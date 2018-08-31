As Election Looms, Sweden Is Burning Again Tonight

With the highly anticipated Swedish election looming next weekend, and the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party having surged in the polls (until the last few days), the timing of tonight's gang riots is only likely to enrage voters even more.
Up to 22 cars were torched or damaged across southern Sweden Friday morning, weeks after dozens of cars were set on fire using molotov cocktails.
Police in the southern city of Trollhättan have opened an investigation into one fire which left up to 10 cars damaged, according to local news outlet Aftonbladet. Authorities were also called to the Kronegården around 3:30 a.m. to put out a "fully-fledged" fire which had fully engulfed three cars before spreading further.
"It was a fully-fledged fire in three cars and then spread to the fire related cars," said Johan Ytterberg, internal officer at Norra Älvsborg's Rescue Service Federation.
According to the police, four cars were totally burned out and six cars, which were nearby, were injured by the fire.
The police have written a notification of gross damage, but no person is arrested for the crime. -Aftonbladet
Two weeks ago, we reported that multiple gangs of masked youths rampaging across three major Swedish cities, setting cars on fire in what appeared to be a coordinated action.
Multiple arson attacks on vehicles in #Gothenburg tonight— Intelligence Fusion (@IntellFusion) August 13, 2018
- An estimated 15 cars alleged to have been torched
- Youths with molotov cocktails are reported to have set fire to the vehicles
- Other arson attacks reported in Trollhättan
- Ongoing#Sweden #Göteborg #svpol #breaking pic.twitter.com/ygKsdaW17N
As The Daily Mail reported at the time, police said they were dealing with multiple fires as dramatic footage showed youths targeting vehicles in a shopping centre and hospital car park at Frölunda Torg, south-west of Gothenburg.
Sinnesjukt vilka pack #frölunda #hjällbo #göteborg pic.twitter.com/cseqaRYR6H— Johan Jansson (@JJohanJJansson) August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018
Videon som visar Sveriges förfall med bilbränderna på Frölunda torg i Göteborg togs ner på Facebook efter att den på en timme fått över 150 000 visningar! 🤬— Alternativ för Sverige (@AfS_riks) August 13, 2018
RETWEETA SÅ ATT ALLA FÅR SE VAD SOM PÅGÅR I SVERIGE! 🔥🇸🇪#AfS2018 #svpol #val2018 #FrölundaTorg pic.twitter.com/7jtNPVC8FH
There were also reports of young people setting cars on fire in Hjällbo in the north of Gothenburg and further reports of fires in Trollhättan, where some of Friday morning's torchings took place.
Photos from Gothenburg in Sweden right now.— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) August 13, 2018
It's a war zone. pic.twitter.com/UTl9m3JhXV
Police reported that the situation iwas under control and they remain on the premises to keep order.
Frölunda: A group of about 6-8 masked youth fires and throws stones. 31 cars have burned and in addition to these 35 cars are injured. Nobody is arrested.
Nordost: A group of about 8-10 young people throws stones and fires. 15 cars have burned. Nobody is arrested.
Trollhättan: A larger group of about 30-40 young people throws stones and fires. Six cars have burned and another few cars must be damaged. Here roads have been blocked by youngsters and they have even thrown stones against the police and their vehicles. At the moment, identification of young people is ongoing.
When most fires started within a short period of time, it can not be excluded that there is a connection between the fires, the case will be investigated. Polish patrons will remain in the affected areas as long as it is considered necessary.
***
It is no surprise then, as we noted previously, judging by the recent polls, the rise of extreme populist groups in Sweden is accelerating fast.
As Reuters reports, dozens of people have been killed in the past two years in attacks in the capital Stockholm and other big cities by gangs that are mostly from run-down suburbs dominated by immigrants.
With public calls growing for tougher policies on crime and immigration, support has risen for the ironically named, Sweden Democrats, a party with neo-Nazi roots that wants to freeze immigration and to hold a referendum on Sweden’s membership of the European Union.
Their worried mainstream rivals have started moving to the right on crime and immigration to try to counter the Sweden Democrats’ threat in the Sept. 9 election. But so far, they are playing into the hands of the far-right.
“Right now they (mainstream parties) are competing over who can set out the most restrictive policies,” said Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin, whose Green Party is part of a minority government led by the Social Democratic Party.
“It clearly benefits the Sweden Democrats.”
Opinion polls put the Sweden Democrats on about 20 percent support, up from the 13 percent of votes they secured in the 2014 election and the 5.7 percent which saw them enter parliament for the first time in 2010.
The Sweden Democrats’ rise on the back of anti-immigration sentiment mirrors gains for right-wing, populist and anti-establishment parties in other European countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia and Austria.
The Sweden Democrats still trail the Social Democratic Party but has overtaken the main opposition Moderates in many polls. All mainstream parties have ruled out working with them.
But they could emerge from the election as kingmakers, and a strong election showing could force the next government to take their views into consideration when shaping policy.
Their policies include a total freeze on asylum seekers and accepting refugees only from Sweden’s neighbors in the future. They also want tougher penalties for crime and more powers for police, and say tax cuts and higher spending on welfare could be funded by cutting the immigration budget.
Jimmie Akesson, the leader of the Sweden Democratic party, has described the situation as “pretty fantastic”.
“We are dominating the debate even though no one will talk to us,” he told party members.
The Sweden Democrats have succeeded in linking the two in the minds of many voters, even though official statistics show no correlation between overall levels of crime and immigration. However, while the government denies it has lost control but Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has not ruled out sending the military into problem areas.
“Sweden is going down a more right-wing path,” said Nick Aylott, a political scientist at Sodertorn University said. “It is almost impossible to avoid according some sort of influence to a party with around 20 percent of the vote.”
Trump was right after all.
Comments
Fuck you Merkel
1. HA! HA!
2. I can't believe they haven't "proven" these masked firebombers are in fact not immigrants, but members of a Rightwing group.
3. If Swedes played a role in burning down my house, then invited me to live with them...lol..I'd burn down thier house too!
In reply to Fuck you Merkel by Nutflush60
Cue all the ZH racists in 3,2 1 ....
Why don't all you Nazis admit that the people behind these riots are just like you? Take a look in the mirror, you little Himmlers.
I bet you're all going to be in the street with masks on, throwing Molotov cocktails, when your orange blimp leader is impeached and/or arrested.
In reply to H by FireBrander
Should your turd head be going out in public like that without a burka?
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Swedish meatballs with molotov cocktails.
In reply to Should your turd head be… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Courtesy George Soros and his Open Society Fraudation.
In reply to Swedish meatballs with… by Friedrich not Salma
The primary cause of population change in every region of Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-leading-causes-of-population-change-in-e…
In reply to Courtesy George Soros. by nope-1004
I guess the sit-down with the perps parents did not help. Maybe a second round will be successful. If I were in charge, these criminals would be immediately deported.
Edit: News reports state the The Prodigy, "Firestarter" can be heard throughout Sweden. lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmin5WkOuPw
In reply to The primary cause of… by Front Store
Time to shoot.....
Politicians and the fire bombers.
This will continue until you sheep in Sweden get some balls.
In reply to The primary cause of… by Front Store
"It is considered a privilege, rather than a right, to own a firearm in Sweden."
They can't defend themselves because "laws," but the same "laws" let fvcking invaders set their town on fire.
https://www.sweden.org.za/gun-laws-in-sweden.html
In reply to Time to shoot… by ZENDOG
I have yet to see reports regarding the nationality/religion/ethnicity of these offenders. So until we have those, all this Islamophobic outrage is a bit premature.
Yes, immigrants from low-HDI countries commit far more crime. That doesn't mean they're responsible for these particular acts, tho, does it.
In reply to The primary cause of… by Front Store
You’re a fucking moron. No further explanation needed.
In reply to I have yet to see reports… by BigJim
Right, Sweden has long history of violence before the muslim scum and,
Bwahahahaha...
In reply to You’re a fucking moron. No… by Newspeaktogo
Kalergi plan
In reply to The primary cause of… by Front Store
Is Islam a race, bitch? You're too stupid to even comprehend the diarheaa that constantly falls from your own troll orifices
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Islam/religion is an instruction manual on how to set up and run a totalitarian, patriarchal regime.
In reply to Is Islam a race, bitch? by z0na8an0z
It is a death cult created by a psychopathic caravan robber and his band of thugs. Gotta love that you fucks worship a meteor. Oh look! We're stupid, let's worship the rock that fell from the sky! And fuck goats, you know, because we live in the desert and are inbred losers!
And since muzzies are also homosexuals what better way to treat women than force them to cut off their genitals and wear bin bags.
Mo founded a fucking death cult full of pedos, fags, and thugs. Gotta love that part of the book which allows you idiots to fuck dead people. I guess that was Mo's way of throwing a bone to the idiots that couldn't afford to buy a goat. Sure, wanna fuck dead people? As long as it's within the first 24 hours. You people are sick.
In reply to Islam/religion is an… by FireBrander
Muslims are stupid for worshipping a rock...and Christian are smart for worshiping a book written by men, in the name of God, at a time when 99.9% of the population was illiterate.
In reply to It is a death cult created… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
One can choose to be or not be a Mooslim, unlike one has no choice when born a Nigger.
Get it?
In reply to Is Islam a race, bitch? by z0na8an0z
This is what you dumb fuck liberals don't get. We don't behave like you. We don't riot and burn stuff. But as you increasingly seem to want to fight, we'll meet you halfway there. I won't burn a car, but I certainly will punch the fuck out of some idiot that's trying to do so.
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Voting isn't going to change jack shit - look at here in the US- whites are voting for their own extinction
In reply to This is what you dumb fuck… by Zero Point
Well this proud to be White guy has plenty of Ammunition to ride out the Army of Retards...
In reply to Voting isn't going to change… by Juggernaut x2
Fucken right...+1
In reply to This is what you dumb fuck… by Zero Point
Islam isn't a race you idiot!
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Computer time at the group home I see ?
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
hey dump,
I have lived in another country, and I respected their traditions. But I wasn't a parasite...my story was different. When you are a guest in another country you don't start lighting things on fire and causing trouble. When you are a guest you say thank you, please, I appreciate it, thank you very much....and you say these things a LOT.
These people are taking advantage of the mild mannered Swedish people. There's a reason why Sweden doesn't produce any world class UFC fighters or Olympic Wrestlers. I'm okay with that...they live peacefully and have trouble related to low IQ violent people.
Next...why would you call ZH'ers "racists". Because being Muslim is now a "race"? What is "race" anyway? Can you define that for those of us who know a little bit about genetic anthropology?
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
No, we have to work, you antiwhite.
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Should you be on the internet? I'd think they'd have you on lockdown by now, crazy motherfucker that you are and all.
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
I will not be wearing a mask
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Take a Dumb Ass, those who preach racism.are most racist themselves...
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
This is satire right? No one thinks like this for real?
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
The Trolltard is strong with this shithead.........
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
back to HASBARA with you
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Inshalla. God wills what ever is done. Don't interfere.
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
You are either willfully ignorant, woefully stupid, or flat-out fucking lying. So which is it?
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
Fuckin right turd head, they all need to be loaded in cattle cars and dropped in north africa. Only a complete retard can't deal with reality.
In reply to lknh by Take-a-Dump
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCWZaf_FT80
In reply to H by FireBrander
anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party
I don't know what's going on anymore.
In reply to Fuck you Merkel by Nutflush60
The political compass seems to be reversed in the EU, at least with regard to party.
In reply to anti-immigrant Sweden… by Bud Dry
Sweden Democrats are too milquetoast. Sweden needs the Nordic Resistance Movement...nothing less will de-toxify Sweden and the other Scandinavian countries.
In reply to anti-immigrant Sweden… by Bud Dry
Get over it, storm troopers. Your wish for A Final Solution is not going to happen.
In reply to Fuck you Merkel by Nutflush60
And your wish for genocide is going up in smoke.
In reply to iuhoi by Take-a-Dump
TEXE MARRS HAS SOME OF THE BEST, MOST INFORMATIVE PODCASTS ON THE WEB!!!
sorry for yelling
In reply to And your wish for genocide… by True Blue
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣😂🖕🖕🖕🖕
In reply to Fuck you Merkel by Nutflush60
The thought of losing all those hot blondes to forced mixing really breaks my heart.
In reply to Fuck you Merkel by Nutflush60
Hot blondes in burkas, going to mosques...
In reply to The thought of losing all… by ResistTemptation
Merkel is part Jewish and was a high-ranking member of STASI the Communist East German Intelligence service.
I have since discovered that Jewtube CENSORED her performance and the news footage of the riots in Sweden.
It was one HECK of a video and she has good voice and is a really good-looking woman as many Swedish girls are...
DAMN THEM TO HELL!
Saga is a Swedish young mother of 2 adorable daughters and this song she sings is very moving it is interspersed with riot scenes from Sweden, I understand this video is BANNED in Canada, the UK, Germany, and the USSA.
Ode To A Dying People
Eyes shining bright with unspilt tears,
Thinking about all those wasted years.
When everything worth living for is gone,
Brother, I find it hard to keep fighting on.
Falling down towards the abyss, the abyss,
The reaper embraces me with his kiss;
It makes me want to refuse to care, refuse to care
To watch this all unfold - too much to bear.
If this is the way it ends -
If this is the way my race ends . . .
If this is the way it ends - I can't bear to witness
Disease encroaching on all I hold dear,
Somehow I gotta get my soul outta here.
Heart of agony, faint burning hope,
I'm finding it hard to try to cope . . .
Because liars own the world with conquering poise, with conquering poise,
In a wasteland of the meaningless noise;
We don't stand a chance with dormant pride, with dormant pride
The heroes of our race have already died . . .
If this is the way it ends - if this is the way my race ends. . .
If this is the way it ends - I can't bear to witness . . .
To imagine it has all come down to this,
Apathy and suicidal bliss . . .
It's all over except for the cryin',
With a whimper instead of the roar of a lion . . .
The greatest race to ever walk the earth, walk the earth
Dying a slow death with insane mirth,
The tomb has been prepared, our race betrayed, our race betrayed
White man fight the flight towards the grave . . .
If this is the way it ends - if this is the way my race ends . . .
If this is the way it ends - I can't bear to witness . . .
If this is the way it ends - if this is the way my race ends . . .
If this is the way it ends - I can't bear to witness . . .
Don't let it end this way,
Don't let it end this way,
Don't let it end this way, I can't bear to witness . . .
In reply to Fuck you Merkel by Nutflush60
My Life As A Dog - 1985 Swedish movie - about life in Sweden in the late 1950's. Mitt Liv Som Hund - No negroes, it was paradise. - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0089606/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 - Swedish media is Jewish. Jews lectured to the Swedes till the Swedes gave up. That is how country goes from paradise to sh*thole.
"Ingemar lives with his brother and his terminally ill mother. He may have a rough time, but not as bad as Laika - the russian dog sent into space... He gets sent away to stay with relations for the summer. While there, he meets various strange characters, giving him experiences that will affect him for the rest of his life." - Great movie
In reply to Merkel is part Jewish and… by Skip
good thing that these immigrants are peaceful and religious folks.
Fuck you Anglo/Zionists!!!!