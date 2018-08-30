Tesla HR Chief On Leave Of Absence

Employee turnover and volatility at Tesla continues to, pardon the pun, accelerate. A long list of departures and executives on leave that Tesla is becoming notorious for, will add one more name next month just as the head of human resources and facilities, also known internally as the Chief People Officer, Gabrielle Toledano, is reportedly "on leave", according to Bloomberg.
Toledano only joined Tesla in May 2017 from Electronic Arts and, like another recent executive who departed, may see her tenure at the electric car company last less than 24 months. Bloomberg confirmed that she "has been on a leave of absence as the electric-car maker has dealt with a period of intense tumult".
The company told Bloomberg that her leave of absence was "prompted by Toledano's request" and that her responsibilities were being handled by other members of Tesla's human relations team. She said to be one of Tesla's "highest ranking women", who reported directly to Musk. She stood with Musk on stage at the company's annual general meeting back in June.
Doug Field, who was the company's SVP of Engineering, was the latest high profile Tesla employee who was placed on leave. He wound up ultimately departing the company permanently on June 27 of this year. As we noted previously, Field had been a "key leader at the Silicon Valley auto maker since joining in 2013 from Apple" according to the WSJ and oversaw all engineering of Tesla’s vehicles. That changed this spring when Chief Executive Elon Musk said he retook control of production.
Toledano is approaching the last of a C-suite at Tesla that has seen one departure after the next.
After Field left, we wrote that Tesla was at that point missing a COO, a CAO, and a CMO. The company C-suite executive team was, at that point, limited to just "Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer, JB Straubel, Chief Technology Officer, and Gabrielle Toledano, Chief People Officer," we noted back in July.
Now it is ex-CPO.
The Bloomberg article notes that Toledano has been on leave since prior to the company's recent go private soap opera that has been taking place for the better part of August (which may explain it). It was only days before this report that we were out highlighting another executive departure from Tesla. Tesla's Vice President of Communications, Sara O'Brien, who formerly worked at Apple and has been on board at Tesla for just 2 years, is also leaving the company.
O’Brien reportedly had planned to leave the automaker months ago, also proceeding the entire go-private saga.
According to Tesla, the company has started to position Dave Arnold, Tesla's Senior Director of Global Communications, as a replacement; he may end up consolidating his two roles.
While not everyone is convinced that these top employees are leaving (or going "on leave") because of the culture at the company – some are leaving as part of planned layoffs – the number of top executives that have churned through the company, for whatever reason, remains alarming.
Quizzically, the most notable Tesla employee to be dragging the company through the mud of late, CEO Elon Musk himself, seems to not have to worry about his job security. The Board of Directors isn’t telegraphing that this will change, either.
Tesla is an interesting story. These cars have some serious advantages. Can the competition catch up, I assume, but when you look at the charging stations and technology, wow. The Model 3 "dual motor" is an Audi killer.
Benefits which could kill Audi
- amazing off the line power
- massive fuel savings
- semi auto pilot
Dual motor (AWD) is also DOUBLE the base price, whoa, but a completely dif car altogether as well.
"The Model 3 "dual motor" is an Audi killer. "
Also John and Harry and Richard killer too.
In reply to Tesla is an interesting… by TahoeBilly2012
I totally get the concern over Tesla. I have no idea how this goes. The safety factor looks to be massively improved through auto pilot improvements, just a fact.
In reply to "The Model 3 "dual motor" is… by BarkingCat
Leave of Absence? Well, I suppose you are absent after you leave.
In reply to Tesla is an interesting… by TahoeBilly2012
it is obvious to me that ZeroHedge has made monetizing their website a higher priority than reporting financial news
has anyone else noticed that this persona (duzzsandra) is ALLOWED to post the same spam link in EVERY comment stream?
with all of the automated tools available for blocking spam it should be clear that this spammer is being tolerated for some reason
most likely, this is just one more way that the Tylers are monetizing the site
She's probably on leave because they didn't want a fiery redhead around while Tesla was crashing...for obvious reasons
In reply to Leave of Absence? Well, I… by PT
Do not be absurd, it's too late for that.
Charging stations...LOL, you can't even get them serviced, let alone charged where and when you need it.
In reply to Tesla is an interesting… by TahoeBilly2012
actually, the cars aren't particular about who gets killed
the driver using "autopilot" (and anyone else in the car) ...
anyone in the vehicle when the batteries spontaneously combust ...
In reply to Tesla is an interesting… by TahoeBilly2012
Employee turnover and volatility at Tesla continues to, pardon the pun, incinerate.
FIFY
She covered up the workplace injuries and violations. Musk canned her!
In reply to Next! by HilteryTrumpkin
Elon didn't like her advice to pack up his shit and get out of the building.
Wow. Hope those who shorted this did so already.
She'll get $10MM to shut up....and go back to some other company to make 7 figures to hire her friends.
Elon Musk the 2018 version of Howard Hughes
Hughes was brilliant, wasn't he?
In reply to Elon Musk the 2018 version… by Bill of Rights
Nah, I disagree. Though the "Spruce Goose" may be his best example of a flop (and possibly why you made the comparison), Hughes was a test pilot, made movies, and actually contributed something to humanity--and not some cheap ass "flamethrower".
Now, in all fairness, my verdict is still out on "Space X", but otherwise think Musk is just a charlatan.
In reply to Elon Musk the 2018 version… by Bill of Rights
so.
automobile science is harder than rocket science.
got it.
In reply to Nah, I disagree. Though the… by Nunyadambizness
Except that Hughes products worked (the Spruce Goose was an experimental aircraft), you could get them powered up when and where you wanted, service was available, and they didn't burst into flames, other than little things like that, then sure, exactly the same.
In reply to Elon Musk the 2018 version… by Bill of Rights
With the cartel there this position could become problematic.
What were the real reasons behind the resignation of the CFO and Chief Accounting Officer?
Why is there someone called Chief Accounting Officer?
What the hell is the CFO doing?
In reply to What were the real reasons… by TheMayor
One spends, the other counts, neither matter.
In reply to Why is there someone called… by BarkingCat
Chief People Office - that right there tells you that the company is fucked.
These are the assholes that ruin companies with their stupid made up bullshit.
HR should have a manager. Not a step above a middle management position.
Additionally, HR should be limited to handling paperwork for hiring people and when they terminate. What these departments have morphed into is ridiculous.
but... but she was responsible for "Facilities" also... you know, the assembly line 'tent'
In reply to Chief People Office - that… by BarkingCat
so much for the 1969 moon mission.
and investors were led to believe this shit-hole org. was supposed to be worth 70 billions bucks!!! STFU!!!!!
These Tesla CEO`s sound like captains of overturned Italian cruise ships......
Ceo`s, and children leave the ship first........
Actually, the Truth be told, Musk and Tesla committed one of the biggest cardinal sins a company can make....Sticking your nose into politics.....A fickle voting public will cause regime change in government, and then the team you were supporting is gone, and you and your company have to deal with a revengeful new sheriff in town.....
Just ask, Target, Kelloggs, Dicks Sporting Goods, Yeti and others............
She came from Electronic Arts. That's the most hated video game maker. Guess she'll go to Sprint next