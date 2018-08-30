Mexican Cartel Boss Takes Out $100,000 Assassination Contract On Breitbart Journalist

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:05

This week, a top boss of Mexico's Los Viagras cartel, Sepulveda Arellano - A.K.A. "El Boto" or "El Marrueco" placed a $100,000 USD hit on Breitbart Texas journalist Jose Luis Lara - who Arellano accused of being a spy for the United States. 

The assassination order was posted on social media through various Facebook accounts. A similar threat was also spread via audio recording where El Boto declared Lara a spy for the United States. -Breitbart

Audio of the threat (can set subtitles to English translation): 

Arellano also posted the threat over social media through various Facebook accounts: 

"100,000 dollars to the person who kills the spy (joe luis lara) since the senor does not want truce because as he goes fucking here the senor does not want truce because as he goes fucking here I leave my phone number 4531532680 ... I AM FIRM AND READY" (translated). 

48 hours after El Boto issued the threats, however, the Mexican Army and Navy followed an anonymous tip to his hideout in Morelos and arrested him - causing members of Los Viagras to signal each other to social media to delete any Facebook accounts which may have contacted their captured leader

Earlier this year, Lara and the Cartel Chronicles project published an exclusive report on how members of Los Viagras are able to live in Michoacan and interact with government forces while illegally armed. Days later, the Mexican government arrested Yordi “El H” Oseguera aka “Jordi Villa Patricio,” one of the cartel bosses photographed with military forces. In response, Los Viagras deployed gunmen to set blockades on all the major highways in the state and torched dozens of vehicles to force El Yordi’s release, Breitbart Texas reported. -Breitbart

And while El Boto may be behind bars right now, we're sure Jose Luis Lara must be a bit rattled at the moment. 

Croesus tmosley Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:18 Permalink

You can't make this stuff up...a gang called "Los Viagras"...

"Hey esai, ain't nobody Harder than Los Viagras".

"You mess with them, and they bury you Standing Up".

"You can tell which one is the head of 'Los Viagras'; the gang all wears baseball hats...but he wears a Reservoir Tip".

"Ask your doctor, if you have a gang-related incident lasting 4 hours or longer, as this could be a sign of a serious medical condition".

(Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all week. Next week, who knows; I may have made some new enemies...).

seek tmosley Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:34 Permalink

Many of this class of criminal have been using the internet with impunity for a long time, probably because they weren't afraid governments would come after them.

I also suspect this situation has recently changed, given that our friend here suddenly got a visit from folks that used to leave him alone.

backandfill I Am Jack's Ma… Thu, 08/30/2018 - 22:05 Permalink

Mexico has had a Navy.  They use the Navy to harass Americans fishing in Mexican waters.  Hell, I've been boarded by the Mexican Navy twice.  Thankfully I had all of my paperwork in order (passport, Mex fishing license, temporary import permit for the boat, and tourist visas for everybody on board), or they would be towing my boat and gear to impound in Ensenada.

motoXdude Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

I used the word "Cracker" to describe John McCain.  I got perm. ban from Brietbart!   OK, Mexico... give this "free speech" site some living HELL!  (I still like Breitbart, but it's sad they're a bunch of PC weenie-nuttin's).  This is almost as bad as getting banned from South Coast Plaza Mall because my Cadillac was older than 2010!   Oh the Shame!  Got my revenge next day when I drove the S 600 through the McDonald's Drive-Thru next door and ordered an ice water with no water or ice.  Tossed the empty cup, straw and lid into the South Coast Parking lot and burned rubber exiting on to the 405.

Ajax-1 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

What a shame that they aren't putting out a "Hit" contract on fake news propagandists masquerading as journalists at CNN, ABC and NBC.

SantaClaws Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

Why should the cartels be concerned about using social media?  As long as the cartels say nice things about so-called progressives, Zuckerberg and the others will happily give them a pass.  And by putting out a contract on a Breitbart journalist, the cartels are doing with guns what Zuckerberg is doing only with his keyboard.  Z must be very impressed with those real men south of the border.

MuffDiver69 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 21:44 Permalink

The Mob would wack people who did this shit like this in their organization . Don’t make waves like this and killing an American journalist would bring the type of heat they never want.