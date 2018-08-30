Trump Slams Heads Of CNN, NBC; Says Media Only Cares About "Hatred And Agenda"

In a now traditional daily spectacle, President Trump ripped CNN President Jeff Zucker on Twitter Thursday morning, saying that network’s ratings "suck" and Zucker should be fired, amid the growing feud between the president and the news channel.
"The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time,” the president tweeted adding that "Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!"
Trump and CNN have been clashing all week after the president tweeted that CNN was being ripped apart for “being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake,” pointing specifically to veteran journalist Carl Bernstein. Bernstein wrote an article in July that accused the president of having prior knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign personnel and Russians. However, subsequently Lanny Davis, the attorney for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, told The Washington Post over the weekend that he was an anonymous source behind said story.
Davis then told NBC News that acting as that source was "a major mistake for which I am 100 percent sorry. I never should have done it unless I was certain and could prove it."
Other news outlets took down their versions of the CNN report following Davis’s latest comments, however CNN has kept it up, even though it specifically said that "contacted by CNN, one of Cohen's attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment."
And now that he is commenting, CNN refuses to publish a retraction. Instead, CNN tweeted Wednesday that CNN does not lie, defending Bernstein
Trump then shifted his focus and targeted NBC Chairman Andrew Lack in a subsequent tweet.
"What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks - with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!"
Finally, Trump lashed out at the media in general, which he again called the "enemy of the people", and tweeted that he just "cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is" adding that "truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!"
In this context, Trump also appeared to clarify that the departure of White House lawyer Don McGahn had little to do with Ivanka and Jared, tweeting that "Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts!"
Trump concluded on a positive note, urging his followers to look at the market which hit 4 consecutive days of all time highs, and tweeted that "the news from the Financial Markets is even better than anticipated. For all of you that have made a fortune in the markets, or seen your 401k’s rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming!" It is not clear how many of Trump's supporters actually have 401k's.
it is time the POTUS does a Ross Perot infomercial that is commercial free for 1/2 hour this fall, dedicate the first 25 minutes to the hate America first pro-globalist and pro-socialist cunts and traitors, and then the last 5 minutes dealing with fake news..
fake news? like what he did to Buchanan in 2000?
In reply to fake newws by Dilluminati
His Trut is the Only Trut ...
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Truth is not a truth if it is not my truth
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Trump controlled by Mossad
https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2016/10/29/trump-controlled-by-mossad/
All the data you need to support such a claim.
In reply to Truth is not a truth if it… by Cassandra.Hermes
Remember when we had a president that worked mornings
This what ya'll wanted? A demented old man watching DVR'd Tucker Carlson episodes until 11am, flailing and crying everyday. Somebody get em a glass of milk for christ sakes
In reply to Trump controlled by Mossad… by Polynik3s
going to the bathhouse is not really "work"
In reply to Remember when we had a… by Freeze These
Golf followed by bathhouse with Biden doing his job. Pence will be getting on with it
In reply to going to the bathhouse is… by DingleBarryObummer
Trump's worked up about hatred? Really?
In reply to Golf followed by bathhouse… by Negative Interest
In case anyone missed this...
Image of Trump/Epstein Brings Rally to Screeching Halt - Fox Edits Image from Archive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyd9cC2jf2E
In reply to Trump's worked up about… by Phat Stax
In reply to In case anyone missed this… by beemasters
You are paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by duzzsandra
It's got to make the Twitter lefties sick to see Trump use their platform to set fire to the MSM.
In reply to Trump's worked up about… by Phat Stax
Do CIA actors use a "Z" in their fake names?
Did Trump hint at this today with - "Little Jeff Z"?
In reply to going to the bathhouse is… by DingleBarryObummer
Zoggers. Wolf Blitzer.
In reply to Do CIA actors use a "Z" in… by freedommusic
That little son of a whore worked on a lot of knobs
In reply to going to the bathhouse is… by DingleBarryObummer
In reply to That little son of a whore… by Bag of Magic
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by duzzsandra
And what was the alternative? A decrepit, entitled, lying old bag with one foot in the grave out to continue her politically connected personal enrichment?
If you remember on the campaign trail, Hillary got in trouble because on occasion she let slip the truth about how she really felt. The funny thing is, like 99.9% of crooked politicians, she never owns anything. Everything is a 'i misspoke'. Bullshit. Trump lets it rip and doesn't give a shit, and politicians would do best to follow his lead and just be brutally honest with people.
In reply to Remember when we had a… by Freeze These
Who should replace Trump?
At this point, the man would need to know that he would likely die in office and welcome death for his country. He would need to be uncompromisable sexually and be free of greed and ego. He would inspire a philadelphia among his men that they would willingly die for him and the cause. Yes, it would require a man and not a woman. We don't quite require a God-man like Christ. So short of a Messiah, we would need a Robert E. Lee. And if you studied his character, you might agree.
We are beyond redemption through electoral process.
This predicament requires an authentic patriotic US Military coup. When the Kosher Nostra and Hollywood and the media and the Neocons and past Presidents are being rounded up, we can determine its authenticity. We all know who the criminals are. As for who would be appointed, not elected, President of the USA... Let's not show our hand in an open forum.
In reply to And what was the alternative… by CosmoJoe
If Trump indicts the criminals, then Trump should replace Trump. IF not, then just let it burn. Or elect a woman. Same same.
In reply to At this point, the man would… by Polynik3s
You sound just like CNN and pull pure BS out of you ass or pussy, or whatever it is you got. You remind me of a three year old who has not yet developed critical thinking skills and relies on remote fantasy to promote your infantile agenda, which seems to everyone that it is permanently stuck in the anal/oral stage. Am sure you are the one who gives yourself an obligatory up vote - gotta keep the illusion going, right?
In reply to Remember when we had a… by Freeze These
Look at the post above. I am not who you say I am. Maybe just projecting or I got your Irish up?
Would a pussy or CNN say that our predicament requires a military coup?
Are you ready to die for your country when the coup begins?
In reply to You sound just like CNN and… by notfeelinthebern
Was not responding to your post. Did you even look?
In reply to Look at the post above. I am… by Polynik3s
Oh. Well, by all means... Carry on.
In reply to Was not responding to your… by notfeelinthebern
She has no ideas that weren't explained to her slowly, and repeatedly, by a talking head.
In reply to You sound just like CNN and… by notfeelinthebern
Hatred is the DNCplatform.
The Democrats have only two goals:
1) hate anyone who disagrees; and,
2) hold the slaves on the Plantation.
Dems want to keep blacks poor and stupid so they keep voting for more Dems who in turn, work harder to keep them on the Plantation. Look at Rahm Emanuel in Chicago, Obama's home town.
In reply to Trump controlled by Mossad… by Polynik3s
I love Trump
In reply to Hatred is the DNCplatform… by Handful of Dust
You forgot the beaner invasion must be preserved at all costs.
In reply to Hatred is the DNCplatform… by Handful of Dust
Watching the MSM like CNN and all these Democrats favoring the illegal killer instead of the victim who was stabbed to death, Mollie Tibbets, is extremely disgusting.
i won't even start on the Democrats and MSM like New York Slimes protecting the pedophiles in the Catholic church.
In reply to You forgot the beaner… by Playtime's Over
Here we go again! A bunch of cactus herders with 8.85 million people, and a GDP smaller than Maryland run the world?? Was that piece of information extracted from the new "Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy", or direct from Mary Poppins. Douglas Adams claimed the "mice" were behind it! Let's eradicate the mice. They are destroying the world!
In reply to Trump controlled by Mossad… by Polynik3s
>> His Trut is the Only Trut ... <<
Mind your spelling! In Dutch 'trut' can be three things:
– the decorative hangings around a woman's 'front hole';
– a timid woman without sex appeal;
– an endearment, slightly ironic, among homos.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Still don't understand Trump.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
I understand zionists are not patriots, and neither are people who support zionists.
In reply to Still don't understand Trump. by Organic Patriot
If the vessel is full, nothing can be added. Ignorance ( not knowing) is the beginning of wisdom
In reply to Still don't understand Trump. by Organic Patriot
So you saying you DO understand Hillary or Bernie or Cynthia Nixon?
In reply to Still don't understand Trump. by Organic Patriot
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/08/29/sarah-palin-loyal-r…
Here is an example of manufactured news, the McCain saga, read the comments of the right who actually loathed this RINO and then look at the news. My recommendation is to spend as little as possible supporting the corporate news, cut the cord, stop the globalist narrative of hate America first and surrender your rights.
MAGA and supporting US policies that put America first is what the globalist objects to, the globalist tells the lies that there is universal income, or free medical care, or some other fable, and the other countries go along with this line of bullshit while they drain the wealth of this nation, and the American people are smart enough to figure these simple truths out.
So now the news is running even more bizarre and outlandish spectacles of fake news as they know by their own numbers that they are losing.. and..
I'm still not tired of winning
Mr. POTUS you told us that we would get tired of winning..
I'm still not tired of winning
MAGA!
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
got rid of cable a year ago (which was long overdue) as it was nauseating and got tired of paying for non-stop commercials; my antenna has 2 good western channels out of 60 channels and 10 channels of spanish; can't get my local baseball games which is a programming scam but my local taverns love me.......so my net savings is around $300/month or $3,600/year......so I've got that going for me, which is nice.
In reply to https://www.breitbart.com… by Dilluminati
Check the list I put down there.. it starts with quality wiring and no splitters which bleed decibels.. the DB8 at $49 is a deal. I have a chimney which I used "1/4 Drive Anchor" 1/4" x 1", Powers Zamac Nailin Drive Pin Anchors with Carbon Steel Nail, Mushroom Head, 100/Bx
And between the mortar joists of the chimney (where I could patch later) no perm damage to roof or siding setup my mast.
But you get what you receive.. and the online tools are BS I get much much more and when I do a scan in Jan when the trees drop leaves will get even more channels the list I posted is accurate and with summer foliage..
Mount it securely, use only top quality equip, and enjoy
I haven't paid TV for years.. literally years. and the costs to put up a genuinely top quality antenna is under $100 and to then to add the other items over time.. you have a better experience that paying.. we record shows and then fast forward through the commercials.. seriously.. the pause and record of the Hdhomerun is nice I guess my point is that you can get a better experience and spend much much less
In reply to got rid of cable a year ago … by spastic_colon
In reply to got rid of cable a year ago … by spastic_colon
The left nelieves it's a fixed sum game...for someone to be rich, others must siffer or be poor.
This is why they hate MAGA as they fear a prosperous US will make the rest of the world poorer
They prefer we all live poor (except those who work to save is from ourselves, as they deserve great wealth and respect).
In reply to https://www.breitbart.com… by Dilluminati
Fake news said by Trump are real news. Real news about Trump published by journalists are fake news.
Trumptard logic
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
You and Freeze These must have been womb mates.
In reply to Fake news said by Trump are… by melpheos
Welcome brigade. Good to see ya'll. Always worth a laugh.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
If he had listened to Pat Buchanan regularly, or read his learned articles, he would not have said that. We do not have many journalists of that caliber anymore. Buchannan often uses history to construct articles. We have free speech in the USA, particularly as applied to political arguments, and you can (or could) make [an historical argument]—an academic type of argument—without being called a racist ten times over in the past.
Now, our speech is constrained by the virtue-signaling MSM, even though they wantonly gossip, peddling gossip as news, unconstrained by any self-imposed journalistic standards.
Anon sources facilitate gossip.
The MSMers prefer anon sources simply because it is easier to get them. It is like the difference between closing a sale when someone walks into your store with an intent to buy v/s closing a sale by cold calling people who have expressed zero interest in your product and may, in fact, resent it when you approach them.
People do not want to go on the record; they do not want to put themselves on the line.
And the MSMers don’t want to do the work of getting non-anon sources.
Is this really excusable in the broadcast wing of the MSM, where some make sooooooooooo much more money than the print people, buckets more, and yet, they use these anon sources, like housewives gossiping over the clothes line in the Fifties, an era that the fake feminists hate so much?
They use the famous DeepThroat source as their standard bear, but that is not valid. Most anonymous sources are not DT-quality. The public has no way to gauge the relative worthiness of shadowy anon sources.
It is ONE of the things undermining the credibility of the Fourth Estate in this republic-in-peril. Another one is their avoidance of the serious, [structural] issues in the US economy, which corporate-owned reporters have avoided for well over a decade at the behest of their corporate owners’ agenda.
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Disco Drumph- talk about, talk about it
tweet about, tweet about it.
AND
nothing happens...
a pattern has evolved-lol...
In reply to . by DingleBarryObummer
Do yourselves a favor and don't watch any news media. They're all full of shit and self serving. Turn it off for week and you'll never go back. It's truly liberating -
In reply to fake newws by Dilluminati
if trump didn't talk about NBC and CNN constantly, they coulda been out of business for a year and I would have no idea.
In reply to Do yourselves a favor and… by algol_dog
I did that a long time ago. Now, if I see it in a bar or lobby all I see are fake actors telling ridiculously transparent lies to very stupid people.
At some point soon I will turn off all political stuff, which includes ZH...not because it is fake and offensive but simply because my own happiness requires a greater detachment from the kabuki circus that is global politics. In a few years I plan on having my beard down near my knees and if you ask me who the president is I'll have no idea nor any desire to know. Thats true enlightenment.
In reply to Do yourselves a favor and… by algol_dog
I always ask them to change the channel....literally
In reply to I did that a long time ago… by brushhog