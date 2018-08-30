Italian Bonds Are Tumbling

Whether it is due to contagion from the latest emerging markets selloff, or growing concerns about Italy's budget demands, another market that has gotten whacked on Thursday is the Italian bond market where BTP futures have reversed earlier post-auction gains, dropping to a day low as risk-off sentiment spreads across markets.
As a result, the Italian curve is bear flattening, with the 2y +14bps to 1.30%...
... and the 10y BTP yield has jumped +8bps to 3.30%; 5y +5bps to 2.45%;
Futures are selling off across the board.
Today's selling brings the 10Y yield to the level last seen during the furious May selloff.
Speaking to Bloomberg, one London-based trader sees selling at the long-end of the BTP curve, though "no specific catalyst evident."
Should the EM carnage accelerate, keep a close eye on Italy to see if contagion spreads to the weakest of the core markets.
Comments
You might think we didn't really fix anything coming out of the '08 global financial crisis or something. Like all we did was paper over the Grand Canyon of debt with more debt.
The ECB's balance sheet has grown faster than the Eurozone economy for three years running and now they want to end QE...
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-ecbs-balance-sheet-has-outgrown-…
In reply to You might think we didn't… by NoDebt
rev up the presses, bond buying frenzy a-comin...
In reply to The ECB's balance sheet has… by Front Store
This cant be happening, Orangjoolius entered into a #twerty where we would buy their bonds no?
In reply to rev up the presses, bond… by new game
Tumbling Dice
Place your bets!
In reply to This cant be happening,… by gatorengineer
How does a Government pay this "interest"? It borrows it? I see.
In reply to Place your bets! TICK TOCK by B-Bond
Italy has 2nd biggest gold reserves in the EU.
Have an ability to remonetize a new currency with gold.
In reply to Place your bets! TICK TOCK by B-Bond
They have less than $100 billion worth of gold. I guess if their economy shrinks by 95% that will work fine
In reply to Italy has 2nd biggest gold… by Pinto Currency
So... Italy is in "crisis" with a 10 year at 3.30%, but the USA is fine with their 10 year rate just a tad below that?
In reply to rev up the presses, bond… by new game
On the Eve of Destruction.
https://goldswitzerland.com/the-last-hurrah-before-the-dark-years/
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
HERE►CLICK►► http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11
In reply to On the Eve of Destruction. … by Goldbugger
mm
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by duzzsandra
Doing rimjobs for San Fransisco homeless piss-bums is nothing to brag about.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by duzzsandra
I think ZH has missed something. USD has skyrocketed and EUR and PMs have plunged.
cleanest FX shirt in the world hamper...
backed by sanctions, econ hitmen(cee i aye), and the (atench-huut w/salute) MIC!
In reply to I think ZH has missed… by Ward of the Squid
Yup Gold back under 1200
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/i/iRFiTOKT.png
LOL!
In reply to I think ZH has missed… by Ward of the Squid
And now back above. Stop run?
In reply to Yup Gold back under 1200… by Bill of Rights
nothing for the Fed to see here...they dont even understand the Eurodollar system and contagion affects from CDS and interest rate swaps.....but they will when the Euro starts to implode creating a recession and banking contagion. Then massive amounts of liquidity will be required to try and stop asset devaluations on bank balance sheets while those derivatives rip another hole in bankers asses. So much for Greenspan's idea that derivatives eliminate risk - they are the transmission mechanism for destroying fiat currencies and fractional banking.
Italy should be paying 8%.
How does an insolvent country pay any yield.... Not that Amerikka is any better...
In reply to Italy should be paying 8%. by aqualech
Like most people today, it goes to the Money Mart and borrows against its next pay/welfare check.
In reply to How does an insolvent… by gatorengineer
Honey we're rich.. look at all these Ones and Zeros,
what do you mean who's the Counter at the Party?
I'm surprised Italy's bonds are worth anything as well as I'm surprised half of Europe's bonds are worth anything. When an entire society is mentally ill it doesn't bode well for bonds in reality. Bonds imply they have a future, and they don't really.
I'm surprised that Japan's bonds are worth anything considering the way Japan can't even reproduce enough to sustain their population. Unless being a kamikaze society somehow lends value to bonds.