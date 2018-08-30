Trump Threatens To Pull Out Of WTO, Praises Powell, Says Sessions Safe For Now

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:36

During a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg in The Oval Office, President Trump covered everything from AG Jeff Sessions' job stability to tax cuts for investors and his view on The Fed.

Via Bloomberg,

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t regret appointing Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman, even after criticizing interest rate increases by the central bank.

“I put a man in there who I like and respect,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News in the Oval Office.

Trump also says the Fed should help him in his trade disputes with China, the EU and other nations, asserting that other central banks are assisting their countries.

“We are not being accommodated,” he said Thursday. “I don’t like that.”

“That being said,” he continued, “I’m not sure the currency should be controlled by a politician.”

No indeed Mr. President (ask Mugabe and Maduro how that worked out).

President Trump then switched to another issue that has been recently on his mind, noting that many people see an “antitrust situation” with Google, Facebook and Amazon but repeatedly declined to comment on if he wants to break up the companies.

Trump reiterated his criticism of the companies Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News at the White House:

"I mean look, the conservatives have been treated very unfairly"

President Trump also added that he would pull out of the World Trade Organization if it doesn’t treat the U.S. better, continuing his criticism of a cornerstone of the international trading system.

“If they don’t shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg News at the White House.

A U.S. withdrawal from the WTO would severely undermine the post-World War II multilateral trading system that the U.S. helped build. Trump said last month that the U.S. is at a big disadvantage from being treated “very badly” by the WTO for many years and that the Geneva-based body needs to “change their ways.” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said allowing China into the WTO in 2001 was a mistake.

Perhaps most notably, however, President Trump said he’s considering indexing capital gains to inflation, a change that would amount to a tax cut for investors.

“I’m thinking about it,” Trump said Thursday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News.

The change would slash tax bills for investors when selling assets they have capital gains on -- such as stock or real estate -- by adjusting the original purchase price for inflation. The change has been a longtime goal of Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, who says the policy would spur job creation and economic growth because people wouldn’t be taxed on phantom income.

Further, on the topic of trade, just hours after Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told European Parliament lawmakers that the EU would be “willing to bring down even our car tariffs to zero, all tariffs to zero, if the U.S. does the same," Trump rejected a European Union offer to scrap tariffs on cars, likening the bloc’s trade policies to those of China.

“It’s not good enough,” Trump said of the offer from Brussels during an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News.

“Their consumer habits are to buy their cars, not to buy our cars.”

Trump compared the EU to China, where the president is engaged in another escalating trade war.

“The European Union is almost as bad as China, just smaller,” Trump said.

And finally, President Trump said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s job is safe at least until the midterm elections in November.

“I just would love to have him do a great job,” Trump said Thursday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News.

Asked if he’d keep Sessions beyond November, he declined to comment.

Business Finance

Comments

Prehuman Insight BaBaBouy Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

The Trump Bounce House

A wonderworld of persistent deceit-fantasy.

A low grade gangster movie. Constant fibbery.

Where the top 1% gain wealth at the fastest pace ever.

America's working class slip-sliding on Trump's down ladder to serfdom.

The boundaries of ethics and sanity are broken.

Polynik3s Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

I admit, in order to understand the deception, you need an IQ of 100 and an attention span. 

But if you can understand Martin Scorese's The Departed, then you will have the ability to grasp the Kosher Nostra. (What are the chances that Trump dives off a building like Martin Sheen's character? Hey, I really wanted Trump to be legit. He's negotiating better trade deals, but we are still nigger slaves to the Rothschild banks.)

Italians, Jews, Black Thugs, Mexican drug lords, Irish... In many ways their crime gangs operate the same way and tear apart this country.

But one gang has killed an USA President, attacked an US Navy Ship, and attacked the USA on 911. All this with impunity because the traitors and cowards won't name the Mossad nor the Kosher Nostra.

Hollywood wants you to believe that the Italians and Murder Inc. are the top gangsters. Italians were errand boys for Myers Lansky and his Kosher Nostra. They infiltrated the CIA, FBI,... everything.

But they are untouchable because??

To conquer the West, the fake Hebrew Turkmen applied a simple two-step process:

1) morph themselves into God’s Chosen People;

2) take over the issuance of money.

They fully understood that there are only two entities that most men on earth revere: God and Money.

 

Trump controlled by Mossad

https://fitzinfo.wordpress.com/2016/10/29/trump-controlled-by-mossad/

All the data you need to support such a claim.

Victory_Garden JRobby Thu, 08/30/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

To win the WAR ON EVIL, all like-minded souls must be on the same side.

What is most valuable to the awakened, and rational soul?

Life. What all beings have in common.

To preserve life for all and any one, ALL must vanquish evil from this planet.

There will be plenty of time to sort out petty differences later after the EVIL that wants TO KILL YOU ALL, is vamooshkaed off this planet. It requires the unification of both countries with the largest majority of like minded Christians, or those who choose a path of Love, rather than hate. Easy peazy once the leadership resolves that THIS..is the only solution, and certainly, not the final one the rottenchilds plan.

It will be done.

History proves it.

 

 

 

+

Polynik3s shovelhead Thu, 08/30/2018 - 17:31 Permalink

Shovelhead. Hates: commies and the Bernies. Loves: bikes and kikes.

Jews didn't take our lunchbox. The Mossad owns the current President, assassinated one President, and attacked USA soil on 911. 

Are you a coward biker or a fool biker?

The time will come when a USA Military coup will throw out the Kosher Nostra. What side will you be on? They are not coming to take your guns, they might need some deputies though.

DingleBarryObummer Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 17:27 Permalink

i'm sorry to hear that.  I don't think anything like that is going on at my local library.  i hope at least.  i remember i was watching the thanksgiving day parade with my cousin and her kids, and there was some men in their underwear in hooker boots (i think it's from the musical "kinky boots") and I was like "what the fuck is this shit!  this is supposed to be family entertainment!"

and they are libtards so now I don't get invited no more!  i am very socially liberal but there's obviously an agenda being pushed to sexualize children and make them think fringe type activities are normal!  Just let kids be kids!  children are supposed to be sheltered from sexual stuff, not be bombarded with it!

anyways yea, you'll appreciate the movie.

Scipio Africanuz Billy the Poet Thu, 08/30/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

Mr President, thank you for the dose of reality. If chairman Powell was a bad guy, he'd have caused you tremendous grief by now. We all understand that restoring the Republic, is tremendous hard work, and we also understand you need unity of governance to do so.

We'll do our best to obtain that for you, and then, you'll have to deploy your natural intelligence to fix things, it won't be easy, but we'll fight alongside you all the way because we love the Republic.

Mr President, we remain semper fi, we don't have a any other choice. Greatness beckons to you, we'll NEVER abandon you, NEVER!...

fbazzrea Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:40 Permalink

Perhaps most notably, however, President Trump said he’s considering indexing capital gains to inflation, a change that would amount to a tax cut for investors... and stackers and HODLers.

me...
me...

((:

just do it... double dare

847328_3527 Krink26 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

1) shut the UN in new York City down;

2) "repurpose" it as a NYC Homeless Shelter and Half-Way House

3) name it, "The DeBlasio Homeless Shelter and Half Way House for Felons and Pharmaceutically-Challenged Peeples."

The far left liberals living in those surrounding $8 million apartment would have a fit!

"How sweet it is!"

DEDA CVETKO 847328_3527 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

I have a better idea: why not turn the UN building into the NYCHA-chartered whorehouse & sex dungeon where DeBlasio's 2020 presidential election campaign team can orgy all they want, day and night, 24/7.  It would make it a much more interesting tourist attraction than it is now.  Plus, it would truly work wonders for the world peace.

 

https://nypost.com/2018/08/27/nycha-employees-accused-of-using-projects…

 

After all, the facility is already being used for global whoring and sex services,  so no additional refurbishments would be required, although some whips, chains and gigantic dildos may be added to the Security Council chamber. 

 

spyware-free Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:41 Permalink

Trump - "Sessions safe for now"
Spoken like a mob boss that is about to whack a snitch. Appointing and keeping Sessions as AG is the biggest mistake Trump has made as President. I'm hopeful & suspect that Sessions is gone right after mid-terms.

DingleBarryObummer spyware-free Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:43 Permalink

It's not a mistake, he's playing his part in the White House Apprentice Show

"While Trump's fascination with the White House still burned within him [re: 2011], he also had The Apprentice to deal with--and it wasn't as easy as you might think.  He loved doing the show and was reluctant to give it up.  At one point, he was actually thinking of hosting it from the oval office if he made it all the way to the White House.  He even discussed it with Stephen Burke, the CEO at NBCUniversal, telling Burke he would reconsider running if the network was concerned about his candidacy." -Roger Stone

fbazzrea spyware-free Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

we'll see... could be the smoothest move EVER--post mid-terms.

"nobody's ever even seen a move like that... people wouldn't believe such a move could be made. but we did it. Jeff and i. yes, we did it. Clinton's in Guantanamo. nobody would have ever believed that possible. if someone would have said that two years ago, CNN and the fake news would have said it couldn't be done..." (:

*fingers crossed*

DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

“That being said,” he continued, “I’m not sure the currency should be controlled by a politician.”

Don't refer to yourself as a "politician"!  What the hell Roger Stone?  you need to direct your main star better!

And lol, the currency shouldn't be controlled by anyone.  It should be controlled by the free market, as in FREE MARKET capitalism!

HoserF16 Thu, 08/30/2018 - 16:43 Permalink

WTO I get... The other two? Fuck Me. Are you sure Trump???

Sessions is a Swamp-Turd and anyone tied to the FED Res Bank is a Douche Bag!