NORTHCOM Commander: "The U.S. Homeland Is No Longer A Sanctuary"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:40

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Air Force General Terrence O’Shaughnessy ended a speech at the 140th National Guard Association conference in New Orleans this weekend with an ominous warning that the era of great power competition doesn’t leave the United States mainland uncontested. The U.S. “homeland is no longer a sanctuary,” according to the four-star general.

According to The Military Times, O’Shaughnessy says that peer-level adversaries are probing U.S. defenses in multiple domains and that the continental United States is well within their sights.

“We’re in a changing security environment,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We used to think about the sanctuary we had with oceans and friendly countries to our north and south, but that’s changing with adversaries that are actually able to reach out and touch us now.”

O’Shaughnessy’s concerns fall right in line with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’ new National Defense Strategy.  This strategy just so happens to prioritizes peer-level adversaries as greater threats than lower-end insurgent forces like those seen in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past decade.  According to O’Shaughnessy and Mattis, those peer-level foes are Russia and China. That breaks down simply: The U.S. is no longer immune to attacks from Russia or China.

According to The Daily WireO’Shaughnessy asserted,

“We’re in a changing security environment. We used to think about the sanctuary we had with oceans and friendly countries to our north and south, but that’s changing with adversaries that are actually able to reach out and touch us now.”

“We have to think about our defense in different ways than we have in the past. That means we need to fundamentally re-think when we say homeland defense how we’re going to do that against a peer competitor … A good example is the new AESA radars we’re trying to put in the F-16s, and we’re making progress.”

That was a reference to Northrop Grumman’s APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar when the Air Force chose to upgrade 72 Air National Guard F-16 Falcons in 2017. The APG-83 helps the F-16 to detect, track, and identify more targets faster and at longer ranges. Northrop Grumman also stated the radar is capable of operating in hostile electronic environments.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Dave Goldfein told The Military Times,

It’s probably dangerous for us to think we can physically be a sanctuary when we’re in competition below a level of armed conflict, and we have a couple of new domains that our adversaries are operating in: cyber and space.

... Our competitors have studied the way we fight and the way we operate and are investing in and training in ways to take those advantages away from us.”

Comments

FireBrander Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

We used to think about the sanctuary we had with oceans and friendly countries to our north and south, but that’s changing with adversaries that are actually able to reach out and touch us now.” - O’Shaughnessy said.

Yeah, because WAR MONGERING SONS-OF-A-BITCHES like you and John McCain MAKE THEM want to "Reach out and touch us".

What do you think would happen if you walked through YOUR neighborhood, with a bat, beating people up and smashing their shit?

Tell you what would happen Fuckhead, everyone would eventually gang up and "reach out and touch you"!

$$$$$$$

PS. Don't even get me started on all the cocksucking corporate/military/political scum that converted China from a slingshot toting "power" into a formidable world power in the name of "profits"...yeah, selling out the American worker, turning China into a manufacturing power house, that's what gave China the money/tech/ability to "Reach out and touch us"

...and now that YOU FUCKHEADS have built China to the point of it being able "reach out", if need be, to KEEP THE POWER/WEALTH YOU GAVE IT, and now want to take away...you want more money and war to "deal with the threat". 

War mongering Feckless fucking cunts like you are the real "threat".

$$$$$$$$

No, I'm not a pacifist...or a "peace lover"....the USA should maintain a 110% effective defense...."carry a big stick" and all that...and stop "spreading freedom and democracy"!!!!!!!!!!

All of this, fucking all of it...just so Apple could make $800 per phone instead of $600...and Walmart could make $7 off a $20 toaster made in China instead of making $3 on that same toaster made in the USA...FFS!

Rant over and no fucking sarcasm intended in case you're wondering!

PrintCash pods Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:51 Permalink

Just Johnny Bureaucrat, with some fancy gold stars, telling us we need him more than ever, which is complete and utter bull shit. Johnny needs more power, more money, more laws restricting this and that (but certainly not him). Just like the mafia guy showing up at your door step, demanding more protection cash, Johnny does the same thing. Relentless.  

TBT or not TBT Klassenfeind Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

We’ve been under threat from Soviet nuclear warheads since the 1960’s.    Some people may have forgotten that, somehow.  

Now of course Russian ICBMs and SLBMs are better than they were back then, and they’re ready to fly all the time.    Ditto Chicom ICBMs.    

Those are the great power threats the homeland is under the gun from.  So we don’t have great power wars.   We have proxy wars using all sorts of third countries, NGO’s, corporations, Media, hacking, intellectual property theft and so on. And of course there are our anti-American Anericans within, in such huge numbers in our institutions, that as hateful a man as Obama made it to the Presidency . 

Tiwin PrintCash Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:43 Permalink

More government like the DEA? or how about the EPA? I know, more government like OSHA.How about the TSA and DHS?

All of these beloved agencies are Republican creations , so take your 'conservative' virtue signaling partisan talking point politics elsewhere.

Fact is , we are in a Zionist Occupied ZOG state , and you Republican types are just as much a part of the problem as the faggiest San Franciscan protesting against the Israeli puppet Donald Trump.

Wanna fix things? Expel the Jews. Expel the dual -citizen Israeli TRAITORS from all levels of our government and Nationalize the fucking mass media.It is purely a Jew mouthpeice.-PRAVDA told more truth to Soviet Russians than CNN or MSNBC or FOX tells Americans.

 

Tiwin Whoa Dammit Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

If we didnt endlessly bomb wedding parties and hospitals and school busses over there on behalf of the filthy Israelis....Mohammeds wouldnt even want to 'reach out and touch us'

If we enforced existing laws against those who hire illegals....they wouldnt be such a problem either.

The Wall is to Trump what closing Guantanamo was to the Kenyan-empty campaign rhetoric.

spyware-free GodSpeed_00 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:59 Permalink

Thanks to M.A.D. That was never really an option. The General is talking about conventional capabilities of course. The U.S. can no longer rely on it's defenses and distance for protection in a non-ICBM attack. Sub & Air launched cruise missiles have indefensible performance characteristics. Anti-satellite & cyber weapons also make communication systems vulnerable in a conventional attack.