In Rare Meeting, Russia Delivers Intel To US Officials Showing "Planned Chemical Provocation" In Syria

Russia says that its diplomats in Washington formally reached out to US officials and have briefed them on an impending plan by al-Qaeda insurgents in Idlib to stage a false flag chemical attack in order to provoke a Western military strike on Damascus.
This week Moscow has claimed to be in possession of firm intelligence that it says shows armed groups in Idlib are transporting chemicals to area sites, in preparation for the coming major Syrian Army and Russian offensive on the contested province in northwest Syria.
According to RT News, it appears that the State Department previously confirmed that the rare meeting did take place:
Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador in Washington, confirmed to the media on Wednesday that he had met with the US special representative to Syria, James Jeffrey, and David M. Satterfield, acting assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs.
The attendees of the rare meeting and the fact that it had taken place earlier this week was revealed by US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert during a daily briefing.
The meeting was reportedly held this past Monday, according to Russian Ambassador Antonov, who told RT it was "constructive and professional".
We noted previously that Pentagon and US officials have continued pushing the gambit on Syria, with multiple statements last week and this week which appear to be setting the stage to play the "Assad is gassing his own people" card should so much as an inkling of an allegation emerge.
With the dominant al-Qaeda group in control of Idlib, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), facing imminent defeat in what is likely to be a lengthy, grinding final showdown, they have every incentive to claim Syrian government forces are using sarin or another internationally banned substance.
Considering allegations have been hurled at Assad and the Syrian Army before the Idlib assault has even begun, the past week's war of words signals an unprecedented level of telegraphing intentions for leverage on the battlefield.
Starting last week with John Bolton's promise that the US "will respond very strongly," American officials' threats have gotten progressively more specific, with the State Department spokesperson this week saying "we will respond to any verified chemical weapons use in Idlib or elsewhere in Syria ... in a swift and appropriate manner" while also vowing to "hold Assad responsible".
But it appears Monday's meeting constitutes a back-channel attempt to calm the fast intensifying situation.
RT News continues:
At the meeting, Russia officially conveyed its concerns over reports that Washington together with France and the UK is gearing up for another set of airstrikes in Syria under the pretext of a chemical attack, that would immediately be blamed on the Syrian government. Moscow has asked Washington to "provide the facts without delay" to substantiate the new allegations that Damascus uses chemical weapons against its own people.
Russia's ambassador to the US also reportedly identified the White Helmets as among the actors on the ground assisting in organizing such a potential provocation.
Concerning the specifics of what was shared with the State Department officials at the meeting, RT reports:
Intelligence that Russia has gathered has been shared with the US, and the diplomats were told "in detail" about the provocation against civilians being prepared by Al-Nusra Front (now known as Tahrir al-Sham) in the northwestern province of Idlib.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Tahrir al-Sham was plotting a chemical attack that would then be misrepresented as another "atrocity" by the "Syrian regime." Eight canisters of chlorine have been delivered to a village near Jisr al-Shughur city, and a specially trained group of militants, prepped by the British security company Olive, also arrived in the area to imitate a rescue operation to save the civilian "victims." Militants plan to use child hostages in the staged incident, according to Antonov.
Such a scenario sounds similar to what Russia alleges happened in April 2017 in Idlib, where there was never so much as an on-the-ground investigation to collect evidence to back the Khan Sheikhoun claimed "sarin attack" incident, which resulted in the Trump White House bombing Syria on mere "rebel" claims and YouTube videos, before waiting for any confirmed scientific proof to back the claims.
To this day the international chemical investigative body and watchdog, the OPCW, has yet to visit the site due to its being controlled by al-Qaeda forces.
Meanwhile, a former Pentagon official, Michael Maloof, told RT that if a major publicized chemical attack claim is made and is quickly echoed in the media, the "burden of proof" won't matter as Washington and its allies will use it as leverage anyway.
“If history is any precedent, they won’t bother. They did not investigate the last episode before they launched a missile attack into Syria and there’s no reason to suspect that they will this time either,” Maloof said.
“The whole idea is to embarrass Moscow and to intimidate Damascus,” he said.
It appears that Russia is exhausting every diplomatic channel to prevent such a scenario from unfolding; however, mainstream US pundits are already accusing Russia of paving the way for a Syrian regime chemical attack via preliminary propaganda.
However, it's difficult to understand what Moscow and Damascus would stand to gain from doing the one thing that ensures greater Western military intervention at the very moment Assad stands with the clear momentum of victory on this side.
Comments
jeffrey wants to know the mole ...
If this report is true the fact they let this out in the public domain represents a complete change in the posture of the US. My guess is the Russian's have some kind of incontrovertible evidence on what was/is being planned in Syria and essentially told the US (i.e. the cabal) "either you guys go along with us and prevent this from happening or we're going to spill the beans". In fact, I suspect the Russians actually have hard evidence/intelligence about a lot of the bullshit that's been pulled by the cabal in the past and have been sitting on the most egregious stuff as a kind of ace in the hole. If that's true then what they have must be really damaging to the US (or certain factions within the US) when you consider the continuous bullshit instituted by the US and UK that Russia has put up with so far.
In reply to jeffrey wants to know the… by Pandelis
But the CIAISIS is totally legit, right?...... RIGHT?
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
Won't make a difference. The deep state will bomb the fuck out of Assad controlled areas no problem.
In reply to But the CIAISIS is totally… by Truther
The White Helmets have kidnapped 44 children in Idlib to use in a staged chemical attack, according to the Syrian foreign minister.
https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2018/08/30/1816039/syrian-fm-white-h…
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201808301067588116-russia-syria-foreign-…
https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/other/tens-of-children-kidnapped-in-nort…
http://www.syriatruths.com/syria-in-last-24-hours-tens-of-children-kidn…
ISIS reacts to McCain's Death:
https://twitter.com/PietroPepeSamir/status/1035249300274597890
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by angelalopz52
“It does not take a genius to figure out that the United States...
has no vital interests at stake in places like Syria, Libya and Iraq.
Who is driving the process and benefiting? Israel is clearly the intended
beneficiary..." – Philip Giraldi, Former CIA officer.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to The White Helmets have… by JSBach1
And all American politicians are behind it because they're all compromised by Jewish bribe.
In reply to How'bout the WAR CRIMES by… by ardent
al-Qaeda, created, funded, & supplied by: Mossad, Idf, Cia, so-called israel & jewmerica!
The jew created "so-called democracy" battle cry is a jewish weapon to bring destruction to this once great Constitutional Republic!
The jew created "diversity is good" mantra, again is a weapon to destroy the White Christian Culture and all the Greatness it created!
These Are Right- Jesus, Claudius, Napoleon, Forrestal, Hitler, Zundel, Schaefer, Rudolf, Irving, and the 109+ principalities of the world that previously removed the jew supremacists from their midst.
Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!
In reply to Shhhhhh! by bobcatz
Just get on with the carpet saturation bombing already.
In reply to al-Qaeda by MoreSun
Btw, did the report mention if Russia took any action to prevent the eight canisters of chlorine from getting delivered to "a specially trained group of militants, prepped by the British security company Olive"? If not, why not? Lives are at stake!
In reply to Shhhhhh! by bobcatz
Perhaps the intelligence source was in a position to report but not intervene.
In reply to Btw, did the report include… by beemasters
Shouldn't we be hearing that directly from Russian officials?? This is a crucial piece of info - without which it might suggest a different intention.
In reply to Perhaps the intelligence… by Billy the Poet
Now that McCain is dead, I wonder where al qaeda gets their weapons
In reply to The White Helmets have… by JSBach1
Last dance with John McCain.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Jdb40rTHQc
In reply to Now that McCain is dead, I… by carni
I'm sure you will find someone PDQ.
In reply to Now that McCain is dead, I… by carni
It's the CIA and MIC operatives that have, and will again carry out these false flag operation to keep the dumb American public in favor of the endless wars and entanglements.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by angelalopz52
Can we send 10,000 CIA employees that have a state dept. or FBI cover on a business trip to a location 30,000' below a B-52g somewhere in Syria?
In reply to Won't make a difference. The… by FullHedge1
But who would keep us safe? /sarc
In reply to Can we send 10,000 CIA… by neidermeyer
"Won't make a difference. The deep state will bomb the fuck out of Assad controlled areas no problem."
-------------------
Huh? Pay attention Cynical One. It makes all the difference in the world because now that deep state can't do what you said they'll do because now they can't blame Assad for it. That is the only reason they were going to do it in the first place.
This is an absolutely brilliant turn of events on the Russians' part. They have effectively forced the deep state to give up on this particular plan. They literally can't attack Assad now because the Russians just proved that if it happens, neither Assad nor Russia can be blamed for it. The only people who could now be blamed would be agents of ... you guessed it... the deep state itself.
In reply to Won't make a difference. The… by FullHedge1
Another possibility is that any Western strike as a result of a chemical false flag is going to trigger a response from Russia and they’re giving the reasons beforehand.
That they’ve officially contacted the US government could be construed as a warning that any event should be carefully examined before launching a strike that turns into a trigger for open hostilities.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
I think the Russians are also trying to save lives, including the lives of the 44 children Israel's White Helmets just kidnapped.
https://sputniknews.com/russia/201808301067588116-russia-syria-foreign-…
They are probably as sick as we are about CIsraelA killing Syrian children.
In reply to Another possibility is that… by BuboTB48
"If this report is true the fact they let this out in the public domain represents a complete change in the posture of the US."
Did "they" really let this out? The source of the report is RT which the US MSM will say is nothing more than Putin lies and propaganda. This meeting is a very important disclosure but try to find one US MSM outlet covering it.
Good to see ZH covering this and providing good context. Hopefully more alt-media outlets will follow suit and get enough awareness of this before anything happens.
Also noteworthy, Trump Jr. tweeted a ZH link this morning. The original article was from Sarah Carter but he went out of his way to tweet the ZH repost rather than the original. Interesting... https://www.google.com/url?q=https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/…
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
Interesting given ZH has become all but a haven for subtly Russia-leaning articles, anti-American hit pieces, and Russian troll-bots and sympathizers.
In reply to "If this report is true the… by bowie28
That's one way to put it - if you believe the US Gov does no wrong and Russian "aggression" and "meddling" is the only threat to world peace and freedom.
Or you could take the view of most here, that every gov does their share of evil and calling out the evil in our gov does not make you a Russian sympathizer, whatever the fuck that is.
To each his own...
In reply to Interesting given ZH has… by Fukushima Sam
Omg, one fuckin' site that isn't full pro-war anti-russia hysteria 24/7. The horror. If you want that, just watch MSM. Why come to a fringe site and then bitch about the site being fringe ... Jesus.
Anti-American "hit pieces"? Like what. Give some examples.
But of course, everyone that disagrees with you is a Russian troll-bot, or Hitler.
In reply to Interesting given ZH has… by Fukushima Sam
CNN, NBC etc. are where all the anti-American hit pieces come from.
Don't confuse America with the pharisee-jew parasites controlling the US government. That mistake will be your undoing.
In reply to Interesting given ZH has… by Fukushima Sam
They`ve got the delivery dockets for the 8 barrels of Chlorine gas gifted to the Al Qaeda freedom fighters in Idlib by her Majesty`s Government, and that Russian satellite that was behaving "strangely" the other day was in fact being re-positioned over Syria to film the white helmets who have been redeployed to Idlib preparing the Chemical Weapons attack on innocent civilians, that will be committed by the tyrant Assad of course.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
If you spill a can of beans and no western "journalists" mention it, does anybody hear the beans?
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
A lot of silent beans have been spilled in the countries surrounding Israel, the satanic rogue state that controls western "journalists".
In reply to If you spill a can of… by taketheredpill
If this report is true the fact they let this out in the public domain ...
Personally, I believe the report is true NOT because it came from Russia but that ordinary people who are on the ground in Syria who have a "life and death stake in this" are all over twitter reporting this, showing pictures, and damned worried about what they see.
There is talk on the streets of Israel and Italy about what is about to go down and there is satellite images on some twitter accounts that seem to prove it all.
When you have a mother fucker like John Bolton making "IF ... THEN ... " threats you better not bend over in front of him.
The Russians are probably trying to cover their asses if this little take down pretext blows up into a full scale nuclear conflagration one of these days.
After the flies are swatted away from all the charred corpses that will result from this at least they can take the high road one day and say they tried everything they could to avoid war.
The best thing that could happen is that the US, Saudi's, and the Israelis back down for awhile.
But they won't. They are hell bent on war of course and nothing but blood will satisfy their lusts but at least the kids who are called upon to do the dirty work will have more precious time to simply live.
In reply to . by Dickweed Wang
Surely they aren't accusing the americans are they?
Chances are good they're not telling them anything they don't know. My guess is they're trying to make sure as many people as possible know they know.
In reply to Surely they aren't accusing… by Tellthetruth
More ominous I think,this is to put it on the record, and I can only think of one reason to do it.
They've run out of patience.
In reply to Chances are good they're not… by chunga
Yes and hopefully they'll kill them all.
In reply to More ominous I think,this is… by Winston Churchill
The White Hats are the Black Hats
True dat!
In reply to The White Hats are the Black… by 107cicero
It’s all Al Sham
In reply to The White Hats are the Black… by 107cicero
I'm quite sure that the USA knows about these plans. lol.
Well, we fell for it last time
In reply to I'm quite sure that the USA… by pods
They've been caught red handed.... But BB has an agenda, and the puppet will bow.
In reply to I'm quite sure that the USA… by pods
Should do, seeing as the plans were drawn up in Langley.
In reply to I'm quite sure that the USA… by pods
