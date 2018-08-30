Furious Saudi Arabia Condemns UN Report On Yemen War Crimes

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
...says report ignores the "true reasons for the conflict"
A Tuesday report released by the UN confirmed in considerable detail misdeeds by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, killing thousands of civilians in Yemen, raping and torturing detainees, and using child soldiers. The report warned these may amount to war crimes.
While they didn’t specifically dispute any of this, Saudi Arabia was predictably furious about the report, angrily condemning it as having “misconstrued the facts of the conflict… ignoring the true reasons for the conflict,” while saying that it was an Iranian coup against the “legitimate government in Yemen.”
While previous UN resolutions more or less accepted the Saudi narrative that the war is meant to reinstall the Hadi government, that massive death toll and the many, many war crimes committed have fueled a lot of international consternation.
Still, UN reports detailing war crimes by the Saudi coalition have been met by Saudi condemnation, and in the past that, combined with US support for the war, has been enough to keep the UN from doing anything in particular about the situation.
The UN General Assembly has repeatedly acquiesced to demands that the Saudis be allowed to investigate themselves on the war, which has meant probes are rare, and never come up with anything meaningful.
don't 911 me bruh (again)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hijackers_in_the_September_11_attacks#Hij…
good thing we turned IRAQ (which was actually at odds with Saudis) into a pile of rubble, thanks "intelligence" agencies! lives and money well spent, real fucking wisdom right there
Didn't the UN learn its lesson from Canada? Never report Saudi Arabia's crimes!
In reply to don't 911 me (again) bruh by ted41776
That's (((Saudi Arabia))) to you.
In reply to Didn't the UN learn its… by FullHedge1
War ultimately is criminal....
In reply to That's (((Saudi Arabia))) to… by Americano
And in unsurprising news, the Saudowitzes once again have blood on their hands...
In reply to War ultimately is criminal… by Stan522
In reply to An by Croesus
I'll pay you $3.00 to get lost and take your multi-level marketing scam with you........
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by angelalopz52
How'bout the WAR CRIMES by APARTHEID Israhell?
- Sniping children
- Selling organs of children
- Sexual Slavery
- Indiscriminate bombing
- Stealing lands
- Demolishing homes
- Segregation
- etc.
WARNING: Disturbing Images
In reply to I'll pay you $3.00 to get… by Stan522
Shhhhhh! Jews are special. They don't commit war crimes. That is until after the bribes are distributed to the right officials scattered throughout the USG.
In reply to How'bout the WAR CRIMES by… by ardent
"...says report ignores the "true reasons for the conflict"
Conquest?
In reply to Shhhhhh! Jews are special… by cheoll
"has been enough to keep the UN from doing anything"
Hmm someone has confused flatulence with "doing anything."
The UN is worthless.
In reply to Shhhhhh! Jews are special… by cheoll
And no "beautiful babies" speech? Trump's hypocrisy can't be more apparent cos he is an integral part of the crime. Shameless and inexcusable!
In reply to I'll pay you $3.00 to get… by Stan522
...
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by angelalopz52
I earned $11752 this last four weeks sucking cocks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done.
Isn't this a more accurate description of what you do Angela? Hmmm?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by angelalopz52
In reply to I earned $11752 this last… by Dickweed Wang
What happens when a "royal" family is guilty of genocide?
Time for a Republic?
Maybe Russia and China can establish the Democratic Republic of Arabia.
In reply to War ultimately is criminal… by Stan522
The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!
In reply to Didn't the UN learn its… by FullHedge1
I guess that killing Shiites is a valid military operation no matter what the circumstances. That the majority of Yemen is Shia and that the ousted Sunni King or whatever was very unpopular is irrelevant information and not to be discussed.
In reply to Didn't the UN learn its… by FullHedge1
Oh yeah... never discuss shia v sunni. It doesn't play here at home. It's us v terrorists, and it doesn't matter how they become terrorists.
If we were smart we would just arm the Sunnis and Shiites, then step back and watch, like we did in the iran-iraq war.
It's win-win! The shias or sunnis get to finally win, and the MIC still gets their profits!
In reply to I guess that killing Shiites… by aqualech
Uh, no. 65% are Sunni, 35% Shia
In reply to I guess that killing Shiites… by aqualech
There were no planes that hit the twin towers. Therefore no Saudi hijackers.
https://yournewswire.com/cia-pilot-presents-evidence-that-no-planes-hit…
Yeah, yeah, I know. The gubmint told you that so its true.
In reply to don't 911 me (again) bruh by ted41776
The Saudi's would be losing in Yemen, if not for USSA political cover and military aid. Uncle Scam has become a neo-con, Jewish run, Zionist enitity of money-changers, that has bought a nation to ruin. Then the retarded fools voted for a saviour, who is a Zionist Jew loving sympathiser.
#MIGA#
They'd still be riding camels were it not for the West.
In reply to The Saudi's would be losing… by To Hell In A H…
100 % TRUTH, well said.
In reply to The Saudi's would be losing… by To Hell In A H…
off with their heads
Will SA behead this report? Oh wait, they are figuratively condemning the report.
One of the greatest benefits of the collapsing petrodollar will be to see SA implode, and all the tablecloth wearing "princes" being dragged through the streets by their entrails.
The Coalition of Evil.
Saudi Arabia.
Israel.
The United States Of America.
War crimes are so 20th century...............
As punishment take their goats away for a week.
Guess what MMO is the most popular game in the ME? The Goat MMO!
In reply to As punishment take their… by RubberJohnny
So killing 40 children in a bus like they did a few days ago may be a war crime as rape and torture may be a war crime just as the United Nations may be a waste of space.
Ahhhh there are true reasons to blow up bus loads of kids. It all makes sense now.
They prefer to call them "baby terrorists."
In reply to Ahhhh there are true reasons… by JLM
SA IRAN USA YEMEN UK IRAQ EU ETC should all unite to attack and completely wipe out ISRAEL!
Israel and the Wahabbist gulf nations are currently holding joint naval exersizes and why not they are the two sides of the one coin.
In reply to SA IRAN USA YEMEN UK IRAQ EU… by Salzburg1756
If the Saudi people ever get their nation and resources back from the crucifiers, or if SA falls from Zionist control, Israel is scrrrrrewed. It will happen.
Its astonishing how little conflict SA has had in country to date. It wont last. It should be radioactive dust now with bleached bones. Thats the curse of oil which they have escaped much of in recent times. The more scarce the resource becomes the more a target they are, before siding with Zionists and starving whole nations.
In reply to SA IRAN USA YEMEN UK IRAQ EU… by Salzburg1756
Let's kill some more Yemeni children to punish Iran!!! /s
But...but...we have the legal and moral right to commit genocide: we have all the oil.
I am willing to bet we dont know a tiny fraction of the horrors that have occurred in Yemen. Information seems to be shrinking in a lot of areas.
I agree with the shrinking bit.
We need to send the Saudi’s et.al. packing.
However...in other news...
Court ruling requires Regents to turn over climate emails by UA researchers
By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX — An organization that questions the role of humans in climate change is going to get access to the emails and records of work done by two scientists at the University of Arizona in its bid to argue that their research is flawed.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/08/30/climategate-4-email-dump-about-to-happen-manns-cohorts-lose-in-court/
How Special Interests Fund Climate Policy through State Attorneys General
https://cei.org/sites/default/files/Christopher%20Horner%20-%20Law%20Enforcement%20for%20Rent%20-%20Without%20Appendix%20-%20FINAL.pdf
In reply to I am willing to bet we dont… by Ms No
What about the regimes that are helping the Saudis and selling weapons to them
Why do we even have a relationship with the Saudis still? Trump needs to address that
The Saudis are fighting a war against an enemy that has nothing and has nothing to lose.
The best way to win is with lots of napalm. Atrocities are inevitable, such is war.
Pisses them off for the West to expect the East to play by Western (Geneva) rules of warfare. Actually, they don't have to.
The beheadings will continue until the morale improves.
Iran has the Strait of Hormuz under its control, as of 3 days ago. Iran is a "republic".
Yemen is a "republic" has the strait of Bab-el-Mandeb, guarding the Red Sea (Suez Canal) 20miles across from Djibouti to Yemen.
The US supports SA, an absolute monarchy. Just ask yourself if this is about controlling the oil lanes - OR- if this is about evil Yemenis that are really hard to get along with---so therefore we endorse killing their non combatanyts, women and children.
Wake up America!
Saudi Arabia says:
"true reasons for the war crimes" fify
Can anyone believe these head chopping bastards are our 'allies'
Which is worse, I wonder. These ass wipes or the Ukrainian Nazi's?
Take the oil and leave the camels.
This is a medieval religious war and NOTHING but medieval religious war which the world MUST STEP IN to stop. The Yemenis (Houthis) are basically being targeted solely because they are Shia and because they do not recognize Sunni brand of Islam (as represented by the Saudi royals) as their own. Saudis have zero legitimate right - or, for that matter, zero real national interest - to exterminate this small nation, except to show their own disenfranchised Shia minority what fate awaits them if they do not submit and succumb to their deranged Sunni rulers. While the Saudi headcutters publicly lament and bemoan the fate of moslem Rohingya in Myanmar, they have nothing to say about the wholesale slaughter of uncooperative religious groups right there, in their own back yard - by themselves.
For those who cannot sympathize with the Yemenis, let me use this analogy: imagine if, in the year 2018 AD, Great Britain invaded Ireland, exterminated 1/20th of the population, displaced one third and endangered the rest - men, women and children - just because the vast majority of the Irish population is Catholic, not Protestant. The entire world would erupt in a rightful fit of rage.
This is precisely the kind of barbaric savagery that the world is allowing to proceed in 2018. The entire Arab peninsula is mentally and cognitively stuck in the 7th Century AD and must be dragged - by the ears, if need be - fast forward to at least the 19th Century. Even the 18th century would be a vast improvement over the stone age Saudi rulers currently preside over.