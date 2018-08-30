Rand Tumbles As Government Warns Of "Catastrophe" Unless 'Land Reform' Allowed

In a barrage of headlines that sparked chaos in FX algo markets, The South African government proclaimed proudly that it is opposed to illegal land grabs (sparking a rally in the rand) before humans realized that this is mere statement of fact and that the entire reason for this process is to 'legalize' land grabs through reform.
As Deputy President David Mabuza said, the nation will “slide into catastrophe” if land reform doesn’t take place.
“The majority of our people are poor and homeless,” he told lawmakers in Cape Town Thursday.
“Our resources to carry out reform are limited.”
And the reaction is now getting real as the Rand nears two-week lows once again...
Notably, the rand is behaving more erratically this month than it did during the height of the power struggle between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa in December. The rand’s one-month historical volatility is now at its highest level since December 2016 and the currency is headed for its worst August performance against the dollar on record, on track for a 9 percent drop.
As Bloomberg notes, President Cyril Ramaphosa has embraced land expropriation without compensation as a means to achieve equality and racial justice, and in a bid to steal a march on populist opponents before elections in 2019. A planned amendment to the constitution is still a work in progress, with public hearings on the matter concluding next month.
Yesterday saw UK PM Theresa May confirm her support of Ramaphosa's "land reforms" as long as they're legal...
"The UK has for some time now supported land reform that is legal and transparent and generated through a democratic process. I discussed it with President Ramaphosa during his visit to Britain earlier this year and will discuss it with him again later today," she said.
"I welcome the comments that President Ramaphosa has already made, bearing in mind the economic and social aspects of it. I think he's made some comments that it won't be a smash and grab approach. I think there's an opportunity to unlock investment."
And today, The IMF also backed "land reforms" as long as they are "rules based."
The IMF's senior resident representative in South Africa Montfort Mlachila told Reuters that the reform must not damage farm output to ensure South Africans continue to have reliable food supplies.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the ruling African National Congress (ANC) plans to change the constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation, as most of it is still owned by members of the white minority.
“We are in full support of the need to undertake land reforms in order to address the issues of inequality,” Mlachila said in an interview.
“There is need to have a transparent, rules-based, and constitutional process that leads to desirable outcomes. It is particularly important not to undermine agricultural production and food security.”
The question is - who sets the rules, because it is certainly not the market.
Comments
A lot a crazy shit going on in EM. Record highs here. Hmm ...
Rule of law for property ownership must prevail or the ZAR is toast.......still short because governments always learn the hard way.
In reply to A lot a crazy shit going on… by algol_dog
Mabuza said
“The majority of our people are poor and homeless,” he told lawmakers in Cape Town Thursday.
So now he wants to make them poor, homeless and hungry.
In reply to So by mtl4
Don't forget dead.
In reply to Mabuza said “The majority… by Whoa Dammit
Is this yet another glimpse into the future of another country where "that can never happen here"?
If the Western politicians and bureaucrats condone this tactic, it's because they hope to be able to use it on their own subjects someday.
In reply to Don't forget dead. by GoldmanSax
In reply to Is this yet another glimpse… by MagicHandPuppet
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by duzzsandra
Socialism means we all starve together.
But first we kill whitey and rape his woman to death.
In reply to You are paid to LIE,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
theresa may will say anything as long as someone promises a deal after Brexit .... dream on ... sucker
In reply to Don't forget dead. by GoldmanSax
In reply to Mabuza said “The majority… by Whoa Dammit
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by duzzsandra
So now he wants to make them poor, homeless and hungry.
And turn formerly productive land into open sewers and trash dumps.
In reply to Mabuza said “The majority… by Whoa Dammit
Productive fields...into killing fields.
BRICS are falling down.
2018 is ending badly for many BRICS.
In reply to So now he wants to make them… by GunnerySgtHartman
The Bantu doesn't care about that. He only wants to rule.
He has savaged the land before, literally devouring the Khoi and San peoples, denuding the land, then fleeing north once there were no more spoils or manflesh to be had. They only returned when the whites came and built something worth taking.
They won't stop until there are no more people to eat.
In reply to Mabuza said “The majority… by Whoa Dammit
You can't expect any logic from nigger Communists.
White South African farmers should be brought to America where they will be appreciated. Would be a nice kick in the teeth to all the antiwhite leftist cockroaches scurrying about and a nice boost to white demographics to boot.
Not everyone we take in has to be a brown looking for immediate handouts, do they?
In reply to Mabuza said “The majority… by Whoa Dammit
TINA
In reply to A lot a crazy shit going on… by algol_dog
the only thing i got from the article is May is one stupid bitch.
no offense to female dogs.
In reply to A lot a crazy shit going on… by algol_dog
Catastrophe, or starvation . . hmmm catastrophe please.
Yes to both. Let them rot.
In reply to Catastrophe, or starvation … by GlassHouse101
Emerging Markets – Submerge!
Gawd. So glad I live in America. Warts and all.
Yep, travel a bit...cures all the America hate in a damn hurry.
In reply to Gawd. So glad I live in… by Stan Smith
So May and the IMF support taking the land without comp???? Give the land to the natives and they will run the country straight into the shitter. Show me a country in Africa ruled by the native pop that has prospered....
In reply to Gawd. So glad I live in… by Stan Smith
May, globalists and the IMF want global famine.
In reply to So May and the IMF support… by aloha-snackbar
The West is going to let this happen, again. Remember Zimbabwe?
SA is just another 3rd world dump on fire...so whats new?
Majority Blacks.
I will spare everyone more colorful words to describe these people.
Get out of South Africa if your white. The time is now.
Is there any way we can arrange a covert airlift of all the white farm owners in SA to a safe haven?
On the way out shut off the power plants, sit back and watch the fireworks.
In reply to Majority Blacks. I will… by thunderchief
The intent is, still, depopulation. South Africans are in the process of making laws that will, long term, kill them. People, with a 70 or 80 IQ, do not have what is needed to make a farm work. The only way it can work is if outsiders come in and run the farms. Otherwise, SA will have famine.
I think worldwide famine is the plan.
Just turn in your guns, we will be back to take the land next week.
hey while we are here do you have any Potatoes, for sale.
$100 per hectare seems reasonable.
Catastrophe arrived with black rule and the 'Dunning - Kruger effect'
The rate of decline is directly proportional to the rate at which the 'whites' depart.
so the Zulu hoard steals the land from legitimate owners then turns around and sells it to China then blows all the money in a week.
The poor and homeless will still starve since any food produced would go to China.
In reply to so the Zulu hoard steals the… by JoeTurner
That's typical Nog behavior only on a grand scale.
In reply to so the Zulu hoard steals the… by JoeTurner
It is indeed. Give them the ‘reparations’ some of them keep demanding, they will blow it all in a matter of weeks and be right back asking for moar.
In reply to That's typical Nog behavior… by farflungstar
Oh, let the shithole devolve into chaos......
At least with Trump, I dont have to worry about having my pocket picked to feed the damn idiots after they self destruct........
I guarantee CNN, and PMSNBC are already producing fake video of how racist white farmers are starving poor South African children, by not giving away their farms.........
And its Trumps fault........
"The UK has for some time now supported taking everything you worked your life for because of the color of your skin if is legal and transparent and generated through a democratic process whereby a low IQ majority group decides to take everything from those they envy."
Beautiful Queen's English spoken by an ugly, cowardly woman.
They're gonna monkey this up... Oh wait!, wrong story. Sorry.
It's already"monkeyed up".
In reply to They're gonna monkey this up… by tdray
Somehow, killing white farmers and ranchers and seizing their land isn't a catastrophe.
As long as they get 'title deeds' the white monoply capitalists will own the land again in no time..they will sell it for trinkets, whores and booze- just like they done the first time around.
What then?
Demand it back again?
Unless you add value, you are surplus to requirements.
Fkn ignorant, entitled, nosepicking knts.
They had all the land for millennia and what did they manage to achieve?
Fckall beyond rape and pillage.
https://www.facebook.com/roland.dlamini.35/posts/108887923102766
May is the Potemkin Village of Weasel Waffle.
Muh land reform. Muh poor oppressed masses yearning for freedom and justice.
The ANC has had about 25 years to sort out justice, and they’re still carping on about apartheid as whites have been relegated to pariah status, and ZA swirls further down the drain amidst all the incompetence, corruption and positive discrimination.
Now, if they could only get hold of all that lovely land, all their prayers would be answered. Just like in Zimbabwe.
As long as it democratic, eh Theresa? Mob rule.
"legal and transparent and generated through a democratic process" Three wolves and a sheep voting on dinner?
Maybe the elders? https://theelders.org/about Cryril Ramphosa was Nelson Mandela's choice. Cryril's wife is sister of mining (that's important) billionaire Patrice Motsepe. Cryril Ramphosa is worth 450,000,000 according to wiki