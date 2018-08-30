Furious Saudi Arabia Condemns UN Report On Yemen War Crimes

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:41

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

...says report ignores the "true reasons for the conflict"

A Tuesday report released by the UN confirmed in considerable detail misdeeds by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, killing thousands of civilians in Yemen, raping and torturing detainees, and using child soldiers. The report warned these may amount to war crimes.

While they didn’t specifically dispute any of this, Saudi Arabia was predictably furious about the report, angrily condemning it as having “misconstrued the facts of the conflict… ignoring the true reasons for the conflict,” while saying that it was an Iranian coup against the “legitimate government in Yemen.”

While previous UN resolutions more or less accepted the Saudi narrative that the war is meant to reinstall the Hadi government, that massive death toll and the many, many war crimes committed have fueled a lot of international consternation.

Still, UN reports detailing war crimes by the Saudi coalition have been met by Saudi condemnation, and in the past that, combined with US support for the war, has been enough to keep the UN from doing anything in particular about the situation.

The UN General Assembly has repeatedly acquiesced to demands that the Saudis be allowed to investigate themselves on the war, which has meant probes are rare, and never come up with anything meaningful.

Tags
Politics
War Conflict

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
angelalopz52 Croesus Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

 

Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it

HERE☛CLICK☛ http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
stizzazz Dickweed Wang Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

(above)   **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER   (above)

                              ----  angelalopz52  --- 

          ==== LOOP -----  ardent ------  bobcatz ====

                           MoreSun (no hyphen)                              

   >>>>  VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!  <<<<<

                        --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----

                ardent  --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz  ---  

           Leakanthrophy /Beemasters  / Africoman /

                               CryptopithicusHomme

                 PrivetHedge / Anannuki / Jumanji1959

      ALL are the ONE SINGLE   **Biblicism/TodaysFox**   SPAMMER    

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
toady FullHedge1 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
toady aqualech Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

Oh yeah... never discuss shia v sunni. It doesn't play here at home. It's us v terrorists, and it doesn't matter how they become terrorists.

If we were smart we would just arm the Sunnis and Shiites, then step back and watch, like we did in the iran-iraq war.

It's win-win! The shias or sunnis get to finally win, and the MIC still gets their profits!

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 1
To Hell In A H… Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

The Saudi's would be losing in Yemen, if not for USSA political cover and military aid. Uncle Scam has become a neo-con, Jewish run, Zionist enitity of money-changers, that has bought a nation to ruin. Then the retarded fools voted for a saviour, who is a Zionist Jew loving sympathiser. 

#MIGA#

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
pods Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

Will SA behead this report? Oh wait, they are figuratively condemning the report.

One of the greatest benefits of the collapsing petrodollar will be to see SA implode, and all the tablecloth wearing "princes" being dragged through the streets by their entrails.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
khnum Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

So killing 40 children in a bus like they did a few days ago may be a war crime as rape and torture may be a war crime just as the United Nations may be a waste of space.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Ms No Salzburg1756 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

If the Saudi people ever get their nation and resources back from the crucifiers, or if SA falls from Zionist control, Israel is scrrrrrewed.  It will happen. 

Its astonishing how little conflict SA has had in country to date.  It wont last.  It should be radioactive dust now with bleached bones.  Thats the curse of oil which they have escaped much of in recent times.  The more scarce the resource becomes the more a target they are, before siding with Zionists and starving whole nations.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Ms No Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:58 Permalink

I am willing to bet we dont know a tiny fraction of the horrors that have occurred in Yemen.  Information seems to be shrinking in a lot of areas.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Lumberjack Ms No Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

I agree with the shrinking bit. 

We need to send the Saudi’s et.al. packing.

 

However...in other news...

 

Court ruling requires Regents to turn over climate emails by UA researchers

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — An organization that questions the role of humans in climate change is going to get access to the emails and records of work done by two scientists at the University of Arizona in its bid to argue that their research is flawed.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/30/climategate-4-email-dump-about-to-happen-manns-cohorts-lose-in-court/

 

How Special Interests Fund Climate Policy through State Attorneys General

https://cei.org/sites/default/files/Christopher%20Horner%20-%20Law%20Enforcement%20for%20Rent%20-%20Without%20Appendix%20-%20FINAL.pdf

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jm Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:09 Permalink

The Saudis are fighting a war against an enemy that has nothing and has nothing to lose.

The best way to win is with lots of napalm. Atrocities are inevitable, such is war. 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
tunetopper Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Iran has the Strait of Hormuz under its control, as of 3 days ago.   Iran is a "republic".

Yemen is a "republic" has the strait of Bab-el-Mandeb, guarding the Red Sea (Suez Canal) 20miles across from Djibouti to Yemen.

 

The US supports SA, an absolute monarchy.  Just ask yourself if this is about controlling the oil lanes - OR- if this is about evil Yemenis that are really hard to get along with---so therefore we endorse killing their non combatanyts, women and children. 

 

Wake up America!

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DEDA CVETKO Thu, 08/30/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

This is a medieval religious war and NOTHING but medieval religious war which the world MUST STEP IN to stop. The Yemenis (Houthis) are basically being targeted solely because they are Shia and because they do not recognize Sunni brand of Islam (as represented by the Saudi royals) as their own. Saudis have zero legitimate right - or, for that matter, zero real national interest - to exterminate this small nation, except to show their own disenfranchised Shia minority what fate awaits them if they do not submit and succumb to their deranged Sunni rulers. While the Saudi headcutters publicly lament and bemoan the fate of moslem Rohingya in Myanmar, they have nothing to say about the wholesale slaughter of uncooperative religious groups right there, in their own back yard - by themselves. 

 

For those who cannot sympathize with the Yemenis, let me use this analogy: imagine if, in the year 2018 AD, Great Britain invaded Ireland, exterminated 1/20th of the population, displaced one third and endangered the rest - men, women and children - just because the vast majority of the Irish population is Catholic, not Protestant.  The entire world would erupt in a rightful fit of rage.

 

This is precisely the kind of barbaric savagery that the world is allowing to proceed in 2018. The entire Arab peninsula is mentally and cognitively stuck in the 7th Century AD and must be dragged - by the ears, if need be - fast forward to at least the 19th Century. Even the 18th century would be a vast improvement over the stone age Saudi rulers currently preside over.

 