McMaken: You Can't Be Both "Pro Military" And "Pro Second Amendment"

The phrase "pro-gun, pro-military" is used by some conservatives to describe themselves, as if the two go together seamlessly. For example, activist and political candidate Erin Cruz states she is both "Pro Second Amendment" and "Pro Military" in her promotional materials.
Another Republican candidate, Gregory Duckworth, advertises that he advances "pro-gun and pro-military initiatives."
And last year, Donald Trump, Jr. - as part of a controversy over Keurig coffee pulling its advertising from Sean Hannity's show — denounced Keurig and endorsed Black Rifle Coffee, which is advertised as a company with a "pro-gun and pro-military stance."
And yet, there is an inherent conflict between the two positions. This becomes evident when we consider the words of US Senator Tom Coburn in 2013:
The Second Amendment wasn't written so you can go hunting, it was to create a force to balance a tyrannical force here.
Given that the US military is one of the primary means by which the US government can exert its own coercive force, it seems a bit odd to think that one can simultaneously be "pro-military" while also being for gun rights designed to "balance a tyrannical force here."
Even the left, which is prone to an especially high level of confusion when it comes to the gun issue, has identified the conflict with memes such as this:
After all, we hear constantly from "pro-military" advocates that the military suffers greatly from too little spending on its needs, that Barack Obama cut back military spending to the bone, and that, in general, the military is underfunded. Never mind, of course, that US military spending is larger than the next seven biggest spenders combined, or that
The US Navy is about ten times bigger than the next largest navy, which happen to be its close ally, the Royal Navy. The United States has four air forces, one for each service, and all very capable ... the US Army has dozens of powerful brigade combat teams and dominates potential rivals in any form of conventional warfare. The US Marine Corps is much bigger than any comparable force. And US special operations forces are about the same size as all elements of the Canadian military.
If one is concerned about providing "balance" against abuse of government power, it would seem that pushing for a few more AR-15s in private hands isn't really going to make a critical difference.
The Authors of the Second Amendment Were Anti-Militarists
The fact that many Americans today think it is possible to be both pro-Second Amendment and pro-military at the same time would have struck many Americans of the Revolutionary period as exceptionally odd.
After all, at the time of the ratification of the new Constitution — and the writing of the Second Amendment — Americans were notable for their opposition to a permanent and powerful military force — especially in the form of a so-called "standing army."
Greatly distrustful of putting military power in the hands of the federal government, the authors of the Second Amendment advocated instead for a far larger decentralized and locally controlled militia. Thus, in the nineteenth century, both state and local militias greatly outweighed federal military power, and it was assumed that any large standing force would have to be composed of state units supplied by state governments. In practice — until the late twentieth century — state governments could veto these deployments. Even statemilitia power was suspect, if it was full-time and professionalized. Thus, the concept of the "unorganized" militiaretained significant support even into the early twentieth century. Today, however, these checks on federal power have been abolished, thus that which is "pro-military" is now necessary pro federal military.
Nor was this opposition to a national army unique to the Americans. The concept had already been well-established in English politics going back at least to the English civil war. At the time, opponents of unchecked monarchical power supported and obtained a decentralized non-professional militia system designed to partially supplant a standing army under the control of the king.
This later proved to be a significant issue during debates over the ratification of the new constitution, as many Americans felt the new reforms placed too much power in the hands of the federal military. As historian Anthony Peacock observed, "the anti-militarism of Americans during the founding period presented a significant problem for the federalists who wanted a larger, permanent army."
Peacock was expanding on the views of Richard Kohn who also contended:
No principle of government was more widely understood or more completely accepted by the generation of Americans that established the United States than the danger of a standing army in peacetime. Because a standing army represented the ultimate in uncontrolled and controllable power, any nation that maintained permanent forces surely risked the overthrow of legitimate government and the introduction of tyranny and despotism.
In the US, as in England, the proper role of military power consisted only in protecting lanes of commerce and in a strictly defensive military. In their minds, this did not preclude a large and strong navy, but it did preclude any nationally-controlled military force capable of occupying cities and enforcing the will of the central government.
Consequently, Anti-Federalists and their allies fought for the adoption of the Second Amendment, which, contrary to many modern misconceptions, was not focused on simply allowing some private individuals to own rifles. It was focused on enhancing a decentralized militia system that would head off any attempts to create a large national and professional standing army. This was designed to provide a bulwark against federal centralization of military power. In other words, the Second Amendment was a key component in efforts by anti-militarists to prevent just the sort of permanent military establishment the US taxpayer now so generously funds. As noted by historical Leon Friedman:
the people organized in the state militias were regarded as a counterforce against the threat that the regular army could be used as an instrument of oppression and service in the militia was a right of the citizen that could not be transgressed by the federal government.
Put another way, the authors of the Second Amendment clearly had a very different conception of "balance" when it came to balancing out a potentially "tyrannical force." For them, the non-federal fighting force was assumed to be armed with the same weapons as the federal military, and would exist in far greater numbers. This was even the vision of pro-federal James Madison who, in Federalist 46, estimated that an appropriate state of affairs would be one in which the US federal government could put approximately "twenty-five or thirty thousand men" in the field, while it could be opposed by "a militia of near half a million citizens ...united and conducted by governments possessing their affections and confidence." In other words, this much-larger and presumably equally-well-armed militia would be loyal not to the federal government, but to the individual states. In other words, this much-larger and presumably equally-well-armed militia would be under the command of — and loyal to — the individual states and not the federal government.
Thus, properly understood, the Second Amendment goes hand in hand with opposition to federal military spending and to limiting a standing army to a mere fraction of the size of the state-controlled militias. If modern pro-Second Amendment activists claim to support a Second Amendment as understood by its authors, they could conceivably still support naval forces and a very small fraction of the US's standing army. Any consistency in supporting the Second Amendment as originally intended, would require drastic cuts to both the Army and the Marines, which combined make up more a standing army of more than 550,000 troops.
Needless to say, such a proposal is unlikely to gain much traction with many Americans who consider themselves defenders of freedom via the Second Amendment. Consequently, the ideology behind the "pro-military" mindset has destroyed the anti-militarist and decentralist vision of the Americans who fought for and won passage of the Second Amendment.
Long gone is the militia-dominated military force supported by the authors of the Second Amendment. The final death throes for the militia began with the Dick Act (the Militia Act) of 1903. And, as noted by David Yassky:
Statutes subsequent to the Dick Act have placed the National Guard under ever-greater federal control. Currently, anyone enlisting in a National Guard unit is automatically also enlisted into a "reserve" unit of the U.S. Army (or Air Force), the federal government may use National Guard units for a variety of purposes, and the federal government appoints the commanding officers for these units.3
This situation would be unrecognizable to a Patrick Henry or a George Mason who had advocated for a strong independent militia system to offset the power of the federal military.
Perhaps the final nail in the coffin came with the Montgomery Amendment which removed a state governor's ability to veto the federal governments ability to federalize National Guard troops and send them overseas. Enraged by the idea that a state "militia" unit was able to act with any independence, pro-military Senator C.V. Montgomery authored and ultimately passed his amendment which removed the final remnants of state control over what were by then barely state militias at all.
This destruction of the militia system - a system going back to the Revolutionaries and the English libertarians before them - struck at the core of the Second Amendment. The Amendment still legally protected some private gun ownership, but gone are the foundations built on the premise of federalism and decentralization in military power. Instead, all that is left is the notion that some untrained civilians with non-military-grade weapons can offer a "counterforce" to the US military.
What private gun ownership there is, of course, is better than nothing, but thanks to the "pro-military" mindset of people also claiming to be "pro-gun" the Second Amendment is now a hollowed out shell of what it once was.
Sounds fair to me. Eliminate the standing army and the MIC.
Eliminate WIC while you're at it.
In reply to Sounds by Mr. Universe
For a certain group, the 2nd Amendment
is not as important as a strong military.
Without American power,
the Jewish neocons won't
succeed in implementing
Israhell's design for the MidEast.
In reply to Eliminate WIC while you're… by Gold Pedant
Stupid article. If the people were forced to pick up their guns to remove a tyrannical government, more than half the military would side with the people. Probably closer to 75%.
Its not fucking liberal soy boys volunteering to join the military.
This article was written by a liberal fag who doesn't own a gun and would likely be afraid to meet an actual veteran.
In reply to yep by ardent
This. Foreign and domestic.
In reply to Stupid article by HockeyFool
I don't know the military now days is nothing like when I was a member. From the Navy Times...
In reply to This. Foreign and… by TBT or not TBT
Admiral Halsey is probably turning over in his grave. Spinner Halsey.
In reply to I don't know the military… by Mr. Universe
When 2A was written, the concept of a military was very different. The American people were still pretty suspect of the idea of a federal government, and the idea of a militia made up of the people from the various states was all the people really felt they needed to agree to at the time (remember the Minutemen?). There were huge oceans between us and likely aggressors, and for the next 100 years, warfare was a comparatively limited affair, the Civil War being the exception to that, as well as the event that affected so many Americans that it altered the concept of a military in America.
WWI was the conflict that gave birth to the MIC - the US spent huge sums on material, and began to press industry for innovation in military capability with the rise of the airplane, the submarine, the tank and the aircraft carrier. While military rosters declined after the war, we were wary of too much complacency, as we had seen how horrific modern warfare could be with the new technologies unleashed on the battlefields.
But the event that forever changed the idea of the military in America was the use of an atomic weapon. As nations became capable of nuclear annihilation of each other in a 30 minute time frame, the last argument against a superpower having a large standing military was effectively ended politically. The Cold War saw the US spend tremendous sums on material that should and would never be used. The huge industry grown up around the principle of Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) began to influence politics, suggesting that certain nations might present future threats to safety or economic stability, and promoting constant growth in combat technology and military readiness. The cycle of support of politicians who back military spending grew to the point where it became so ordinary that people forgot what Eisenhower tried to warn them about in 1953. This gave birth to the revolving door of military intervention, as the ethics of military restraint dissolved into fear-mongering and competitive signaling through a never-ending host of proxy wars, and the MIC and their puppet politicians profited handsomely.
In principle, the author is right - but the complexity of modern warfare makes the concept of a militia an anachronism. The second Amendment can continue to serve its purpose by allowing citizens to collectively pose a countervailing use of force on a despotic government. The licensed hunters of just three states would together comprise the largest standing army in the world. The problem is a political one - how did it become ok for the United States to deploy lethal force in an act of unprovoked aggression? What happened to the Constitutional requirements for sustained armed conflict (war)? Why do we believe we have a moral right to intervene in intra-national conflict? What is happening to the world's view of America and our so-called moral authority, if we are bombing 7 or 8 different nations in a single year?
In reply to Admiral Halsey is probably… by Jackprong
You don't remember the Navy being full of faggots? Likely story.
In reply to I don't know the military… by Mr. Universe
Nah, I was in the Air Farce, mostly red neck drunks.
In reply to You don't remember the Navy… by Nimby
First, let me go on record stating that HockeyFool is a dick headed idiot, clueless sack of shit. Thank you for allowing me to get that off my chest.
Now in direct response to his dumbass, let me point out that 75% of the military did not side with the "people" in the last war for independence that the Yankee history writers refer to as the Civil War.
Bottom line is, that war was fought over state's rights. The very thing the writer is addressing. The Second Amendment was a stipulation demanded by the states. What the traitor Lincoln did was to destroy state's rights and set in motion the tyrannical federal goobermint we have today. Any uprising by the "people" would quickly be spun into radical, hate movement (just as they did the Southern States), and the sheeple would join in droves to put down the evil rebellion.......just like they did in 1863. And....just like in the 1860's the federal goobermint will recruit the foreign conscripts they have shipped into this country by the millions. Those socialist, sheeple, conscripts will have no problem killing Americans as long as they get paid.
The writer of this article is 100% correct. People who believe in the sanctity of the 2nd Amendment only undermine their freedom by hero worshiping a bunch of grunts and jar heads running around the globe bombing the hell out of people and have no clue why they are killing anyone.....except that they were told to. Won't be any different when they are told to kill you or me.
In reply to Nah, I was in the Air Farce,… by Mr. Universe
That is going to change if the force doesn't stop the BS! I served but would never sign up for the shit they got going today!
In reply to Stupid article by HockeyFool
Pretty much on the mark.
In reply to yep by ardent
Our military doesn’t operate against US citizens on US soil, FFS. No contradiction whatsoever as the military and the 2A (the militia being all able bodied citizens) both serve to guaranty a free state.
In reply to Sounds by Mr. Universe
"You Can't Be Both "Pro Military" And "Pro Second Amendment"
That might be the Stupidest Statement I've Ever Heard.
In reply to Our military doesn’t operate… by TBT or not TBT
Just pro gun
We can support military for national defense and personal arms for self defense.
This stupid argument devolves to the rationalization that we can't want guns and be anti-violence. After all the only reason we need guns is because others have guns.
We can recognize the need for a military....as has every nation, and still desire the means to defend ourselves from it as well as every other threat. Our freedoms tell us in order to have the right to defend ourselves, that same right must apply to all others. Freedom has risks and responsibilities that will always be in conflict with one another. The second amendment was exactly to defend against the POTENTIAL threat that every necessary standing army presents.
A balance of powers
In reply to "You Can't Be Both "Pro… by The First Rule
It depends on what the military is being used for, defense or offense, and who it's enemy is - countries that don't want to be economically enslaved by the fake jew world order, Freedom Loving Americans, Europeans, etc.?
In reply to "You Can't Be Both "Pro… by The First Rule
The US military does not operate militarily on US soil. And wouldn’t last very long if it did.
Right. Because sporting rifles work great against cruise missiles and thermobaric bombs.
Posse Comitatus is dead as of Hurricane Katrina. You're a fool if you don't think SF operates inside the country.
In reply to The US military does not… by TBT or not TBT
Despite all of the huge military training bases in Texas, there are Apache attack helicopters "training" over the city of Houston about every week, complete with 30mm dangling under the nose.
In reply to Right. Because sporting… by dirty fingernails
Shiver me timbers
In reply to Despite all of the… by hedgeless_horseman
So what happened in 1861???
In reply to Shiver me timbers by TBT or not TBT
We shot some folks.
In reply to So what happened in 1861??? by ScratInTheHat
And that is why we should never trust the military! Kill 5% of the US population and it gets turned into “we shot some folks”!
In reply to We shot some folks. by TBT or not TBT
I remember seeing a fully loaded Hind about 6 years ago flying West over 1-10 in Houston.
I also remember thinking 'WTF, Red Dawn'?
In reply to Despite all of the… by hedgeless_horseman
But sporting rifles do work great against the operators of cruise missles and thermobaric bombs when used in large numbers at the location from which they are initially deployed.
They also work great against those far away from said location whom gave the orders to use missles and bombs against The American People.
In reply to Right. Because sporting… by dirty fingernails
Not sure most gun owners are potential freedom fighters so the association is an incorrect assumption imo. My personal stance is to have my firearms more or less secret when not on the range. I don't believe in fetishizing or boasting about them if you're serious about needing to hide them in a pinch.
LOL! Gun ownership has zero-zip-nada to do with anyone eventually needing to fight our own government. In which case moar gunz is always 100% better.
We don’t need to fight our own military exactly because we have them outgunned 100:1 or so. 14 million deer hunting licenses sold typically, and only 2 million soldiers. Scoped hunting rifles more powerful by 3x to 8x than infantry weapons. Just the deer hunting really rifles mind you. Plenty of shotguns alongside them, and then the scary black rifles. Not that they’d be needed.
In reply to LOL! Gun ownership has zero… by cougar_w
Mmmm yes, the scrambled logic of Americans. And so the saying goes: Americans are schizophrenic. Then again, therein it is self evident that Americans don't have a 2nd Amendment, because the 2nd says "A well "regulated" militia, being necessary to the security of a free state." But, if the people have nutty logic, that is not being a "well regulated" mindset. Because the first clause of the 2nd Amendment is broken, then it is the dependent clause does not mean anything. "The right of the people to bear arms" is the dependent clause, and it is dependent on the independent clause "A well regulated militia..."
Sigh. The 2A was written a few hundred years ago when “well regulated” meant well equipped. Working well. This held even up to Miller where SCOTUS pointed out that weapons in use by infantry are protected by the 2A. (How we got the sawed off shotgun bans upheld back then). So I should be able too buy select fire weapons like those used by our military to ventilate foreigners.
In reply to Mmmm yes, the scrambled… by MusicIsYou
No, well regulated meant thoughtful, logical, full of understanding, and comprehension. "The right of the people to bear arms" is what means well equipped.
Ya see, when Americans go to school they don't actually get educated, they get dumbed down, or you would know how to read old proper English.
In reply to Sigh. The 2A was written a… by TBT or not TBT
Nope. Well functioning. Effective. Ergo well equipped.
In reply to No, well regulated meant… by MusicIsYou
No, Miller was a moonshiner and he did not go before the Supreme Court nor was there anyone in his place for the defense, that is the ONLY reason sawed-off shotguns are illegal or subject to a Federal Tax. They used that to charge Randy Weaver. He was SET UP, the undercover agent had him cut down a shotgun barrel to where the agent indicated. Randy was told the agent just wanted to a little shorter. So A TENTH OF AN INCH was the reason for the attack by the Feds, and FBI SNIPER Lon Horiuchi shot Vicki Weaver in the HEAD as she held an Assault Style Infant in her arms. Mr Horiuchi was also at WACO.
In reply to Sigh. The 2A was written a… by TBT or not TBT
Um, just talking about the SCOTUS gun ruling from back in the prohibition days where they pointed out that guns in use in military service were protected by the 2A. The sawed off shotgun was infamously judged to not be protected because such were supposedly not used in military service. Anyway, by that standard I should be able to get an M4, or even an SBR version. Which are used in military service for CQB.
In reply to No, Miller was a moonshiner… by Skip
It is not the Military to be worried about. It is the (((controllers))) of the Military that we should be extremely worried about!!!
Cut off all aid to those bastards in Israel!
McMaken's assertion is probably the stupidest comment I've read so far in 2018. It wasn't even a good try McMaken.
98% of military personel are pro-2nd ammendment. They have no intention of shooting at American citizens... especially the marines. They just won't do it!!
Kent State ring any bells?
The Draft Riots of NYC?
In reply to McMaken's assertion is… by Albertarocks
The few patriots that did stand up to tyranny got shot on their front porch while holding her child (Ruby Ridge), shot by Sherrif deputy for noise complaint (Bill Cooper) and burned alive in their church in Waco Texas.(Children of Branch Davidian Church). I don't recall any pushback from the millions of Bill of Rights supporters. There will be no race war or shtf. The prepper psy-op was designed to stimulate spending as if there were a conflict. Remember, they want to sell stuff for war, it doesn't matter if you actually fight. Just getting you to buy shit makes them smile and you broke.
The killers at Waco were ATF. In case you need to be reminded... ATF is a government enforcement branch, nothing but cruel murderous thugs. That's exactly who the Marines will be looking for when the SHTF.
In reply to The few patriots that did… by GoldmanSax
The ATF will come for their Alcohol too. It’s right there in the name.
In reply to The killers at Waco were ATF… by Albertarocks
I don't think so. The "A" stands for 'assassins'.
In reply to The ATF will come for their… by TBT or not TBT
They executed two cases of my Budweiser in my youth and gave me a ticket for it. They don’t mess around. I’d agree though they got weaponized under Obama but were well on their way to assholedom on gun regulation even before that, hassling the fuck out of FFLs, pulling their licenses as fast as they could to reduce their numbers.
In reply to I don't think so. The "A"… by Albertarocks
You bring up an important and appropriate point regarding the incidents at Ruby Ridge and Waco. And this doesn't even bring into account the law-twisting shenanigans that brought both incidents to fruition - i.e., mass death at the hands of government officials and militarized police units and/or actual military quartering on American soil.
To suggest that units of the United States armed forces would/could never be 'justifiably' used against civilians is simply ignorance of both (recent history) and human nature.
In reply to The few patriots that did… by GoldmanSax
In reply to The few patriots that did… by GoldmanSax
Double tap.
"the federal government may use National Guard units for a variety of purposes, and the federal government appoints the commanding officers for these units"
They even changed Article I Section 8" without bothering with an amendment.
"To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the militia, and for governing such part of them as may be employed in the service of the United States, reserving to the states respectively, the appointment of the officers, and the authority of training the militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress;"
This was the end of Constitutional government.
I am glad someone is paying attention.
Thank you!
In reply to "the federal government may… by rejected
Jan 2018 Trump - Said your (apparently not his) 2nd Amendment is safe
Feb 2018 Trump - Conspired publicly to again infringe upon the right to bear arms with both sides of the criminal aisle for common sense gun control after Parkland (staged or fake shooting). Violated and broke his oath of office along with the rest of Congress. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nxla2Sm0yG4
June 2018 Trump - Approves $700 million military budget