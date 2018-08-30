"Sloppy" Carl Bernstein Hits Back At Trump: "I Stand By My Reporting" 

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:17

Journalist Carl Bernstein hit back against insults lobbed by President Trump on Wednesday, saying he stands by his July report that then-candidate Trump had prior knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, something which Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, was allegedly prepared to tell special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties,” Bernstein tweeted at Trump. “No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting," tweeted Bernstein. 

Bernstein's tweet follows a similar defense from CNN, which reads "Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie." 

Except here's the lie:

Lanny Davis - Cohen's attorney and lifelong friend of the Clintons later admitted that he was the source for CNN's story amid massive backpedaling over the claim, yet CNN specifically notes in the article that Davis declined to comment: 

Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.

So either Davis is lying or CNN is, and CNN hasn't refuted Davis's claim that he was a source. Instead, they doubled down and insisted he wasn't the only source. 

In a Wednesday night tweet, President Trump wrote "CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake," Trump tweeted Wednesday evening. "Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News"

Degenerate fool? 

Does Trump know something we don't? A 1989 Wahington Post exposé on Bernstein offers some clues - revealing that his angry, cheated-on ex-wife published a novel which "portrays a Bernstein-like character as an emotionally empty, self-absorbed, narcissistic man capable of having sex with venetian blinds."

When ABC Washington offered Bernstein a job as the Washington bureau chief in the 80s, the "power seemed to go to his head," reported the Post. (h/t Josh Caplan)

"I gotta tell you, at ABC, he was just a terrible screw-up. It's awful to say it. It was awful to watch it." About this time, people noticed that Bernstein was drinking more heavily. His life had gone beyond chaotic. While Nora was pregnant with their second child, Bernstein had his now-notorious affair with Margaret Jay, wife of the British ambassador. -Wahington Post

Perhaps this is what the President was referring to? 

Later Wednesday evening, a feisty President Trump tweeted: “Lanny Davis admits being anonymous source in CNN Report.” @BretBaier  Oh well, so much for CNN saying it wasn’t Lanny. No wonder their ratings are so low, it’s FAKE NEWS!"

Nearly two hours after Trump's first tweet, Don Jr. chimed in, calling Bernstein a "leftist hack" peddling "literal fake news." 

Tags
Entertainment Culture

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 5
More-Sun sarcrilege Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

 ⬆⬆ (above)   **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER   (above)  ⬆⬆

                            ----  MoreSun (no hyphen)  --- 

           ----  duzzsandra  ---  --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----               

                       ==== ardent ------  bobcatz ====

   >>>>  VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!!  <<<<<

                             ----  MoreSun (no hyphen)  --- 

                ardent  --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz  ---  

           Leakanthrophy /Beemasters  / Africoman / Hestroy

                               CryptopithicusHomme

                 PrivetHedge / Anannuki / Jumanji1959

      ALL are the ONE SINGLE   **Biblicism/TodaysFox**   SPAMMER    

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
inosent More-Sun Thu, 08/30/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

Exactly when does ZH intend to delete this More-Sun account?

ZH needs more mods. I have already volunteered. I am sure nobody likes to see More-Sun, and other, shit all over the thread.

If ZH gave more mods the power to delete accounts, ZH would be a much cleaner site.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
1033eruth sheikurbootie Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:56 Permalink

sheikurbootie said, "Death of the left is the only answer.  They've gone too far to the retarded side."

You haven't see nothin' yet!  They haven't begun to make their slide.  It is their complete intention to incite the more braindead of their followers.  Purpose?  They will kill people and it will be used to generate more gun legislation.  They will be like little sacrificial lambs towards the "greater socialistic good".

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 25
BigJim macholatte Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Trump - a man who commits adultery with skanks like Stormy Daniels, and then tries to buy them off - is in no position to call anyone "degenerate".

Christ what a shitshow. The swamp runs deep. Trump or Hillary. What a choice. Well played, Deep State.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 6
SumTing Wong BigJim Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:37 Permalink

I think Trump is in precisely the place to call a degenerate a degenerate. When I was a kid, we used to say, "takes one to know one." And the whole damned swamp of DC is full of degenerates, liars, thieves, hypocrites, thugs, dumb asses. Anyone want to add something to the list?

It used to be we knew the good guys because they wore white hats (or white helmets, oh wait nevermind). Now they all seem to be wearing black hats. And everyone says my degenerates are better because they wear the same red/blue shirt that I wear. They're all fucking degenerates! What is so hard to understand?

I'd rather remove these asses from the halls of power and replace them with street hookers and petty thieves. At least then everyone knows. Right now, everyone focuses on the thievery of the "other side" but refuses to see "their side" picking their pockets also. 

Long live Rothbard!

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 5
Polynik3s Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

I admit, in order to understand the deception, you need an IQ of 100 and an attention span. 

But if you can understand Martin Scorese's The Departed, then you will have the ability to grasp the Kosher Nostra. (What are the chances that Trump dives off a building like Martin Sheen's character? Hey, I really wanted Trump to be legit. He's negotiating better trade deals, but we are still nigger slaves to the Rothschild banks.)

Italians, Jews, Black Thugs, Mexican drug lords, Irish... In many ways their crime gangs operate the same way and tear apart this country.

But one gang has killed an USA President, attacked an US Navy Ship, and attacked the USA on 911. All this with impunity because the traitors and cowards won't name the Mossad nor the Kosher Nostra.

Hollywood wants you to believe that the Italians and Murder Inc. are the top gangsters. Italians were errand boys for Myers Lansky and his Kosher Nostra. They infiltrated the CIA, FBI,... everything.

But they are untouchable because??

To conquer the West, the fake Hebrew Turkmen applied a simple two-step process:

1) morph themselves into God’s Chosen People;

2) take over the issuance of money.

They fully understood that there are only two entities that most men on earth revere: God and Money.

 

Trump controlled by Mossad

https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2016/10/29/trump-controlled-by-mossad/

All the data you need to support such a claim.