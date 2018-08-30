The Sick Man Of Europe Returns

Authored by former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer via Project Syndicate,
When the Republic of Turkey emerged from the wreckage of the Ottoman Empire after World War I, its national ambition was to join Europe as a modern, secular state. But after much progress, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has now all but squandered his country's chance of realizing its founders' vision.
One of the great geopolitical issues in nineteenth-century Europe was the so-called Eastern Question. The Ottoman Empire, then known as the “sick man of Europe,” was rapidly disintegrating, and it remained to be seen which European power would succeed it. When the self-annihilation of World War I finally arrived, it was no coincidence that it emanated from the Balkans, the geopolitical playground for the Ottoman, Austro-Hungarian, and Russian Empires.
All three great empires met their demise after the war. During the Allied partition of the Ottoman Empire, General Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the defeated Turkish army withdrew to Anatolia, where they successfully repelled a Greek intervention, and then rejected the Treaty of Sèvres. In its place came the Treaty of Lausanne, which paved the way for the establishment of the Republic of Turkey.
Atatürk’s ambition was to turn Turkey into a modern, secular country that would belong to Europe and the West, not to the Middle East. To achieve this goal, he ruled as an authoritarian, and created a hybrid state based on de facto military rule and multiparty democracy. Over the course of the twentieth century, this arrangement produced recurring crises in which Turkish democracy was repeatedly interrupted by temporary military dictatorships.
After 1947, Turkish politics was heavily influenced by the Cold War.
In 1952, Turkey joined NATO and became one of the West’s indispensable allies. For decades, it used its strategic position between the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea to guard the alliance’s southern flank against Soviet encroachments.
Still, Turkey remained an unstable political entity. The constant vacillation between democracy and military rule arrested most of its progress toward modernization. For Turkish proponents of democracy, the country’s best hope rested with Europe. Formal accession to the European Union would signal the completion of the modernization process. Whereas the Ottomans had maintained hegemony over the Middle East for a century, Turkey would become a card-carrying member of the West.
In 1995, Turkey entered into a customs union with the EU.
By the time the Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, the country seemed to have oriented itself toward Europe for good. In partnership with the Islamic cleric Fethullah Gülen’s movement, AKP governments led by then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pursued far-reaching institutional, economic, and judicial reforms, including the abolition of the death penalty, an essential precondition for EU membership.
Moreover, during the early years of Erdoğan’s premiership, Turkey experienced rapid modernization and strong economic growth, bringing it ever closer to the EU. By 2011, when the Arab Spring arrived, Turkey was rightly heralded as a successful model of “Islamic democracy,” in which free and fair elections were combined with the rule of law and a market economy.
Seven years later, we seem to be in a completely different world. Turkey is quickly reclaiming its title as “the sick man of Europe.” Given its strategic location and economic and human potential, the country should be moving toward a brilliant twenty-first-century future. Instead, it is marching backward toward the nineteenth century, under the banner of nationalism and reorientalization. Rather than embrace Western modernity, it is throwing in its lot with the Middle East and that region’s perpetual crises.
Erdoğan, who assumed the presidency in 2014, has presided over Turkey’s rapid modernization and equally rapid backsliding. He had the chance to follow in Atatürk’s footsteps, and to complete the task of integrating Turkey into the West, but he failed.
What explains this tragedy? One possibility is that Erdoğan grew overconfident during the boom that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. Another is that he came to resent the West, owing to the humiliation of the stalled EU accession process and his own authoritarian ambitions, which he finally pursued in earnest after the failed military coup in the summer of 2016.
In any event, Erdoğan has squandered a unique opportunity for both Turkey and the Muslim world generally. His country is now beset by a currency crisis of his own making, and it could even face the prospect of national bankruptcy. As he increasingly divides his loyalties between East and West, he risks destabilizing the Middle East even further. Turkey’s domestic ethnic conflicts – particularly with the Kurds – have once again erupted with full force, even though past experience shows that they cannot be resolved militarily. Thanks to Erdoğan, Turkey has become part of the problem in the region, rather than the solution.
And yet Turkey’s strategic importance to Europe remains. Millions of EU citizens are of Turkish origin, and the country will continue to bridge the gap between East and West, North and South. Under Erdoğan’s regime, Turkey is no longer a prospective candidate for EU membership. But, rather than break off the accession process, the EU should focus on stabilizing the country and salvaging its democracy.
After all, a destabilized Turkey is the last thing Europe needs. Regardless of one’s sympathy for or antipathy to Erdoğan, Europe’s own security depends heavily on Turkey, which has absorbed millions of migrants and refugees fleeing conflicts in the Middle East in recent years. For the sake of both European stability and Turkish democracy, the EU must confront Turkey’s crisis with patience and pragmatism, based on its own democratic principles.
Islam is cancer. Just imagine if Turkey was still Christian how advanced and prosperous it would be.
Totally agree. The would-be Emperors would probably still be blinding their close family members to cut off competition, but as this habitude was promptly taken up by the Sultans as well, it could not even be taken as a difference.
Perhaps if they just left Turkey alone it could find its own path
There was never a chance that a moslem country would become ‘european’ , a fools erand, Ataturk was an opportunistic embecile.
Fischer is a jew, and a CIA asset. Of course he will lambast Turkey now that Erdogan wants to be free of Zato and Zog.
Turkey's biggest crime was to leave the Eretz Israel coalition to divide Syria. Now the conflict is building and he is threatening to shut down and blocade Incirlik. This is why he is desperate for S400's, to keep Zato from just flying in and out of Turkey.
Exactly, now Turkey was woken up suddenly we have a regular stream of negative articles about Turkey. The sad pharisees in charge of ruining Planet Earth have no imagination and are so predictable.
Turkey and it's people will be far better off in the long term disengaging from the sinking ship America and it's clinically insane Israeli demon masters.
The Rise and fall of the Ottoman empire:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-year-in-the-history-of-…
Muzzies gotta muzzie!
The religion of peace strikes again.
Turkey is pivotal to the control of Eurasia, which in turn will control the future. If Turkey wasn't allowed to "Go West" it was always going to "Go East" and that is what is now happening. You can blame Erdogan all you like but Western duplicity is just as much, if not more, to blame. Turkey was never really accepted or treated with any reasonable degree of respect by either the EU, NATO or the US but it IS being given such respect by Russia and China who are providing political and economic alliances with no political strings attached. Unlike the West.
The multi polar world is here. Alliances are shifting.
Of course Turkey would want to hedge its bets and diversify away from the sinking ship that is the Zionist infested zombie USSA.
Besides, if the USSA was so keen on stability in the Middle East, why did it attempt toppling 3 secular governments - Qaddafi, Saddam and Assad?
Yeah, great idea there. Turkey was also the secular model, so maybe they saw it coming and switched to Islamism as a hedge.
Turkey is not part of europe.
go back to geography class please.
You need to check your Geography, Istanbul is half in Europe (on the European continent), half in Asia....
"After all, a destabilized Turkey is the last thing Europe needs." -- former German foreign minister
After all, more NWO propaganda is the last thing Europe needs.
While this is a far better job of interpreting geopolitical realities than that submitted by another "former diplomat" here yesterday, our German gentleman still misses the vital facts which cannot be avoided if one is to truly understand the devolution of this society into medieval madness.
Facts which only surface when one manages to disentangle the real dynamics of power here from the dialectical deceits all too conveniently put forwards to 'explain' everything. With better than 90% of its land mass firmly within ASIA - not Europe - one might do well to start by understanding the implications of THAT geographical fact.
Regardless of its hot and cold relationship with NATO and the west, the simple truth is that Turkey has been in the orbit of the REAL power in the ME for most of its modern incarnation.
Since the 50s it has made military, covert and overt, treaties and 'arrangements' with its putative "enemy" Srael, that have given the latter a chance to slowly subvert whatever authentic "Islamic" leanings might have existed in that putatively "Muslim" country... and thereby achieve its secret geopolitical aims even at the same time as playing the 'role' of regional opponent.
Indeed, it is this slow erosion of real national sovereignty over decades which lies behind the rise of neo-liberal radical jihadist "new Turkiye" of today. Behind all the rhetoric - as usual - you will find the hand of the moneypower... installing its hand puppets with the suitable degree of faux "islamic" flavor, and utilizing the proven identical roots of semitic genocidal ideologies to fashion a secret common cause between "jihadists" and talmudic sionist hegemonism; all cut from the same cloth... no matter the satorial show of distinction.
As a result, Turkey has sundered its ties with the west, on instruction of its newest master in the s e Med... who's takeover of the faux-islamic state I outlined in June 2016 as a cover coup which took place in the aftermath of the Ataturk Airport bombing... and which occurred only after Rivlin traveled to Moscow to work out the details by which Russian and Srael would share joint 'management' of their new satellite.
Everything which has happened since is carry through from the same script//written by the same producers. Even "top drawer" former[or present... for that matter!] diplomats do not have access to the hidden truths of what is driving international events. In the terms of service for the states they work for... they are paid to see no/here no/speak no evil of the BEAST in the Middle East to which all corridors of real power lead!
You make it far too complicated. Erdogan is an asshole. That about sums it up.
Why is he?
Because he doesn't trust CIsraelI after they tried to murder him?
Because he wants to buy weapons that work from Russia instead of the US rubbish?
Because he's turned against Israel's ISIS and the pro Israeli Kurds?
The asshole is in Tel Aviv and Washington plotting to kill everyone, not in Turkey.
The true test of a secular state is freedom to trade, own the proceeds of the trade, and any assets acquired thereof. All other rights are secondary to that. An enlightened authoritarian regime can achieve that and a majority rule democracy can fritter it away. The fact that it is implemented matters more than the political mechanism that implements it and no middle class can long exist without it. Redistributive policies are a sure sign of the destruction of that property right.
Turkey is the bridge between Western Cristian civilization, and the Eastern Jihadistic barbarians.
So everyone from the latter can go to the former.
Wrong.
Jihadistic barbarians are supported by the US and Israel - that is clear to see in Syria now.
Iran, Iraq and Syria are 'Eastern', along with China and they are all involved with fighting the IS/Israeli jihadistic barbarians.
The 21st century US/Turkey/Israel/Wahhabi cabal has destabilised the Near East and is responsible for the plight of millions of refugees.
Turkey itself is marching back not to the nineteenth, but to the fifteenth century.
Turkey itself is no longer part of the US/Israel/Saudi cabal.
That's why we get these anti-Turkey articles.
Notice the TOTAL lack of anti Israel and anti Saudi articles.
erdogan is a facist dictator that supports wtfe ISIS is called now and views kurds as an enemy.
he needs a hot war to shore up his voter base.
plan accordingly (including removing troops and weapons from Incirlik).
Turkey, you're plucked, stuffed and cooked !
If not for a failed, amateurish, compromised coup attempt by an inept, hubristic American Israeli cabal, things might be different
Persecution and terror is how a country becomes 99% Muslim. Turks slaughtered thousands while capturing Constantinople, the capital of the Roman Empire in 1453, and turned the most beautiful church in Christendom into a victory mosque. The Istanbul Conquest Society organizes the celebration of blood lust every May 29th in fully degenerate Islamic fashion. https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/5500136
Turkey is MUSLIM
Europe is CHRISTIAN
.
There will NEVER be a Turkey in the EU
Not until Aya Sofia becomes a church again
Thanks to Soros Europe is becoming Muslim at a very fast pace.
But Christians and Muslims have had long periods of peace, the biggest trouble is the pharisee jew wars which are the curse of us all.
Syria is a pharisee-jew war/invasion, the Syrian muslims and christians were getting along just fine before Israel decided to murder them all.
You've seen nothing yet. Eastern Europe will fall in with Turkey, Iran, Russia and China. Hide and watch.
Don't worry. Merkel is on the case. She is already preparing to send billions of German tax-payers money to Turkey. No doubt she thinks this will prevent millions of Muslims from coming to invade Germany. Oops too late.
Bring Turkey down and close the west from muslim inflow. Trade with them, don’t adopt them.
No coincidence Turkeys currency problems started at the same time as this.
https://www.rferl.org/a/turkey-cavusoglu-dismisses-us-warning-against-b…
Evidenced here.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1hVAOTl_jSZbMJ5a64Z6pPVkIU7IkEiHv
Convenient how the article completely neglects to mention the economic war the US has leveled at Turkey since the failed CIA-sponsored coup in 2016. These things don't happen in a vacuum.
In response to a failed regime change attempt, economic warfare, and general vilification, Erdogan is predictably leveraging Turkey's political position as the center of the world.
The S-400 issue is interesting, but it underscores certain realities. The reason Erdogan is going ahead with the purchase is because it exposes the fact that NATO members are occupied territories. The Pentagon won't allow any 'ally' to acquire technology that challenges air supremacy. That is, the warhawks want to maintain the ability to invade allies.
Turkey is really forced, by the economic offensive, to turn East, and diversify its trade away from USD. Given how close Turkey is geologically to Iran, Russia, and China, they'll be just fine once oil, gas, and other trade starts flowing. Turkey choose to do business with Europe, but isn't dependent on it.