Wells Fargo Fires Over A Dozen Bankers For Doctoring Expense Receipts

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 10:36

In what may be the most innocent violation to emerge out of Wells Fargo in years, the WSJ reports that Wells has fired or suspended more than a dozen employees in its investment bank and is investigating dozens of others over violations of the company’s expense policy regarding after-hours meals.

According to the report, Wells Fargo employees ranging from analysts to managing directors in New York, San Francisco and Charlotte, doctored receipts on dinners that they charged to the bank.

“We became aware that certain Wells Fargo Securities team members were not complying with the after-hours meals reimbursement policies after they were brought to the attention of our leaders by concerned team members,” a Wells Fargo spokeswoman said in a statement. “We took action to address the issue and we continue to investigate the matter.”

Wells Fargo, like most other big banks, reimburses staffers for food that they order when they have to stay late at the office to work on deals and other assignments for clients. Some bankers have been known to fabricate the receipts entirely, getting reimbursement cash for a "meal" that was never ordered.

In this particular case, the violation was far less serious: as the WSJ reports, executives within the investment-bank division learned that some employees regularly placed dinner orders through delivery services like GrubHub, Seamless or Square’s Caviar earlier than the policy allowed, the people said. Later, employees allegedly altered the time stamps on emailed receipts to make their meals eligible for reimbursement.

That discovery kicked off an internal review into months of expense filings that resulted in employees being fired or placed on administrative leave and that caused a delay in bonuses that were due to analysts earlier this summer, the people said. Since May, at least nine Wells Fargo analysts and associates have been terminated or have resigned voluntarily after the bank alleged they altered their meal receipts, according to a review of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records. Banks generally have 30 days to update Finra records.

Of course, as anyone on Wall Street knows, this is a generally accepted practice across most banks, where management typically turns a blind eye and pretends not to notice this modest perk, traditionally taken advantage of by junior bankers, and which ultimately does not hurt shareholders as most of the expenses end up getting comped by clients as part of a far bigger bill.

According to some studies, fake expensing by bankers had been a major driver for the New York restaurant industry which was hurt in the aftermath of the financial crisis, when banks clamped down on the practice of expensing large meals altogether.

However, some more enterprising companies found workarounds: last year, Maloney & Porcelli created an “expense-report generator” that lets you take the total you spent on your meal (or essentially any figure that you choose) and created fake cab, office supply, and cheap-o meal receipts so your boss won’t know about the filet mignon and merlot you had on the company’s tab.

Some took offense at this perk that allowed starving bankers to go back to enjoying their $21 shrimp cocktails, $44 rib steaks ($10 sides are extra), and $46 filet mignons. Incidentlaly, Maloney & Porcelli, is located in the middle of Bank Row in Manhattan’s Midtown East, at the nexus of JP Morgan, UBS, and the former Bear Sterns buildings. Praised as the “best business lunch in NYC” by Gourmet Magazine, they were certainly feeling the pinch.

And now in order to demonstrate just how "clean" it is, Wells decided to pull the practice altogether and soon most other banks will have to follow suit.

Business Finance

It's all professional services firms.

At KPMG we were authorized to expense dinner after 6PM when staying late to finish a Q or K for a client.

Also, if you are ever deposed and need to spend some time with your company's attorneys in their conference room, go ahead and let them order you a catered lunch from Ruth's Chris.  You should see the size of that bill when your company gets it - heck, your company will be billed for the quarter hour it took to call you to invite you to come down to their offices in the fist place.

I know a Bank Compliance/Auditor...employees are constantly coming up with "new ideas" on how to steal money from the bank...trouble is...all these "new ideas" have been tried by previous employees that are currently in jail.

If you want to steal from the bank you work for, get into an 'ABC' position at Home Office; then you can steal millions and even if you get caught you just "retire to spend more time with your family" and maybe pay a fine..but that's about all..walk with a full pension too!

When I traveled for business, like most honest employees, I had rules of personal conduct. I followed their rules and never cheated my employer on anything. A clean conscience is a good thing. Sure, maybe fudging on the WF meals is petty stuff but why not just pay out of your own pocket and be glad you're getting a nice paycheck.

Once a month we used to root thru the sales log manual and find one of the biggest sales for the month and take that Buyer out to Dinner, it wasn't our fault the guy never showed up.

A criminal bank that has been caught and fined numerous times and fined billions and they are worried about a 13 dollar piece of freaking bread for lunch? LOL. What convict is running this shit show now and where are the board of directors?

 

So.....no jail. As usual...ha-ha. Why is this such a big deal when their theft of homes using forgery and fraud upon the court is ongoing? 

I'll believe Trump when he fires Mnuchin. FC loves to cook for 'ol Stevaroo....he digs eating shit....no, really. Well...ok, he didn't know at the time but he should know by now that FC prepares much of his "food". 

Send those "over a dozen" Wells Fargo bankers to Idlib for their mass suicide alongside U.S. shit for brains in "camo"!...

Might as well?... After all.... they probably are funding the terrorist operations at Langley/DoD by proxy through there agents at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan since 9/11!

Won't be long now... I smell the "Autumn" leaves... And 2018 is going to make you pine for 2008!!!

No problem, these guys will pay a small fine without admitting guilt or innocence, keep their jobs and avoid any “blue colar” outcomes like jail time. “Attitude reflect leadership!” Remember the Titans!

Everything is functioning smooth as silk here. Corporations pay (off) the politicians/regulators/courts so they can keep right on harvesting; homes, people,  children, fetuses, organs, any behavior at all gets a pass with the payments. Sure poison all of the water, food, air...it's all good. Just, pay into the system regularly!

 

They might just call you a (their) hero!

OH - its okay for this pig fucking bank to screw millions of customers but don't you dare to take a few pennies by mistake from them.  FUCK OFF PIG FUCKERS!!

It's no big deal. The client pays for the theft, not the bank.

It seems to me this is just the sort of person Wells Fargo would want to promote?

Also, we noticed Jon Corzine dropped 23 million dollars on lunch at Panera.

No one but me read this as a layoff with no severance pay and no negative press? Also Wells Fargo can be selective without getting sued. How many didn't they fire? Uncle Warren get to pick them?