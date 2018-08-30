Trump Legal Team Preparing Counter-Report Which Will "Delegitimize" Mueller "Illegal Investigation"

President Trump's lawyers are preparing a rebuttal to any negative report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller following the DOJ's probe into Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, reports the Daily Beast following an interview with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Part of the rebuttal, says Giuliani, would focus on whether the "initiation of the investigation was...legitimate or not."
According to Giuliani, the bulk of the report will be divided into two sections. One section will seek to question the legitimacy of the Mueller probe generally by alleging “possible conflicts” of interest by federal law enforcement authorities. The other section will respond to more substantive allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russian government agents to sway the 2016 election, and obstruction of justice allegations stemming from, among other things, the president’s firing of former FBI director James Comey. -Daily Beast
The latter section of the rebuttal will focus on Deputy Director Rod Rosenstein's mandate when he ordered the Mueller's investigation - though Giuliani admits he has no idea what the final report will consist of.
“Since we have to guess what it is, [our report so far] is quite voluminous,” Giuliani said, claiming that he would spend much of this weekend “paring it down” and that he was editing the document created by the “whole team.”
"The first half of it is 58 pages, and second half isn't done yet…It needs an executive summary if it goes over a hundred" -Daily Beast
In other words, Mueller has fair warning that the Trump administration intends to fight this tooth and nail.
The Weekly Standard's Eric Felton offered this last month:
Appellate and constitutional lawyers David B. Rivkin, Jr. and Elizabeth Price Foley recently made a compelling case that the political bias among the FBI agents working on “Crossfire Hurricane” renders illegitimate everything flowing from that investigation. If “Crossfire was politically motivated then its culmination, the appointment of a special counsel, inherited the taint,” Rivkin and Foley wrote in the Wall Street Journal. “All special-counsel activities—investigations, plea deals, subpoenas, reports, indictments and convictions—are fruit of a poisonous tree, byproducts of a violation of due process.” Rivkin and Foley add: “That Mr. Mueller and his staff had nothing to do with Crossfire’s origin offers no cure.” -Weekly Standard
In June, David Rivkin opined on the "Fruit of the poisonous tree" argument against Mueller in the Wall Street Journal:
Given the paucity of evidence, it’s staggering that the FBI would initiate a counterintelligence investigation, led by politically biased staff, amid a presidential campaign. The aggressive methods and subsequent leaking only strengthen that conclusion. If the FBI sincerely believed Trump associates were Russian targets or agents, the proper response would have been to inform Mr. Trump so that he could protect his campaign and the country.
Suffice to say, if Mueller tries to take Trump out, Trump will go down swinging.
Meanwhile, Trump is now referring to the special counsel probe as an "illegal investigation."
“I view it as an illegal investigation.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 30, 2018
“I’m not saying anything—I’m just telling you this: You read the great scholars, the great legal—there should have never been a special counsel,” Trump told @margarettalev and me, referring to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
Comments
Head of FBI counter-intel (Strzok) ignored Hillarys illegal server. Mueller and Comey saw nothing wrong with that or him.
They used a political propaganda piece that Steele says, he paid Russians for...and was paid by...the DNC/Hillary campaign through strawmen Perkins Coie & Fusion GPS. Mueller and Comey saw and see nothing wrong.
Bruce Ohr, fourth in-line under Lowrenta & Yates, met with Glenn Simpson, on multiple occasions, was NOT involved in any investigations of Hillary or Trump and his wife (Nellie) worked for Fusion GPS which he (Ohr) FAILED to declare her income as required when working for Fusion GPS.
Piano wire and lamp posts.
This is what the 'unwashed masses' want to see...
Justice.
In reply to Strzok by nmewn
Show me the fucking evidence.
Not allegations, assertions and accusations. Dont ask me to believe in Santa.
In reply to Piano wire and lamp posts. … by The Dreadnought
Well, well, well. Alex Jones caught with gay tranny porn on is i-phone. Certainly not instant karma but definitely bad… which is good… AJ fans prepare to have your reality shattered… You can thank me later: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AWog98rB5I
In reply to Strzok by nmewn
Interesting recent drops by Q...
Something just happened...
In reply to Strzok by nmewn
According to the source, the clowns just lost their supercomputers and satellites.
In reply to Interesting recent drops by… by Mr_Potatohead
Mueller was Hellary’s bag man on Uranium for which he should be arrested for
In reply to Strzok by nmewn
You may have seen but this:
https://www.reddit.com/r/greatawakening/comments/90aez5/read_this_it_explains_all/
To the extent true (I’d love to see this shit memed well),
basically it demonstrates just how out of control the US government’s ‘deep state’ actors are. I mean the corruption is open and obvious.
I can’t believe there’s no movement on Uranium 1, the CF, or the illegal server - Comey and Lynch conspired to obstruct justice while the fbi used clinton funded bullshit intel, which they laundered in part thru hack journalists to lie to the FISC to spy on Trump.
I think Trump needs to simply direct Sessions to appoint a SC for everything to do with FBI corruption and fast.
I think we need to subpoenas for Brennan, Hillary, and Obama.
They went power crazy. They should be punished for it.
In reply to Strzok by nmewn
2 years after the election, this Russia collusion stuff is really convincing.
\s
Yes.
In reply to 2 years after the election,… by Brazen Heist II
It’s like jerking off for 20 months without coming
In reply to 2 years after the election,… by Brazen Heist II
"While Trump's fascination with the White House still burned within him [re: 2011], he also had The Apprentice to deal with--and it wasn't as easy as you might think. He loved doing the show and was reluctant to give it up. At one point, he was actually thinking of hosting it from the oval office if he made it all the way to the White House. He even discussed it with Stephen Burke, the CEO at NBCUniversal, telling Burke he would reconsider running if the network was concerned about his candidacy." -Roger Stone
Enjoy the show.
Trump needs to fire Sessions! What an ass wipe!
Sessions should have appointed a Special Counsel for the phony Russian Narrative.
In reply to Trump needs to fire Sessions… by troutback
Sessions is doing his job perfectly,
Is the phony russian narrative really harming trump, like, at all? Or is it actually helping him in a roundabout way?
In reply to Sessions should have… by Cman5000
Trump stuck his nose into where it did not belong: the NFL kneeling during the national anthem. Trump was a good shill for Faux News to sell advertising, but as president, he goofed big time. Letter of the law: there is nothing criminal about kneeling during the national anthem. Trump has no power to order law enforcement onto the field to put handcuffs on anyone kneeling. Trump stuck his nose in. Now? it's a new NFL season. Some NFL players are kneeling, a bad, bad outcome for Trump; by his own hand he's shown he's irrelevant, stupid, and ignored by people playing a game.
A bad, bad place for a president to be. Football is trivial. Trump should have higher aspirations than to be breezeway police. Now he has to sit through another NFL season and look like a moron.
Long popcorn!
Worrying about Russia. Gives more time for the Chinese steal and hack everything in sight. Commies without and commies within. Kill the commies.!!!
If Trump Falls, The Testimonies Of Cohen, Pecker And Weisselberg Could Spark An Anti-Semitic Backlash
The trio’s public profile is a Jewish stereotype: the lawyer-fixer, the smut-dealing publisher and the numbers whiz who knows it all
https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/.premium-if-trump-falls-some-testimonie…
I just created this--
Bruce and Nellie Ohr have links back to Obama in Kenya in 1987 / Kenyatta University. And they have a radical left background.
Proof here
http://www.nukepro.net/2018/08/bruce-and-nellie-ohr-rabbit-trail-runs.h…
Is there a list of "not fair according to Trump" that I can consult, I am losing track of it all by now?