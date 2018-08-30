Rand Tumbles As Government Warns Of "Catastrophe" Unless 'Land Reform' Allowed

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 08:57

In a barrage of headlines that sparked chaos in FX algo markets, The South African government proclaimed proudly that it is opposed to illegal land grabs (sparking a rally in the rand) before humans realized that this is mere statement of fact and that the entire reason for this process is to 'legalize' land grabs through reform.

As Deputy President David Mabuza said, the nation will “slide into catastrophe” if land reform doesn’t take place.

“The majority of our people are poor and homeless,” he told lawmakers in Cape Town Thursday.

“Our resources to carry out reform are limited.”

And the reaction is now getting real as the Rand nears two-week lows once again...

Notably, the rand is behaving more erratically this month than it did during the height of the power struggle between Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa in December. The rand’s one-month historical volatility is now at its highest level since December 2016 and the currency is headed for its worst August performance against the dollar on record, on track for a 9 percent drop.

As Bloomberg notes, President Cyril Ramaphosa has embraced land expropriation without compensation as a means to achieve equality and racial justice, and in a bid to steal a march on populist opponents before elections in 2019. A planned amendment to the constitution is still a work in progress, with public hearings on the matter concluding next month.

Yesterday saw UK PM Theresa May confirm her support of Ramaphosa's "land reforms" as long as they're legal...

"The UK has for some time now supported land reform that is legal and transparent and generated through a democratic process. I discussed it with President Ramaphosa during his visit to Britain earlier this year and will discuss it with him again later today," she said.

"I welcome the comments that President Ramaphosa has already made, bearing in mind the economic and social aspects of it. I think he's made some comments that it won't be a smash and grab approach. I think there's an opportunity to unlock investment."

And today, The IMF also backed "land reforms" as long as they are "rules based."

The IMF's senior resident representative in South Africa Montfort Mlachila told Reuters that the reform must not damage farm output to ensure South Africans continue to have reliable food supplies.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the ruling African National Congress (ANC) plans to change the constitution to allow the expropriation of land without compensation, as most of it is still owned by members of the white minority.

“We are in full support of the need to undertake land reforms in order to address the issues of inequality,” Mlachila said in an interview.

There is need to have a transparent, rules-based, and constitutional process that leads to desirable outcomes. It is particularly important not to undermine agricultural production and food security.”

The question is - who sets the rules, because it is certainly not the market.

 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
tmosley Whoa Dammit Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

The Bantu doesn't care about that. He only wants to rule.

He has savaged the land before, literally devouring the Khoi and San peoples, denuding the land, then fleeing north once there were no more spoils or manflesh to be had. They only returned when the whites came and built something worth taking.

They won't stop until there are no more people to eat.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
farflungstar Whoa Dammit Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

You can't expect any logic from nigger Communists.

White South African farmers should be brought to America where they will be appreciated. Would be a nice kick in the teeth to all the antiwhite leftist cockroaches scurrying about and a nice boost to white demographics to boot.

Not everyone we take in has to be a brown looking for immediate handouts, do they?

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
bunkers Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

The intent is, still, depopulation. South Africans are in the process of making laws that will, long term, kill them. People, with a 70 or 80 IQ, do not have what is needed to make a farm work. The only way it can work is if outsiders come in and run the farms. Otherwise, SA will have famine.

I think worldwide famine is the plan.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Yukanol Fukov Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

Catastrophe arrived with black rule and the 'Dunning - Kruger effect'
The rate of decline is directly proportional to the rate at which the 'whites' depart.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
surf@jm Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Oh, let the shithole devolve into chaos......

At least with Trump, I dont have to worry about having my pocket picked to feed the damn idiots after they self destruct........

I guarantee CNN, and PMSNBC are already producing fake video of how racist white farmers are starving poor South African children, by not giving away their farms.........

And its Trumps fault........

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Hillarys Server Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

"The UK has for some time now supported taking everything you worked your life for because of the color of your skin if is legal and transparent and generated through a democratic process whereby a low IQ majority group decides to take everything from those they envy."

Beautiful Queen's English spoken by an ugly, cowardly woman.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Zuptas Bekants Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

As long as they get 'title deeds' the white monoply capitalists will own the land again in no time..they will sell it for trinkets, whores and booze- just like they done the first time around.
What then?
Demand it back again?

Unless you add value, you are surplus to requirements.

Fkn ignorant, entitled, nosepicking knts.

They had all the land for millennia and what did they manage to achieve?
Fckall beyond rape and pillage.

https://www.facebook.com/roland.dlamini.35/posts/108887923102766

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
debtserf Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

Muh land reform. Muh poor oppressed masses yearning for freedom and justice. 

The ANC has had about 25 years to sort out justice, and they’re still carping on about apartheid as whites have been relegated to pariah status, and ZA swirls further down the drain amidst all the incompetence, corruption and positive discrimination.

 

Now, if they could only get hold of all that lovely land, all their prayers would be answered. Just like in Zimbabwe. 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Bemused Observer Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

So, as long as it is transparent, rules based, and Constitutional...

 

Ok, so let's see. 1) Transparent- Well, they have stated their position, clearly and publicly. 

2) Rules based-I guess that depends on what the rules are. (See below)

3)Constitutional-This would be the source of the 'rules'. Since they are discussing changing that Constitution to allow this, it is safe to assume that whatever they end up doing will be "Constitutional".

So, it looks like check, check, and check...

 

So help me God, do NOT, I repeat NOT, ever try to hit me up for any kind of donations for the 'South African famine'. And don't bother with those 'flies-on-face', swollen-belly, tear-jerker photos, or your stupid music videos where a bunch of pampered Western pop stars tells us 'We are the world'...Fuck off, all of you!

Mention any of this to me, and my only response will be "No SHIT!"

Any country that actually believes that the COLOR of their leaders is of greater importance than their POLICIES can EAT their leaders when the food runs out...Come to think of it, that Malema guy has recently dropped quite a bit of flab, hasn't he? Trimming down, jettisoning some ballast...you don't want to be the chubby guy during a famine, that's for damned sure.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Bemused Observer Thu, 08/30/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

So, as long as it is transparent, rules based, and Constitutional...

 

Ok, so let's see. 1) Transparent- Well, they have stated their position, clearly and publicly. 

2) Rules based-I guess that depends on what the rules are. (See below)

3)Constitutional-This would be the source of the 'rules'. Since they are discussing changing that Constitution to allow this, it is safe to assume that whatever they end up doing will be "Constitutional".

So, it looks like check, check, and check...

 

So help me God, do NOT, I repeat NOT, ever try to hit me up for any kind of donations for the 'South African famine'. And don't bother with those 'flies-on-face', swollen-belly, tear-jerker photos, or your stupid music videos where a bunch of pampered Western pop stars tells us 'We are the world'...Fuck off, all of you!

Mention any of this to me, and my only response will be "No SHIT!"

Any country that actually believes that the COLOR of their leaders is of greater importance than their POLICIES can EAT their leaders when the food runs out...Come to think of it, that Malema guy has recently dropped quite a bit of flab, hasn't he? Trimming down, jettisoning some ballast...you don't want to be the chubby guy during a famine, that's for damned sure.