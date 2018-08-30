Pressure Leak On International Space Station Caused By Micrometeor Strike

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:32

In what may be a scene out of the movie Gravity, NASA was working to contain a pressure leak on the International Space Station that was possibly caused by a micrometeorite striking the lab, the head of the Russian space agency said, adding the incident presented no danger.

International Space Station; stock photo

"Overnight and in the morning there was an abnormal situation—a pressure drop, an oxygen leak at the station," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. "A micro fracture was found, most likely it is damage from the outside. The design engineers believe it is the result of a micrometeorite," he said, quoted by Phys.org.

Rogozin said the fracture was found on the Soyuz ship that brought astronauts to the ISS in June for a six-month mission and is currently docked with the space station. The Russian added that air was being sucked out of the Soyuz spacecraft, which is docked with the ISS. He said a 1.5mm fracture may have been caused by the impact of a micrometeorite.

NASA officials confirmed that the small leak was discovered around 7 p.m. Wednesday by flight controllers in Houston and Moscow.

"As flight controllers monitored their data, the decision was made to allow the Expedition 56 crew to sleep since they were in no danger," NASA said. "When the crew was awakened at its normal hour Thursday morning, flight controllers at Mission Control in Houston and at the Russian Mission Control Center outside Moscow began working procedures to try to determine the location of the leak."

The six crew members, station Commander Drew Feustel, Flight Engineers Ricky Arnold and Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency and Oleg Artemyev and Sergey Prokopyev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, gathered in the Russian segment of the station and, after extensive checks, reported that the leak appeared to be on the Russian side of the orbital outpost.

Officials continue to monitor the situation as the crew works through its troubleshooting procedures.

FireBrander Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:33

If I've ever seen at "Photoshoped" pick, that's it...man has never left the Earth...radiation, micro-meteors...the moon...LOL...get outa here!

What's Musk up to today?

Anyone heard from Trump?

PS. If you need a sarc tag...you should be taking your meds...

PSS...I would imagine that a very effective "Space Weapon" against enemy crafts/objects would be a cannon filled with a pound of plastic explosives and a 40lb bag of pea gravel...estimated "weapons systems cost"; $20 Billion.

Bemused Observer asteroids Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:48

Now factor in a "Space Force", with all the associated material that goes along with setting up a new branch of the military, a few accidents, spills and losses, and what do you have?

An upper atmosphere Hadron collider, and one hell of an air show.

 

Now, what's the plan for all our satellites? It would probably be a few million years before all that debris circling the earth at thousands of mph finally drops out, so we'd have to put them elsewhere for awhile...

A few large 'accidents', and that entire part of the sky will be off limits to us forever. Meaning no space force, no space PROGRAM, constant satellite loss, etc. Once the debris is up there, we have NO WAY of cleaning it up, and it will effectively 'ground' us for good. Now THAT would be a gamechanger...

This isn't an oil spill...it won't get fixed by a bunch of millennials with bottles of Dawn dish detergent...

Ms No carbonmutant Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:03

NORAD has no qualms with releasing info in Russian satellites and it looks like Russia may do the same.  

"Russia’s own data on near-Earth objects – including military satellites not covered by the open catalog of the North-American warning system NORAD – could soon be made publicly available as a comprehensive database, Russian media report."

https://www.rt.com/news/347744-russia-satellites-database-norad/

Also NORAD and Russia are supposed to warn eachother of coming impacts.  The US failed to do this when Russia was struck with meteor a few years back (Saw on RT).  Russia is now trying to watch their own ass better.  Also doing it on the cheap.  They are also of course watching all near earth orbits of US starwars shit.  Dual purpose...

https://www.sott.net/article/394356-Russia-restores-decommissioned-Sovi…

 

thatthingcanfly carbonmutant Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:07

Oh I'm not assuming it was a rock...

False flag! The JOO World Order created the microfracture with a controlled demolition after one of the cosmonauts said, "pull it." Then, Dick Cheney shot the Space Station with a cruise missile after shutting down Norad and grounding the entire Air Force on the east coast while 7 Mossad agents danced on the Cape Canaveral launch pad.

And if you don't believe it, well you're just a useless tool of the powers that be and you're a horrible human being. Alex Jones rules!

Prehuman Insight FireBrander Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:40

Space Travel is Impossible

Humans in space is a NASA gimmick to get money.

Humans will die before they get to Mars and Io from:

1. high energy galactic cosmic rays (GCRs)

2. radiation from solar proton events (SPEs)

3. brain penetrating high velocity micrometeorites

4. endless Netflix boredom

 

Flankspeed60 Baron von Bud Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:48

Not pissed, just saddened. The moon landings, all six of them, were the finest scientific and engineering accomplishments in American history. There are several thousand Americans still alive who worked on that project, as did I. If your worldview prevents you from accepting this one overwhelming, unequivocal truth, then your ability to judge less provable events is null and void. Skepticism is an admirable attribute. But blanket cynicism undermines your judgement and credibility and does a disservice to those who worked so diligently in the Apollo Program. BTW, if it was a hoax, why haven't the Russians or the Chinese called us out on it, unless they too were part of the scam? C'mon, find a brain and use it! 

Snaffew Prehuman Insight Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:19

People don't actually fly in planes either...it's just a simulator in a ground based hangar----jeeesh---how stupid is everyone?  All this worry about nuclear missiles....they couldn't reach the top of a building, let alone clouds, and---egads....space? The amount of money spent to perpetuate the myth of space carrying weapons and cargo, along with astronauts and space stations must be staggering.  The secret station located at the end of the flat earth holds all the answers.  That's where the Deep State plays texas hold 'em.

Bemused Observer Prehuman Insight Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:03

Travel within Earth's 'envelope' is certainly within the realm of possibility...that would include the Moon. I have no problem with the idea that we've done that.

But outside that 'envelope'? We have NEVER sent a human being out there, and have no idea what will happen. Outside of our magnetic envelope, cosmic radiation hits at full force. An astronaut traveling to Mars would be bathed in it for months. No stupid 'shielding' made on Earth is going to protect anyone made of flesh and blood for long out there.

It's hard enough keeping machines running out there, and they don't have DNA to worry about. One small 'cross breeze' with gamma rays, and you end up like that poor bastard who went into the failed nuclear plant in Japan...And what hit him was only a fraction of what's out there.

khnum FireBrander Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:19

Real sattelites are launched with balloons and certainly dont get to the altitude stated miles where they'd melt,spacewalks are filmed underwater either that or there is bubbles in space and the space station is a load of green screen bulldust....its all a lie

Snaffew khnum Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:23

underwater in a pool maybe...no sub has gone deeper than the ones they used to run at 20,000 leagues under the sea in old Disney.  Humans can barely walk upright...air travel, deep sea exploration and space travel are a thing for the fairy tales.  I'm climbing up the beanstalk I planted for a better view---

Buck Johnson FireBrander Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:47

Space Weapon" against enemy crafts/objects would be a cannon filled with a pound of plastic explosives and a 40lb bag of pea gravel...estimated "weapons systems cost"; $20 Billion.

 

Have to agree with this, combat in space can easily be ended by doing this or even using ball bearings. 

spastic_colon Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:34

waaaiiiit for it...........Trump's fault!! /s

there will never be another recession in our lifetime....there will never be a design flaw in any space vehicles......there will never be another crash of an L-1011 (primarily because they stopped making them).

chunga spastic_colon Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:48

This couldn't possibly be more off-topic, so apologies, but the most fantastically crazy story for the day comes out of New Mexico.

Yesterday two judges dismiss the child-abuse charges against the terror tied guys at the compound. Please recall that supposedly there were kids running around half-naked with guns and no food or water and another dead kid found partially hidden under their RV.

After that authorities came in and destroyed the whole "compound" and just left all the potential evidence just laying there on the ground. 