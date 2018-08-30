Why Is Productivity Dead In The Water?

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
The only possible output of this system is extortion as a way of life.
As the accompanying chart shows, productivity in the U.S. has been declining since the early 2000s. This trend mystifies economists, as the tremendous investments in software, robotics, networks and mobile computing would be expected to boost productivity, as these tools enable every individual who knows how to use them to produce more value.
One theory holds that the workforce has not yet learned how to use these tools, an idea that arose in the 1980s to explain the decline in productivity even as personal computers, desktop publishing, etc. entered the mainstream.
A related explanation holds that institutions and corporations are not deploying the new technologies very effectively for a variety of reasons: the cost of integrating legacy systems, insufficient training of their workforce, and hasty, ill-planned investments in mobile platforms that don't actually yield higher productivity.
Productivity matters because producing more value with every unit of energy, every tool and every hour of labor is the foundation of higher wages, profits, taxes and general prosperity.
I have four theories about the secular decline in productivity, and all are difficult to model and back up with data, as they are inherently ambiguous and hard to quantify.
1. Mobile telephony and social media distract workers so significantly and ubiquitously that the work being produced has declined per worker/per hour of paid labor.
2. Public and private institutions have become grossly inefficient and ineffective, soaking up any gains in productivity via their wasteful processes and institutionalized incompetence.
3. Our institutions have substituted signaling and compliance for productivity.
4. The financial elites at the top of our neofeudal economy have optimized protecting their skims and scams above all else; their focus is rigging the system in their favor and so productivity is of no concern to them.
Other commentators have noted the drain on productivity as workers constantly check their mobile phones and social media accounts--up to 400 times a day is average for many people.
"Addicted" is a loaded word, so let's simply note the enormous "able-to-focus-without-interruptions" gap between those who only answer phone calls and limit social media to a few minutes per day in the evening during off-work time, and those who are distracted hundreds of times throughout the day.
Some tasks can be interrupted without much loss of productivity, but most knowledge-worker type tasks are decimated by this sort of constant distraction--even though the distracted worker will naturally claim that their productivity is unharmed.
The list of public institutions that now demand absurd wait times for minimal or even defective service keeps growing. The California Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now soaks up to eight hours of waiting to complete mundane tasks. Employees have been caught napping for hours, and customers waiting for service note the lines finally start moving in the last half-hour of the day when the employees are motivated to process the people in line so they can go home.
The other public-sector systems are equally Kafkaesque; building permits that once took hours to process now take months, and so on. In the private sector, it's becoming increasingly difficult to fix problems created by the corporations themselves: multiple phone calls, long wait times, etc.
The core dynamic is that public institutions and corporate cartels lack any mechanisms to enforce transparency and accountability; there is no competitive pressure on the DMV or courts, and essentially zero competitive pressure on monopolies such as Facebook and Google and cartels such as the big healthcare insurers.
The only possible output of this system is extortion as a way of life: we make you wait, we make you pay more for a poor quality service, we make you comply with useless regulations, we make you use buggy, bloated software, and so on.
Quasi-monopolies like Microsoft and Apple force tens of millions of users to re-learn new versions of software, detracting from productivity rather than enhancing it, despite their claims. Other types of planned obsolescence are equally destructive.
With no mechanisms in place to enforce accountability and efficiency, there is no accountability or efficiency. And so these monopolies and cartels can be as wasteful, inefficient and unaccountable as they want.
Compliance is a productivity killer. Doctors and nurses no longer have enough time to serve patients because compliance now soaks up so much of their time.
Signaling, like compliance, is a productivity killer. The entire trillion-dollar system of higher education doesn't measure or reward learning or the acquisition of knowledge; the diploma / credential signals that the student dutifully navigated the bureaucracy and thus is signaling their readiness to be a corporate/government drone in another bureaucracy. That they learned next to nothing is of no concern to the system. (If learning was the goal, we'd accredit the student, not the institution.)
If we look at the economy as a whole, we find it is dominated by monopolies and cartels, public and private. No wonder overall productivity is declining: there are no feedback loops or mechanisms to enforce transparency, accountability or pressures to improve efficiency and productivity gains on these neofeudal, extortionist structures.
My observations:
....all the liberals are spending 99% of their time angrily watching Rachel Maddow reruns and firing off hate messages to conservatives.
....all the conservatives are spending 99% of their time angrily reading ZeroHedge and firing off hate messages to liberals.
(If one is an independent contractor, and one can limit one's angry web-browsing to 10% of one's time, one can make a killing right now selling services to companies that actually need to get work done.....because for shit sake their own employees aren't doing anything....)
Because millennial are taking over and applying their basement dwelling work ethic.....
In reply to My observations: by Automatic Choke
The millennial work ethic makes perfect sense. Why should they lift a finger to support the selfish fucking baby boomers that rang up 300 trillion in debt and unfunded liabilities?
In reply to Because millennial are… by Stan522
My thoughts exactly. What is the point of working like a dog for 40+ hours a week if you cant even afford rent for a 1 bed apartment, let alone be able to pay your bills.
In reply to The millennial work ethic… by Kidbuck
because of massive government regulations in every aspect of our society and life up to and including how much water your toilet can use.
In reply to Because millennial are… by Stan522
Also here in the UK the size of you bath, power of your vacuum cleaner, wattage of your kettle, big 2.5 ton pickup trucks now only have a 1.9 diesel engine. Total bollocks
In reply to because of massive… by Last of the Mi…
1. Most work is simply compliance work now, simply unnecessary.
2. The harder you work, the more work they expect outta you. If your name isn't on the door, fuckit.
3. Raises are not keeping up with inflation. It just feels good to produce more for less.
I could go on but I think I will get enough downvotes from the ones I posted already.
In reply to My observations: by Automatic Choke
Long distance runner, what you holdin' out for?
Caught in slow motion in a dash for the door.
The flame from your stage has now spread to the floor
You gave all you had. why you want to give more?
The more that you give, the more it will take
To the thin line beyond which you really can't fake.
Fire! fire on the mountain!
In reply to 1. Most work is simply… by pods
Two out of three ain't bad.
Plenty of work is necessary. It's just not all appreciated until it's gone.
In reply to 1. Most work is simply… by pods
Very true...
I'm a contractor in engineering, I went to a company to cover for a guy who was going to be off for a while after injuring his leg. Put in a honest days work, day in day out, didn't complain about minor things, did a decent job... Guess what happened...
The guy comes back from his injury, sits in the office bitching all day, hardly does any work and many months later I'm still there doing his job. Absolute fucking madness.
In reply to My observations: by Automatic Choke
2005 was peak Microsoft, and the point where they jumped the shark: They'd just brought out Windows XP x64, which was actually Windows Server 2003 x64 with a Windows XP front-end. 20 years of experience writing desktop applications and operating systems, and 2005 was the best year to buy the latest software Microsoft had to offer.
In 2006, out came Vista, and Microsoft Office started screwing around with this "Oh, the UI has changed - no, your workflow isn't important - and you'd better get used to it" attitude. It got worse with Windows 7, and nosedived with Windows 10 - so much so, that I've seen entire companies abandon Windows and fill their offices with Macs.
Microsoft was NEVER successful in the mobile phone world, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to make absolutely every single UI of every product they now produce look like a mobile product. You'd think they would have learned from their success - or, at least, their complete lack of it.
These days, you can barely type a sentence into your phone, without it auto-correcting the case (even if you actually deliberately wanted something lowercase at the beginning or spell it slightly differently, you now have to type it twice.) We have a bunch of people releasing applications who don't care how or why they're used.
Even stuff like Visio has totally nose-dived to the point where actually using a pen, paper and ruler is more productive. Look at the sales of Moleskine - they're booming, right now: IT has gotten to the point where it now gets in the way of the task at hand, rather than being of any help. Successful people are moving back to pen and paper for design work.
In reply to My observations: by Automatic Choke
Hell, I'm a contractor billing right now by the hour and posting on ZH.
In reply to My observations: by Automatic Choke
Fraud and Mysterious Accounting
An economy of interlocked gangster networks:
crime, sleight of hand, hype, derivatives derived from derivatives,
and erectile dysfunction supplements.
The American Empire, an incredibly violent kabuki show
slowly imploding.
Because people, including this one, are Tired. Of. Everything.
In reply to Fakery, Fraud and Mysterious… by Prehuman Insight
Yes.
And "extortion" is a good label for it all. "MUST.....FIND.....SOMEWAY.......TO ......MAKE......PEOPLE......HAVE.....TO.....PAY......ME!!!!!!" These are the only ones surviving in this economy.....and thriving.
"Healthcare" (what an oxymoron), government, insurance, energy, food.......
I think the car market is about to get wacked.....big-time. Someone is about to look up and wonder why they are the only ones still at the party.
In reply to Because people, including… by boattrash
Our brilliant plan to cram more hours in was to work on the 4th of July. (or the following Saturday, take your pick)
Let's just say productivity took a *bit* of a hit after that brilliant idea.
In reply to Because people, including… by boattrash
Funny, I thought everything was zooooming along!
Shitshow...
Why does shit float?
Gas bubbles trapped inside the log.
In reply to Why does shit float? by swissthinker
Funny, but wrong
In reply to Gas bubbles trapped inside… by Whodathunkit
There was an old saying in Brezhnev-era Russia: "they can't pay me as little as I can work".
Apparently, the Brezhnevschina has reached the Main Street, USA.
It's discouraging to go to work every day and no matter how hard you work or how brilliantly you achieve all the profits go to your boss or the CEO. It also doesn't motivate one to produce when your pay buys less and less every month while every day more and more shithead leeches are latching onto the government teat.
Inequality in pay has always and always will exist - but it has reached heinous proportions. I'm waiting for the day a CEO breezes in to give a "corporate pep-talk" and gets torn limb from limb.
I think that will need to happen a few times before the Bezos' of the world (start with him first) and the Walton's (go with them next) sends a message to the rest that want to be leeches off of public services for their poorest employees when they can more than afford to increase employee salaries without raising prices.
It's going to happen. It isn't a matter of if, it's a matter of when. I'm just the Cassandra sitting here saying it, not inciting it. I'm not sure how many dead canaries they need to get a clue.
In reply to It's discouraging to go to… by Kidbuck
Pretend to pay people, they pretend to work.
and send us pretend products (chinese plastic crap)
In reply to Pretend to pay people, they… by Aerows
it's cus we (USA) are the WRC that defaulted on the gold window, so we can suck capital like a leech with tentacles from the entire world (philosopher's stone); and our economic system rewards bad behavior and punishes good behavior (i.e. hank the tank paulson and bernankes bank bailout). "Lemon Socialism" look that one up
no one is productive unless they have to be, and we don't have to be
The multi-nationals haven't invested in anything but buybacks since Bill Clinton signed the legislation that encouraged it. If you want productivity gains, you don't get them by cutting everything (especially R&D and capital investment) to finance stock buybacks (and then also borrowing money for the same which adds to interest costs). This shit ain't rocket science. The part about MSFT (and others) moving the damn menus around and then calling it a new product is also true. That crap ain't helping matters.
It should be obvious why productivity has been declining since the early 2000s. That was after 9/11 when Bush and his party took that as a green light to act like liberal Democrats and accelerate further decline for this country with multi-billions in inflation financed spending. That gave us financial crisis, a significant rise in unemployment and Obama and his party spending billions more. Actually, trillions, when you add it all up.
You would need to take a close look at the formula used to calculate this productivity to get an idea of what measure of "inputs" is used. Is it the standard Labour and Capital model? Where is technology and psycho-social factors? The output is easier to imagine - GDP per sector, or per country.
The simple answer is that input costs are rising much faster than output value. Now why would that be?
A few possibilities include higher costs of living thanks to inflation or fake output (GDP) numbers.
I'm a lawyer who deals in business setups, mergers, licenses, etc. I have no permanent office space, my documents are stored online and backed up locally, I use voice to text software (nuance), and I recently left a large law firm. Why? There are 24 hours in a day. I can produce 1 license per day BECAUSE IT REQUIRES 8-10 HOURS OF THINKING. With dictation, I type 200-300 words per minute into a final form document. Technology is maxed out. When I was at the big firm, I would often TRY to do 2 licenses per day, but that is a MINIMUM 16 hour day. That's fine for the firm, but that's why I left.
Bottom line: knowledge workers have been maxed out since 2008. The tech is now irrelevant. The limiting factors are speed of thought and hours in a day. Burnout is the new norm.
Sorry to hear you're a lawyer.....but glad you're running for freedom.
In reply to I'm a lawyer who deals in… by CJgipper
Points 1-4 for are dead-on. I went to college in the mid-80's and have managed and owned businesses from floor supervisor to CEO for 30 years. Indeed, our productivity has declined. Here's what I saw.
1. Aside from spreadsheets, word processing and search engines, computers haven't made us more efficient. Employees are spending at least 50% of their time on non-work related internet usage like social media, shopping, porn, news and non-value added reading. Quit wasting company time and money. I recommend limiting what sites employees can visit and monitoring employee internet time. It's easy to do and fuck you to the clones who say this creates an "unsafe environment" for the employee. The people are paid money to do a job, just do it.
2. MRP systems are shit and anyone who has used SAP knows what I mean. For what I have paid SAP over the years in fees, customization, consultants and other crap I would have been better off hiring newbies at $45k / year to collect the data, compile the reports and manage supply chains. Nobody is more efficient because of MRP's. We should all tell SAP and others like it to fuck off.
3. Texting and emailing has ended 'getting off your butt and talking to someone'. The ball gets lateralled around in the backfield because nobody is talking to each other. Same goes with customers, we're not traveling anymore to see people, affirm relationships and fix shit. Everyone is a tough guy behind a key board. Get off your ass.
4. People are cats covering shit, especially youngsters. Everyone is entitled and that isn't life. Americans are the luckiest fucking people on the planet and yet they bitch about what they don't have, blame others for being successful, want to feel "safe" all of the time and won't put in the time and effort it takes to be successful. 85% of people just want 'free' shit and don't get that there's no such thing as 'free'.
5. Because of the internet we all have ADD. The internet held great promise and all we've been able to do is develop narcissistic places like Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and other useless places to waste time. We should be traveling the cosmos with the computing power we have and yet all we see is a bunch of selfies.
The more you tighten your grip, corporate America, the more productivity hours will slip through your fingers...
Cordially,
Princess Leia
More women = less productivity