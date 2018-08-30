Furious Saudi Arabia Condemns UN Report On Yemen War Crimes

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

...says report ignores the "true reasons for the conflict"

A Tuesday report released by the UN confirmed in considerable detail misdeeds by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, killing thousands of civilians in Yemen, raping and torturing detainees, and using child soldiers. The report warned these may amount to war crimes.

While they didn’t specifically dispute any of this, Saudi Arabia was predictably furious about the report, angrily condemning it as having “misconstrued the facts of the conflict… ignoring the true reasons for the conflict,” while saying that it was an Iranian coup against the “legitimate government in Yemen.”

While previous UN resolutions more or less accepted the Saudi narrative that the war is meant to reinstall the Hadi government, that massive death toll and the many, many war crimes committed have fueled a lot of international consternation.

Still, UN reports detailing war crimes by the Saudi coalition have been met by Saudi condemnation, and in the past that, combined with US support for the war, has been enough to keep the UN from doing anything in particular about the situation.