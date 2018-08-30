"We Have A Perfect Storm": Montana Has The Highest Suicide Rate In The US

Americans are experiencing the best economy “EVER,” tweets President Donald Trump. The president’s tendency to selectively take good economic data and widely exaggerate it on Twitter has become his favorite pastime, well, besides playing golf at one of his many resorts.

Since there is only so much hope and hype he can blow up the asses of the bottom 90 percent of Americans until the next economic slowdown, it seems as the structural decay of America’s middle class is full steam ahead.

Take, for instance, Montana, the western state defined by its mountainous terrain ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains, now has the highest per capita suicide rate in the country — and limited resources to take on the crisis, reported NBC News.

It is a statistic that many Montanans are familiar with, but based on new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 26 suicides per 100,000 residents have been reported, sending the state’s suicide rate up 38 percent in the last two decades — and exceeds the national average of 13.5 by a large margin.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the rural state is dealing with a massive shortage of mental health providers. Federal officials said the state has less than 25 percent of the needed mental health personnel to care for its million residents.

“We have a perfect storm when it comes to suicide,” said Karl Rosston, suicide prevention coordinator for Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services, in an interview with NBC News. “We have a lot of factors that are all happening at the same time.”

With a projected $227 million budget shortfall, Montana’s Republican-led legislature and Democratic governor made significant cuts to the state’s health department in late 2017, including funding for mental health. As a result of the budget cuts and a major policy error, more than 100 mental health professionals were fired, according to the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.

Since the cut, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found that Montana’s mental health budget is severely lagging behind many comparable states.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s office announced plans in the first half of 2018 to restore mental health funding for Medicaid reimbursements and partially restore Medicaid case manager funds, said NBC News. The governor’s office said that those plans, including details on restoration amounts, will be made public in early September.

“Governor Bullock remains committed to fighting for Montanans and the essential services they deserve,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “He will again propose a budget that invests in mental health and ensures vulnerable Montanans have the health care they need. He will continue to engage in statewide partnerships to implement evidence-based programs aimed at reducing suicide in Montana.”

NBC News pointed out that Bullock’s about-face could be a little too late. Mental health care providers said, “it would take years to reopen shuttered clinics and regain the community’s trust.”

In the meantime, with the lack of funding to tackle the public health crisis, Montana’s suicides continue to climb.

In Libby, Montana, the Daily Mail spoke with Amy Fantozzi, a behavioral health employee for its nearly 20,000 residents.

“In Montana there’s a huge amount of stigma that surrounds mental health,” Fantozzi told Daily Mail in a phone interview. “It’s hard for people to reach out for help and there’s not a lot of knowledge in the general community about what mental health is so we’re really pushing to raise awareness.”

She said the town had a clinic run by the nonprofit Western Montana Mental Health Center, the largest healthcare provider in the region, which had 12 clinics serving 15,000 clients. But, after the cuts in 2017, the center closed — firing more than 60 case managers, including the one in Libby. Fantozzi warned that hundreds of patients with severe mental health disorders were left without access to therapy, medication and or a case manager.

Amy Fantozzi is the only behavioral health employee for Lincoln County (Source/ NBC News/ Annie Flanagan)

“It’s just hard,” Fantozzi said. “Everybody is overworked. It’s hard to add one more thing on to their plate.”

Recently, more than a dozen Lincoln County health officials, law enforcement officers, teachers, community leaders and medical providers held an emergency meeting at Libby’s high school to discuss how to fill the gap left by the budget cuts. Some officials said the city government should create a list of who may be at risk of suicide and deploy case manager volunteers.

“We can’t wait for funding,” said Liz Erickson, who provides faith-based counseling through the Libby Christian Church. “We cannot wait for the grant. We cannot wait for that help. We just have to start the dang thing ourselves.”

While it seems President Trump is only concerned about the stock market, the structural decay of America’s heartland continues. As Montana finds out the hard way that cutting mental health funding has created conditions for the “perfect storm” of suicides.

Notice how the "Governor ... remains committed to fighting" for their fellow citizens ... When it comes to the government, by default they fight against you, not for. Aside from the fact that the expression is a trite and meaningless cliche, the 'enemy' in this 'fight' is never defined.

Usually, when a politician is 'fighting' for you, they are at war with the people of the state to suck them dry via taxation, fees, inflationary policy and infinite regulation. Their 'victory' in the battle is where they figure out how to steal your money and your time, fake like they are transferring it to 'Paul', but the real beneficiary of their 'successful battle' is government bureaucracy, or some very (((narrow special interest))) nobody benefits from.

#killthebeast

The article mentions Libby Montana.  Libby has had a lot of bad luck.

Ed Alley, a local rancher, was also a prospector and explored the old gold mining tunnels and digs in the area. While exploring the old tunnels in the large mountain north of Libby he stuck his miner's candle into the wall to chip away some ore samples. When he got his candle, he noticed that the material around the candle had swollen and turned golden in color. He had discovered a unique mineral that expanded when heated.  In 1919, E.N. Alley bought the Rainy Creek claims and started the Zonolite Company. While others thought the material was useless, he experimented with it and discovered it had good insulating qualities. Through his marketing skills, it became a product used in insulation, plaster, and to lighten garden soil. Many people used vermiculite products for insulation in their houses in Libby and in their gardens. 

The Vermiculite turned out to have relatively high concentrations of asbestos, which we now know is a bad thing.  Libby lost a lot of people to cancer before they figured out that there was a problem with vermiculite, and the town is now a superfund site.  It's also one of the most beautiful places you've ever seen.

It's always about money. Money, money, money...

Give more money for ________ (you fill in the blank).

I am sorry that some people feel there is no other way out.., but there has always been people that want to take their own life, for various reasons. I am sure that the lack of faith and responsible behavior which has been ushered in by the same types that want more money to combat this tragedy is only coincidental...

Like Vince Lombardi said, winning isn't the most important thing, it's the only thing.  If you feel you have no path to victory, whatever that victory may be, then you have no reason to be here.  Forcing people to stick around when they've clearly lost all hope is immoral, and counterproductive.

Military veterans do not have the same demographics as the population in general. Today's volunteer army is composed mostly of people who had no other viable options in life. It is not a profession or a noble calling. The Army is mostly urban blacks and rural poor whites. These are not the winners in life. It is no surprise that they have such a high level of mental illness, alcohol and drug usage, arrest records, and homeless issues.

Times are not bad, they were not that bad under Obama however it does seem like everybody thinks they are.  Back in 1933 we paid about 62% of our income to housing, food, transportation and medical.  The average today is about 32% yet people are so frustrated with life they are killing themselves.

Not that this Tyler said anything bad about Trump you had to go to neverTrumper BS.

Not that this Tyler said anything bad about Trump you had to go to neverTrumper BS.

Yup. Too many suicides in Montana. Gotta be Trump's fault! God knows those Montanan tax payers can't afford to deal with this earth shattering crisis befalling honest American citizens who were duped into voting for dastardly Donald Trump! Bad Trump! BAD!!!!

(The American media and their Lefty controllers are not fit for my septic tank.)

(The American media and their Lefty controllers are not fit for my septic tank.)

 

Hah, so if I'm reading this right, the problem in Montana is a lack of government oversight?  So exactly why I want to move there.

Yeah. Same here. And if they defunded the shrinks and pill pushers? I don't see a problem with that. I used to visit Hamilton, MT, off and on, for years. Hiked, camped, rode horses. Beautiful place. Pretty basic people but I also remember some high rollers. Schwab had built a huge log house out there. Bunch of others, too, that had a private airstrip. I don't mind rich people as long as they don't bring their NYC liberal bullshit with them.

I remember passing through Libby. Small shithole town (I say this with respect and admiration, by the way, not as an insult). Tough crowd. Plenty of shrinks are up the road in Missoula, for anyone that needs one.

I remember passing through Libby. Small shithole town (I say this with respect and admiration, by the way, not as an insult). Tough crowd. Plenty of shrinks are up the road in Missoula, for anyone that needs one.

Drug use and poverty are more to blame in these rural areas, although both can lead to mental a illness of sorts that make suicide seem like the only way out. As an emergency responder in a rural environment I see this quite often.......

I saw Montana as a much younger man on a wild road trip West.  It's beautiful, exhilarating, and RUGGED.  I loved it.  

I wouldn't want to go back now, though.  It was hundreds of square miles of very craggy terrain with a harsh, unforgiving climate.  Montana is no place for old men, at least the parts I saw. 

I would say these people need to mind their own business. Most of what these pseudo-scientists hand out is bad advice and pills.

What is interesting is the leftists that support psychology and psychiatry also have no problem supporting euthanasia. Of course, they want you to ask them for permission, first. It sounds like some people are opting to not ask for permission. Life is hard. If people want to opt out, I don't see a problem with it.

Just add up all the money spent around the country trying to save people that don't want to save themselves.  Just the policing and incarceration alone probably add up to trillions.  Once you add in all the shrinks, prescription drugs, and government oversight for all that...it's mind boggling.  Other than making ourselves feel good for saving someone, the benefits to society don't add up either.  Even the stories you hear about bums becoming millionaires usually involve decent people that fell on hard times, not drug addicted, hopeless, suicidal nut cases.

Hey Tylers; don't let the trolls get to you. Remember this:

"The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth."
H.L. Mencken

" Some officials said the city government should create a list of who may be at risk of suicide and deploy case manager volunteers. "

only thing tptb can do is create another useless list...anyone see where this is headed?

digitized healthcare has been weaponized.  7/8 of the dsm is made-up horse shit to sell poison pharma.

this article is shit too.  the shutting down of mental health facilities ramped under ronny raygun.  i'd imagine most of those castaway useless eaters are dead by now.  the reasons for suicide are many...the common thread is the loss of hope with no solution in sight.

how many folks in this new statistic lost jobs, had their homes stolen by banksters...you know how it works.

to blame djt for this when it's been 40yrs of grand theft is absolutely preposterous.

Not judging here, but I'm curious if 100 years ago suicide was as prevalent, the rate seems to have grown dramatically in the last 20 years especially since "social media" became a thing.

Suicide is directly related to having too much time on your hands to think.  In a world where everyone is too busy growing food, carrying water, and trying to fuck their way to more farm laborers, you don't have the time necessary to consider how meaningless your life is.