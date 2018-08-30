Tesla HR Chief On Leave Of Absence

Employee turnover and volatility at Tesla continues to, pardon the pun, accelerate. A long list of departures and executives on leave that Tesla is becoming notorious for, will add one more name next month just as the head of human resources and facilities, also known internally as the Chief People Officer, Gabrielle Toledano, is reportedly "on leave", according to Bloomberg.

Toledano only joined Tesla in May 2017 from Electronic Arts and, like another recent executive who departed, may see her tenure at the electric car company last less than 24 months. Bloomberg confirmed that she "has been on a leave of absence as the electric-car maker has dealt with a period of intense tumult".

The company told Bloomberg that her leave of absence was "prompted by Toledano's request" and that her responsibilities were being handled by other members of Tesla's human relations team. She said to be one of Tesla's "highest ranking women", who reported directly to Musk. She stood with Musk on stage at the company's annual general meeting back in June.

Doug Field, who was the company's SVP of Engineering, was the latest high profile Tesla employee who was placed on leave. He wound up ultimately departing the company permanently on June 27 of this year. As we noted previously, Field had been a "key leader at the Silicon Valley auto maker since joining in 2013 from Apple" according to the WSJ and oversaw all engineering of Tesla’s vehicles. That changed this spring when Chief Executive Elon Musk said he retook control of production.

Toledano is approaching the last of a C-suite at Tesla that has seen one departure after the next.

After Field left, we wrote that Tesla was at that point missing a COO, a CAO, and a CMO. The company C-suite executive team was, at that point, limited to just "Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, JB Straubel, Chief Technology Officer, and Gabrielle Toledano, Chief People Officer," we noted back in July.

Now it is ex-CPO.

The Bloomberg article notes that Toledano has been on leave since prior to the company's recent go private soap opera that has been taking place for the better part of August (which may explain it). It was only days before this report that we were out highlighting another executive departure from Tesla. Tesla's Vice President of Communications, Sara O'Brien, who formerly worked at Apple and has been on board at Tesla for just 2 years, is also leaving the company.

O’Brien reportedly had planned to leave the automaker months ago, also proceeding the entire go-private saga.

According to Tesla, the company has started to position Dave Arnold, Tesla's Senior Director of Global Communications, as a replacement; he may end up consolidating his two roles.

While not everyone is convinced that these top employees are leaving (or going "on leave") because of the culture at the company – some are leaving as part of planned layoffs – the number of top executives that have churned through the company, for whatever reason, remains alarming.

Quizzically, the most notable Tesla employee to be dragging the company through the mud of late, CEO Elon Musk himself, seems to not have to worry about his job security. The Board of Directors isn’t telegraphing that this will change, either.