In Argentina "All Bets Are Off" As Peso Disintegrates

"All bets are off" in Argentina" - as Bloomberg puts it - where the value of the local peso has plummeted, falling 20% this week alone. It is now 50$ weaker on the year versus the USD, making it the worst performing currency of 2018 and sending massive shockwaves through Argentina’s economy. The effect on business owners and anyone who transacts in local currency has been profound, according to Bloomberg.
"There’s no clear price reference after the peso plunge," one business owner told Bloomberg. The price plunge has created havoc for him and his surgical equipment business, where he buys in foreign currencies and sells in pesos.
Unlike hyperinflating economic basket case Venezuela, Argentina is a sizable $640 billion economy that is now being put to the test to see how much strain it can truly endure.
The peso crippling could also be a precursor to political unrest, as President Mauricio Macri’s chances of being reelected are reportedly falling, despite being known as a leader who has been friendly to the markets over the course of his tenure. However, as a result of the recent turmoil, he's "struggling" to restore investor confidence in the Argentinian peso.
Argentina and its Central Bank have taken a number of decisive steps to try and halt the plunge, yesterday hiking interest rates to the world's highest 60%. Previously, the country had requested quicker payouts from the International Monetary Fund, which promptly granted the collapsing country's request.
And speaking of Argentina $50 billion loan agreement in place with the IMF - the largest ever in IMF history - this isn't that too different from the country's 2001 default, when it was on a similar IMF loan program. Since then, the country underwent a "decade of budget-busting left-populist government – and isolation from world financial markets".
The result appears to be the country coming full circle.
Argentinian residents who voted for President Macri went on record telling Bloomberg they "wouldn’t do it again."
"I see a country that’s lost its way. They need to find a way to stop this slide," one 46-year-old bank worker told Bloomberg after buying some dollars she hoped to sell later. She concluded, "The problem is, they don’t know what to say."
The government forecasts now that the economy is going to contract 1% this year despite predictions of 3% growth at the start of this year; the most likely outcome will be a severe recession if not depression. Inflation is at a stunning 30% and is accelerating.
This makes the issue of price discovery incredibly difficult for business owners, who are now purchasing physical supplies as currency hedges. At the same time, vendors are roping in their lines of credit with customers and demanding immediate payment due to the extreme volatility.
President Macri's plan initially was to reduce the country's deficit slowly. The goal was to move it from 6.5% of GDP last year to 3.8% of GDP in 2019. Now, it is likely that the government will release a plan for an even lower target for 2019, reportedly below 1.3% of GDP, Bloomberg noted. The problem is that as Greece has shown, such "austere" measures usually end up in a cycle of economic depressions.
Meanwhile, the economy is starting to grind to a halt: labor strikes are also expected, as negotiating with unions is going to be extremely difficult due to the uncertainty with what the value of the currency is.
"Our salaries are constantly eroding," 62-year-old union leader Ruben Garrido told Bloomberg.
Even those at the upper end of the socioeconomic spectrum are feeling the brunt of the currency's plunge, but at least they seem to understand monetary policy better than the country's central bankers. Alicia Quadri, a dance teacher and former star ballerina at the prestigious Teatro Colon.
“I was hoping to go to Europe with my daughter at the end of the year,’’ she said. “With this exchange rate, I won’t. I’ll wait for things to calm down.’’ When, and how, will that happen? Quadri wasn’t sure.
“They need to get all the major stakeholders, the best economists, to find a solution,’’ a former star ballerina at the prestigious Teatro Colon told Bloomberg. She continued, “But not the IMF, or outsiders. They’ll only make the country take on more debt. And they don’t live through the consequences.’’
People of Argentina... forego any further dealings with the IMF or any of its affiliates. Establish your own sovereign currency based on something of value and available in your country. Issue that currency free of debt and watch your economy blossom.

Johann Sebastian Bach was a German... born and bred in the heartland region of Thuringia.




Should be a near great nation. Really effed up to see them again at the precipice.
"Really effed up to see them again at the precipice."
Courtesy of the CIA banana republic 2.0 app....
Dont be a meme donkey. Their problems are their problems; historical and systemic.
Funny how everyone here knows to blame the IMF for Argentina's problems, but conveniently blames "socialism" entirely for Venezuela's.
Keep putting band-aid on structures that are collapsing because the very foundation is all wrong. Fiat.
2001 all over again !
IMFs favourite strategy - Loan them 50 billion and watch it collapse !
Of course the ‘smart’ money gets out BEFORE the loan is delivered - leaving the poor to SUCK it up !!
Loaning 50 billion to a nation that has NO hope of paying it back - is - well - FUCKING criminal !!
do the same shit all over again or:
anticipate energy/food/transportation glut
default on debt
the junta in the parliamento
rebuild primary industry
until then, currency manipulation-including emission control is a superficial remedy
Why The Turkish Lira Is In Better Shape Than The Argentine Peso:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/why-the-turkish-lira-is-in-better-shape-than-the-argentine-peso-2018/
to bad. The citizens have been screwed by the government for decades
Kinda like the average person here in the US.
Don't cry for me, Argentina.
"Our salaries are constantly eroding,"...
Sounds like someone living in the US.
Come on Argentinians, just say "No, we won't pay!!" Just say "Chingale!"
At some point, even 'great' countries like the US will have to make that statement.
Economists mostly get paid for the pretense of knowledge. All a central bank can do is change who and what suffers the consequences. There really is no smart thing that can be done to avoid consequences of stupidity.
http://quillian.net/blog/taking-the-stock-market-private/
true that very much, but also, keep in mind the commons in AR, ID, SA.
It's southern hemisphere and its week agglomeration, there is not much that can be done about it.
I remember a documentary I watched back in around 2001 when Argentina was crashing..Women out hitting pots and pans with wooden sticks in protest etc..Anyone remember that? wtf happened? they got all better then now collapsing again?
I remember a documentary I watched back in around 2001 when Argentina was crashing..Women out hitting pots and pans with wooden sticks in protest etc..Anyone remember that? wtf happened? they got all better then now collapsing again? I truly dont understand so much...
I hear of those such as JPMorgan shorting precious metals because they have free money...What the heck is free money? Are they talking about borrowing with zero interest rates? Or can they actually put ones and zeroes on a computer and add millions to their accounts?
I found this short sentence in my notes, cant remember the date I wrote it:
Last late-day notional hit was $32B or thereabouts and the price moved about $80/oz, or around 6%.
Two or three years ago it took only a billion or so to hit the price that much.
Getting awfully expensive to keep down the price of gold.
The word is value.

All these countries need to detach themselves from the dollar and live with in their means.
The Nazis came to power in Germany in 1933, at a time when its economy was in total collapse, with ruinous war-reparation obligations and zero prospects for foreign investment or credit. Yet through an independent monetary policy of sovereign credit and a full-employment public-works program, the Third Reich was able to turn a bankrupt Germany, stripped of overseas colonies it could exploit, into the strongest economy in Europe within four years, even before armament spending began. In fact, German economic recovery preceded and later enabled German rearmament, in contrast to the US economy, where constitutional roadblocks placed by the US Supreme Court on the New Deal delayed economic recovery until US entry to World War II put the US market economy on a war footing. While this observation is not an endorsement for Nazi philosophy, the effectiveness of German economic policy in this period, some of which had been started during the last phase of the Weimar Republic, is undeniable.
http://www.henryckliu.com/page105.html
that is something you will not find in any economic books
German apologist revisionist history. The Weimar gov't paid those reparations in almost worthless fiat. On purpose. And Germany wasn't anymore in total collapse in 1933 than Britain or France.
I’ve asked several folks, no one seems to really know. Canada and the US are modern, prosperous countries. Mexico and almost every place South are shit-holes (except for maybe Chile). Why? Why are Mexico and South shitty?
Socialism mostly.
Don't let Mr. Do-Chen Roller Bearing catch you saying that !
Am sure the krugerman has a no pain solution to all his.
"The problem is that as Greece has shown, such "austere" measures usually end up in a cycle of economic depressions" I doubt it will be so long term. The Greek credit crisis didn't involve inflation, because they were tied to the Euro. Argentina should see their trade balance turn around as they will become virtually unable to import.
Are they still Nazis there? You know, the national socialists?
Damn, countries are falling like dominoes lately. Like 1 a month now.