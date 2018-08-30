Fed's Preferred Inflation Indicator Jumps To 6 Year Highs, Reaches Mandate

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 08:41

The growth rate of Americans' spending has slowed in the last three months (to +0.4% MoM as expected in July) and income growth has slowed, up just 0.3% MoM in July (below expectations of +0.4%).

However, while income growth year-over-year hovers at 3-year highs, it slowed in July, but spending growth year-over-year accelerated to near 4-year highs (highest since Oct 2014)...

Looking inside the income data, government worker wage growth accelerated as private worker wage growth slowed.

 

And the combination of faster spending and slower income gains pushed the savings rate down to 6.7% - the lowest since 2017 (remember the savings rate was revised and doubled last month)

 

But perhaps most notable is The Fed's preferred inflation indicator (Core PCE) has hit The Fed's magic number of +2.0% for the first time since April 2012...

More ammunition for continued rate hikes... despite the slow-moving trainwreck occurring in US housing markets (oh and the Emerging Markets).

Business Finance

Calvertsbio tmosley Thu, 08/30/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

We will or someone else will. This is going to get very Interesting. On one hand you have a Tyrant that would be happy if those countries kissed his ass and asked for help. He would give it right away if a golf course was given to him. Then, if they try to be business like about it, he will say they are on their own, China and Russia step in propping with the Yuan and we lose face and friend... Trump, without a doubt is going to screw this up.

People want the USA to be on it's own ? No problem, you are about to get it...

666D Chess Thu, 08/30/2018 - 08:49 Permalink

They will start using the telescope price index to claim that inflation is still low or that the outfits of Henry the 8th haven't risen in price lately and therefore rates need to stay low. 

Calvertsbio Thu, 08/30/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

If it reversed 6% or went up in 3% then that would be "what they expected and wanted" If everyone hasn't figured this out yet... LOST Liars, all they do is lie and manipulate to push the cart a little further with no real plan.

snatchpounder Calvertsbio Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

With the assault on the USD by the FED, China and Russia I don't see the USD being around much longer. China has their oil futures contracts denominated in Yuan and backed by gold, couple that with the FEDS debasement of the dollar and it doesn't look good.

There's money to be made in cryptos at the moment but if the fed senses it's losing it's power and control there's no telling what the thieving bastards will do to retain their power and control. 

DingleBarryObummer Bill of Rights Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

"money" is not supposed to endlessly depreciate in value.  In real terms factored for inflation, we already have negative rates.  That's not what the Founding Fathers intended in the Constitution.  It's not what capitalism is supposed to be. They are spinning in their graves.  Not everyone has time to watch their portfolio all the time, they are getting their hands dirty making the country run, and it's getting more and more difficult for them and better and better for wall street all the time.

At a certain point, as LawsofPhysics correctly repeats all the time, this model will hit a brick wall.

notfeelinthebern Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Raise them rates! Got scads of cash savings just waiting to be rolled into a bank CD that pays a normal rate of return. am fucking tired of the not-Federal Reserve rewarding debt but not productivity, a concept that they seem to be immune to as they never really produce anything but BS.