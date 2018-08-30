Mexican Cartel Boss Takes Out $100,000 Assassination Contract On Breitbart Journalist

This week, a top boss of Mexico's Los Viagras cartel, Sepulveda Arellano - A.K.A. "El Boto" or "El Marrueco" placed a $100,000 USD hit on Breitbart Texas journalist Jose Luis Lara - who Arellano accused of being a spy for the United States.
The assassination order was posted on social media through various Facebook accounts. A similar threat was also spread via audio recording where El Boto declared Lara a spy for the United States. -Breitbart
Audio of the threat (can set subtitles to English translation):
Arellano also posted the threat over social media through various Facebook accounts:
"100,000 dollars to the person who kills the spy (joe luis lara) since the senor does not want truce because as he goes fucking here the senor does not want truce because as he goes fucking here I leave my phone number 4531532680 ... I AM FIRM AND READY" (translated).
48 hours after El Boto issued the threats, however, the Mexican Army and Navy followed an anonymous tip to his hideout in Morelos and arrested him - causing members of Los Viagras to signal each other to social media to delete any Facebook accounts which may have contacted their captured leader.
Earlier this year, Lara and the Cartel Chronicles project published an exclusive report on how members of Los Viagras are able to live in Michoacan and interact with government forces while illegally armed. Days later, the Mexican government arrested Yordi “El H” Oseguera aka “Jordi Villa Patricio,” one of the cartel bosses photographed with military forces. In response, Los Viagras deployed gunmen to set blockades on all the major highways in the state and torched dozens of vehicles to force El Yordi’s release, Breitbart Texas reported. -Breitbart
And while El Boto may be behind bars right now, we're sure Jose Luis Lara must be a bit rattled at the moment.
Wait a sec, Mexico has a navy now?
Also, Los Viagras? Really? They must be a pretty hard crew.
I’m here all week, folks. Try the veal.
Can I have the Salmon Croquettes?
In reply to What a sec, Mexico has a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Fucking morons...It’s a Mexican joint! Try the tacos and tamales.
In reply to Can I have the Salmon… by Mr. Universe
More of these beautiful Hispanics! Please... more of them! Oh, pleeeeease again... bring MORE of them into our country! I’m moving to California where they have sanctuary cities for these people.
In reply to Fucking morons...It’s a… by Americano
You can't use the internet if you are going to commit the types of crimes that will cause governments to come after you.
Very, very stupid. Everything is tracked. Everything is a bug. Everything is a camera.
In reply to More of these beautiful… by J S Bach
You can't make this stuff up...a gang called "Los Viagras"...
"Hey esai, ain't nobody Harder than Los Viagras".
"You mess with them, and they bury you Standing Up".
"You can tell which one is the head of 'Los Viagras'; the gang all wears baseball hats...but he wears a Reservoir Tip".
"Ask your doctor, if you have a gang-related incident lasting 4 hours or longer, as this could be a sign of a serious medical condition".
(Thank you, thank you, I'll be here all week. Next week, who knows; I may have made some new enemies...).
In reply to You can't use the internet… by tmosley
Make the Cartels pay for the wall, hell make um build the thing.
In reply to Yoy by Croesus
Assassination offers apparently do not violate Facebook TOS.
That Zukerturd sure is a rare asshole...
In reply to Make the Cartels pay for the… by TahoeBilly2012
No word yet if Pfizer is going to take the trademark infringement lying down.
In reply to Assassination offers… by loveyajimbo
I'll be damned. The mexican police actually cared enough to capture this loser.
In reply to No word yet if Pfizer is… by ufos8mycow
lol...apparently "El Boto" is a certified Farcebook user. Not Russian bot there!...lol.
Prolly has a blue checkmark on Twatter too ;-)
In reply to Assassination offers… by loveyajimbo
These are NOT Mexican gangsters.
They are Democrat voters, as per Pelosi says.
In reply to lol...apparently "El Boto"… by nmewn
Aren't we all supposed to crank-call the phone number provided?
Isn't that how this works?
In reply to These are NOT Mexican… by Handful of Dust
$100K contract for 1 journalist ? Shit, I would kill EVERYONE at CNN for an ice cream cone with chocolate sprinkles on it. Fucking traitors to America. Every last one of the Fake News bastards.
In reply to Assassination offers… by loveyajimbo
Not advisable to post things like that
In reply to $100K contract for 1… by I am Groot
(Stands up) I am "I am Groot" ....
In reply to Not advisable to post things… by inosent
Many of this class of criminal have been using the internet with impunity for a long time, probably because they weren't afraid governments would come after them.
I also suspect this situation has recently changed, given that our friend here suddenly got a visit from folks that used to leave him alone.
In reply to You can't use the internet… by tmosley
Can I get a counter offer on taking out Sepulveda "El Boto" Arellano for $101,000?
In reply to Can I have the Salmon… by Mr. Universe
Of all the countries in the world we need to attack why is Mexico so far down the list?
In reply to What a sec, Mexico has a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
What, and take all their fucking refugees?
In reply to Of all the countries in the… by ScratInTheHat
Why can't we just subjugate them and behead their leaders like Saladin did?! ;-)
In reply to What, and take all their… by Americano
Pretty sure the US has done exactly that several times, just not since WW1. Maybe we need to do it on a schedule, like every 50 years or something.
In reply to Why can't we just subjugate… by nmewn
Or we could have a border going one way and that way is not north!
In reply to What, and take all their… by Americano
Fuckin’ solid Q, broseph.
In reply to Of all the countries in the… by ScratInTheHat
Mexico - a problem even neocons don't want.
Also - "delete their Facbook accounts..."? Zuck serving as a willing platform for drug trafficking and terrorism, but "conservatives BAD!" Whoda thunk it? :)
In reply to Of all the countries in the… by ScratInTheHat
Silly Rabbit, we won't attack them because they're helping to destroy our culture. And, their work is not done yet.
In reply to Of all the countries in the… by ScratInTheHat
BREAKING: Breitbart starts a Go Fund Me page to have an inmate kill "El Boto".
Amount sought - 100 pesos.
In reply to What a sec, Mexico has a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
That's very very clever.
I like it!
In reply to BREAKING: Breitbart starts a… by Nostradumbass
Mexico has had a Navy. They use the Navy to harass Americans fishing in Mexican waters. Hell, I've been boarded by the Mexican Navy twice. Thankfully I had all of my paperwork in order (passport, Mex fishing license, temporary import permit for the boat, and tourist visas for everybody on board), or they would be towing my boat and gear to impound in Ensenada.
In reply to What a sec, Mexico has a… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Fast and Furious Bitchezzzzzzzzz
The man is wasting his money. Breitbart is nothing but Fake-Right Jewish propaganda and would be no threat to him anyway.
Los Viagras? The jokes write themselves.
Fucking shit skinned Mexicans have a low IQ. Dumb fucking El Boto, you VATO PORCO.
New York playrights pretend to assinate The President of The United States and make millions of dollars. http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/06/11/read_the_play_depicting_…
New York City Cartel, DOOM 2019!
www.borderlandbeat.com
"El Botox", lol
In reply to www.borderlandbeat.com by Prosource
Doesn’t like fake news and DOES something about it!
sarc
I used the word "Cracker" to describe John McCain. I got perm. ban from Brietbart! OK, Mexico... give this "free speech" site some living HELL! (I still like Breitbart, but it's sad they're a bunch of PC weenie-nuttin's). This is almost as bad as getting banned from South Coast Plaza Mall because my Cadillac was older than 2010! Oh the Shame! Got my revenge next day when I drove the S 600 through the McDonald's Drive-Thru next door and ordered an ice water with no water or ice. Tossed the empty cup, straw and lid into the South Coast Parking lot and burned rubber exiting on to the 405.
What a shame that they aren't putting out a "Hit" contract on fake news propagandists masquerading as journalists at CNN, ABC and NBC.
What if Jose Luis Lara puts $100,000 on "El Boto" or shoots back? shoots back! shoots back....
El Boto?
Shit, he just cut my lawn.
Looks like the FBI armed everyone pretty good.
Only $100K ???
What a cheapskate motherfucker.
For $100K he can bloody well do the hit himself.
Using his own product. Considering the cops and cartels are one and same....they will make this dude disappear.
In reply to Only $100K ??? What a… by Ink Pusher
$100,000 would be okay if you could count on steady employment in that field. I think I could make it on two hits a year--off the books, of course.
In reply to Only $100K ??? What a… by Ink Pusher
Stop the drug war! MAGA!!!!!!
Why should the cartels be concerned about using social media? As long as the cartels say nice things about so-called progressives, Zuckerberg and the others will happily give them a pass. And by putting out a contract on a Breitbart journalist, the cartels are doing with guns what Zuckerberg is doing only with his keyboard. Z must be very impressed with those real men south of the border.
That guy needs his Carnival Cruise Line to control.
In reply to Why should the cartels be… by SantaClaws
When someone in Iraq or Afghanistan make threats like this to us on our soil we drone them -- whats the hold up?
The Mob would wack people who did this shit like this in their organization . Don’t make waves like this and killing an American journalist would bring the type of heat they never want.
You can sell yankees all the drugs youwant but you cant threaten them