Army Secretary Wants Hypersonic Weapons On Battlefield In Next 10 Years

Hypersonic weapons, capable of striking Russia and China at Mach 5 or higher, could be the Pentagon’s answer in correcting American hegemony that is widely perceived to be in terminal decline.
Army Secretary Mark Esper told reporters at a Defense Writers Group conference in Washington, D.C. Wednesday that hypersonic missiles and directed energy weapons are critical to the service’s top modernization plan, said the Military.com.
“Long-range precision fires at the strategic level is the capability that we need to ensure we have overmatch in future conflicts, and I think that the way to get to it is through hypersonics,” said Esper.
Esper said he has communicated with cross-functional organizations responsible for advancing new technologies to expedite the next generation of long-range precision-guided hypersonic missiles.
“I am pushing them to go as fast as they can, move to the left,” he said, adding that the other services are also working on the technology.
“The services have been working together. We signed a joint agreement, if you will, in terms on how to proceed. The secretary of the Navy and the secretary of the Air Force and I meet constantly on this and other issues where we can work together. We all recognize that that is a key capability for all of us,” he said.
Esper then told journalist new information about the hypersonic rollout that even we have not heard before. He specifically mentioned that 2028 is the year when the missiles will be deployed on the modern battlefield.
“This is one where, clearly, technology is an issue,” he said. “It’s not like there is one out there right now that I am aware of. … This is one that is going to take some technology development. We are pushing hard because we’ve got to get there first.”
The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command conducted the first flight of the Advanced Hypersonic Weapon (AHW) concept in November 2011 (Source/ Army/ Military.com)
In the last several months, the US Air Force has awarded nearly $1.5 billion to Lockheed Martin Missiles & Fire Control to develop a hypersonic weapon prototype.
The contract will cover the critical design review, test, and production readiness support for the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), according to a US Air Force statement.
“We are going to go fast and leverage the best technology available to get hypersonic capability to the warfighter as soon as possible,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson.
Officials from the Defense Department, Missile Defense Agency, Air Force, Navy, and Army signed a memorandum June 28 to work jointly on the development of “hypersonic boost-glide” technology, the release said.
“The Joint Team requires the right mix of agile capabilities to compete, deter and win across the spectrum of competition and conflict,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. “We must push the boundaries of technology and own the high ground in this era of great power competition and beyond.”
Esper also said the Army is accelerating efforts to develop directed-energy weapons for use in air and missile defense.
“I think what’s most exciting, and where the Army is making a good deal of progress, is on directed energy, and I think that is the future for the most part because of the volume and speed of shots that it gives you,” Esper said, we have “put a lot of our investments” toward powerful lasers guns designed to be mounted on tanks and fighter jets.
In July, the Army awarded Raytheon a $10 million High Energy Laser Tactical Vehicle Demonstration (HEL TVD) contract for a mobile 100 kW laser weapon system. Raytheon said the 100 kW laser would be mounted on a Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles.
Our high-energy laser weapon system is designed to knock out rockets, artillery or mortar fire, and small drones. Read how we're supporting the Army's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles here: https://t.co/NyNQWf9xnU pic.twitter.com/IJ1cyesSRA— Raytheon (@Raytheon) July 3, 2018
“We have some things now, and I want to get them out in testing as soon as possible. Within a few years, I want to get something out there,” Esper said. “Initial fielding is something else, but in terms of prototyping, seeing what it can do, I want to get it out sooner rather than later.”
Directed energy weapons are a challenge because they can travel a great distance, depending on their Kilowatt, “so you have safety concerns you have to work through,” he said. “But like everything else, I am pushing folks to move left. Let’s get it out to the field. Let’s let soldiers experiment with it and see how they can best use it. … They will help shape how we think about the importance of lasers in terms of actually firing them, but also how do we integrate them as part of our formation against everything from small drones to cruise missiles to fast movers.”
The importance of the year 2028 is symbolic for its peak in the 53.5-Year War Cycle. So, it now makes sense why the Army wants to have hypersonics and other advanced weapons fielded within the next decade. War looms and it is likely to be against Russia and China.
Comments
What a joke! Ten years from now, the USA will still be flying refurbished B-52 bombers. Those directed energy weapons that burned down a big chunk of California and torched the World Trade Center complex are here now, but alien technology not under the control of the elected officials of the government.
I don't understand war as we are fighting it now,,, Just 2 words ,,, Tactical Nukes,,,
In reply to What a joke! by junction
And taking the profits of war,,, We should now be the proud owners of a shitload of ancient Persian artifacts,,, And a fuckton of free oil,,,
In reply to I don't understand war as we… by Dougs Decks
Why is the US wasting so much money on war,
when it should focus on its own economy?
Funny, the 10 richest countries
have no such Military obsession.
In reply to And taking the profits of… by Dougs Decks
>>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS ALERT <<<
(above) Biblicism SPAMMER (above)
==ardent -- LOOP -- bobcatz ==
>>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS ALERT <<<
!!! !!! --Do Not CLICK on his LINKS-- !!! !!!
In reply to Funny, the 10 richest… by ardent
Or they could try peace
In reply to >>> VIRUS ALERT - VIRUS… by beebpoop
Government doesn't produce, it only destroys.
Libtards love big government, but they complain about the allocation of 'resources' to military. You try to tell them limited government is best (no government is impossible - too many sleazeballs committing crime) but they just don't listen
In reply to Or they coukdctry peace by strannick
Yo spammer,,, the bibli whatever you promote looks down on Isreal for taking a land they won in battle,,, That is what battle was all about,,, You go in there, massacre a bunch of people , and take their shit,,,, Has been that way forever,,, Now there are rules to war, gotta rebuild the shit you blow up, gotta make sure the people of the countries you just conquered are better off,,, If I were to ever go to war, I would make sure that I am better off if I won,,, Everything else is bullshit,,,
In reply to Funny, the 10 richest… by ardent
You mean "Right of Conquest". Against international laws. It's the argument of thieves.
http://bipworldview.wordpress.com/2018/02/02/right-of-conquest/
In reply to Yo spammer,,, the bibli… by Dougs Decks
Well fuck all of you downvoters,,, If I were to go and risk my life, to kill some brown guy, Yellow man, slant eye, pray 5 time a day type person,,,, I better get something better than 600 a week,,, If war is not for the betterment of our own little empire,,, Than why have it,,,, Oh I know it is so a person I know who used to be high up at Locheed Martin, can afford the mortgage on a 300 G house, with the tax savings on his retirement income, by moving to Florida,,, The fucking soldiers in this war of attrition are the ones never seeing any of the benifits,,,
In reply to Yo spammer,,, the bibli… by Dougs Decks
And no, I am not a fan of Israel,,, I am a fan of fighting a war and coming out ahead after the fact,,, I guess a half million dead children, and 5000 of our guys, and a constant opium shipment, is enough for you fuckers to fight a war,,,
In reply to Well fuck all of you… by Dougs Decks
And what the fuck do you think the conquest of America was all about,,, We came here, massacred the people (Indians), and took their shit,,,, The revolution, we were sponsored be the wealthy Europeans, and fought them to keep their shit,,, Every war before recent times, was to take their shit,,, If you don't believe that, you are delusional,,,
In reply to And no, I am not a fan of… by Dougs Decks
You forgot your extra $150 of HD pay. Unless you like falling out of perfectly good C-130's up high. Then it's $225 last time I checked.
In reply to Well fuck all of you… by Dougs Decks
"Why is the US wasting so much money on war,when it should focus on its own economy?"
Because peace sells, but nobody is buying. Especially not the MIC and the fucking asshole Neocons like McShitstain.
In reply to Funny, the 10 richest… by ardent
Great, more BS MIC waste of money crap...
... You can get nearly the same thing dropping bombs from a satellite in space or... drumroll please... the same thing from an ICBM...
But they gotta invent new ways to waste money and the MIC/.gov fell for the chinese/russian BS race to a so called hyper missile, hook, line, and stinker....
In reply to What a joke! by junction
The aliens are coming.
I've heard that before
In reply to What a joke! by junction
I love the smell of panic in the morning.
Dissruptors next!
The military wants hypersonic because just like millennials, instant gratification isn't fast enough.
What battlefield will these weapons be of use on?
The United States civilian population
In reply to What battlefield will these… by Manipuflation
"Mr. President, we must not allow a mineshaft gap! "
From Doctor Strangelove.
How about wanting peace...
"....the Pentagon’s answer in correcting American hegemony that is widely perceived to be in terminal decline."
Are the masters picking a new puppet to police the globe?
Rambo said the following: "I've always believed that the mind was the best weapon."
Fun Fact: Most bullets, especially rifle rounds, are already QUITE hypersonic.
I don't think there is a single bullet that goes mach 5,,, If you look at a bullet going 2500 fps, that is a half mile a second,,, Equals 30 miles a minute,,, equals 1800 miles an hour,,, that is barely mach 2.5...
In reply to Fun Fact: Most bullets,… by peippe
10 years? ?? hahahahahahahaha
Psyops!
Quite bullshit. Goal of USA is imperialism while goal of Russia is to protect itself from it. This is reason why Russia has no aircraft carrier and military bases worldwide. Russia's hypersonic weapons are teargeting aircraft carriers. The same as air defense systems.
From purpose of this weapons is clear, that hypersonic weapons are not designed to make general harm but destroy attacker's sources. For USA is easy to dfend itself...just pull out of strategy of imperialism...Then no new weapons needed
the fact is, we don't really know WHAT DARPA is going to build with it. Safe to say we cant really believe anything the military-industrial vampire tells us. We can know for certain that, whatever it is, we'll be bank-rolling it.
Ten years too late and too little to show for when they do. By then the Russians will have developed more and better systems, for a hell of a lot less, and the Americans will still be pissing and moaning.
Let's get this straight?
Robots fight wars for humans?
That kinda takes the "adversarial" context out of WAR, doesn't it?
1950s ICBMs are hypersonic Mach 20 so wtf are they talking about?
So when I'm just over the hill from the red team, a subsonic mortar isn't good enough, I have to hit their outhouse at Mach 5? Right.
Anything over Mach 1 is expensive, hot, and noisy as hell at anything under 50,000 feet, Mach 5 at sea level ain't happening except as something reenters from on high.
We (US) does need supersonic cruise and PGM, Russia has had for years now, but Mach 2 is sufficient and Mach 3 is about the limit for anything you'd want to field.
The defense Dept should take their proposal to the web site that solicits voluntary contributions. Let those who choose to contribute do so. Our military has been using the "weapons gap" myth since WWII to build an empire. I say tax the corporations in whose interests we go to war. The citizens supply all the blood. Let business supply the $$$.
Well thanks for the heads up. So when the next 9/11 happens, and we don't see the planes on video, we'll know they were moving at Mach 5+.