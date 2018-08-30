Where People Are Most And Least Proud To Be European

Late last year, Pew Research polled people in 15 countries across Europe about how proud they were to identify as European.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy shows in the following infographic, respondents in Finland had the highest level of pride with 87 percent saying they were very or somewhat proud to identify as European.
Unsurprisingly given Brexit, people in the UK had the lowest level of pride in their European identity.
