Snap Slumps After Map Hack Renames New York City, "Jewtropolis"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:45

Shares of Snap are tumbling today after reports that Snapchat suffered "an act of vandalism" temporarily relabeled New York City as “Jewtropolis” on several popular apps and services.

As The New York Times reports, users of a variety of popular apps and services, including Snapchat, awoke Thursday morning to find that New York City had been relabeled “Jewtropolis” on maps displayed in the apps. People on Twitter quickly posted screen shots of the maps, calling them racist and anti-Semitic.

Maps on Snapchat, Citi Bike, StreetEasy and even The New York Times all appeared to be affected.

All of those affected appeared to use embeddable maps from a third-party company called Mapbox. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but in an interview with TechCrunch, Eric Gundersen, the chief executive, said the problems were “100 percent fixed and should have never happened.”

Shares are down almost 3%...

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said that the third-party data it uses for its maps tool, Snap Map, had been “subject to vandalism.”

“This defacement is deeply offensive and entirely contrary to our values, and we want to apologize to any members of our community who saw it,” a Snap spokeswoman said in an email.

Social media is aghast...

Comments

Croesus z0na8an0z Thu, 08/30/2018 - 12:48 Permalink

Well, like it or not, it pretty-much IS the truth.

The ADL will get on this like stink on shit, as will the SPLC.

Edit:

I see some presumably kosher downvoters have their tefillins in a twist:

Vote away if it makes you feel better, but it won't change the fact that NYC has a higher KPSI (kikes-per-square-inch) than Israhell.

More-Sun ardent Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

HopefulCynical More-Sun Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

To the people saying "Jews are not a race" - tell that to the Ethiopian Jews, who've practiced Judaism for centuries, and who recently sought asylum in Israel. They were caged - to make sure they found the experience unpleasant enough to not attempt it again - and then deported back to Ethiopia.

"B-b-but it's not a race!!"

The (((JEWS))) absolutely see themselves as a RACE; it's all about MUH TRIBE. That's why even ATHEIST JEWS are still God's Chosen People™.

 

Feel free to attempt to poke holes in my logic, but I doubt you can.

Skip HopefulCynical Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

Well the important thing to always remember is that if a Jew could infiltrate the Syrian intelligence section in 1954, they can pass, in most cases, as ANYTHING. It would not surprise me to learn that Sotomayor is part J-Tribe.

Whites don’t act that way. Whites, behave honorably even towards our enemies. We tend to be generous, trusting, and truthful. The direct opposite of The Enemy.

What the average White person MUST understand is that the J-Tribe is TRULY a tribe, or a race, with a COLLECTIVE mind, frankly, posing as just a religion. A religion with the resources, and forward thinking to undertake a decades long breeding program to enhance their genetic fitness.

http://www.nytimes.com/2003/02/18/science/18DISE.html
The New York Times
February 18, 2003
Using Genetic Tests, Ashkenazi Jews Vanquish a Disease
By GINA KOLATA

Not exactly like the Presbyterian church of my boyhood.

Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure

monkeyshine Skip Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:23 Permalink

So when George Washington ordered his troops to hide behind trees, barrels, in thick brush and open fire on the advancing columns of redcoats, he was behaving 'honorably'?  

Nations that pre-exist Christ nearly all had their own unique names, land area, language, customs, and usually their own religion.  Greeks had theirs, Romans another, Egyptians, Assyrians, Babylonians, Hebrews, and even Celts, and Comanche, Cherokee, Hope etc...  Jews are a tribe or nation, they just didn't assimilate into any of these newer religions like most of those other cultures did, they kept their own.  Many Native American tribes also keep practicing their tribal religion.   

Bigly nope-1004 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:29 Permalink

I think it is funny.

You know, just like I think jokes about nationalities or religions can be funny; this is funny.

Comedians are too wimpy to be equal opportunity offenders nowadays, but it is FUNNY when they are.  Funny jokes almost always have a small aspect of truth in them.

Skip ardent Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

The Ashkanazi Jews STOLE the term from the true Semites, the Arabs. The Kahzars are committing genocide against true Semites.

'We don't shoot women' says Israeli lieutenant, but Kristin Foss is shot for second time in a week in Palestine

In recording, Netanyahu boasts Israel convinced Trump to quit Iran nuclear deal TIMES OF ISRAEL 17 July 2018

Israel: Jews Set to Pass “Nation State” Bill which Legalizes Race Segregation, Justifies Land Theft

Jews Demand Open Borders for USA, But Use DNA to Keep Israel Racially Pure

Israel Locks up 1-Year Old African Invaders—But US Jews Condemn Trump for ‘Unjust’ Immigration Policy

headless blogger mtl4 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

You're wrong. Most Jews think of themselves as completely different than other whites. They hold themselves separate as a race. 

This is why people like Max Berger can write a completely derogatory article about White Males (on the Nation), while mentioning up front to his reader audience that he's "a white male too", like that is supposed to help prove his points a little bit more.....And whole time not mentioning that he is a Jew.

I asked him about that on that, in a very civilized manner, on twitter and he blocked me.

Jews think they are a different race but like to hide behind the white skin when needed. 

Ms No headless blogger Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

I think they just want to differientiate their pure inbred bloodlines... Seriously.  Inbreeding can make people unique.  Just look at Ashke-nazis like Kissinger, Soros and Rothschild.  Those transparent mofos are definitely unique.  Their nose, jowles and rubbery eyes are definitely unique.  No matter who they marry into that nose usually stays.  Maybe it popped up as a form of mongoloidism.  

 

TheLastMan yellowsub Thu, 08/30/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/race-is-a-social-construct-s…

Race Is a Social Construct, Scientists Argue

Racial categories are weak proxies for genetic diversity and need to be phased out

 

Maybe employment and college entrance applications should make distinctions based upon criteria other than “race”, such as:

 

  1. Does your group identifier own a central bank?
  2. Does your group identifier sport a grill?
  3. Is your sister a first cousin?
  4. If I say “front hole” do you get tingly?
  5. If I say “back hole” do you feel tingly, naughty or just nervous?
  6. Do you have more than 1 god displayed in your residence?
  7. What is your preference; street or porcelain?

 