Uber Driver Shoots Woman's Enraged Boyfriend In "Stand Your Ground" Mixup

A Florida man with a lengthy criminal history was shot by an Uber driver in what the local sheriff called a "classic Stand Your Ground case" - a law which Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gallum opposes, and has called for Governor Rick Scott to suspend.
It all began at a Winter Haven bar Tuesday morning around 2:20 a.m., when an intoxicated woman was helped into an Uber by another patron she didn't know.
Observing this from his Ford F-250 pickup truck was 34-year-old Jason Boek, now dead, who police believe mixed up his ex-girlfriend and the woman who got into the Uber - a Hyundai Elantra driven by 38-year-old Robert Westlake.
Westlake, a licensed security guard and concealed weapon permit holder who just graduated from the police academy, was armed.
In a dashcam video posted by the Polk Sheriff, Boek can be seen chasing down Westlake, try to run him off the road, and then threaten to shoot him after angrily charging towards Westlake.
Westlake grabbed his gun and fired a single shot, killing Boek.
Boek got out and walked towards the Hyundai, yelling at Westlake and claiming that he had a “pistol” (as heard in the attached dash cam video from the Uber). Boek continued to approach, at which time Westlake, who is a concealed weapon permit holder and a licensed armed security guard, reached into the pocket of the driver door and retrieved a handgun, firing one shot at the truck driver. -Polk Sheriff
Following the shooting, Westlake called 9-1-1 and began lifesaving measures. Officials say he continues to cooperate with law enforcement. Neither Westlake or his Uber passenger know Boek - who has a lengthy criminal history which includes "previous arrests for aggravated battery, battery, burglary, marijuana possession, forgery, larceny, resisting arrest, and VOP (violation of probation). He’s on felony probation for battery, which began in June 2016 and was scheduled to end in June 2021. His driver’s license was suspended in May 2018, and the truck he was driving does not belong to him – he borrowed it from a friend."
Deputies found a marijuana joint in the truck Boek was driving as well as a glass pipe with meth residue.
Stand your ground
"This is a justifiable homicide all day long," Sheriff Grady Judd stated at a news conference. "You have the right to protect yourself. This is a classic stand your ground case. This was the intent of the law."
"At the end of the day, the message is clear," he told reporters. "Don't mess with the Uber driver."
Nice shot...
Seems like the truck driver finally got what he secretly desired.
A Shot In The Dark
It's GILLUM...
But any way you spell it, the man's a race bating socialist ass.
Well truck driver was stupid but, seems he thought his gf was going home with another guy (Uber cars are, well, just normal cars). He gets out of his truck to confront them and is immediately shot, obviously didn't have a gun.
That's manslaughter at least in my book. We'll see what the prosecutor says.
Stand your ground only means you don't have to retreat before using deadly force (though morally it's still the right thing to do), it doesn't say you get to kill someone who is not a serious threat to you. That truck driver did not look like a serious threat to me.
Is "Stand your ground" the same thing as Self defense? Seems like I'd rather label this self-defense since the guy was rushing toward him with what looked like a gun.
I always did love a happy ending!
I don't get the opposition to the stand your ground law. In reality, it's no different than classic self-defense. You can be prosecuted for shooting without necessity despite the stand your ground law just like it always was.
Bang, thud.
Nice.
Who's going to drive you home? The Cars.
you might think i'm crazy - the cars
but, really, dare to be stupid - weird al
Addition by subtraction. Don't care in the least this guy is dead.
Cleans that attitude out of the gene pool.
It's a classic. Didn't even need the link to know what you were talking about.
Team Hedge! Up voted! TY!
I dare not think what the police might have done with the seized evidence, but I have very definitive ideas.
Sounds like a bully who would not learn his lesson got his just comeuppance. Bitchez.
Much respect to Mr. Westlake for protecting himself, his fare, and the law.
Perfectly justifiable. Uber driver has right to protect self and passenger from crazy drunk jealous boyfriends. You hesitate you die.
Well, I don't blame the Uber driver. Like the driver knew what was going on? Doubt it. Truck dude should have just let her go and figured it out with his woman the next day. Smart males do that and dumb males get shot. +1000 to the Uber driver for having a gun on him and knowing how to use it.
The bottomline: do not allow your testosterone to outthink your brain.
Thanks for reporting this. Nice to see the good guy win sometimes. Sorry gun controlling pussies, police would be too late.
Bottom line; don't mess with other people who are not messing with you.
We need to build more prisons so we don't have to repeatedly release scum like this man back onto the streets. It is frightening to think that there are pieces of shit out there on the streets with rap sheets as long or longer than his.