first meeting in Washington last week, an EU proposal for including cars in the discussions was rejected by the U.S. Brussels and Washington are holding preparatory trade talks to define the scope of a potential future agreement.

Malmström’s comment goes beyond what was agreed in July in the joint statement between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump, which only mentioned eliminating tariffs, non-tariff barriers and subsidies for “non-auto industrial goods.”

Malmström insisted that the discussions were not about “restarting TTIP” but aiming for “a more limited trade agreement.” Furthermore, Agriculture would not be in the agreement, nor public procurement as it looks to today, she said.

Following the report, European automakers jumped to the top of the Stoxx 600, which pared declines along with the DAX pared some declines amid hope of improving trade tensions with the U.S., with most names rising over a percent: Ferrari +1.5%, Fiat Chrysler +1.6%, BMW +1.6%, Volkswagen +1.4%, Daimler +1%.

Other assets mirrored the improvement in risk sentiment - bund and Treasury futures pulled further back from day highs, and EUR and CNH trimmed declines.

But as Bloomberg notes, any trade progress depends on a positive response from the U.S. And with frictions remaining on Nafta and China talks, any trade pact will continue to be shrouded in uncertainty. The conclusion: "fon't expect a sustainable uplift from this news."

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 4
Bill of Rights Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:22 Permalink

Trump has the so called Allies by the nut sack and squeezing lol...LOVE IT The US is a consuming nation, and when others cant get a Piece of the action they fold like the pussies they are.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 3
boostedhorse Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:22 Permalink

LOL. Not a single more US car will be sold here because of this. What will happen is europeans will buy even more BMW SUV-s though, for 10% cheaper price (probably not 10% though).

The ultimate irony would be if BMW/merc were to move their manufacturing away from US to europe or elsewhere and sell to US for 0% tariffs.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
unklemunky Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:34 Permalink

Uh.....but Trump is an idiot? Right? He has no clue what he’s doing? Right? This is what happens when common sense is applied.  Notice, no need of an IRR or NPV calculation, no MBA, no PHd necessary. Just a request to trade even Steven- let’s all play fair and go after market share. May the best competitor win. This is all golden rule shit we learned when we wer 5yrs old, but the smartest of smarts just don’t seem to get it.  Is is not ironic that the so called stupidest man to ever become president is running circles around the self acclaimed super smartest people in the world? No. Nothing beats common sense. Nothing.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Nightjar Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:36 Permalink

since we dont know the numbers of total industry tarriffs, you cant speak of a win, if its a fair proposal then the US stands to lose, since they dont play fair. As a european i want my government to protect me against the globalist market jews. So its not necessarily a win for normal people like us either.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
brushhog Nightjar Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:50 Permalink

As an American, I agree that we need to see total industry tariffs to determine if this is enough. They are offering 0 tariffs on all "industrial goods" but are you Europeans tariffing everything that isnt considered an "industrial good" which might be a much larger share of the total? Why not 0% tariffs on all imports?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Catullus Thu, 08/30/2018 - 07:49 Permalink

They'll drop the tariffs and raise the VAT.

But whatever.

Another win for Trump. This is actually how you negotiate. And it means the WTO is deader than dead.