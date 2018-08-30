Italian Bonds Are Tumbling

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:58

Whether it is due to contagion from the latest emerging markets selloff, or growing concerns about Italy's budget demands, another market that has gotten whacked on Thursday is the Italian bond market where BTP futures have reversed earlier post-auction gains, dropping to a day low as risk-off sentiment spreads across markets.

As a result, the Italian curve is bear flattening, with the 2y +14bps to 1.30%...

... and the 10y BTP yield has jumped +8bps to 3.30%; 5y +5bps to 2.45%;

Futures are selling off across the board.

Today's selling brings the 10Y yield to the level last seen during the furious May selloff.

Speaking to Bloomberg, one London-based trader sees selling at the long-end of the BTP curve, though "no specific catalyst evident."

Should the EM carnage accelerate, keep a close eye on Italy to see if contagion spreads to the weakest of the core markets.

NoDebt Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:00 Permalink

You might think we didn't really fix anything coming out of the '08 global financial crisis or something.  Like all we did was paper over the Grand Canyon of debt with more debt.  

 

Mewa Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

nothing for the Fed to see here...they dont even understand the Eurodollar system and contagion affects from CDS and interest rate swaps.....but they will when the Euro starts to implode creating a recession and banking contagion. Then massive amounts of liquidity will be required to try and stop asset devaluations on bank balance sheets while those derivatives rip another hole in bankers asses. So much for Greenspan's idea that derivatives eliminate risk - they are the transmission mechanism for destroying fiat currencies and fractional banking.

MusicIsYou Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

I'm surprised Italy's bonds are worth anything as well as I'm surprised half of Europe's bonds are worth anything. When an entire society is mentally ill it doesn't bode well for bonds in reality. Bonds imply they have a future, and they don't really.

MusicIsYou Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

I'm surprised that Japan's bonds are worth anything considering the way Japan can't even reproduce enough to sustain their population. Unless being a kamikaze society somehow lends value to bonds.