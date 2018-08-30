GoFundMe Probes Couple That Raised $403k For Homeless Vet But Only Gave Him A Fraction Of The Money

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Did a New Jersey couple go on wild gambling sprees, take exotic vacations and buy a new BMW with the money that the public gave to help get a homeless veteran off the streets?
This article is about a “feel good story” that has gone really, really bad.
Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. served as an ammunition technician in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the Marines, Bobbitt worked as a fireman and a paramedic before eventually falling on hard times. Last October, Bobbitt came across Kate McClure after she had become stranded on the side of I-95 in a bad section of Philadelphia. Even though he was living on the streets, he used his last 20 dollars to buy her some gasoline so that she could get home. To thank him, McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help Bobbitt get off the streets. The original goal was to raise $10,000, but the story went mega-viral and the campaign ultimately raised a total of $403,000.
It was the “feel good story” of the holiday season, and it was covered extensively by the mainstream media. McClure and Bobbitt even made a joint appearance on Good Morning America, and it appeared that this was one news story that truly had a happy ending.
But it didn’t.
McClure and D’Amico never gave Bobbitt the money. Instead, they took charge of it and bought him the things that they thought he “needed”.
For example, even though the GoFundMe campaign originally touted the idea of purchasing a house for Bobbitt, they bought him a camper instead…
The relationship between Bobbitt and McClure began to deteriorate when she and her boyfriend bought Bobbitt a camper — they originally promised him a house — and parked it in their driveway in New Jersey, where Bobbitt lived until June, Promislo said.
And they also bought a used truck for Bobbitt, but the couple reportedly drove it themselves, and it ultimately broke down…
Bobbitt, a North Carolina native, “had no access to money or food” while living in the camper, Promislo said. “He didn’t have any ability to take care of himself there.”
Promislo said the camper was bought with the money from GoFundMe. McClure and D’Amico also bought Bobbitt a truck, which they drove. The truck ended up breaking down.
Meanwhile, McClure and D’Amico appear to have been living the high life. In recent months they have taken numerous expensive vacations, purchased a brand new BMW, and even spent some of the money raised for Bobbitt on a gambling spree…
But Bobbitt said he saw troubling signs for the money that thousands had donated to him. McClure is a receptionist for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and D’Amico is a carpenter, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. But suddenly she had a new BMW, and the couple was taking vacations to Florida and California and Las Vegas, Bobbitt told the Inquirer. He learned of a helicopter ride they took over the Grand Canyon.
And he told the Inquirer that D’Amico has gambled away some of the GoFundMe money. (D’Amico told the newspaper he had used $500 from the account to gamble on a night when he forgot his SugarHouse Casino card, but had “quickly repaid” the money with his winnings.)
The trailer that McClure and D’Amico bought for Bobbitt is now gone, and his lawyer says that Bobbitt is currently addicted to drugs and is once again living on the streets of Philadelphia…
But now Bobbitt says he’s homeless, hungry and addicted to drugs again. His lawyers say the couple has given him a fraction of the money, CNN reports. And Bobbitt fears he won’t benefit from the rest, according to an interview published by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bobbitt’s lawyer estimated there should be $300,000 left from the campaign, according to CNN. Chris Fallon said he and another lawyer are working to secure a guardian other than McClure and D’Amico for the balance of the money.
Of course there are always two sides to every story, and McClure and D’Amico insist that they have done nothing wrong.
In fact, they claim that they are holding back money from McClure for his own good…
McClure and D’Amico tell a different story, saying they are withholding a portion of the money for Bobbitt’s own good. They say his problems with drugs have contributed to him wasting some of the money from the campaign that he was given.
“Giving him all that money, it’s never going to happen. I’ll burn it in front of him,” D’Amico told the paper. He indicated the money could be as dangerous to Bobbitt as “a loaded gun.”
And if what they are claiming is true, they may have a point.
According to D’Amico, Bobbitt spent a massive amount of money on drugs last holiday season…
In the NBC interview, D’Amico said Bobbitt spent $25,000 on drugs in 13 days during the holiday season. “Every dollar he ever touched was used for drugs.”
If Bobbitt is going to spend all of his money on drugs, then he definitely needs someone to watch over it for him.
But who is telling the truth?
In the end, Bobbitt is in the exact same place in life as he was before all of this money started rolling in.
He is sleeping under a Philadelphia bridge and spending his days begging for money…
At night, he sleeps under a bridge at the intersection of Callowhill and Second Streets, near an I-95 on-ramp. He spends his days doing exactly what he was doing when McClure’s car stopped in front of him: panhandling.
No matter how much money you throw at a problem, nothing is going to be permanently solved unless someone actually wants to change.
That is true for individuals, and it is also true for the nation as a whole.
Comments
He would have just wasted it on booze.
She'll just waste it on Elizabeth Warren campaign contributions.
In reply to He would have just wasted it… by cougar_w
"Stronger Together!"
ROTFL
In reply to She'll just waste it on… by jin187
Setup a trust for the guy. He only gets the money if he cleans up his act. (Pay for his treatment at B.Ford clinic) etc. Otherwise these two are grifters.
edit: my point is they still have a chance to redeem themselves and make a big difference to this guy.
In reply to "Stronger Together!" ROTFL by Son of Loki
Are we going to probe the rest of the so called "charities"? Like Susan G Komen Breast cancer where the CEO makes over $684,000 per year? All of these "charities" are nothing more than businesses, that exist under different tax laws than REAL businesses do, that actually produce something of value. Most of these are nothing more than JOBZ programs. And how invested in "finding the cure" are they, because, if they actually did find the cure, all of their jobs would cease to exist?
In reply to Setup a trust for the guy… by man from glad
The couple should be forced to liquidate their assets and return the money. It never belonged to them. If the homeless wants to destroy his life further, that's his prerogative.
In reply to Are we going to probe by Beam Me Up Scotty
He spent most of it on wine, women and drugs, and then he wasted the rest.
In reply to The couple should be forced… by beemasters
It was his to waste, not theirs.
In reply to He spent most of it on wine,… by Pairadimes
Gotta agree. Generous people donated money for this homeless guy, but this couple thinks he is irresponsible with money? This couple already spent half of it on a new BMW (lady is a receptionist) gambling and vacations. All of this money belongs to this homeless man. If he wants to blow a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, that is his choice.
In reply to It was his to waste, not… by Got The Wrong No
Poor Johnny Bobbit. First he gets his dick cut off and now this?
In reply to Gotta agree. Generous people… by Huckleberry Pie
Well, he did get to blow $25,00 in drugs, must have had the time of his life, though i'm surprised he lived through it.
In reply to Gotta agree. Generous people… by Huckleberry Pie
Not all charities are like the pink ribbon, just carefully check the financials, etc., before donating.
In reply to Are we going to probe by Beam Me Up Scotty
There is something stupider that you can do with your charitable donation than giving it to a homeless drug addict. You can entrust it to Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure .
In reply to Not all charities are like… by Blankenstein
^^^^ Ding ding ding! Same for most of them. I think the Salvation Army has a decent track record and their staff don't receive excessive salaries. Other than them, I don't know of any large charities or non-profits that don't have CEOs that live the high life! Same for homeless charities. That group in Seattle, DESC, I wouldn't be surprised if each top executive was easily raking in $500K to $1 million a year. Easy. If they solved the homeless problem they wouldn't have a job. To go from one building to now owning seven buildings in one of the most expensive cities in the US?
Non-profits and charities are nothing but a legal way to skim the local tax base and get away with fraud.
In reply to Are we going to probe by Beam Me Up Scotty
I do a lot of work for Salvation Army and they are a great Christian charity. They keep tight books and screen all employs thoroughly.
In reply to ^^^^ Ding ding ding! Same… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Red shield
In reply to I do a lot of work for… by man from glad
they dont look at the payola scams for democrats through their systems. LOCK THEM UP.
In reply to Setup a trust for the guy… by man from glad
I agree, the money should be in a trust, but then who do you put in charge of the trust? An "ethical lawyer"???
BAAAHAhahahaha...
In reply to Setup a trust for the guy… by man from glad
She looks like a typical Kardasian fan
When is Bruce or whatever that dickfaces name running for Governor; I've been hearing the echoes of .."IF Arnold can do it so can I.."
In reply to She'll just waste it on… by jin187
Reminds me: Shouldn't we start a GoFundMe site for John McCain's ISIS buddies?
Now that John's gone and those poor guys are soon to be homeless?
In reply to She'll just waste it on… by jin187
Drugs.... but still, don't masquerade what it's going towards when it's going towards the benefit of themselves.... I know that someone will come back with a Politician's example but still as human beings.......
Gullibility 1 - Empathy 0
In reply to He would have just wasted it… by cougar_w
'wasted' it?
In reply to He would have just wasted it… by cougar_w
Where did all your millions go?
Well, most of it I spent on hookers and blow. The rest of it, I just sort of wasted.
In reply to 'wasted' it? by Empire's Frontiers
lol
In reply to He would have just wasted it… by cougar_w
I'll bet that Bobbitt was tearing that pussy up the entire time so it all averages out...
In reply to He would have just wasted it… by cougar_w
So . American
Canada's the same
In reply to He would have just wasted it… by cougar_w
Drop the Blondie off with ISIS; drop the Douchebag off at one of those 1 star 2 tiers below Max Prison...the one where shower rape is a frequent occurrence.
Hey let them have fun, idiots who gave them the money should have given it directly to the guy.
Exactly. Besides, everyone who gave walked away feeling great. Nothing changes that, and that's all any of them really want. Nobody gave an actual shit about the homeless guy, they already have homeless people all over town they could give money to 50 times and day but don't.
FWIW, I do give money to homeless people all the time (usually in winter) and usually in $20 bills, and I hand it right to them and wish them a good day. No questions asked. 20 bucks is chump change around here.
In reply to Hey let them have fun,… by ZippyBananaPants
We have lots of homeless and down-and-outs here. They all seem to have the same line.. “you have a dollar I’m just trying to get me a sandwich?” I never give out money as I know most of these poor souls are just trying to score some drugs or booze. But I will always buy them that sandwich. I never let someone go hungry.
In reply to Exactly. Besides, everyone… by cougar_w
Any of them ever take you up on the sandwich offer?
I was accosted by a self-proclaimed "vet" one day as I was leaving the grocery store. He said he was hungry, hadn't eaten in 2 days, the whole spiel. I offered to walk him next door to Burger King and pay for his meal. He gave me a disgusted look and walked away. He didn't look to me like he had missed too many meals.
In reply to We have lots of homeless and… by man from glad
Yes plenty. But there are those that speed off (lots are on bicycles here) when they know I’m not handing out cash.
In reply to Any of them ever take you up… by An Shrubbery
Once this fucking tweaker bum was sitting outside the grocery store... Asked for money (i only give decent looking homeless spare change, not fkin obvious meth addicts, and even that's rare). Offered him a cigarette... He replied "I don't smoke cigarettes."
well then FUCK OFF!
In reply to Any of them ever take you up… by An Shrubbery
Exactly. Otherwise, we should be throwing the .gov in jail for spending our money "for our own good" instead of where we really would like it to be spent.
In reply to Hey let them have fun,… by ZippyBananaPants
Scandalous as these people may be, they're right that he would have killed himself if given all the money. Even if they stole the rest, they already gave him more money than he makes in a year. This guy fails at life. They should have just used some of the money to buy him a barrel of fentanyl, and then kept the rest after he died. Maybe even spend a few grand to build him a memorial by the bridge. Once the story goes completely away, then they'd be free to spend the rest as they life with no public scrutiny, and no one that'll care enough to sue them.
In reply to Hey let them have fun,… by ZippyBananaPants
So what?
You're free ain't ya, comrade?
You sound like a fucking thief to me.
In reply to Scandalous as these people… by jin187
If they were smart criminals, they would have put the money in a trust, with themselves as beneficiaries, and then given him just enough money to overdose.
In reply to So what? You're free ain't… by Empire's Frontiers
I'm just pointing out the fact that giving 400k to a piece of shit probably wasn't the best idea in the first place. The Powerball and Mega Millions have tried it thousands of times, and they all end up broke, even when they win 100+ million. Now all the money is probably going to go to lawyers, and these dumbasses will ruin their own lives paying compensatory damages, and not help his life one bit, unless you count helping him chase the dragon.
In reply to So what? You're free ain't… by Empire's Frontiers
GoFundckMe
So all I need to do, is grow a beard, and sleep under a bridge for a couple of weeks ...
Then, find a hotty to run my GoFundMe page, and the bucks roll in ...
Next thing you know I am off to Saint Lucia with the hotty ... !
Sweet !
In reply to GoFundckMe by JustPrintMoreDuh
Dude,,, If you think that is a hottie,,, Although they do look like a lovely couple in that picture,,,
In reply to So all I need to do, is grow… by PhattyBuoy
And don't forget that GoFundMe keeps 5-10% for themselves too.
In reply to GoFundckMe by JustPrintMoreDuh
Why people pump money into GoFundMe is beyond me. No way to know if your money has gone into the stated cause.
Guilt.
In reply to Why people pump money into… by affirmed_78
That bitch should be shot in the fucking head...
They could have put him in an awfully nice rehab, and parked the remainder in a Trust with an court appointed Trustee, that could disburse the funds at a time when Bobbitt is deemed suitable to manage it.
Sounds like a couple idiot selfish Libtards with very little fiscal or financial knowledge.
Hardly idiots, walking around with that much bank.
In reply to They could have put him in… by Yen Cross
You forgot the </sarc> tag.
A receptionist and a carpenter, taking lavish vacations and gambling with OPM definitely qualifies as "STUPID".
In reply to Hardly idiots, walking… by cougar_w
Perhaps after this public relations cataclysm, the company should consider changing their name to gofuckme.com
To most in America, McClure and D’Amico would be called grifters or scumbags. Please don't have any children.