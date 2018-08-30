"Sloppy" Carl Bernstein Hits Back At Trump: "I Stand By My Reporting" 

Journalist Carl Bernstein hit back against insults lobbed by President Trump on Wednesday, saying he stands by his July report that then-candidate Trump had prior knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, something which Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney, was allegedly prepared to tell special counsel Robert Mueller.
"I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties,” Bernstein tweeted at Trump. “No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting," tweeted Bernstein.
.@realdonaIdtrump- I have spent my life as a journalist bringing the truth to light, through administrations of both parties. No taunt will diminish my commitment to that mission, which is the essential role of a free press. @CNN stands by its story, and I stand by my reporting.— Carl Bernstein (@carlbernstein) August 30, 2018
Bernstein's tweet follows a similar defense from CNN, which reads "Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie."
Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them.— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 29, 2018
Except here's the lie:
Lanny Davis - Cohen's attorney and lifelong friend of the Clintons later admitted that he was the source for CNN's story amid massive backpedaling over the claim, yet CNN specifically notes in the article that Davis declined to comment:
Contacted by CNN, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.
So either Davis is lying or CNN is, and CNN hasn't refuted Davis's claim that he was a source. Instead, they doubled down and insisted he wasn't the only source.
C’mon, Carl. Your reporting says Lanny Davis declined to comment. Lanny Davis admits he was actually an anon. source for you & Obama staffer @JimSciutto. Without even getting into the bogus story itself, that fact alone proves you’re “standing by” lies. https://t.co/fyJK9VyG7c— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2018
In a Wednesday night tweet, President Trump wrote "CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake," Trump tweeted Wednesday evening. "Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News"
CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018
Degenerate fool?
Does Trump know something we don't? A 1989 Wahington Post exposé on Bernstein offers some clues - revealing that his angry, cheated-on ex-wife published a novel which "portrays a Bernstein-like character as an emotionally empty, self-absorbed, narcissistic man capable of having sex with venetian blinds."
When ABC Washington offered Bernstein a job as the Washington bureau chief in the 80s, the "power seemed to go to his head," reported the Post. (h/t Josh Caplan)
"I gotta tell you, at ABC, he was just a terrible screw-up. It's awful to say it. It was awful to watch it." About this time, people noticed that Bernstein was drinking more heavily. His life had gone beyond chaotic. While Nora was pregnant with their second child, Bernstein had his now-notorious affair with Margaret Jay, wife of the British ambassador. -Wahington Post
Perhaps this is what the President was referring to?
Later Wednesday evening, a feisty President Trump tweeted: “Lanny Davis admits being anonymous source in CNN Report.” @BretBaier Oh well, so much for CNN saying it wasn’t Lanny. No wonder their ratings are so low, it’s FAKE NEWS!"
“Lanny Davis admits being anonymous source in CNN Report.” @BretBaier Oh well, so much for CNN saying it wasn’t Lanny. No wonder their ratings are so low, it’s FAKE NEWS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018
Nearly two hours after Trump's first tweet, Don Jr. chimed in, calling Bernstein a "leftist hack" peddling "literal fake news."
Comical to watch @CNN covering for leftist hack @carlbernstein. He & Obama staffer @jimsciutto obviously got story wrong. CNN "stands by" it anyway, defending literal fake news. 3 "reporters" were fired for false CNN hit on @Scaramucci & this is FAR worse! https://t.co/KdgpXfGhgT— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 27, 2018
Comments
Cringey Trumpy
It's sad that anti-psychotic drugs have failed him.
At any moment what he says is real - all else is fake.
His feelings are reality.
I stand by my [4am] propaganda (comes fresh from London everynight!).
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
Bernstein...
Journalism integrity defined.
Come on macho, rip his head off.
In reply to I stand by TahoeBilly2012
Bernstein & WaPo
Lying about telling the Truth.
In reply to Bernstein by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Poor Carl.
All washed up and begging to stay relevant, even if it takes lies, slander and Fake news.
He should have quit while he still had somewhat of an above average reputation.
In reply to x by macholatte
Death of the left is the only answer. They've gone too far to the retarded side.
In reply to Poor Carl. All washed up and… by Never One Roach
Typical jew, never able to admit his lies.
To the jew supremacist "The Lie" is his god!
In reply to Death of the left is the… by sheikurbootie
(((Bernstein))), "...bringing the truth to light...", - that's very illuminating, yes?
In reply to Typical jew, never able to… by MoreSun
⬆⬆ (above) **Biblicism/Todaysfox ** SPAMMER (above) ⬆⬆
---- MoreSun (no hyphen) ---
---- duzzsandra --- --- Adolfsteinbergovitch ----
==== ardent ------ bobcatz ====
>>>> VIRUS alert -- DO NOT CLICK ON LINK!!! <<<<<
---- MoreSun (no hyphen) ---
ardent --- Cheoli --- LOOP --- bobcatz ---
Leakanthrophy /Beemasters / Africoman / Hestroy
CryptopithicusHomme
PrivetHedge / Anannuki / Jumanji1959
ALL are the ONE SINGLE **Biblicism/TodaysFox** SPAMMER
In reply to (((Bernstein))) bringing the… by sarcrilege
Exactly when does ZH intend to delete this More-Sun account?
ZH needs more mods. I have already volunteered. I am sure nobody likes to see More-Sun, and other, shit all over the thread.
If ZH gave more mods the power to delete accounts, ZH would be a much cleaner site.
In reply to mmm by More-Sun
Like CNN he stands by his narrative and ideology.....
In reply to Typical jew, never able to… by MoreSun
The stench of this corrupt shill's lies are starting to smell as bad as his obviously leaking Depends...
In reply to Like CNN he stands by his… by Stan522
"I Stand By My Reporting" reminds me of "I am not a crook"
In reply to The stench of this corrupt… by loveyajimbo
At CNN we stand by our lies.
In reply to Like CNN he stands by his… by Stan522
Fuck you Jews. You've crossed the line. Your foul black magic religion of the devil is done for. Watch.
In reply to Typical jew, never able to… by MoreSun
Good ole Carl might need a walker or a cane, but by golly, he will stand by his work ... if he can remember what it was and where he left it.
In reply to Death of the left is the… by sheikurbootie
Carl is outdated. he needs to read the new York Times and realize he is a, "dumbass fucking white old man" to quote Sarah Jeong, one of the Slimes editors.
In reply to Good ole Carl might need a… by The Alarmist
Please, do not insult white people by associating them with the (((luciferian cult))) - the (((luciferians))) hail from the east, not the west.
In reply to Carl is outdated. he needs… by Never One Roach
He was probably pissed off it was Dustin Hoffman and not Burt Reynolds who played him in the movie.
In reply to Death of the left is the… by sheikurbootie
Should have been played by Chris Farley. Old Bernstool is getting pretty porky and is obviously on drugs...
In reply to He was probably pissed off… by Ecclesia Militans
That's the first time I've seen someone in power use the word "degenerate", Trump knows exactly what sort of slime he's dealing with here.
In reply to Death of the left is the… by sheikurbootie
sheikurbootie said, "Death of the left is the only answer. They've gone too far to the retarded side."
You haven't see nothin' yet! They haven't begun to make their slide. It is their complete intention to incite the more braindead of their followers. Purpose? They will kill people and it will be used to generate more gun legislation. They will be like little sacrificial lambs towards the "greater socialistic good".
In reply to Death of the left is the… by sheikurbootie
Bernstein is the poster boy for faux-investigative journalism.
He had one of the biggest stories of the 20th century handed to him by 'Deep Throat'. Then, he did little. No Sy Hersch work for him.
There is something degenerate about Bernstein. Either he is an alcoholic, or is early dementia. We will find out.
In reply to Poor Carl. All washed up and… by Never One Roach
Like a WW2 23 year old fighter pilot.
He'll never repeat the thrill he had as a young man. This doucebag lucked out with Nixon.
Been riding that all his adult life. Looks like a drunk, too.
In reply to Poor Carl. All washed up and… by Never One Roach
1974 - a reporter helps bring down a sitting President.
2018 - a sitting President helps bring down that same reporter.
In reply to x by macholatte
Post of the Day.
In reply to 1974 - a reporter helps… by wee-weed up
Trump - a man who commits adultery with skanks like Stormy Daniels, and then tries to buy them off - is in no position to call anyone "degenerate".
Christ what a shitshow. The swamp runs deep. Trump or Hillary. What a choice. Well played, Deep State.
In reply to x by macholatte
I think Trump is in precisely the place to call a degenerate a degenerate. When I was a kid, we used to say, "takes one to know one." And the whole damned swamp of DC is full of degenerates, liars, thieves, hypocrites, thugs, dumb asses. Anyone want to add something to the list?
It used to be we knew the good guys because they wore white hats (or white helmets, oh wait nevermind). Now they all seem to be wearing black hats. And everyone says my degenerates are better because they wear the same red/blue shirt that I wear. They're all fucking degenerates! What is so hard to understand?
I'd rather remove these asses from the halls of power and replace them with street hookers and petty thieves. At least then everyone knows. Right now, everyone focuses on the thievery of the "other side" but refuses to see "their side" picking their pockets also.
Long live Rothbard!
In reply to Trump - a man who commits… by BigJim
I didn't want Clinton or Trump. I was ready to vote for the Charlie Sheen/Rodney King ticket. Then Rodney had a date with the Pool Shark. I think they would be running the country better than what we have now.
In reply to I think Trump is in… by SumTing Wong
Apparently I ranted so long they wanted to give me two comments.
Did I mention, "Get off my lawn!"???
In reply to Trump - a man who commits… by BigJim
Wtf does his extramarital affairs have to do with the office? what are you 12? THEY ALL SLEEP AROUND DUMB ASS.
In reply to Trump - a man who commits… by BigJim
So does this mean the christian right that support Trump are as fake as the news ?
No surprise there
In reply to Wtf does his extramarital… by Bill of Rights
You forgot that forgiveness is the basis of Christianity. Regardless of that fact, there were still a number of Evangelicals who did not vote for him. Their numbers however, were inconsequential when it came to the 2016 election.
In reply to So does this mean the… by Rusticus2.0
Trump hopefully didn't bang your mom, a real skank.
In reply to Trump - a man who commits… by BigJim
Hey small Jim..... You ignored Bill Clinton's indescretions while he was in office, we can ignore Trump's before he was in office.......
In reply to Trump - a man who commits… by BigJim
the American people are entitled to know whether the press are a bunch of crooks... well... yes
In reply to x by macholatte
Bernstein now just a washed up has-been who can't accept how low he's fallen.
In reply to Bernstein by Adolfsteinbergovitch
"I stand by my lies."
✡️ Bernstein 🕎
In reply to I stand by TahoeBilly2012
Satan is the father of lies and of those who reside in his synagogue.
In reply to "I stand by my lies." by J S Bach
Look at that CNN Tweet and look at the responses.. It's like 100% hate mail! CNN is completely fucked...they are Kamikaze!
In reply to Satan is the father of lies… by Mr. Universe
Stands by his reporting but not the content of what is repirted. Big difference.
In reply to I stand by TahoeBilly2012
We have our anti Trump troll on board. We have 1 or 2 all the time. So transparent.
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
No, it's YOUR feelings that are [your] reality.
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
Deep cock smoker, you too could use some Meds...seriously.
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
You're slipping. You had to edit to finish. YOU WERE NOT PREPARED.
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
Share blue is here
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
Trump 2020
In reply to Cringey Trumpy by Prehuman Insight
I admit, in order to understand the deception, you need an IQ of 100 and an attention span.
But if you can understand Martin Scorese's The Departed, then you will have the ability to grasp the Kosher Nostra. (What are the chances that Trump dives off a building like Martin Sheen's character? Hey, I really wanted Trump to be legit. He's negotiating better trade deals, but we are still nigger slaves to the Rothschild banks.)
Italians, Jews, Black Thugs, Mexican drug lords, Irish... In many ways their crime gangs operate the same way and tear apart this country.
But one gang has killed an USA President, attacked an US Navy Ship, and attacked the USA on 911. All this with impunity because the traitors and cowards won't name the Mossad nor the Kosher Nostra.
Hollywood wants you to believe that the Italians and Murder Inc. are the top gangsters. Italians were errand boys for Myers Lansky and his Kosher Nostra. They infiltrated the CIA, FBI,... everything.
But they are untouchable because??
To conquer the West, the fake Hebrew Turkmen applied a simple two-step process:
1) morph themselves into God’s Chosen People;
2) take over the issuance of money.
They fully understood that there are only two entities that most men on earth revere: God and Money.
Trump controlled by Mossad
https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2016/10/29/trump-controlled-by-mossad/
All the data you need to support such a claim.
Nailed it (not the same as nail gunned it).
In reply to I admit, in order to… by Polynik3s
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
HERE►CLICK►► http://ow.ly/V6Fs30gda11
In reply to Nailed it (not the same as… by SQRT 69