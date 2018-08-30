"We Have A Perfect Storm": Montana Has The Highest Suicide Rate In The US

Americans are experiencing the best economy “EVER,” tweets President Donald Trump. The president’s tendency to selectively take good economic data and widely exaggerate it on Twitter has become his favorite pastime, well, besides playing golf at one of his many resorts.
Since there is only so much hope and hype he can blow up the asses of the bottom 90 percent of Americans until the next economic slowdown, it seems as the structural decay of America’s middle class is full steam ahead.
Take, for instance, Montana, the western state defined by its mountainous terrain ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains, now has the highest per capita suicide rate in the country — and limited resources to take on the crisis, reported NBC News.
It is a statistic that many Montanans are familiar with, but based on new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 26 suicides per 100,000 residents have been reported, sending the state’s suicide rate up 38 percent in the last two decades — and exceeds the national average of 13.5 by a large margin.
According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, the rural state is dealing with a massive shortage of mental health providers. Federal officials said the state has less than 25 percent of the needed mental health personnel to care for its million residents.
“We have a perfect storm when it comes to suicide,” said Karl Rosston, suicide prevention coordinator for Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services, in an interview with NBC News. “We have a lot of factors that are all happening at the same time.”
With a projected $227 million budget shortfall, Montana’s Republican-led legislature and Democratic governor made significant cuts to the state’s health department in late 2017, including funding for mental health. As a result of the budget cuts and a major policy error, more than 100 mental health professionals were fired, according to the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.
Since the cut, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) found that Montana’s mental health budget is severely lagging behind many comparable states.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s office announced plans in the first half of 2018 to restore mental health funding for Medicaid reimbursements and partially restore Medicaid case manager funds, said NBC News. The governor’s office said that those plans, including details on restoration amounts, will be made public in early September.
“Governor Bullock remains committed to fighting for Montanans and the essential services they deserve,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “He will again propose a budget that invests in mental health and ensures vulnerable Montanans have the health care they need. He will continue to engage in statewide partnerships to implement evidence-based programs aimed at reducing suicide in Montana.”
NBC News pointed out that Bullock’s about-face could be a little too late. Mental health care providers said, “it would take years to reopen shuttered clinics and regain the community’s trust.”
In the meantime, with the lack of funding to tackle the public health crisis, Montana’s suicides continue to climb.
In Libby, Montana, the Daily Mail spoke with Amy Fantozzi, a behavioral health employee for its nearly 20,000 residents.
“In Montana there’s a huge amount of stigma that surrounds mental health,” Fantozzi told Daily Mail in a phone interview. “It’s hard for people to reach out for help and there’s not a lot of knowledge in the general community about what mental health is so we’re really pushing to raise awareness.”
She said the town had a clinic run by the nonprofit Western Montana Mental Health Center, the largest healthcare provider in the region, which had 12 clinics serving 15,000 clients. But, after the cuts in 2017, the center closed — firing more than 60 case managers, including the one in Libby. Fantozzi warned that hundreds of patients with severe mental health disorders were left without access to therapy, medication and or a case manager.
Amy Fantozzi is the only behavioral health employee for Lincoln County (Source/ NBC News/ Annie Flanagan)
“It’s just hard,” Fantozzi said. “Everybody is overworked. It’s hard to add one more thing on to their plate.”
Recently, more than a dozen Lincoln County health officials, law enforcement officers, teachers, community leaders and medical providers held an emergency meeting at Libby’s high school to discuss how to fill the gap left by the budget cuts. Some officials said the city government should create a list of who may be at risk of suicide and deploy case manager volunteers.
“We can’t wait for funding,” said Liz Erickson, who provides faith-based counseling through the Libby Christian Church. “We cannot wait for the grant. We cannot wait for that help. We just have to start the dang thing ourselves.”
While it seems President Trump is only concerned about the stock market, the structural decay of America’s heartland continues. As Montana finds out the hard way that cutting mental health funding has created conditions for the “perfect storm” of suicides.
We need to get lithium in the water and go back to lights that put out infrared light.
Notice how the "Governor ... remains committed to fighting" for their fellow citizens ... When it comes to the government, by default they fight against you, not for. Aside from the fact that the expression is a trite and meaningless cliche, the 'enemy' in this 'fight' is never defined.
Usually, when a politician is 'fighting' for you, they are at war with the people of the state to suck them dry via taxation, fees, inflationary policy and infinite regulation. Their 'victory' in the battle is where they figure out how to steal your money and your time, fake like they are transferring it to 'Paul', but the real beneficiary of their 'successful battle' is government bureaucracy, or some very (((narrow special interest))) nobody benefits from.
#killthebeast
In reply to We need to get lithium in… by copernicuson
Lots of veterans in Montana.
This is what happens when we wage immoral wars like Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen, etc.
Murder will haunt a man, and often the only way out is self murder.
In reply to Notice how " Governor… by inosent
Agree 100% absolutely
In reply to Lots of combat veterans in… by hedgeless_horseman
Bunch of Pussies........
Suicide is the natural order of things.
Take the easy way out if you can't cut it in the fight for survival.
And survival is all that matters.
In reply to Agree 100% absolutely by inosent
#MGTOW - Is on the corse to the cure.
In reply to Bunch of Pussies… by ZENDOG
I held the Blade
In trembling hands
Prepared to make it but,,,
Just then the phone rang,,,
I never had the nerve to make the final cut,,,
In reply to #MGTOW - Is on the corse to… by TGF Texas
Fuck all that, We gotta get on with these,
We gotta compete with the wiely Japanese,
There's too many home fires burning, and not enough trees,
So fuck all that, we gotta get on with these,,,
In reply to I held the Blade In… by Dougs Decks
The article mentions Libby Montana. Libby has had a lot of bad luck.
The Vermiculite turned out to have relatively high concentrations of asbestos, which we now know is a bad thing. Libby lost a lot of people to cancer before they figured out that there was a problem with vermiculite, and the town is now a superfund site. It's also one of the most beautiful places you've ever seen.
In reply to Fuck all that, We gotta get… by Dougs Decks
It's always about money. Money, money, money...
Give more money for ________ (you fill in the blank).
I am sorry that some people feel there is no other way out.., but there has always been people that want to take their own life, for various reasons. I am sure that the lack of faith and responsible behavior which has been ushered in by the same types that want more money to combat this tragedy is only coincidental...
In reply to Fuck all that, We gotta get… by Dougs Decks
The more the merrier, housing prices will drop and jobs will open up.
Darwin wins.
In reply to Bunch of Pussies… by ZENDOG
Like Vince Lombardi said, winning isn't the most important thing, it's the only thing. If you feel you have no path to victory, whatever that victory may be, then you have no reason to be here. Forcing people to stick around when they've clearly lost all hope is immoral, and counterproductive.
In reply to Bunch of Pussies… by ZENDOG
Military veterans do not have the same demographics as the population in general. Today's volunteer army is composed mostly of people who had no other viable options in life. It is not a profession or a noble calling. The Army is mostly urban blacks and rural poor whites. These are not the winners in life. It is no surprise that they have such a high level of mental illness, alcohol and drug usage, arrest records, and homeless issues.
In reply to Lots of combat veterans in… by hedgeless_horseman
Thing worse than murder is doing the will of satan. People against killing "people" are worshiping the idol of "humanity". More than half of you deserve death and more than 90% of the mainstream.
In reply to Lots of combat veterans in… by hedgeless_horseman
Native Americans as well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suicide_among_Native_Americans_in_the_Uni…
In reply to Lots of combat veterans in… by hedgeless_horseman
"Overworked"?!? in Montana? Ive met a handful from there over the years and they were all lazy AF!
In reply to Notice how " Governor… by inosent
Hopefully it's mostly the drug addicted, alcoholic Injuns.
EDIT:
Just looked at the map. Looks like it's mostly the white states. The conservative whites have lost all hope.
In reply to "Overworked"?!? in Montana?… by Tarheel
In reply to Notice how " Governor… by inosent
I'm waaaaay ahead of ya hombre. Gotta go, Matlock is coming on.
In reply to We need to get lithium in… by copernicuson
What happened? ZH has become a haven for anti-American trolls. Probably no surprise though.
In reply to What happened? ZH has become… by Indelible Scars
If you think today's America is OK, that it is on the right track, that its leaders are making the right decisions, you are in a minority.
In reply to What happened? ZH has become… by Indelible Scars
Is this the nevertrumper Tyler? Take this shit to CNN
Times are not bad, they were not that bad under Obama however it does seem like everybody thinks they are. Back in 1933 we paid about 62% of our income to housing, food, transportation and medical. The average today is about 32% yet people are so frustrated with life they are killing themselves.
Not that this Tyler said anything bad about Trump you had to go to neverTrumper BS.
In reply to Is this the nevertrumper… by Enceladus
In reply to Is this the nevertrumper… by Enceladus
Yup. Too many suicides in Montana. Gotta be Trump's fault! God knows those Montanan tax payers can't afford to deal with this earth shattering crisis befalling honest American citizens who were duped into voting for dastardly Donald Trump! Bad Trump! BAD!!!!
(The American media and their Lefty controllers are not fit for my septic tank.)
In reply to Yup. by OCnStiggs
What are the demographics - large native american component? Surrounding high suicide ststes have the same issue.
Whites--90.6%
Blacks--00.3%
Native Americans--6.2%
Hispanic--2%
Median household income is $47,000
Not a lot of Indians. A lot of poor whites, though.
In reply to What are the demographics -… by Wahooo
Hah, so if I'm reading this right, the problem in Montana is a lack of government oversight? So exactly why I want to move there.
Yeah. Same here. And if they defunded the shrinks and pill pushers? I don't see a problem with that. I used to visit Hamilton, MT, off and on, for years. Hiked, camped, rode horses. Beautiful place. Pretty basic people but I also remember some high rollers. Schwab had built a huge log house out there. Bunch of others, too, that had a private airstrip. I don't mind rich people as long as they don't bring their NYC liberal bullshit with them.
I remember passing through Libby. Small shithole town (I say this with respect and admiration, by the way, not as an insult). Tough crowd. Plenty of shrinks are up the road in Missoula, for anyone that needs one.
In reply to Hah, so if I'm reading this… by jin187
In reply to Hah, so if I'm reading this… by jin187
Drug use and poverty are more to blame in these rural areas, although both can lead to mental a illness of sorts that make suicide seem like the only way out. As an emergency responder in a rural environment I see this quite often.......
Shit's been declining for decades, now all the sudden Trump has to fix it. Fuck off.
I always wanted to see Montana...
I saw Montana as a much younger man on a wild road trip West. It's beautiful, exhilarating, and RUGGED. I loved it.
I wouldn't want to go back now, though. It was hundreds of square miles of very craggy terrain with a harsh, unforgiving climate. Montana is no place for old men, at least the parts I saw.
In reply to I always wanted to see… by beenlauding
I would say these people need to mind their own business. Most of what these pseudo-scientists hand out is bad advice and pills.
What is interesting is the leftists that support psychology and psychiatry also have no problem supporting euthanasia. Of course, they want you to ask them for permission, first. It sounds like some people are opting to not ask for permission. Life is hard. If people want to opt out, I don't see a problem with it.
Just add up all the money spent around the country trying to save people that don't want to save themselves. Just the policing and incarceration alone probably add up to trillions. Once you add in all the shrinks, prescription drugs, and government oversight for all that...it's mind boggling. Other than making ourselves feel good for saving someone, the benefits to society don't add up either. Even the stories you hear about bums becoming millionaires usually just involve decent people that fell on hard times, not drug addicted, hopeless, suicidal nut cases.
In reply to I would say these people… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Worthless article! Only talks about lack of funding; nothing about root causes!
In reply to Worthless article! Only… by timehill
Hey Tylers; don't let the trolls get to you. Remember this:
"The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth."
H.L. Mencken
"The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth."
aint that the truth brotha
In reply to Hey Tylers; don't let the… by GRDguy
They are cutting government services That should reduce the rate....
Hopefully the vast majority are Kommifornicators (CA) who have moved into MT and attempted to destroy it like they already have the state they just left.
" Some officials said the city government should create a list of who may be at risk of suicide and deploy case manager volunteers. "
only thing tptb can do is create another useless list...anyone see where this is headed?
digitized healthcare has been weaponized. 7/8 of the dsm is made-up horse shit to sell poison pharma.
this article is shit too. the shutting down of mental health facilities ramped under ronny raygun. i'd imagine most of those castaway useless eaters are dead by now. the reasons for suicide are many...the common thread is the loss of hope with no solution in sight.
how many folks in this new statistic lost jobs, had their homes stolen by banksters...you know how it works.
to blame djt for this when it's been 40yrs of grand theft is absolutely preposterous.
In reply to " Some officials said the… by WillyGroper
we don't need more "health care proffesionals"
we need an economic system that doesn't: punish good behavior and reward bad behavior
because that's what we have now
We can dream, eh?
In reply to we don't need more "health… by DingleBarryObummer
Not judging here, but I'm curious if 100 years ago suicide was as prevalent, the rate seems to have grown dramatically in the last 20 years especially since "social media" became a thing.
Suicide is directly related to having too much time on your hands to think. In a world where everyone is too busy growing food, carrying water, and trying to fuck their way to more farm laborers, you don't have the time necessary to consider how meaningless your life is.
In reply to Not judging here, but I'm… by koan