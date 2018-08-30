Fed's Preferred Inflation Indicator Jumps To 6 Year Highs, Reaches Mandate

The growth rate of Americans' spending has slowed in the last three months (to +0.4% MoM as expected in July) and income growth has slowed, up just 0.3% MoM in July (below expectations of +0.4%).
However, while income growth year-over-year hovers at 3-year highs, it slowed in July, but spending growth year-over-year accelerated to near 4-year highs (highest since Oct 2014)...
Looking inside the income data, government worker wage growth accelerated as private worker wage growth slowed.
And the combination of faster spending and slower income gains pushed the savings rate down to 6.7% - the lowest since 2017 (remember the savings rate was revised and doubled last month)
But perhaps most notable is The Fed's preferred inflation indicator (Core PCE) has hit The Fed's magic number of +2.0% for the first time since April 2012...
More ammunition for continued rate hikes... despite the slow-moving trainwreck occurring in US housing markets (oh and the Emerging Markets).
Comments
Housing needs to collapse and why should we be propping EMs?
Keep in mind the Fed inflation rate is not tied to the cost of anything anyone uses or needs, like housing, insurance, gasoline, etc. Instead it is based on the price of Texas instruments calculators, alarm clocks, and toaster ovens.
In reply to Housing needs to collapse… by tmosley
Still the Venezuelans, Turkish and Argentinians are beating us in the ass.
In reply to Keep in mind the Fed… by Whoa Dammit
In reply to Still by The central planners
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by duzzsandra
Don't forget left handed can openers.
In reply to Keep in mind the Fed… by Whoa Dammit
The prop up of EM is because of heavy pension fund investment.
In reply to Housing needs to collapse… by tmosley
We will or someone else will. This is going to get very Interesting. On one hand you have a Tyrant that would be happy if those countries kissed his ass and asked for help. He would give it right away if a golf course was given to him. Then, if they try to be business like about it, he will say they are on their own, China and Russia step in propping with the Yuan and we lose face and friend... Trump, without a doubt is going to screw this up.
People want the USA to be on it's own ? No problem, you are about to get it...
In reply to Housing needs to collapse… by tmosley
Trump is a carnival barker. He is very good at exciting the base and opposition. This increase of engagement extends consent of the governed. Very well done actually.
In reply to We will or someone else will… by Calvertsbio
So, the Fed has finally achieved its goal of stealing the targeted amount of wealth from the public. I knew they could do it.
time to raise rates, lower spending, hammer wages, and induce recession, the Fed's preferred method of repression
Then you think Tylers article on Repression is the course we will take ? That does nothing more than kick the can, another recession and people will be pizzed.
In reply to time to raise rates, lower… by small axe
It is the fuse to ignite their civil unrest hijinx.
In reply to time to raise rates, lower… by small axe
So they hit their target in 2012 and ignored it?
Real inflation has been a lot higher than 2% for many years. The Fed is just acknowledging it now because they are finally ready to crash the economy for their big "reset".
In reply to So they hit their target in… by bobert727
They will start using the telescope price index to claim that inflation is still low or that the outfits of Henry the 8th haven't risen in price lately and therefore rates need to stay low.
Never heard of it, new to me, thanks
In reply to They will start using the… by 666D Chess
If it reversed 6% or went up in 3% then that would be "what they expected and wanted" If everyone hasn't figured this out yet... LOST Liars, all they do is lie and manipulate to push the cart a little further with no real plan.
It would be gret if cryptos could actually end the fed since they're just criminal bastards.
Crypto will do OK later on when the dollar is in failure. People will want an alternative to use, like GOLD, GOLD money, pawn shops, etc. Crypto will also be another form, which one is a guess, there in lies a problem, all have their supporters and anyone on the sideline has to wait and not waste money.
In reply to It would be gret if cryptos… by snatchpounder
With the assault on the USD by the FED, China and Russia I don't see the USD being around much longer. China has their oil futures contracts denominated in Yuan and backed by gold, couple that with the FEDS debasement of the dollar and it doesn't look good.
There's money to be made in cryptos at the moment but if the fed senses it's losing it's power and control there's no telling what the thieving bastards will do to retain their power and control.
In reply to Crypto will do OK later on… by Calvertsbio
I shop less, spend less, buy dividend paying stocks that pay instead of putting money in banks which pay nothing, eat less, drive less..Inflation? who cares.
"money" is not supposed to endlessly depreciate in value. In real terms factored for inflation, we already have negative rates. That's not what the Founding Fathers intended in the Constitution. It's not what capitalism is supposed to be. They are spinning in their graves. Not everyone has time to watch their portfolio all the time, they are getting their hands dirty making the country run, and it's getting more and more difficult for them and better and better for wall street all the time.
At a certain point, as LawsofPhysics correctly repeats all the time, this model will hit a brick wall.
In reply to I shop less, spend less, buy… by Bill of Rights
"savings rate down to 6.7%" ??????
isn't paying off credit card debt counted as "savings"?
In reply to "savings rate down to 6.7%" … by rksplash
Raise them rates! Got scads of cash savings just waiting to be rolled into a bank CD that pays a normal rate of return. am fucking tired of the not-Federal Reserve rewarding debt but not productivity, a concept that they seem to be immune to as they never really produce anything but BS.
So gubbamint work pays?
From all evidence, so far, yes...When you get to retire at 55...
In reply to So gubbamint work pays? by GotAFriendInBen
This shit isn't worth a comment......
FTF